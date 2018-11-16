Football

Illinois playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice 14, Chicago Marist 3

Loyola Academy 24, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 16 

Class 7A

Nazareth Academy 47, Batavia 28 

St. Charles North 27, Chicago Mt. Carmel 21 

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (12-0) 28, Niles Notre Dame 21

Crete-Monee 38, Oak Lawn Richards 35 

Class 5A

Lombard Montini 42, Sterling 20

Joliet Catholic Academy 42, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 6 

Class 4A

Elmhurst IC Catholic 28, Richmond-Burton 9 

Kankakee McNamara 52, Rochester 42 

Class 3A

Byron 42, Herscher 0

Monticello 40, Carlinville 14 

Class 2A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Eastland-Pearl City 7

Maroa-Forsyth 16, Decatur St. Teresa 14

Class 1A

Forreston 34, Lena-Winslow 28

Camp Point Central 35, Argenta-Oreana 22

Girls basketball

Annawan 64, Peoria Christian 19

ANNAWAN -- Manuel 8 1-2 17, Miller 7 0-0 14, Rico 5 1-1 11, Baele 5 0-0 10, Randall 4 1-2 9, Park 1 0-0 2

PC -- Mallow 4 2-3 11, Keehner 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Weisehan 0 1-2 1

Annawan;30;14;11;9;--;64

Peoria Christian;1;8;2;8;--;19

Alleman 48, Sherrard 26

SHERRARD -- Barber 1-8 2-2 1 2 5, A. Adamson 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, S. Adamson 3-10 1-2 1 2 9, McMillin 0-1 0-0 0 2 0, Whitsell 2-5 0-2 2 3 4, Gerdes 2-6 1-1 2 2 5, Yudis 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 1 2 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Minch 1-1 0-0 0 0 3. Totals 9-35 4-7 9 14 26.

ALLEMAN -- Loiz 8-10 0-0 0 3 18, D. Woods 2-4 2-4 0 3 7, N. Woods 3-9 4-4 1 2 12, Porter 1-2 0-0 0 6 2, Gorgal 0-1 0-0 0 2 0, Georlett 0-2 0-0 2 6 0, Coleman 0-0 3-4 0 1 3, Adam 1-3 0-0 0 0 2, Thomas 0-0 3-4 0 1 3, Neinhaus 0-1 0-0 2 1 0, Klauer 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Terronez 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Rangel 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Schmidt 1-1 0-0 1 0 2. Totals 16-37 12-16 5 27 48.

Sherrard;9;5;0;12;--;26

Alleman;10;11;18;9;--;48

3-poin goals -- Sherrard 4-9 (Barber 1-4, S. Adamson 2-4, Minch 1-1); Alleman 4-11 (Loiz 2-3, D. Woods 1-2, N. Woods 1-4, Rangel 0-1, Neinhaus 0-1).

Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament

Late Friday

Ridgewood 44, Elmwood 38

RIDGEWOOD -- Kendall Lewis 5 4-8 17, Brecken Adamson 5 2-4 12, Lauren Anderson 2 0-0 5, Paige Leander 2 0-1 4, Lizzy Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Tatum Miller 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Nelson 0 1-2 1, Megan Kenney 0 1-2 1

ELMWOOD -- K. Meyers 4 0-0 10, P. Carver 3 2-6 9, S. Glover 2 1-2 6, M. Noll 2 0-0 4, Z. Lehew 0 4-6 4, M. Ledbetler 1 0-0 3

Ridgewood;13;12;13;6;--;44

Elmwood;4;12;8;16;--;38

3-point goals -- R 4 (Lewis 3, Anderson); E 5 (Meyers 2, Glover, Carver, Ledbetler). Fouled out -- E 1 (Meyers).

Knoxville 62, Orion 29

KNOXVILLE -- Kavanaugh 8 2-3 18, B. Shreeves 7 0-0 15, Bickell 4 2-4 10, Larson 2 1-4 5, S. Shreeves 2 0-0 4, Stearns 2 0-1 4, Grady 1 1-2 3, Jefferson 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 1-4 1

ORION -- Taets 6 0-2 14, Parsons 2 3-5 7, Farwell 2 0-0 4, McCunn 1 1-3 3, James 0 1-4 1 

Knoxville;16;19;14;13;--;62

Orion;6;7;16;0;--;29

3-point goals -- Knoxville 1 (B. Shreeves); Orion 2 (Taets 2). Fould out -- None.

Bushnell Prairie City 44, Rockridge 36

BPC -- Miah Zarello 4 0-0 11, Courtney Norris 3 2-2 9, Madison Allen 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Zarello 3 0-0 6, Kierstyn Pemble 2 0-0 5, Deidre Lorton 0 4-6 4, Kylie Baker 1 0-0 2

ROCKRIDGE -- J. Stice 7 0-0 14, A. Riley 4 2-5 10, K. Garrett 2 2-3 6, D. Peterson 1 0-0 2, K. McDonald 1 0-0 2, P. Heisch 1 0-1 2

BPC;12;16;9;7;--;44

Rockridge;6;6;13;11;--;36

3-point goals -- BPC 6 (M. Zarello 3, Pemble, Norris, Allen); R 0. Fouled out -- BPC 1 (Meadow Boden).

United 30, Galva 21

UNITED -- Jerzi Johnson 4 2-4 10, Carly Thompson 2 4-7 8, Courtney Hinton 3 0-1 7, Natalie King 1 1-2 3, Arianna Villarreal 1 0-0 2

GALVA -- Schilling 4 3-14 11, Rogers 2 0-0 4, Wexell 1 1-2 3, Shapperd 1 0-2 2, Russell 0 1-3 1

United;7;6;9;8;--;30

Galva;2;4;8;7;--;21

3-point goals -- U 1 (Hinton); G 0. Fouled out -- None.

0
0
0
0
0

