Boys basketball
Illinois state finals
Class 4A
Championship: Belleville West 71, Evanston 59
Third-place: Chicago Curie 64, Rockford East 55
Class 3A
Championship, East St. Louis 68, Chicago Bogan 63 (OT)
Third-place, Chicago DePaul College Prep 64, Peoria Manual 44
Wamac senior shootout
East 104, West 80
EAST -- AJ Becker (Maquoketa) 27, Macklin Shanahon (Maquoketa) 14, Kane Kopp (Maquoketa) 6, Trevor Paulson (Marion) 8, Mason Rahe (Marion) 5, Matthew Brase (Marion) 3, Shawn Deutmeyer (Beckman) 10, Seamus O'Connor (Beckman) 12, Derek Krogmann (West Delaware) 19.
WEST -- Nathan Michels (Benton) 9, Dylan Spina (Benton) 6, Cody Westcott (CPU) 9, Cam Hasleit (CPU) 3, Sean Geertsema (Independence) 12, Nolan Schwarting (CCA) 15, Nolan Haisman (Vinton Shellsburg) 3, Isaac Wiley (Vinton Shellsburg) 3, Keith Keahna (South Tama) 20.
3 Point Champion -- AJ Becker, Maquoketa
Dunk Champion -- Derek Krogmann, West Delaware
Girls basketball
Wamac senior shootout
East 58, West 53
EAST -- Sydney Arens (Beckman) 4, Tara Hansel (Beckman) 12, Sydney Steffen (Beckman) 0, Emily Swanson (Central Dewitt) 8, Lauren Wisco (Central Dewitt) 10, Brie Bennis (Maquoketa) 11, Sammy Moss (Mt Vernon) 8, Ashley Vis (Mt. Vernon) 5.
WEST -- Kasi McWhorter (Benton) 0, Rylee Clark (CPU) 3, Callyn Fox (CPU) 23, Karly Millikin (CPU) 7, Madie Willson (CPU) 3, Taylor Wendt (CPU) 0, Jaelin Berger (South Tama) 0, Zoee Buffalo (South Tama) 6, Jessica Musgrave (South Tama) 11, Taylor Spies (Vinton Shellsburg) 0.
3 point Champion -- Brie Bennis (Maquoketa), 13
Girls soccer
Stillman Valley 2, Alleman 2
Halftime score -- Stillman Valley 1, Alleman 1. Goals -- Kendal Wendt, Alleman, unassisted, 28th minute; Jayda Reynolds, Stillman Valley, unassisted, 30th minute; Kassidi Schabacker, Stillman Valley, unassisted, 50th minute; Ella DeSet, Alleman, assisted by Julia DeSmet, 60th minute. Saves -- Billi Fleck, Alleman, 3; Thalia Herebia, Stillman Valley, 12. Shots on goal -- Alleman 14, Stillman Valley 5. Corner kicks -- Alleman 12, Stillman Valley 1.
Baseball
Orion 5-1, Alleman 4-11
First game
Orion;103;010;0;--;5;7;1
Alleman;100;200;1;--;4;9;6
Schulenberg, West (5) and Kluse; Mattecheck, Snyder (5) and Ferrari. WP -- Schulenberg. LP -- Mattecheck. Two or more hits -- Orion, Dunlap, Schulenberg; Alleman, Sheets 3. 2B -- Alleman, Glancey, Mattecheck. 3B -- Alleman, Sheets. RBIs -- Orion, Hoftender 2, Grems, Strapes; Alleman, Sheets, VanDerGinst, Carpita, Glancey.
Second game
Orion;100;000;--;1;2;2
Alleman;230;105;--;11;13;0
Lievens, Hoftender (2), Schultz (6) and Kluse; Berry, Ferrari (6) and Lara. WP -- Berry. LP -- Lievens. Two or more hits -- Orion, West; Alleman, Mattecheck 3, Ferrari 3, Sheets, Carpita. 2B -- Alleman, Sheets, Ferrari, Mattecheck. 3B -- Orion, West; Alleman, Sheets, Lara. HR -- Alleman, VanDerGinst. RBIs -- Orion, Grems; Alleman, Ferrari 3, Bowker 2, Snyder, Estes, Carpita, VanDerGinst, Sheets.
Huntley 6, Moline 4
Huntley;010;020;3;--;6;7;2
Moline;000;301;0;--;4;5;4
WP -- Pasco. LP -- Michael Conner. Two or more hits -- Huntley, Talesky, Rumachik. 2B -- Huntley, Tocmo. 3B -- Huntley, Rumachik. RBIs -- Huntley, Henkle 2, Rumachik, Peters, Tarlin; Moline, Noah Sebben, Conner, Calvin Wall.
Moline 5, Marian Catholic 4
Marian Catholic;000;120;1;--;4;8;2
Moline;000;020;3;--;5;9;1
WP -- Michael Conner. LP -- Gonzalez. Two or more hits -- Marian Catholic, Jones 3, Bohlen; Moline, Conner, Brody Harding. 2B -- Marian Catholic, Jones, Bohlen; Moline, Sam Monroe. RBIs -- Marian Catholic, Bohlen 2, Stewart; Moline, Conner 2, Noah Sebben 2, Devon Breiholz.
