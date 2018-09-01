Football
Late Friday
Bellevue 51, Camanche 12
Camanche;0;12;0;0;--;12
Bellevue;14;7;23;7;--;51
First quarter
Bell -- Hunter Clasen 3 run (Ty Kloser kick), 7:52
Bell -- Clasen 15 run (Kloser kick), 3:30
Second quarter
Bell -- Clasen 8 run (Kloser kick), 6:33
Cam -- Jordan Lawrence 34 pass from Baylor Crigger (kick failed), 0:48
Cam -- Eric Campie 40 pass from Crigger (run failed), 0:06
Third quarter
Bell -- Trey Daugherty 7 pass from Lucas Tennant (Kloser kick), 8:02
Bell -- Clasen 2 run (Kloser kick), 5:08
Bell -- Ben Parker 4 run (Kloser kick), 2:26
Bell -- Safety (Clasen on the tackle), 0:46
Fourth quarter
Bell -- Harrison Haynes 1 run (Kloser kick), 10:37
Individual statistics
Rushing
Camanche -- Raul Esparza 11-39, Baylor Crigger 16-24, Nate Malcolm 3-10, Caleb Delzell 1-(-16), Jordan Lawrence 3-(-19)
Bellevue -- Hunter Clasen 18-137, Ben Parker 11-105, Lucas Tennant 5-25, Harrison Haynes 3-17
Passing
Camanche -- Baylor Crigger 13-23-1, 178 yards; Caleb Delzell 1-5-1, 20 yards
Bellevue -- Lucas Tennant 8-15-2, 125 yards
Receiving
Camanche -- Eric Campie 3-72, Jordan Lawrence 5-63, Ben Vogel 1-20, Raul Esparza 2-19, Cade Everson 1-14, Cameron Soenksen 1-5, Blake Hardison 1-5
Bellevue -- Trey Daugherty 5-97, Trevor Hager 2-28
Monmouth-Roseville 33, Fulton 16
Monmouth-Roseville;7;7;13;6;--;33
Fulton;2;0;0;14;--;16
First quarter
Ful -- Safety, 7:43
M-R -- JC Sells 18 pass from Addison Fletcher (Fletcher kick), 1:36
Second quarter
M-R -- Austin Johnson 7 run (Fletcher kick), 3:54
Third quarter
M-R -- Jamonny Skinner from Fletcher (kick failed), 6:28
M-R -- Sells 2 pass from Fletcher (Fletcher kick), 2:52
Fourth quarter
M-R -- Colton Russell 8 run (kick failed), 4:16
Ful -- Max Lemke 50 run (Barnett kick), 3:34
Ful -- Travis Hill 4 run (Barnett kick), 18.8
xxx
Volleyball
Saturday's scores
Assumption 21-21, New London 12-17
Assumption 21-21, Louisa-Muscatine 6-11
Assumption 21-21, Keokuk 4-8
Assumption 25-25, Iowa Mennonite School 20-15
Calamus-Wheatland 20-21-17, Monticello 22-13-15
Dyersville Beckman 21-19-15, Tipton 15-21-10
Dyersville Beckman 21-21, North Cedar 9-16
Monticello 21-17-16, Bellevue Marquette 16-21-14
Tipton 21-21, Maquoketa 8-9
West Liberty 21-21, Mediapolis 14-9
West Liberty 21-22, Burlington 13-20
West Liberty 21-21, Central DeWitt 5-13
West Liberty 19-21-15, Williamsburg 21-15-5
West Liberty 21-21, Muscatine 12-15
Little Hawk Invitational
Teams -- 1. Ankeny Centennial 5-0; 2. Durant 4-1; Iowa City High 3-2; 4. Western Dubuque 2-3; 5. Lewis Central 1-4; 6. Davis County 0-5
Durant 21-15-15, Lewis Central 17-21-13
Durant 21-21, Iowa City High 16-18
Durant 9-21-18, Western Dubuque 21-15-16
Durant 21-21, Davis County 10-19
Ankeny Centennial 21-21, Durant 16-10
Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational
Pool A -- Linn-Mar 2-1, Oskaloosa 1-2, Davenport Central 0-3
Pool B -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0, Dubuque Senior 2-1, Davenport North 1-2
Pool C -- Dike-New Hartford 3-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-2, Solon 1-2
Pool D -- Johnston 2-1, Marion 2-1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-3
Pool play -- Oskaloosa 21-21, Davenport North 17-9; Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-21, Davenport Central 5-8; Linn-Mar 21-21, Davenport North 3-13; Dubuque Senior 14-22-15, Davenport Central 21-20-9; Davenport North 20-21-15, Davenport Central 22-18-8
Consolation semifinals -- Cedar Rapids Washington 21-25-15, Davenport Central 25-21-9
Consolation final -- Solon 25-25, Cedar Rapids Washington 16-21
Semifinals -- Linn-Mar 25-25, Johnston 14-11; Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25, Dike-New Hartford 18-19
Final -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-25-17, Linn-Mar 25-16-15
Girls swimming
Macomb invite
Teams -- 1. Moline 278, 2. Metamora 266, 3. Galesburg 232, 4. Macomb 134, 5. Monmouth-Roseville 99, 6. Petersburg-PORTA 92, 7. Jacksonville 77
200 medley relay -- 1. Galesburg (Glasnovich, Pio, Cox, Lotz) 1:58.07, 2. Metamora 1:58.60, 3. Moline 2:04.70
200 freestyle -- 1. Olivia White (Mol) 2:00.04, 2. Sophie Greko (Mol) 2:05.00, 3. Brooke Barlow (Meta) 2:11.78
200 IM -- 1. Kaia Bridenbaugh (Meta) 2:18.45, 2. Gabbi Lopez (Mol) 2:22.04, 3. Lauren Pio (Gales) 2:22.10
50 freestyle -- 1. Emmie Brockhouse (Meta) 26.21, 2. Haylee Cox (Gales) 26.48, 3. Brooke McCormick (Meta) 26.52
100 butterfly -- 1. Gabbi Lopez (Mol) 1:04.74, 2. Haylee Cox (Gales) 1:07.13, 3. Maren McIlvaine-Newsad (Mac) 1:07.64
100 freestyle -- 1. Hailey Glasnovich (Gales) 55.42, 2. Emmie Brockhouse (Meta) 56.84, 3. Sophie Greko (Mol) 56.86
500 freestyle -- 1. Olivia White (Mol) 5:18.46, 2. Kaia Bridenbaugh (Meta) 5:26.01, 3. Brooke Barlow (Meta) 5:49.62
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Metamora (McCormick, Points, Brockhouse, Bridenbaugh) 1:44.51, 2. Moline 1:45.99, 3. Galesburg 1:46.19
100 backstroke -- 1. Hailey Glasnovich (Gales) 1:01.47, 2. Brooke McCormick (Meta) 1:06.59, 3. Clara Van Note (Mol) 1:08.13
100 breaststroke -- 1. Lauren Pio (Gales) 1:13.29, 2. Mia Points (Meta) 1:15.51, 3. Mimi Trenary (Mol) 1:16.80
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Greko, Adamson, Lopez, White) 3:55.09, 2. Metamora 4:20.87, 3. Galesburg 4:40.06
Boys golf
Mercer County Invitational
Teams -- 1. Rockridge 341, T2. Ridgewood 343, T2. Sherrard 343, 4. Monmouth-Roaseville 345, 5. Mercer County 373, 6. Erie-Prophetstown 400, 7. United 403, 8. Knoxville 437, 9. Illini West 438, 10. Orion 439
Top 3 individuals -- 1. Ethan Earl (Sherr) 75, T2. Evan Earl (Sherr) 78, T2. Drew Hall (Rockridge) 78
Rockridge -- T2. Drew Hall 78, 9. Grant Otting 85, T13. Jake Brokaw 89, T13. Dan O'Neil 89
Ridgewood -- T5. Gannon Greenman 82, T7. Bill Bumann 84, T7. Thomas Bumann 84, 17. Wyatt Moriarity 93
Sherrard -- 1. Ethan Earl 75, T2. Evan Earl 78, T18. Jaeger Harkey 94, T23. Alyn Hall 96
Mercer County -- T10. Vance Young 87, T13. Gage Lager 89, T25. Cody Hagloch 97, T28. Robbie Holtschlag 100
Erie-Prophetstown -- T10. Harrison Ames 87, T28. Dawson Haggard 100, T36. Brett VanDeWostine 104, T42. Logan Wunderlich 109
Orion -- T13. Reece Holst 89, T18. Alex Nimrick 94, T53. Tyler Wilburn 122, 57. Brazen Moninski 134
Girls golf
Mercer County Invitational
Teams -- 1. Macomb 362, 2. United 413, 3. Mercer County 429, 4. Rockridge 463, 5. Erie-Prophetstown 486, 6. Farmington 523, 7. Orion 555, 8. Knoxville 569
Top 3 individuals -- 1. Emma Thorman (Macomb) 79, 2. Laine Torrance (Macomb) 82, 3. Nikki Schmitt (Sherr) 86
Mercer County -- Kristina Snowden 103, Callie Siering 105, Kira Anderson 109, Emma Saltzman 112
Rockridge -- Ella Rursch 106, Emily Atwell 111, Mattie Reuther 122, Ella Douglas 124
Erie-Prophetstown -- Calisa Steel 117, Laura Gibson 118, Samantha Soleta 123, Sydney Minssen 128
Orion -- Olivia Engstrom 126, Claire McLoone 132, Cameron Lough 136, Sarah Delille 161
Sherrard -- Nikki Schmitt 86, Myah Sierens 115, Payton Wilson 126
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.