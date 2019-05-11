Boys track and field
Iowa state qualifiers
Note: The number next to name or relay is seed based on state-qualifying performance Friday. There are 24 entrants in each event.
Class 4A
Discus – 3. Cade Collier, Pleasant Valley, 156-7; 9. Brant Carter, Davenport North, 148-8; 15. Ben Belken, North Scott, 146-1; 21. Alec Seifert, Davenport North, 144-9; 24. Nile Ridenour, Bettendorf, 142-0
Shot put – 14. Alex Blizzard, Bettendorf, 51-1; 24. Cade Collier, Pleasant Valley, 47-0 ½
High jump – 5. Trent Allard, North Scott, 6-4; 8. Ty Numkena, Bettendorf, 6-3; 11. Alec Seifert, Davenport North, 6-2; 18. Brody Erlandson, Davenport Central, 6-0
Long jump – 9. Malik Westerfield, Davenport West, 21-6 ¼; 14. Elisjsha Wiseman, Davenport North, 21-1 ½; 20. Ulysses Patterson, Clinton, 20-11; 21. Carter Bell, Bettendorf, 20-10 ½; 24. Kelvin Mukosa, Bettendorf, 20-5
100 – 1. Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 10.68; 9. Austin Kalar, Bettendorf, 11.12; 17. Aaron Webb, Muscatine, 11.28; 22. Tim Nimely, Muscatine, 11.38
200 – 1. Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 21.69; 20. Leo Desequeira, Bettendorf, 23.06
400 – 1. Darien Porter, Bettendorf, 47.84; 11. Noah Yahn, Muscatine, 50.58; 14. Mekou Smith-Reed, Bettendorf, 51.08; 16. Ulysses Patterson, Clinton, 51.30; 17. David Johnson, Clinton, 51.39; 23. Iain Gronewold, Davenport Central, 52.51
800 – 14. Brendan Scott, Bettendorf, 2:01.47; 16. Nick Moore, Bettendorf, 2:01.57
1600 – 12. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 4:31.48; 15. Max Murphy, Pleasant Valley, 4:31.92
3200 – 16. Kent Nichols, Pleasant Valley, 9:51.99; 20. Kole Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 9:57.18
110 hurdles – 8. Spencer Thomas, North Scott, 15.06; 10. Sam Sturtzer, Pleasant Valley, 15.08; 17. Porter Cottrell, Pleasant Valley, 15.31; 24. Camren Carter, Davenport West, 15.49
400 hurdles – 1. Will Reemtsma, Davenport Central, 53.61; 10. Ethan Clarke, Bettendorf, 55.57; 18. Ben Wilson, Pleasant Valley, 56.82
Shuttle hurdle relay – 12. Pleasant Valley, 1:01.05; 16. Davenport West, 1:02.10; 18. North Scott, 1:03.00; 19. Bettendorf, 1:03.03
400 relay – 12. Bettendorf, 43.36; 23. North Scott, 44.34
800 relay – 13. Bettendorf, 1:30.75; 24. Muscatine, 1:32.68
1600 relay – 6. Muscatine, 3:24.43; 7. Bettendorf, 3:24.55; 13. Clinton, 3:28.27
3200 relay – 4. Bettendorf, 8:04.14; 7. Pleasant Valley, 8:05.75; 21. North Scott, 8:20.25
Distance medley relay – 11. Bettendorf, 3:38.69; 17. North Scott, 3:40.40; 23. Clinton, 3:43.35; 24. Pleasant Valley, 3:43.99
Sprint medley relay – 2. Bettendorf, 1:31.73; 14. Muscatine, 1:34.46; 18. Davenport Central, 1:35.10
Class 3A
Shot put – 22. Jeff Grau, Central DeWitt, 47-6 ¼
High jump – 14. Logan Paulsen, Central DeWitt, 6-1
Long jump – 16. Kaiden Muhl, Central DeWitt, 20-3 ¾
100 – 9. Simon Weitz, Assumption, 11.35; 20. Tyler Kulhanek, Assumption, 11.54; 23. Caiden Atienza, Maquoketa, 11.66
200 – 24. Simon Weitz, Assumption, 23.46
400 – 24. Parker Foley, Assumption, 54.85
800 – 20. Chris Guise, Assumption, 2:03.26
400 hurdles – 14. Dalen Acton, Maquoketa, 56.86
Shuttle hurdle relay – 23. Central DeWitt, 1:03.36
400 relay – 15. Assumption, 44.42; 23. Central DeWitt, 45.16
3200 relay – 15. Assumption, 8:19.22; 24. Central DeWitt, 8:25.35
Distance medley relay – 16. Central DeWitt, 3:42.13
Class 2A
Discus – 2. T.J. Dirth, Wapello, 162-4; 16. Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, 138-9
Shot put – 3. Caden Wendt, North Cedar, 53-2; 6. Spencer Daufeldt, West Liberty, 51-6 ¼; 16. Riley Konrady, Bellevue, 48-4 ½
High jump – 3. Braeden Hoyer, Northeast, 6-5; 22. Andrew Stewart, Tipton, 6-0
Long jump – 4. Jake Willkomm, Durant, 21-1 ¾; 6. Mason Compton, Durant, 20-11 ½; 7. Dawson Stoll, Northeast, 20-10 ½; 8. Kael Unruh, North Cedar, 20-10
100 – 2. Eric Campie, Camanche, 11.12; 14. Jordan Lawrence, Camanche, 11.48; 16. Ricky Pforts, Wapello, 11.50
200 – 4. Eric Campie, Camanche, 22.69; 10. Jake Willkomm, Durant, 23.02; 21. Brock Jeambey, Louisa-Muscatine, 23.63
400 – 4. Eric Campie, Camanche, 50.88; 12. Caden Thomas, Wapello, 51.63; 14. Andrew Penniston, Bellevue, 51.76
800 – 7. Trent Pelzer, Tipton, 2:01.91; 9. Dylan Darsidan, Camanche, 2:02.36; 16. Coy Ruess, West Liberty, 2:02.90; 23. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 2:04.71
1600 – 1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 4:33.04; 14. Jack Sieverding, Bellevue, 4:39.30; 22. Ashton Burroughs, West Liberty, 4:43.49; 23. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 4:43.51
3200 – 18. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 10:11.55; 21. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 10:18.34; 22. Zach Hein, Wilton, 10:20.57
110 hurdles – 5. Frank Bierman, Tipton, 15.25; 16. Paden Zell, Tipton, 15.70; 18. Grant Rickertsen, Northeast, 15.80; 21. Zayne Feller, Camanche, 16.02
400 hurdles – 4. Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine, 56.38; 9. Blake Hardison, Camanche, 56.65; 10. Grant Rickertsen, Northeast, 56.69
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. West Liberty, 1:00.91; 4. Tipton, 1:01.10
400 relay – 5. Bellevue, 44.32; 6. Camanche, 44.35; 24. Louisa-Muscatine, 45.55
800 relay – 13. Camanche, 1:32.84; 16. Bellevue, 1:33.09; 21. West Liberty, 1:33.57
1600 relay – 11. Northeast, 3:30.12; 12. Bellevue, 3:30.30; 13. West Liberty, 3:30.39; 21. Durant, 3:32.17; 24. Tipton, 3:33.30
3200 relay – 14. Bellevue, 8:25.06; 19. Tipton, 8:31.27; 22. Northeast, 8:34.61
Distance medley relay – 3. Camanche, 3:38.35; 6. Northeast, 3:38.94; 7. West Liberty, 3:39.43; 18. Bellevue, 3:42.12
Sprint medley relay – 2. Camanche, 1:35.62; 6. Bellevue, 1:35.98; 19. Northeast, 1:36.99
Class 1A
Discus – 19. Luke Lasack, Midland, 133-10
Shot put – 5. Luke Lasack, Midland, 48-10
High jump – 14. Brady Buchmeyer, Calamus-Wheatland, 6-0
Long jump – 4. Hunter Rickels, Calamus-Wheatland, 21-2
100 – 7. Raymond Venditti, Calamus-Wheatland, 11.30
200 – 4. Raymond Venditti, Calamus-Wheatland, 22.93
800 – 1. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 2:00.88
1600 – 8. Chase Knoche, Calamus-Wheatland, 4:46.94; 9. Chandler Gannon, Calamus-Wheatland, 4:46.98
3200 – 14. Hansi Hudson, Prince of Peace, 10:17.03
Shuttle hurdle relay – 21. Easton Valley, 1:05.49
400 relay – 14. Easton Valley, 45.31
800 relay – 8. Calamus-Wheatland, 1:33.57; 15. Easton Valley, 1:34.15
3200 relay – 4. Calamus-Wheatland, 8:27.58
Distance medley relay – 1. Calamus-Wheatland, 3:40.31; 24. Easton Valley, 3:49.25
Friday's late results
Class 3A coed state-qualifying meet
at Mount Pleasant
Team scores -- 1. Mount Pleasant 153; 2. Washington 107; 3. Centerville 100; 4. Fairfield 90; 5. West Burlington/Notre Dame 74; T6. Fort Madison 68; T6. Davenport Assumption 68; 8. Keokuk 50
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Washington (Hennigan, Miller, Hunt, Driscoll) 1:35.79; 2. Centerville (1:37.31); 3. Keokuk (1:40.46)
3,200 -- 1. Cody Mertens (Mt. Pleasant) 9:56.17; 2. Matt Hellige (Fort Madison) 10:05.09; 3. Bryan Wilkins (Fairfield) 10:46.91
3,200 relay -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Moyle, Bender, Brooks, Stukerjurgen) 8:15.33; 2. Assumption (Straub, Fitzpatrick, Guise, Motley) 8:19.22; 3. Fairfield (8:25.48)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Truong, Shull, Peterson, Lamm) 1:01.44; 2. Washington (1:01.98); 3. Centerville (1:03.52)
100 -- 1. Jax Lamm (WB/ND) 11.18; 2. Braylon Martinez (Keokuk) 11.30; 3. Simon Weitz (Assumption) 11.35
Distance medley relay -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Stukerjurgen) 3:41.71; 2. Fairfield (Jones, Kooiker, Kretz, Diers) 3:44.73; 3. Washington (Quigley, Stout, Schiefer, Horak) 3:47.96
400 -- 1. Mitchell Driscoll (Washington) 51.68; 2. Parker Foley (Assumption) 54.85; 3. Michael Mosena (Fort Madison) 55.18
800 relay -- 1. Centerville (Carson, Koestner, Kauzlarich, McDonald) 1:32.26; 2. Keokuk (1:32.72); 3. Assumption (Weitz, Hamel, Kulhanek, Simpson) 1:33.93
110 hurdles -- 1. Chase Lamm (Mt. Pleasant) 15.14; 2. Trent McCann (Centerville) 15.51; 3. Cade Hennigan (Washington) 15.59
800 -- 1. Jacob Stukerjurgen (Mt. Pleasant) 2:01.70; 2. Justin Simmering (Washington) 2:02.51; 3. Chris Guise (Assumption) 2:03.26
200 -- 1. Reece Richards (WB/ND) 23.05; 2. Simon Weitz (Assumption) 23.46; 3. Caden Jones (Fairfield) 24.45
400 hurdles -- 1. Ethan Hunt (Washington) 55.14; 2. Quentin Schneider (Fort Madison) 56.60; 3. Merrick Mathews (Centerville) 58.77
1,600 -- 1. Cody Mertens (Mt. Pleasant) 4:33.44; 2. Matt Hellige (Fort Madison) 4:36.95; 3. Dalton Moyle (Mt. Pleasant) 4:43.35
400 relay -- 1. West Burlington/Notre Dame (Skerik, Richards, Snodgrass, Lamm) 44.22; 2. Mount Pleasant (44.27); 3. Assumption (Simpson, Weitz, Hamel, Kulhanek) 44.42
1,600 relay -- 1. Washington (Driscoll, Turner, Simmering, Hunt) 3:30.27; 2. Centerville (3:31.33); 3. Mount Pleasant (3:31.96)
High jump -- 1. Landon Kooiker (Fairfield) 6-7; 2. Sam Beatty (Mt. Pleasant) 6-5; 3. Tyjai Mueller (Keokuk) 6-2
Long jump -- 1. Rylan Seberg (Mt. Pleasant) 20-11.50; 2. Lincoln Kleese (Washington) 20-10.75; 3. Braylon Martinez (Keokuk) 19-10.75
Shot put -- 1. McCain Oden (Centerville) 50-10.75; 2. Riley McQuiggin (Mt. Pleasant) 48-09.50; 3. Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant) 47-10.25
Discus -- 1. Zach Beason (Mt. Pleasant) 154-00; 2. Cade Moore (Centerville) 146-10; 3. Ethan Eilers (WB/ND) 145-10
Three Rivers Conference meet
Team scores --1. Princeton 104; 2. Erie-Prophetstown 102; 3. Sherrard 83; 4. Newman 71; 5. Orion 57; 6. Morrison 53; 7. Hall 49; 8. Kewanee 48; 9. Rockridge 40.5; 10. Bureau Valley 38; 11. St. Bede 30.5; 12. Riverdale 19; 13. Fulton 7.
3,200 relay -- 1. Morrison (Newman, Allen, Mickley, Brackemeyer) 8:19.76; 2. Erie-Prophetstown (Voeltz, Weidel, Holdorf, Link) 8:30.59; 3. Orion (Scharpman, Wampler, Sellers, Wegerer) 8:30.87
400 relay -- 2. Sherrard (Mack, Caldwell, Moritz, Miles) 45.14; 6. Orion (Fowler, Bambauer, Noyd, Spranger) 45.95
3,200 -- 3. Ben Deneve, E-P, 10:44.09; 5. Colin Vanstechelman, Kew, 11:15.84; 6. Andrew Bomleny, E-P, 11:23.45
110 hurdles -- 2. Ryan Mack, Sher, 16.50; 4. Dalton Cathcart, Riv, 16.89; 5. Gavyn White, Sher, 16.99
100 -- 4. Melcon DeJesus, Kew, 11.60; 6. D’Angelo Moody, Sher, 11.75
800 -- 1. Hunter Newman, Morr, 2:02.20; 2. Chris Link, E-P, 2:04.35; 3. Ryan Wegerer, O, 2:06.74
800 relay -- 3. Morrison (Anderson, Dauphin, Wolf, Brainerd) 1:35.97; 5. E-P (Jacobs, Cole, Stout, Robinson) 1:37.16; 6. Sherrard (Moody, Moritz, Caldwell, Kissner) 1:37.91
400 -- 1. Max Weidel, E-P, 50.59; 3. Koby Brackemeyer, Mor, 50.82; 4. Melcon DeJesus, Kew, 51.40
300 hurdles -- 1. Mack, Sher, 41.46; 4. Brady Wolf, Mor, 42.65; 5. Gavyn White, Sher, 42.67
200 -- 3. Miles, Sher, 23.32; 4. DeJesus, Kew, 23.35
1,600 -- 3. Tyler Kibling, Rock, 4:45.98; 4. Chris Link, E-P, 4:50.36; 5. Belha, Sher, 4:51.53
1,600 relay -- 1. Morrison (Mickley, Brackemeyer, Dauphin, Newman) 3:27.91; 2. Rockridge (Zarlatanes, Vroman, Whittington, Rogers) 3:32.29; 3. E-P (Gustaf, Stout, Holdorf, Linke) 3:34.42
Triple jump -- 2. Spranger, Orion, 40-07; 3. Levi Cole, E-P, 38-08.5; 5. Levi Miles, Sher, 38-04
Shot put -- 1. Logan Lee, O, 54-05; 5. Trevor Pratt, E-P, 44-09.5; 6. Ryan Parchert, Rock, 44-08
Discus -- 1. Lee, O, 159-03; 4. Cameron Gerischer, Rock, 140-05; 5. Niko Zarlatanes, Rock, 134-11
Long jump -- 2. Kavon Russell, Kew, 20-01.5; 4. David Arney, Riv, 19-05; 5. Moody, Sher, 19-04
Pole vault -- 1. Kyle Kruthoff, E-P, 15; 3. Cameron Abell, E-P, 13-06; 6. Trent Scharpman, O, 10-06
High jump -- 1. Cole, E-P, 6-06; 2. Russell, Kew, 6-04; 3. Trevor Cobo, E-P, 6-0
Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference meet
Team scores -- 1. Kaneland 147; 2. DeKalb 88; 3. Yorkville 75; 4. Sycamore 70; 5. LaSalle-Peru 42; 6. Sterling 39; 7. Geneseo 36; 8. Morris 34; 9. Rochelle 25; 10. Ottawa 2.
High jump -- 1. Zach Wilson, G, 6-1
Pole vault -- 1. Dan Grant, M, 13-6
Long jump -- 1. Jaylen Hobson, D, 22-9
Triple jump -- 1. Mason DeLille, R, 44-7.5
Discus -- 1. Griffin Nelson, S, 145-7; 4. Alex McAvoy, G, 124-2
100 -- 1. Max Gagne, K, 11.17
Shot put -- 1. Drew Hahn, K, 48-4.5; 2. Billy Blaser, G, 48-1
110 hurdles -- 1. Ethan Wunner, S, 15.99; 3. Luke Sebastian, G, 16.32
200 -- 1. Gagne, K, 22.83
3,200 -- 1. Emmanuel Yepiz, D, 9:46.35
3,200 relay -- 1. Sycamore, 8:13.15; 6. Gen (K. Rink, N. Colter, C. Rapps, S. Lindstrom), 8:46.91
400 relay -- 1. DeKalb, 43.38
800 -- 1. Aidan Donohue, D, 1:56.04; 5. Lindstrom, G, 2:00.54
800 relay -- 1. DeKalb, 1:30.66
400 -- 1. Jesse Casas, L-P, 50.57
300 hurdles -- 1. Nathan Bates, Y, 40.32; 4. Sebastian, G, 43.15; 6. Colby Rapps, G, 45.29
1,600 -- 1. Ivan Westcott, Y, 4:31.18
1,600 relay -- 1. L-P, 3:27.71
Girls track and field
Iowa state qualifiers
Note: The number next to name or relay is seed based on state-qualifying performance Friday. There are 24 entrants in each event.
Class 4A
Discus – 5. Zanila Terrell, Davenport North, 126-5; 16. Cindy Gabriel-Flores, Davenport Central, 112-7
Shot put – 9. Ilah Perez-Johnson, Pleasant Valley, 39-0; 11. Zanila Terrell, Davenport North, 37-5 ½; 12. Kimberly Powell, Clinton, 37-5 ¼; 13. KeaVonna Rumley, Davenport Central, 37-5
High jump – 2. Sara Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, 5-4; 4. Claudia Johnson, Bettendorf, 5-3; 5. Annika Braaten, Bettendorf, 5-3; 17. Grace Tubbs, Clinton, 4-10; 22. Emily Wood, Pleasant Valley, 4-10
Long jump – 5. Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley, 17-7; 7. Harmony Creasy, Pleasant Valley, 17-0 ¼; 12. Erin McQuillen, Bettendorf, 16-10; 13. Brooklyn Johnson, Davenport Central, 16-9 ¾
100 – 7. Ariana Hill, Davenport North, 12.51; 14. Avery Horner, Bettendorf, 12.77; 17. Sydney Fuller, North Scott, 12.81; 20. Katie Girsch, Bettendorf, 12.87; 22. Kelsey Wood, Pleasant Valley, 12.92
200 – 11. Ariana Hill, Davenport North, 26.33; 15. Olivia Lewis, Bettendorf, 26.48
400 – 15. Kaitlyn Powell, Davenport West, 1:01.01; 17. Annika Skogman, Bettendorf, 1:01.39; 22. Sofia Utsinger, Bettendorf, 1:01.95
800 – 15. Abby Riley, Pleasant Valley, 2:24.86; 16. Sarah DeFaux, Bettendorf, 2:25.11; 22. Holyn Doran, Pleasant Valley, 2:26.39
1500 – 19. Mallory Lafever, Pleasant Valley, 5:02.77; 20. Maddy Minard, Pleasant Valley, 5:02.91; 21. Hannah Beintema, Bettendorf, 5:03.32
3000 – 22. Rylee Blake, Muscatine, 11:18.69; 23. Chloe Greig, Pleasant Valley, 11:19.95
100 hurdles – 14. Kiya Wulf, Davenport West, 15.55; 15. Sophie Curtis, Pleasant Valley, 15.61; 17. Jaeda Bowling, Bettendorf, 15.64
400 hurdles – 21. Clare Basala, Pleasant Valley, 1:10.52; 24. Taylor Buhr, Pleasant Valley, 1:11.33
Shuttle hurdle relay – 14. Davenport West, 1:08.26; 15. Pleasant Valley, 1:08.61; 17. North Scott, 1:09.77; 18. Bettendorf, 1:09.80; 20. Davenport Central, 1:10.02
400 relay – 5. Pleasant Valley, 49.03; 10. Bettendorf, 49.75; 23. North Scott, 51.34
800 relay – 1. Pleasant Valley, 1:42.71; 5. Bettendorf, 1:44.12; 18. North Scott, 1:48.10
1600 relay – 8. Bettendorf, 4:05.68; 13. Pleasant Valley, 4:10.31
3200 relay – 8. Bettendorf, 9:47.38; 10. Pleasant Valley, 9:49.57; 23. Davenport Central, 10:24.35
Sprint medley relay – 1. Pleasant Valley, 1:47.19; 11. North Scott, 1:50.47; 12. Bettendorf, 1:50.49
Distance medley relay – 9. Bettendorf, 4:20.52; 15. Pleasant Valley, 4:23.47; 16. North Scott, 4:23.86
Class 3A
Discus – 9. Talbot Kinney, Central DeWitt, 124-6
Shot put – 22. Anna Wohlers, Assumption, 35-6 ½
High jump – 14. Peyton Seberg, Assumption, 5-1
Long jump – 19. Morgan Machovec, Central DeWitt, 15-10
100 – 1. Carly King, Assumption, 12.26; 5. Amaya Jackson, Assumption, 12.75; 12. Colleen Klostermann, Central DeWitt, 13.07
200 – 2. Carly King, Assumption, 25.39; 6. Amaya Jackson, Assumption, 26.23
400 – 2. Carly King, Assumption, 59.01; 23. Olivia Lynch, Assumption, 1:03.85
800 – 14. Laney Fitzpatrick, Assumption, 2:26.27; 18. Morgan Jennings, Assumption, 2:26.89
1500 – 14. Taylor Quick, Assumption, 5:04.46
3000 – 19. Taylor Quick, Assumption, 11:22.69
400 hurdles – 13. Carolyn Pickup, Maquoketa, 1:08.22
Shuttle hurdle relay – 24. Central DeWitt, 1:12.70
400 relay – 7. Assumption, 50.43; 21. Central DeWitt, 51.70
800 relay – 3. Assumption, 1:45.44; 18. Central DeWitt, 1:48.83
1600 relay – 16. Assumption, 4:12.12
3200 relay – 5. Central DeWitt, 9:53.65; 13. Assumption, 9:58.48
Sprint medley relay – 1. Assumption, 1:46.80
Distance medley relay – 4. Assumption, 4:17.17
Class 2A
Discus – 2. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 132-9; 4. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 132-7; 19. Liz Bierman, Tipton, 114-6
Shot put – 1. Jamie Kofron, Tipton, 46-3 ¼; 16. Samantha McConahay, Wapello, 37-8 ¼; 19. Shayla Oster, Bellevue, 37-0 ½; 22. Claire Abbott, Northeast, 36-2 ¼
Long jump – 11. Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, 16-4 ½; 14. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 16-3; 15. Kelsey Drake, Wilton, 16-2 ¾; 18. Emy Seeser, Camanche, 16-0 ¾
100 – 9. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 13.10; 17. Neveah Hildebrandt, Northeast, 13.25; 19. McKenna Hohenadel, Louisa-Muscatine, 13.27
200 – 8. Meg Koenig, Durant, 26.83; 19. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 27.20; 23. Lindsey Banowetz, Bellevue, 27.56
400 – 7. Cassie Cox, North Cedar, 1:01.03; 15. Kortney Drake, Wilton, 1:01.91; 20. Kelsey Drake, Wilton, 1:02.92; 22. Abby Ryan, Durant, 1:03.11
800 – 23. Miya Messerich, Northeast, 2:32.32; 24. Amanda Smith, Tipton, 2:33.83
1500 – 21. Jimena Fierro, West Liberty, 5:20.22; 24. Amanda Smith, Tipton, 5:25.53
3000 – 10. Jimena Fierro, West Liberty, 11:17.64; 20. Kiley Chapman, North Cedar, 11:29.31
100 hurdles – 9. Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast, 15.84; 10. Kelly Proesch, North Cedar, 16.06; 15. Linsey Ford, Wilton, 16.23
400 hurdles – 5. Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast, 1:06.75
Shuttle hurdle relay – 17. Tipton, 1:11.50
400 relay – 18. Northeast, 52.62
800 relay – 15. Wapello, 1:49.70; 24. Tipton, 1:52.60
1600 relay – 17. Tipton, 4:13.96; 19. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:15.45
3200 relay – 11. Bellevue, 10:02.78; 23. Tipton, 10:29.33; 24. Northeast, 10:37.34
Sprint medley relay – 10. North Cedar, 1:52.85; 12. Northeast, 1:53.45
Distance medley relay – 16. Tipton, 4:29.65; 18. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:29.92
Class 1A
Discus – 24. Abby Green, Easton Valley, 105-7
High jump – 10. Maddi Klemme, Easton Valley, 5-1
Long jump – 6. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 16-6 ½
100 – 14. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 13.20; 15. Alyssa McElmeel, Calamus-Wheatland, 13.23; 21. Emma Dusanek, Midland, 13.33
200 – 11. Grace Elvert, Calamus-Wheatland, 27.25; 20. Alyssa McElmeel, Calamus-Wheatland, 27.61
400 – 6. Drew Jensen, Midland, 1:00.65; 21. Kaelyn Goodsman, Prince of Peace, 1:05.07
800 – 20. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 2:33.46
1500 – 20. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 5:20.65
3000 – 15. Halle Kilburg, Bellevue Marquette, 11:33.98
400 relay – 21. Easton Valley, 53.56
800 relay – 23. Easton Valley, 1:52.92
1600 relay – 9. Midland, 4:16.11
3200 relay – 19. Bellevue Marquette, 10:31.09
Sprint medley relay – 14. Midland, 1:55.03; 17. Easton Valley, 1:55.45
Distance medley relay – 21. Midland, 4:34.50
Friday's late result
Class 3A coed state-qualifying meet
at Mount Pleasant
Team scores -- 1. Davenport Assumption 161; 2. Mount Pleasant 152; 3. West Burlington/Notre Dame 91; 4. Fairfield 90; 5. Centerville 62; 6. Keokuk 58; 7. Washington 57; 8. Fort Madison 48
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Assumption (Jackson, Moore, Nelson, King) 1:46.80; 2. Mount Pleasant (1:51.50); 3. West Burlington/Notre Dame (1:52.10)
3,000 -- 1. Abby Ryon (Mt. Pleasant) 10:46.29; 2. Ashley Bloomquist (Fairfield) 11:01.93; 3. Taylor Quick (Assumption) 11:22.69
3,200 relay -- 1. Assumption (Jennings, Lansing, Hanley, McMullen) 9:58.48; 2. Mount Pleasant (10:41.27); 3. Washington (12:06.41)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Mount Pleasant (Williamson, Lamm, Keomanivong, Lamm) 1:09.62; 2. Fort Madison (1:10.37); 3. Centerville (1:10.64)
100 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 12.26; 2. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 12.61; 3. Amaya Jackson (Assumption) 12.75
Distance medley relay -- 1. Assumption (McConnell, Combs, Lansing, Fitzpatrick) 4:17.17; 2. Mount Pleasant (4:18.66); 3. Fairfield (4:26.51)
400 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 59.01; 2. Olivia Lynch (Assumption) 1:03.85; 3. Morgan Flowers (WB/ND) 1:04.76
800 relay -- 1. Assumption (Jackson, Nelson, Moore, Seberg) 1:45.44; 2. West Burlington/Notre Dame (1:45.92); 3. Washington (1:49.37)
100 hurdles -- 1. Olivia Baker (WB/ND) 16.28; 2. Karsyn Lamm (Mt. Pleasant) 16.54; 2. Allison Casteel (Centerville) 16.78
800 -- 1. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 2:26.27; 2. Morgan Jennings (Assumption) 2:26.89; 3. Maggie Jennings (Mt. Pleasant) 2:30.54
200 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 25.39; 2. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 26.21; 3. Amaya Jackson (Assumption) 26.23
400 hurdles -- 1. Maggie Cristoforo (Mt. Pleasant) 1:05.55; 2. Anna Dunlap (Fairfield) 1:09.86; 3. Ashley Telleen (Washington) 1:10.73
1,500 -- 1. Abby Ryon (Mt. Pleasant) 4:54.93; 2. Taylor Quick (Assumption) 5:04.46; 3. Ashley Bloomquist (Fairfield) 5:11.10
400 relay -- 1. Assumption (McConnell, Moore, Possehl, Nelson) 50.43; 2. West Burlington/Notre Dame (51.07); 3. Washington (51.18)
1,600 relay -- 1. Assumption (Nelson, Moore, Lansing, Fitzpatrick) 4:12.12; 2. West Burlington/Notre Dame (4:12.88); 3. Mount Pleasant (4:18.41)
High jump -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 5-5; 2. Katy Stephens (WB/ND) 5-4; 3. Rylie Todd (WB/ND) 5-4
Long jump -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 16-10.50; 2. Jenah Greiner (Washington) 16-09.50; 3. Lyndi Vantiger (Mt. Pleasant) 16-06.75
Shot put -- 1. Lexie Magnani (Mt. Pleasant) 41-02.75; 2. Jadan Brumbaugh (Mt. Pleasant) 36-03.75; 3. Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 35-06.50
Discus -- 1. Alyssa Striegel (Mt. Pleasant) 115-02; 2. Julia Fritz (Fairfield) 112-03; 3. Iliyah Moore (WB/ND) 112-00
Boys soccer
MAC schedule
Saturday's results
Bettendorf 3, Iowa City Regina 0
Davenport West 7, Prince of Peace 1
North Scott at Cedar Rapids Prairie, late
Bettendorf 3, Iowa City Regina 0
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 0, Regina 0. Goals -- George Elias, Bett, penalty kick, 56th minute; Tristan Wakefield, Bett, unassisted, 70th minute; Elias, Bett, unassisted, 76th minute. Saves -- Nick Johnson, Bett, 3.
Friday's late result
Bellevue Marquette 2, Clinton 1
Halftime score -- Clinton 1, Marquette 0. Goals -- Clinton, 36th minute; Francesco Aliprandini, Marquette, unassisted, 62nd minute; Ty Kloser, Marquette, assisted by Ethan Pfiffner, 74th minute. Saves -- Matt Brinker, Marquette, 10.
Girls soccer
MAC schedule
Saturday's result
Bettendorf 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 (5-4 PK)
Bettendorf 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 (5-4 PK)
Halftime score -- Xavier 1, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Quinn Hanigan, Xavier, 10th minute; Avery Horner, Bett (assisted by Sophia Utsinger), 47th minute; Utsinger, Bett (assisted by Horner), 49th minute; Caitlynn Daniels, Xavier, 79th minute. Penalty kicks -- Xavier (Paige Loney, no goal; Daniels, goal; Brielle Bastian, goal; Maggie Conrad, goal; Mary Kate Moeder, goal; Ella Kluesner, no goal); Bett (Jordan McWilliams, goal; Jaylen Cangas, goal; Mia Griffin, goal; Utsinger, goal; Alli Whitaker, no goal; Horner, goal). Shots -- Xavier 20, Bettendorf 15. Saves -- Xavier (Conrad 6); Bettendorf (Olivia Jackson 6). Corner kicks -- Xavier 5, Bettendorf 4. Offsides -- Xavier 0, Bettendorf 0. Fouls -- Xavier 12, Bettendorf 9.
Team records -- Xavier 8-4; Bettendorf 10-3
Cedar Valley Christian 2, Bellevue Marquette 1
Halftime score -- Marquette 1, CVC 0. Goals -- Audrey Wedeking, Marquette, assisted by Delaney Banowetz, 24th minute; CVC, 53rd minute; CVC, 81st minute. Saves -- Juliana Penniston, Marquette, 6; Audrey Wedeking, Marquette, 3.
Softball
McHenry 5, Alleman 3
Alleman;001;101;--;3;9;1
McHenry;002;30X;--;5;7;1
WP -- McKayla Selleck. LP -- Rachael Winkel. Two or more hits -- McHenry, Maddy McDaniel 2, Lauren Sena 2. 2B -- Alleman, Madison Steines; McHenry, McDaniel, Jocelyn Currie, Sena. HR -- McHenry, McDaniel. Two or more RBIs -- McHenry, McDaniel 3.
Hononegah 6, Alleman 1
Hononegah;102;012;--;6;7;0
Alleman;001;000;--;1;5;1
WP -- Ashton Melaas. LP -- Sophia Terronez. Two or more hits -- Hononegah, Carrie Anderson 2, Natalie Williams 2; Alleman, Rachael Winkel 2. 2B -- Hononegah, Anderson, Williams; Alleman, Madison Steines. Two or more RBIs -- Hononegah, Cayla Cavanagh 2, Williams 3.
BCC 2, Alleman 0
Alleman;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Bloomington CC;100;001;X;--;2;7;0
WP -- Bailey Coffman. LP -- Kiley McConville. Two or more hits -- BCC, Kayla Stenger 2. 2B -- BCC, Kylie Gibbs.
OP-RF 19, Mercer Co. 0
Oak Park-RF;300;4(12);--;19;21;0
Mercer County;000;00;--;0;2;5
LP -- Dani Hagens
Mercer Co. 8, Knoxville 3
Mercer County;000;410;3;--;8;8;2
Knoxville;010;020;0;--;3;4;1
WP -- Dani Hagens. LP -- Lauren Kavanagh. Two or more hits -- Mercer County, Sheridan Hank 2, Tori Heath 2. 2B -- Mercer County, Maggie Harrison; Knoxville, Alexa Tuthill. 3B -- Knoxville, Paige Collopy. Two or more RBIs -- Mercer County, Hagens 2, Heath 2.
Sherrard 7, Mercer Co. 2
Sherrard;402;10;--;7;11;0
Mercer County;000;11;--;2;4;2
WP -- Bella Dean. LP -- Kylie Wade. Two or more hits -- Sherrard, Hannah Waddell 3, Kaitlyn Woods 2, Lauryn Kline 2, Addison Wallarab 2; Mercer County, Maggie Harrison 2. 2B -- Sherrard, Waddell. Two or more RBIs -- Sherrard, Woods 2, Kline 2.
Baseball
Rock Island 7, Knoxville 4
Knoxville;011;110;0;--;4;3;4
Rock Island;115;000;X;--;7;6;3
WP -- Spencer Hasselroth. LP -- Jake Repp. S -- Alex Kern. 2B -- Rock Island, Charlie Allison, Vincent Esposito, Carson James. Two or more RBIs -- Rock Island, Ian Purvis 2.
Mercer County 14-12, West Central 0-0
First game
West Central;000;0;--;0;0;1
Mercer County;536;X;--;14;17;0
WP -- Gavin King. LP -- Annegars. Two or more hits -- Mercer County, Trey Essig 2, Jake Reusch 2, Jeff Garrett 2, Matthew Gray 2, Cade Sharp 2, Jayden Klingaman 3, Daniel Zelenin 2. 2B -- Mercer County, Klingaman, Zelenin. HR -- Mercer County, Gray, Sharp. Two or more RBIs -- Mercer County, Gray 4, Tyler Bridgford 3, Zelenin 2.
Second game
West Central;000;0;--;0;2;1
Mercer County;192;X;--;12;8;2
WP -- Evan Ott. LP -- McGraw. Two or more hits -- Mercer County, Matthew Gray 2, Jayden Klingaman 2. 2B -- West Central, Bigger, Mills; Mercer County, Gavin King. HR -- Mercer County, Bailey Kellett. Two or more RBIs -- Mercer County, Kellett 3, Klingaman 2.
Ridgewood 16, North Fulton 6
Ridgewood;357;10;--;16;11;3
North Fulton;102;03;--;6;8;6
WP -- Michael Wiley. LP -- Goforth. Two or more hits -- Ridgewood, Cole Franks 2, Brian Anderson 2, Kaleb Buss 2; North Fulton, Gilpin 2, Jurgensen 2. 2B -- Ridgewood, Cole Franks 2, Buss; North Fulton, Gilpin. 3B -- Ridgewood, Drake McDonough. Two or more RBIs -- Ridgewood, Cole Franks 4.
ROWVA 13, Annawan-Wethersfield 4
Anna-Weth;010;003;0;--;4;7;7
ROWVA;222;304;X;--;13;11;1
WP -- Dane Libby. LP -- Eli Merrick. Two or more hits -- A-W, Spencer Foes 2, Zac VanOpdorp 2; ROWVA, Calvin Peterson 2, Libby 2, Hunter Ramage 2. 2B -- ROWVA, Jason Clark, Peterson 2. Two or more RBIs -- A-W, VanOpdorp 2, Nolan Cone 2; ROWVA, Peterson 2.
Boys tennis
Western Big Six Conference meet
Team scores -- 1. Quincy 21; 2. Moline 17; 3. Galesburg 12; 4. Alleman 6; 5. Rock Island 4; 6. United Township 2.
Singles
First round: Lorenzo Sanchez, G, def. Adam Klumb, M, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Bennett Downey, UT, def. Nils Empen, RI, 6-4, 6-2; Sean Gelski, A, def. Set Aye, RI, 6-4, 6-3; Lucas Shroyer, G, def. Marcus Lang, UT, 6-1, 6-1. Second round: Zach Willing, Q, def. Sanchez, G, 6-0, 6-0; Jesse Dyer, A, def. Empen, UT, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0; Caleb Vonderheide, Q, def. Gelski, A, 6-3, 6-3; Dylan Wiemers, M, def. Shroyer, G, 6-0, 6-0. Semi-finals: Willing, Q, def. Dyer, A, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4; Wiemers, M, def. Vonderheide, Q, 6-2, 6-4. Third place: Vonderheide, Q, def. Dyer, A, 6-1, 6-1. Championship: Wiemers, M, def. Willing, Q, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
First round: M. Stern/S. Stern, RI, def. Wood/Filby, UT, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2; Pamatmat/Ca. Petrie, G, def. Anderson/Cook, A, 7-5, 6-2; Wilhelm/Jones, RI, def. Skahill/Davis, A, 6-1, 6-3; Harmann/Figge, Q, def. Wamsley/Alonzo, UT, 6-2, 6-0. Second round: Arns/Hayden, Q, def. M. Stern/S. Stern, RI, 6-2, 6-3; McCormick/Meyer, M, def. Pamatmat/Petrie, G, 6-2, 6-4; Pujari/Lapaczonek, M, def. Wilhelm/Jones, RI, 6-1, 6-1; Mowen/Co. Petrie, G, def. Harmann/Figge, Q, 6-2, 6-0. Semi-finals: Arns/Hayden, Q, def. McCormick/Meyer, M, 6-0, 6-0; Mowen/Co. Petrie, G, def. Pujari/Lapaczonek, M, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5. Third place: Pujari/Lapaczonek, M, def. McCormick/Meyer, M, by fft. Championship: Arns/Hayden, Q, def. Mowen/Co. Petrie, G, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Iowa Class 2A preliminary substate dual
Dubuque Senior 5, Davenport West 0
