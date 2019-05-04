Baseball
Western Big Six standings
Team;Conf;Overall
Galesburg;9-1;24-5
Moline;9-1;18-6-1
Alleman;4-6;21-12
UTHS;4-6;7-12
Rock Island;3-7;9-16-1
Quincy;1-9;7-18
Saturday's results
Galesburg 5-11, Rock Island 1-0
Moline 8-7, Quincy 1-2
United Township 4-1, Alleman 3-5
Galesburg 5-11, Rock Island 1-0
First game
Galesburg;011;03;0;--;5;8;0
Rock Island;000;100;0;--;1;5;3
Connor Aten, Ty Harter (6) and Tyler Steck; Spencer Hasselroth, Alec Straw (6) and Jesse Linch. WP -- Aten; LP -- Hasselroth (1-4). Two or more hits -- Galesburg (Austin Jones, Nikolas Deligiannis); Rock Island (Vincent Esposito 3). 2B -- Rock Island (Carson James). RBI -- Galesburg (Andrew Thomas 2, Deligiannis, Jones); Rock Island (Esposito).
Second game (five innings)
Galesburg;000;92;--;11;11;0
Rock Island;000;00;--;0;2;1
Noah Matheny and Tyler Steck; Carson James, Ryan Nickel (4), Joseph Dilulio (4), Ian Purvis (5) and Jesse Linch. Two or more hits -- Galesburg (Nikolas Deligainnis 3, Steck 3, Connor Aten). 2B -- Galesburg (Aten, Deligiannis, Ty Harter). RBI -- Galesburg (Harter 3, Deligiannis 3, Aten, Steck, Nick Fields, Mitchel Sampson).
Team records -- Galesburg (24-5, 9-1); Rock Island (9-16-1, 3-7)
Moline 8-7, Quincy 1-2
Game 1
Quincy;000;100;0;—;1
Moline;050;021;x;—;8
Breiholz, Thiele (7). Wiemelt. WP -- Breiholz (5-1). LP -- Wiemelt (1-3).Two or more hits -- Quincy, Henninger. 2B -- Moline, Sebben. HR -- Moline, Conner. RBI -- Quincy, Harbin; Moline, Sebben 3, Conner 2, Wall, Harding
Game 2
Quincy;010;100;0;—;2
Moline;101;131;x;—;7
Pauwels. Prost, Parkhill (5). WP -- Pauwels (5-1). LP -- Prost (1-5). Two or more hits -- Quincy, Mettemeyer; Moline, Sebben 3. 2B -- Quincy, Ellerman; Moline, Sebben. RBI -- Quincy, Harbin; Moline, Conner 3, George, Harding, Michna, Watt
United Township 4-1, Alleman 3-5
Game 1
Alleman;000;120;0;—;3
UTHS;000;102;1;—;4
Kottmer, Thiem (7). Snyder, Mattecheck (7). WP -- Thiem. LP -- Mattecheck. Two or more hits -- UT, Kottmer. 2B -- Alle, Ferrari, VaDerGinst. RBI -- Alle, Berry 2, Carpita; UT, Kottmer 2, Stevens, Thiem
Game 2
Alleman;010;004;0;—;5
UTHS;010;000;0;—;1
Berry, Ferrari (7). Stevens, Jansen (6). WP -- Berry. LP -- Stevens. Two or more hits -- Alle, Mattecheck, Ferrari. 2B -- Alle, Carpita, Ferrari, Lara. RBI -- Alle, Ferrari 2, VaDerGinst 2, Carpita; UT, Thiem
Eureka 4, Rockridge 1 (8)
Eureka;010;000;03;—;4;6;0
Rockridge;000;001;00;—;1;7;4
LP -- Peyton Dye. Two or more hits -- RR, Riley Fetterer, Thomas Fratzke. 2B -- RR, Maverick Chisholm.
Ridgewood 12-10, West Central 2-0
Game 1
West Central;000;020;—;2;4;1
Ridgewood;003;504;—;12;8;0
WP -- Brian Anderson. LP -- Bigger. Two or more hits -- R, Drake McDonough 2, Ganon Greenman 2, Cole Franks 2. 2B -- WC, McGraw; R, Kaleb Buss. Two or more RBIs -- WC, Roller 2; R, Greenman 2, Cole Franks 2, Buss 3.
Game 2
West Central;000;00;—;0;2;4
Ridgewood;250;12;—;10;13;0
WP -- Michael Wiley. LP -- Beetman. Two or more hits -- R, Mitchell Brooks 2, Cole Franks 2, Cade Franks 2, Ganon Greenman 2, Brian Anderson 2. 2B -- WC, Beetman; R, Cole Franks, Anderson. 3B -- R, Cade Franks. Two or more RBIs -- R, Cade Franks 2, Anderson 2.
Softball
Western Big Six standings
Team;Conf.;Over.
Rock Island;10-0;22-4
UTHS;6-4;14-10
Moline;5-5;18-9
Galesburg;5-5;12-14
Alleman;3-7;12-15
Quincy;1-9;13-12
Saturday's results
United Township 17-14, Alleman 4-8
Rock Island 3-14, Galesburg 0-0
Moline 15-12, Quincy 0-0
Rock Island 14-3, Galesburg 0-0
Game 1
Rock Island;126;05;—;14
Galesburg;000;00;—;0
Peters. Blucker, Sammons (4). WP -- Peters (15-2). LP -- Blucker (9-8). Two or more hits -- RI, Carothers. RBI -- RI, Michaels 4, Kelley 3, Melody 2, Peters 2.
Game 2
Rock Island;200;100;0;—;3
Galesburg;000;000;0;—;0
Peters. Blucker. WP -- Peters (16-2). LP -- Blucker (9-9). Two or more hits -- RI, Peters 3. 2B -- Gales, Neal. 3B -- RI, Peters. RBI -- RI, Michaels 2, Peters
Moline 15-12, Quincy 0-0
Game 1
Moline;344;13;--;15
Quincy;000;00;--;0
VandeVoorde, DePoorter (5). Nealy. WP -- VandeVoorde (4-1). LP -- Nealy. Two or more hits -- Moline, Dodd 3, Spect, Jensen, Gore. 2B -- Moline, DePoorter, Farren. RBI -- Moline, Sander 3, Spect 3, Farren 2, Dodd 2, Jensen 2, DePoorter
Game 2
Moline;400;35;--;12
Quincy;000;00;--;0
Glass, DePoorter (5). Wand. WP -- Glass (6-4). LP Wand. Two or more hits -- Moline, Gore 3, Farren, Spect, DePoorter. 2B -- Moline, Chase, DePoorter. 3B -- Moline, Spect. RBI -- Moline, Gore 3, DePoorter 2, Spect 2, Farren, Jensen
Records: Moline 18-9 (5-5 Big 6), Quincy 13-12 (1-9 Big 6).
United Township 17-14, Alleman 4-8
Game 1
UTHS;083;60;--;17
Alleman;130;00;--;4
LaFountaine, Dunsworth (4). Terronez, Guerrero (3). WP -- LaFountaine (4-6). LP -- Terronez (3-7). Two or more hits -- UT, Schumaker 4, Wessels 3, Oliva 3, LaFountaine 3, Lage. 2B -- UT, LaFountaine, Schumaker, DeFrieze, Oliva; Alle, Schmidt. 3B -- UT, Schumaker. RBI -- UT, Oliva 4, Schumaker 4, Lage 3, Dunsworth 2, LaFountaine, Malmstrom; Alle, Schmidt 3, Winkel
Game 2
UTHS;430;313;0;--;14
Alleman;032;003;0;--;8
Webber, Dunsworth (3), LaFountaine (4). McConville, Guerrero (4), Winkel (5). WP -- Dunsworth (7-4). LP -- McConville (4-5). Two or more hits -- UT, LaFountaine 3, Lage 3, Dunsworth 3, Wessels; Alle, Parker, Winkel, Casas. 2B -- UT, LaFountaine 2; Alle, Guerrero. RBI -- UT, Lage 3, Dunsworth 2, Schumaker 2, LaFountaine, Malmstrom; Alle, Casas 2, McConville 2, Winkel 2, Parker, Schmidt
Mercer County 2, ROWVA-Williamsfield 1
ROWVA-Williamsfield;000;100;0;—;1;5;0
Mercer County;002;000;x;—;2;9;1
WP -- Dani Hagens. LP -- Aldred. Two or more hits -- MC, Lillian Hucke 2, Sheridan Hank 2.
Mercer County 11, Knoxville 3
Knoxville;010;110;0;—;3;9;1
Mercer County;113;231;x;—;11;18;0
WP -- Dani Hagens. LP -- Lauren Kavanagh. Two or more hits -- K, Bri Jefferson 2; MC, Maggie Harrison 3, Lillian Hucke 2, Hagens 2, Sheridan Hank 3, Kylee Oary 2, Karli Stineman 2, Chloe Kirkhove 2, Tori Heath 2. 2B -- K, Cassie Grady; MC, Harrison, Hucke, Kirkhove, Oary 2. HR -- K, Kavanagh, Jefferson. Two or more RBIs -- MC, Oary 4, Zoey Miller 2.
Rockridge 9, West Central 8
West Central;060;200;—;8;5;1
Rockridge;030;402;—;9;12;2
WP -- Amelia Thomas. LP -- Benge. Two or more hits -- RR, Thomas 2, Lea Kendall 2, Hailee Dehner 2, Addison Riley 2. 2B -- WC, Reed; RR, Dehner, Lexi Hines, Emma Preston, Thomas. 3B -- RR, Thomas. Two or more RBIs -- WC, Reed 3, Lafary 3; RR, Thomas 2, Kendall 2, Hines 2.
Rockridge 11, Canton 4
Rockridge;061;202;—;11;16;1
Canton;001;021;—;4;7;2
WP -- Olivia Drish. LP -- Jacobus. Two or more hits -- RR, Drish 4, Amelia Thomas 3, Lea Kendall, Kadey Garrett, Lexi Hines. 2B -- RR, Drish, Hines; C, Mortland. HR -- Thomas. Two or more RBIs -- RR, Thomas 3, Hines 2.
West Carroll 9, ROWVA 4
ROWVA;001;030;0;--;4;5;2
West Carroll;000;036;x;--;9;12;2
WP -- Hannah Bauch (1-0). LP -- Jenna Woodside. Two or more hits -- ROWVA, Katelyn Aldred; WC, Madison Magill 3, Madison Haynes, McKenna Sullivan. RBI -- ROWVA, Katelyn Aldred, Gio Ott, Mallery Shea; WC, Madison Magill 4, Madison Haynes 2, Mushie Yazzie 2, McKenna Sullivan
Knoxville 14, West Carroll 0
West Carroll;000;00;--;0;2;1
Knoxville;3(10)0;1x;--;14;20;1
Laura Kavanaugh. Daniella Tafoya, Josi McCombie. WP -- Laura Kavanaugh. LP -- Daniella Tafoya
Tennis
Moline invite
Team scores -- 1. Evanston 60; 2. Moline 50; 3. Peoria Notre Dame 47; 4. Champaign Central 44; 5. Geneseo 43; 6. Galesburg 39; 7. Alleman 36; 8. Alton 32; T9. Rock Island 31; T9. United Township 31
Singles No. 1 -- Championship -- Dylan Wiemers (M) def. Alex Robinson (E) 6-0, 6-3. Third -- Terry Xie (PND) def. Jesse Dyer (A) 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Singles No. 2 -- Championship -- Gunnar Andersen (E) def. Lalit Gurrapu (CC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0. Third -- Sean Gelski (A) def. Griffin Tracey (G) 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Doubles No. 1 -- Championship -- Josh Montefolka/Gus Temple (PND) def. Max Johnson/Max Shepherd (E) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1). Third -- Cole Petrie/Isaiah Mowen (G) def. Mason Lapaczonek/Bhanu Pujari (M) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles No. 2 Championship -- Ben Ward/Asher Wexler (E) def. Thomas McCormick/Collin Meyer (M) 6-0, 7-5. Third -- Will Shinew/Nick Gunn (CC) def. Colin Sutherland/Emmett Bucklar (PND) 6-4, 6-2.
Pleasant Valley 5, Waukee 4
Singles -- Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Will Ecklund 6-3, 6-2. Noah Burmeister (Wauk) def. Nathan Wong 6-2, 6-3. Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Sam Fouts 6-1, 6-2. Steven Dana (Wauk) def. Muneeb Nadeem 6-2, 4-6, 8-10. Pujit Mekala (Wauk) def. Kiran Marla 0-6, 6-4, 10-7. Mazen Alsheikha (PV) def. Sai Rayasam 6-4, 3-6, 10-7
Doubles -- Burmeister/Ecklund (Wauk) def. Dolphin/Sehlin 0-6, 6-2, 10-7. Nadeem/Wong (PV) def. Danna/Fouts 6-0, 6-4. Brady Adams/Marla (PV) def. Mekala/Rayasam 1-6, 6-4, 10-8
Records: Pleasant Valley 9-0, Waukee 8-1
