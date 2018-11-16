Football
Illinois playoffs
Saturday's semifinals
Class 8A
Chicago Brother Rice 14, Chicago Marist 3
Loyola Academy 24, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 16
Class 7A
Nazareth Academy 47, Batavia 28
St. Charles North 27, Chicago Mt. Carmel 21
Class 6A
Cary-Grove (12-0) 28, Niles Notre Dame 21
Crete-Monee 38, Oak Lawn Richards 35
Class 5A
Lombard Montini 42, Sterling 20
Joliet Catholic Academy 42, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 6
Class 4A
Elmhurst IC Catholic 28, Richmond-Burton 9
Kankakee McNamara 52, Rochester 42
Class 3A
Byron 42, Herscher 0
Monticello 40, Carlinville 14
Class 2A
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Eastland-Pearl City 7
Maroa-Forsyth 16, Decatur St. Teresa 14
Class 1A
Forreston 34, Lena-Winslow 28
Camp Point Central 35, Argenta-Oreana 22
Girls basketball
Annawan 64, Peoria Christian 19
ANNAWAN -- Manuel 8 1-2 17, Miller 7 0-0 14, Rico 5 1-1 11, Baele 5 0-0 10, Randall 4 1-2 9, Park 1 0-0 2
PC -- Mallow 4 2-3 11, Keehner 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Weisehan 0 1-2 1
Annawan;30;14;11;9;--;64
Peoria Christian;1;8;2;8;--;19
Alleman 48, Sherrard 26
SHERRARD -- Barber 1-8 2-2 1 2 5, A. Adamson 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, S. Adamson 3-10 1-2 1 2 9, McMillin 0-1 0-0 0 2 0, Whitsell 2-5 0-2 2 3 4, Gerdes 2-6 1-1 2 2 5, Yudis 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 1 2 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Minch 1-1 0-0 0 0 3. Totals 9-35 4-7 9 14 26.
ALLEMAN -- Loiz 8-10 0-0 0 3 18, D. Woods 2-4 2-4 0 3 7, N. Woods 3-9 4-4 1 2 12, Porter 1-2 0-0 0 6 2, Gorgal 0-1 0-0 0 2 0, Georlett 0-2 0-0 2 6 0, Coleman 0-0 3-4 0 1 3, Adam 1-3 0-0 0 0 2, Thomas 0-0 3-4 0 1 3, Neinhaus 0-1 0-0 2 1 0, Klauer 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Terronez 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Rangel 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Schmidt 1-1 0-0 1 0 2. Totals 16-37 12-16 5 27 48.
Sherrard;9;5;0;12;--;26
Alleman;10;11;18;9;--;48
3-poin goals -- Sherrard 4-9 (Barber 1-4, S. Adamson 2-4, Minch 1-1); Alleman 4-11 (Loiz 2-3, D. Woods 1-2, N. Woods 1-4, Rangel 0-1, Neinhaus 0-1).
Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament
Late Friday
Ridgewood 44, Elmwood 38
RIDGEWOOD -- Kendall Lewis 5 4-8 17, Brecken Adamson 5 2-4 12, Lauren Anderson 2 0-0 5, Paige Leander 2 0-1 4, Lizzy Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Tatum Miller 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Nelson 0 1-2 1, Megan Kenney 0 1-2 1
ELMWOOD -- K. Meyers 4 0-0 10, P. Carver 3 2-6 9, S. Glover 2 1-2 6, M. Noll 2 0-0 4, Z. Lehew 0 4-6 4, M. Ledbetler 1 0-0 3
Ridgewood;13;12;13;6;--;44
Elmwood;4;12;8;16;--;38
3-point goals -- R 4 (Lewis 3, Anderson); E 5 (Meyers 2, Glover, Carver, Ledbetler). Fouled out -- E 1 (Meyers).
Knoxville 62, Orion 29
KNOXVILLE -- Kavanaugh 8 2-3 18, B. Shreeves 7 0-0 15, Bickell 4 2-4 10, Larson 2 1-4 5, S. Shreeves 2 0-0 4, Stearns 2 0-1 4, Grady 1 1-2 3, Jefferson 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 1-4 1
ORION -- Taets 6 0-2 14, Parsons 2 3-5 7, Farwell 2 0-0 4, McCunn 1 1-3 3, James 0 1-4 1
Knoxville;16;19;14;13;--;62
Orion;6;7;16;0;--;29
3-point goals -- Knoxville 1 (B. Shreeves); Orion 2 (Taets 2). Fould out -- None.
Bushnell Prairie City 44, Rockridge 36
BPC -- Miah Zarello 4 0-0 11, Courtney Norris 3 2-2 9, Madison Allen 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Zarello 3 0-0 6, Kierstyn Pemble 2 0-0 5, Deidre Lorton 0 4-6 4, Kylie Baker 1 0-0 2
ROCKRIDGE -- J. Stice 7 0-0 14, A. Riley 4 2-5 10, K. Garrett 2 2-3 6, D. Peterson 1 0-0 2, K. McDonald 1 0-0 2, P. Heisch 1 0-1 2
BPC;12;16;9;7;--;44
Rockridge;6;6;13;11;--;36
3-point goals -- BPC 6 (M. Zarello 3, Pemble, Norris, Allen); R 0. Fouled out -- BPC 1 (Meadow Boden).
United 30, Galva 21
UNITED -- Jerzi Johnson 4 2-4 10, Carly Thompson 2 4-7 8, Courtney Hinton 3 0-1 7, Natalie King 1 1-2 3, Arianna Villarreal 1 0-0 2
GALVA -- Schilling 4 3-14 11, Rogers 2 0-0 4, Wexell 1 1-2 3, Shapperd 1 0-2 2, Russell 0 1-3 1
United;7;6;9;8;--;30
Galva;2;4;8;7;--;21
3-point goals -- U 1 (Hinton); G 0. Fouled out -- None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.