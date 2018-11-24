Football
Illinois state finals
At Champaign
Saturday's scores
Class 5A
Joliet Catholic Academy 35, Lombard Montini 27
Class 6A
Cary-Grove 35, Crete-Monee 13
Class 7A
Nazareth Academy 31, St. Charles North 10
Class 8A
Loyola Academy 13, Chicago Brother Rice 3
Boys basketball
UTHS 54, Kewanee 31
UTHS (2-1) -- Gaedeyan 1-3 0-0 2 2, Wilson 3-8 2-2 1 9, Ronnebeck 2-7 0-0 0 5, Trice 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Solis 0-1 0-0 1 0, Agot 5-13 10-11 3 21, Ellis 3-3 2-3 3 8, Taghon 0-0 0-0 0 0, Rose 2-3 0-0 1 4, Holesinger 0-0 0-0 0 0, Merrick 0-2 0-0 1 0, Jansen 1-2 0-0 0 3, Morriow 0-1 0-0 0 0, Rosales 0-0 2-2 0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 17-44 16-18 14 54.
KEWANEE (1-3) -- Terry 0-5 0-0 1 0, Zarvell 0-2 0-0 0 0, Russell 3-12 0-0 3 7, Pickering 3-6 2-2 3 8, Sauer 6-7 1-3 1 13, Johnson 1-3 1-2 2 3, Powe 0-2 0-0 2 0, Edens 0-1 0-0 1 0, Isreal 0-1 0-0 1 0, VanDeSampel 0-0 0-0 0 0, Crowe 0-1 0-0 1 0. Totals 13-40 4-7 15 31.
UTHS;11;21;12;10;—;54
Kewanee;5;6;13;7;—;31
3-point goals -- UT 4-16 (Ronnebeck 1-6, Agot 1-5, Jansen 1-1, Wilson 1-2, Geadeyan 0-1, Rose 0-1); Kewanee 1-15 (Russell 1-8, Zarvell 0-2, Powe 0-2, Terry 0-1, Pickering 0-1, Edens 0-1). Assists -- UT 10 (Geadeyan 3); Kewanee 7 (Powe 3). Steals -- UT 9 (Agot 3, Geadayan 3); Kewanee 3. Turnovers -- UT 7, Kewanee 15.
Rock Falls 48, Rockridge 46
ROCKRIDGE (1-3) -- Bush 0-5 0-0 2 0, Whiteman 9-10 0-0 1 24, Hilkin 2-4 0-0 3 4, Fetterer 3-6 0-0 5 8, Rusk, 1-3 0-2 2 2, Henry 3-4 2-5 1 8, Otting 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 18-32 2-7 14 46.
ROCK FALLS (4-0) -- Bickett 1-4 0-0 2 3, Leaf 4-9 1-2 1 11, Elefsen 2-7 3-4 8, Nailor 6-9 6-7 1 18, Wolber 3-4 0-0 1 6, Wiles 0-0 0-0 0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2 2, Rasmussen 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 17-38 10-13 10 48.
Rockridge;14;0;21;11;—;36
Rock Falls;11;10;11;16;—;48
3-point goals -- Rockridge 8-13 (Whiteman 6-6, Fetterer 2-3, Bush 0-3, Hilkin 0-1); RF 4-22 (Leaf 2-6, Bickett 1-4, Elefsen 1-5, Nailor 0-3, Johnson 0-3, Rasmussen 0-1). Turnovers -- Rockridge 13, RF 9.
Riverdale 65, United 62
Riverdale -- Ruthy 4 2-2 2 10, Smeltzly 0 0-2 3 0, Wainwright 4 10-12 1 20, Meloan 2 6-8 2 10, Bussert 1 2-2 2 4, Reed 3 0-0 2 6, Anatolik 4 5-6 4 13. Totals 18 15-32 16 65
United -- Brown 1 0-0 3 3, Declan Flynn 5 0-0 1 11, McVey 6 2-5 3 17, Whitsitt 1 2-2 2 5, Nolan Leffler 5 3-4 5 13, Johnson 4 3-4 4 11, DJ Dutton 0 0-0 2 0, Avery Leffler 0 2-2 3 2, Clark 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 22 12-17 25 62
Riverdale;21;14;10;20;--;65
United;7;21;12;22;--;62
3-point goals -- Riverdale 2 (Wainwright 2); United 6 (McVey 3, Brown, Declan Flynn, Whitsitt). Fouled out -- United (Nolan Leffler)
United Township 46, Geneseo 30
UTHS (3-1) -- Geadeyan 1-4 3-4 3 5, Wilson 4-8 2-4 5 10, Ronnebeck 5-8 0-0 4 15, Agot 3-8 3-6 4 9, Ellis 3-4 0-0 0 8, Solis 0-0 0-0 0 0, Taghon 0-1 1-3 0 1, Rose 0-0 0-0 0 0, Trice 0-0 0-0 0 0, Merrick 0-0 0-0 0 0, Jansen 0-0 0-0 0 0, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0 0, Holesinger 0-0 0-0 1 0, Rosales 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16-33 9-17 17 46
GENESEO (0-4) -- Ja. McConnell 0-8 0-0 3 0, Jo. McConnell 0-1 0-0 1 0, Lehman 3-6 0-0 2 4, Rivera 8-12 0-2 3 17, Moser 0-1 0-0 4 0, Ariano 0-1 0-0 1 0, Traphagen 3-6 0-1 2 7, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0 0, Clauson 0-0 0-3 0 0, Swan 0-0 0-0 0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 14-36 1-6 16 30
UTHS;13;10;11;6;—;46
Geneseo;10;14;2;4;—;30
3-point goals -- UT 5-16 (Ronnebeck 5-8, Geadeyan 0-3, Wilson 0-2, Agot 0-2, Taghon 0-1); Geneseo 1-6 (Rivera 1-2, Traphagen 0-2, Moser 0-1, Clauson 0-1). Assists -- UT 13 (Geadeyan 6); Geneseo 6 (Jacob McConnell 3). Steals -- UT 9 (Geadeyan 4); Geneseo 7 (Rivera 3, Moser 3). Blocks -- UT 1 (Ronnebeck). Turnovers -- UT 18, Geneseo 16
Bureau Valley 69, Wethersfield 64
Bureau Valley -- Kale Barnett 11 9-13 3 31, Dalton Dean 0 1-2 4 1, Noah Johnson 1 1-2 3 4, Noah Simon 2 3-4 4 7, Devin Batten 0 0-0 1 0, Clayton Mullens 0 0-0 0 0, Tyler Gustafson 4 6-7 1 15, Tucker Hartz 4 2-5 4 11. Totals 22 22-33 20 69
Wethersfield -- Waylon Bryant 0 0-0 0 0, Coltin Quagliano 7 5-6 2 21, Tyler Nichols 6 2-3 5 14, Kale Nelson 2 4-4 1 8, Isaac Frank 4 1-2 5 11, Isaiah Franklin 0 0-0 0 0, Brady Kelley 2 1-1 5 5, Bryan Ponce 1 3-4 5 5, Tevin Baker 0 0-2 1 0. Totals 22 16-22 24 64
Bureau Valley;12;15;15;27;--;69
Wethersfield;20;15;17;12;--;64
3-point goals -- Bureau Valley 3 (Hartz, Gustafson, Johnson); Wethersfield 4 (Quagliano 2, Frank 2). Fouled out -- Wethersfield (Nichols, Frank, Ponce)
Rock Island 68, Phillips 54
Rock Island -- Rice 4-7 2-2 1 13, Price 4-6 2-2 2 13, Randle 0-1 2-2 1 2, Key 0-0 0-0 2 0, Gustafson 2-5 0-0 0 4, Voss 2-7 5-6 2 9, Allison 1-3 0-0 2 3, Holtam 4-7 3-4 0 14, Andrews 1-1 2-2 0 5, Robinson 1-1 0-0 0 3, Connor 1-2 0-0 1 2. Totals 20-40 17-27 11 68
Phillips -- Watkins 0-0 0-0 2 0, Joiner 4-11 3-7 3 13, Jefferson 1-4 0-0 1 2, Patty 2-5 0-0 2 4, Billingsley 2-3 1-2 2 5, McCray 8-14 0-0 2 19, Crump 0-2 2-2 0 2, Hicks 1-3 0-0 1 2, Pledger 2-3 0-0 1 4, Savage 1-2 0-0 0 3. Totals 21-47 6-19 14 8 54
Rock Island;18;16;16;18;—;68
Phillips;17;15;5;17;—;54
3-point goals -- Rock Island 11-19 (Rice 3-5, Price 3-4, Holtam 2-3, Allison 1-3, Andrews 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Randle 0-1, Voss 0-1); Phillips 5-15 (McCray 3-7, Savage 1-1, Joiner 1-4, Jefferson 0-1, Hicks 0-2)
Rock Island 49, St. Charles North 47
Rock Island -- Robinson 0-1 0-0 0 0, Rice 0-10 0-1 1 0, Price 7-10 2-3 1 17, Randle 2-6 3-4 2 2 8, Voss 2-5 0-0 2 5, Andrews 1-2 0-0 1 3, Holtam 1-5 3-4 1 5, Allison 0-2 0-0 1 0, Key 4-7 0-0 0 8, Gustafson 2-4 0-0 0 4. Totals 19-52 8-12 9 49
St. Charles North -- Scheffers 3-12 3-4 0 11, Nelson 3-8 2-2 1 11, Heflen 2-4 2-4 3 8, Czerniak 2-7 2-2 3 7, Linke 4-8 0-0 3 8, Love 0-2 0-0 0 0. Totals 14-41 8-12 10 47
Rock Island;8;19;13;8;—;49
St. Charles North;11;13;13;10;—;47
3-point goals -- Rock Island 3 (Price 1-3, Randle 1-3, Andrews 1-2, Rice 0-5, Voss 0-1, Holtam 0-1); St. Charles North 8 (Scheffers 2-5, Nelson 3-8, Heflen 2-3, Czerniak 1-4, Love 0-2)
Moline 74, Madison 55
Madison (0-3) -- Bursey 1-3 0-1 1 2, Gordon 4-14 5-6 5 13, Jv. Moore 1-6 2-2 2 5, Baker 1-3 1-2 2 3, Kennedy 3-7 1-2 5 8, Glasper 2-9 4-6 4 9, Jackson 2-9 2-4 3 6, Jl. Moore 1-2 0-0 1 2, Morris 3-4 0-0 1 7. Totals 18-57 15-23 24 55
Moline (2-1) -- Harding 3-9 4-6 4 12, Lamphier 5-6 0-0 0 10, Johnson 0-1 0-0 3 0, Wemers 6-12 3-3 3 16, Billups 9-17 9-10 1 29, Sterling 0-2 2-5 3 2, Rogers 0-1 2-4 0 2, Jackson 0-2 0-2 2 0, Lidell 1-3 0-0 0 3, Jenkins 0-1 0-2 3 0. Totals 24-54 20-32 19 74
Madison;6;10;19;20;—;55
Moline;18;14;28;14;—;74
3-point goals -- Mad 3-19 (Jv. Moore 1-6, Kennedy 1-3, Morris 1-2, Gordon 0-6, Bursey 0-1, Jackson 0-1); Mol 6-18 (Billups 2-8, Harding 2-6, Wiemers 1-2, Lidell 1-1, Sterling 0-1). Assists -- Mad 5 (Jv. Moore 2); Mol 10 (Billups 3). Steals -- Mad 6 (Glasper 2); Mol 9 (Wiemers 3). Turnovers -- Mad 20, Mol 18
Moline 81, Sacred Heart Griffin 71
Sacred Heart Griffin (2-2) -- Thompson 4-6 0-0 5 8, Gustafson 7-12 2-3 4 17, Hamilton 3-12 2-2 4 10, Ingram 1-4 0-0 0 3, Broeker 7-11 4-5 2 18, Reid Taylor 0-3 0-0 0 0, Antonacci 6-9 2-3 4 15, Salvo 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 28-57 10-13 21 71
Moline (3-1) -- Harding 5-17 1-2 1 12, Lamphier 3-5 0-0 3 6, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2 2, Wiemers 5-8 4-7 2 15, Billups 7-14 12-16 3 27, Sterling 1-3 0-0 1 2, Rogers 6-7 2-4 2 15, Jackson 1-3 0-2 0 2. Totals 29-59 19-31 14 81
SH Griffin;15;19;18;19;—;71
Moline;23;18;15;25;—;81
3-point goals -- SHG 5-21 (Hamilton 2-9, Ingram 1-4, Gustafson 1-3, Antonacci 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Broeker 0-1); Mol 4-16 (Harding 1-7, Billups 1-6, Rogers 1-2, Wiemers 1-1). Assists -- SHG 12 (Taylor 3); Mol 14 (Lamphier 5). Steals -- SHG 5 (Antonacci 2); Mol 10 (Billups 4). Turnovers -- SHG 17, Mol 10
Girls basketball
Saturday's scores
Mississippi Athletic
Iowa City West 72, Assumption 51
North Scott 58, Western Dubuque 34
Pleasant Valley 52, Linn-Mar 39
Bettendorf 57, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 38
Iowa City West 72, Assumption 51
Iowa City West -- Cailyn Morgan 3 6-6 2 12, Matayia Tellis 4 2-2 3 13, Lauren Zacharias 6 4-5 1 17, Emma Ingersoll Weng 5 4-6 2 15, Sydney Allen 0 2-2 2 2, Grace Schneider 0 0-0 1 0, Evelyn Lopez 0 0-0 0 0, Avery Vest 2 1-2 0 6, Rylee Goodfellow 0 0-0 0 0, Audrey Koch 3 1-2 1 7, Katelynn Hillberry 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23 20-25 12 72
Assumption -- Sully Kelly 0 1-2 0 1, Katie Anderson 3 4-5 0 11, Lauren Herrig 0 0-0 4 0, Olivia Wardlow 10 2-3 3 25, Dawsen Dorsey 1 1-4 2 3, Allie Timmons 2 0-2 5 4, Maddie Loken 2 0-0 1 5, Corey Whitlock 1 0-2 2 2. Totals 19 8-18 18 51
Iowa City West;17;19;22;14;--;72
Assumption;9;20;13;9;--;51
3-point goals -- Iowa City West 6 (Tellis 3, Zacharias, Weng, Vest); Assumption 5 (Wardlow 3, Anderson, Loken). Fouled out -- Assumption (Timmons)
Bettendorf 57, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 38
Bettendorf -- Grace McKenzie 3 0-2 1 8, Allie Brownson 1 2-2 3 4, Madison Fuller 1 0-0 1 2, Ashley Fountain 3 3-4 1 10, Maggie Erpelding 3 0-0 0 9, Emma Dennison 3 2-2 3 9, Carly Chelf 0 0-1 0 0, Kaalyn Petersen 0 0-2 2 0, Kylie Wroblewski 5 4-6 0 15, Jenna Schweizer 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 19 11-19 11 57
Cedar Rapids Jefferson -- Aliyah Walker 1 2-2 0 4, Hannah Hoeger 0 0-0 0 0, KK Wise 2 0-2 0 5, Ari Hawkins 4 0-0 4 8, Kanvee Kaba 0 0-0 1 0, Jenna Griffith 5 2-2 1 12, Lara Vandenbosch 1 0-0 2 2, Infinity Watkins 0 0-0 2 0, Grace Jellison 3 1-4 4 7. Totals 16 5-10 14 38
Bettendorf;21;17;4;15;--;57
Cedar Rapids Jefferson;8;10;12;8;--;38
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 8 (Erpelding 3, McKenzie 2, Fountain, Dennison); Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1 (Wise)
Pleasant Valley 52, Linn-Mar 39
Linn-Mar -- Keegan Krejca 3 0-0 3 6, Macey Miller 2 1-2 3 7, Molly Chmelicek 0 0-0 1 0, Jamison Feldman 0 0-0 1 0, Hallie Peak 1 2-4 2 4, Alexis Beier 3 7-9 0 16, Marissa Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Carly Printy 2 0-0 0 6. Totals 11 10-15 10 39
Pleasant Valley -- Adrea Arthofer 6 0-0 1 14, Carli Spelhaug 5 0-1 0 11, Julia Hillman 1 0-0 1 2, Mallory Lafever 2 0-0 2 4, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 2 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0 0, Macy Beinborn 4 2-2 2 12, Anna Griffin 1 2-4 0 4, Ilah Perez-Johnson 1 0-0 3 2, Riley Vice 1 1-1 1 3. Totals 21 5-8 12 52
Linn-Mar;10;10;12;7;--;39
Pleasant Valley;14;9;19;10;--;52
3-point goals -- Linn-Mar 7 (Beier 3, Printy 2, Miller 2); Pleasant Valley 5 (Beinborn 2, Arthofer 2, Spelhaug)
North Scott 58, Western Dubuque 34
Western Dubuque -- Sydney Kennedy 0-2 0-0 0, Kacey Eimers 6-9 0-1 14, Emma Baumhover 2-3 5-5 10, Jenna Burds 0-3 0-0 0, Lindsey Eimers 1-5 2-2 4, Jenna Fiedler 0-6 0-0 0, Ashley Costello 0-3 2-4 2, Karlie Fagan 0-3 4-4 4, Emma Gile 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 9-36 13-16 34
North Scott -- Presley Case 3-12 2-2 10, Reagon Schoening 0-1 0-0 0, Paige Blaskovich 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Kilburg 2-2 0-0 4, Brooke Corson 2-2 0-0 6, Rachel Anderson 2-2-0 6, Tarynn Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Chloe Engelkes 1-5 0-0 2, Adriane Latham 2-2 1-3 5, Grace Boffeli 7-9 8-9 22, Grace Hansel 0-1 0-0 0, Avery Woods 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-41 11-14 58
Halftime -- North Scott 23, Western Dubuque 17. 3-point goals -- Western Dubuque 3-11 (Kennedy 0-2, K. Eimers 2-4, Baumhover 1-1, Burds 0-1, Fiedler 0-4); North Scott 7-15 (Case 2-5, Schoening 0-1, Corson 2-2, Anderson 2-2, Scott 1-2, Engelkes 0-3). Team fouls -- Western Dubuque 14, North Scott 15. Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- Western Dubuque 24 (L.Eimers, Fagan 5); North Scott 25 (Boffeli 8). Assists -- Western Dubuque 6 (Fagan 2); North Scott 15 (Scott 5). Steals -- Western Dubuque 6 (Costello 2); North Scott 9 (three with 2). Turnovers -- Western Dubuque 19, North Scott 19
Girls bowling
Rock Island Invitational
at Highland Park Lanes
Team results -- 1. Lockport 5827, 2. Harlem 5816, 3. Rock Island 5260, 4. Freeport 5234, 5. Dixon 5079, 6. Sterling 4995, 7. Moline 4827, 8. Galesburg 4815, 9. Geneseo 4727, 10. Hononegah 4488, 11. Plainfield North 4259, 12. United Township 4134, 13. Dekalb 3702, 14. Kewanee 3316
High 6 game series -- 1. Jenna Sussenbach (PN) 1324, 2. Heather Motley (RI) 1290, 3. Samantha Traina (LO) 1246, 4. Bailey Busker (FR) 1209, 5. Kayla Verstraete (HA) 1199, 6. Erin Kleffman (LO) 1194, 7. Payton Vandenburg (LO) 1190, 8. Emily Pobanz (GE) 1189, 9. Olivia Watton (HA) 1171, 10. Becca Hagerman (HA) 1166
Rock Island -- Heather Motley 1290, Macy O'Mary 1042, Bailey Tripilas 1011, Kelsey Freeman 960, Sarah Stevanovic 957
Moline -- Sam Melin 1039, Regyn Buffington 1035, Brooke Thorpe 933, Kalli Hann 911, Courtney DeClerq 909
Geneseo -- Emily Pobanz 1189, Madison Holevoet 943, Delaney Ostrowski 927, Karis Ostrowski 903, Jenah Hart 343, Breann Keller 292, Miranda Roemer 130
United Township -- Ashlyn Burkeybile 1079, Regina Harmening 886, Alyssa Rasso 801, Javanna Kern 714, Kiera Henderson 654
Kewanee -- Gabbie Cummings 848, Katelyn Witte 723, Tessa Rodgers 665, Alex Henderson 528, Harmonie Petty 487, Talyssa Closen 65
