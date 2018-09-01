Football

Late Friday

Bellevue 51, Camanche 12

Camanche;0;12;0;0;--;12

Bellevue;14;7;23;7;--;51

First quarter 

Bell -- Hunter Clasen 3 run (Ty Kloser kick), 7:52

Bell -- Clasen 15 run (Kloser kick), 3:30

Second quarter

Bell -- Clasen 8 run (Kloser kick), 6:33

Cam -- Jordan Lawrence 34 pass from Baylor Crigger (kick failed), 0:48

Cam -- Eric Campie 40 pass from Crigger (run failed), 0:06

Third quarter

Bell -- Trey Daugherty 7 pass from Lucas Tennant (Kloser kick), 8:02

Bell -- Clasen 2 run (Kloser kick), 5:08

Bell -- Ben Parker 4 run (Kloser kick), 2:26

Bell -- Safety (Clasen on the tackle), 0:46

Fourth quarter

Bell -- Harrison Haynes 1 run (Kloser kick), 10:37

Individual statistics

Rushing

Camanche -- Raul Esparza 11-39, Baylor Crigger 16-24, Nate Malcolm 3-10, Caleb Delzell 1-(-16), Jordan Lawrence 3-(-19)

Bellevue -- Hunter Clasen 18-137, Ben Parker 11-105, Lucas Tennant 5-25, Harrison Haynes 3-17

Passing 

Camanche -- Baylor Crigger 13-23-1, 178 yards; Caleb Delzell 1-5-1, 20 yards

Bellevue -- Lucas Tennant 8-15-2, 125 yards

Receiving

Camanche -- Eric Campie 3-72, Jordan Lawrence 5-63, Ben Vogel 1-20, Raul Esparza 2-19, Cade Everson 1-14, Cameron Soenksen 1-5, Blake Hardison 1-5

Bellevue -- Trey Daugherty 5-97, Trevor Hager 2-28

Monmouth-Roseville 33, Fulton 16

Monmouth-Roseville;7;7;13;6;--;33

Fulton;2;0;0;14;--;16

First quarter 

Ful -- Safety, 7:43

M-R -- JC Sells 18 pass from Addison Fletcher (Fletcher kick), 1:36

Second quarter

M-R -- Austin Johnson 7 run (Fletcher kick), 3:54

Third quarter 

M-R -- Jamonny Skinner from Fletcher (kick failed), 6:28

M-R -- Sells 2 pass from Fletcher (Fletcher kick), 2:52

Fourth quarter 

M-R -- Colton Russell 8 run (kick failed), 4:16

Ful -- Max Lemke 50 run (Barnett kick), 3:34

Ful -- Travis Hill 4 run (Barnett kick), 18.8

Volleyball

Saturday's scores

Assumption 21-21, New London 12-17

Assumption 21-21, Louisa-Muscatine 6-11

Assumption 21-21, Keokuk 4-8

Assumption 25-25, Iowa Mennonite School 20-15

Calamus-Wheatland 20-21-17, Monticello 22-13-15

Dyersville Beckman 21-19-15, Tipton 15-21-10

Dyersville Beckman 21-21, North Cedar 9-16

Monticello 21-17-16, Bellevue Marquette 16-21-14

Tipton 21-21, Maquoketa 8-9

West Liberty 21-21, Mediapolis 14-9

West Liberty 21-22, Burlington 13-20

West Liberty 21-21, Central DeWitt 5-13

West Liberty 19-21-15, Williamsburg 21-15-5

West Liberty 21-21, Muscatine 12-15

Little Hawk Invitational

Teams -- 1. Ankeny Centennial 5-0; 2. Durant 4-1; Iowa City High 3-2; 4. Western Dubuque 2-3; 5. Lewis Central 1-4; 6. Davis County 0-5

Durant 21-15-15, Lewis Central 17-21-13

Durant 21-21, Iowa City High 16-18

Durant 9-21-18, Western Dubuque 21-15-16

Durant 21-21, Davis County 10-19

Ankeny Centennial 21-21, Durant 16-10

Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational

Pool A -- Linn-Mar 2-1, Oskaloosa 1-2, Davenport Central 0-3

Pool B -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0, Dubuque Senior 2-1, Davenport North 1-2

Pool C -- Dike-New Hartford 3-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-2, Solon 1-2

Pool D -- Johnston 2-1, Marion 2-1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0-3

Pool play -- Oskaloosa 21-21, Davenport North 17-9; Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-21, Davenport Central 5-8; Linn-Mar 21-21, Davenport North 3-13; Dubuque Senior 14-22-15, Davenport Central 21-20-9; Davenport North 20-21-15, Davenport Central 22-18-8

Consolation semifinals -- Cedar Rapids Washington 21-25-15, Davenport Central 25-21-9

Consolation final -- Solon 25-25, Cedar Rapids Washington 16-21

Semifinals -- Linn-Mar 25-25, Johnston 14-11; Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25, Dike-New Hartford 18-19

Final -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-25-17, Linn-Mar 25-16-15

Girls swimming

Macomb invite

Teams -- 1. Moline 278, 2. Metamora 266, 3. Galesburg 232, 4. Macomb 134, 5. Monmouth-Roseville 99, 6. Petersburg-PORTA 92, 7. Jacksonville 77

200 medley relay -- 1. Galesburg (Glasnovich, Pio, Cox, Lotz) 1:58.07, 2. Metamora 1:58.60, 3. Moline 2:04.70

200 freestyle -- 1. Olivia White (Mol) 2:00.04, 2. Sophie Greko (Mol) 2:05.00, 3. Brooke Barlow (Meta) 2:11.78

200 IM -- 1. Kaia Bridenbaugh (Meta) 2:18.45, 2. Gabbi Lopez (Mol) 2:22.04, 3. Lauren Pio (Gales) 2:22.10

50 freestyle -- 1. Emmie Brockhouse (Meta) 26.21, 2. Haylee Cox (Gales) 26.48, 3. Brooke McCormick (Meta) 26.52

100 butterfly -- 1. Gabbi Lopez (Mol) 1:04.74, 2. Haylee Cox (Gales) 1:07.13, 3. Maren McIlvaine-Newsad (Mac) 1:07.64

100 freestyle -- 1. Hailey Glasnovich (Gales) 55.42, 2. Emmie Brockhouse (Meta) 56.84, 3. Sophie Greko (Mol) 56.86

500 freestyle -- 1. Olivia White (Mol) 5:18.46, 2. Kaia Bridenbaugh (Meta) 5:26.01, 3. Brooke Barlow (Meta) 5:49.62

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Metamora (McCormick, Points, Brockhouse, Bridenbaugh) 1:44.51, 2. Moline 1:45.99, 3. Galesburg 1:46.19

100 backstroke -- 1. Hailey Glasnovich (Gales) 1:01.47, 2. Brooke McCormick (Meta) 1:06.59, 3. Clara Van Note (Mol) 1:08.13

100 breaststroke -- 1. Lauren Pio (Gales) 1:13.29, 2. Mia Points (Meta) 1:15.51, 3. Mimi Trenary (Mol) 1:16.80

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Greko, Adamson, Lopez, White) 3:55.09, 2. Metamora 4:20.87, 3. Galesburg 4:40.06

Boys golf 

Mercer County Invitational 

Teams -- 1. Rockridge 341, T2. Ridgewood 343, T2. Sherrard 343, 4. Monmouth-Roaseville 345, 5. Mercer County 373, 6. Erie-Prophetstown 400, 7. United 403, 8. Knoxville 437, 9. Illini West 438, 10. Orion 439 

Top 3 individuals -- 1. Ethan Earl (Sherr) 75, T2. Evan Earl (Sherr) 78, T2. Drew Hall (Rockridge) 78

Rockridge -- T2. Drew Hall 78, 9. Grant Otting 85, T13. Jake Brokaw 89, T13. Dan O'Neil 89

Ridgewood -- T5. Gannon Greenman 82, T7. Bill Bumann 84, T7. Thomas Bumann 84, 17. Wyatt Moriarity 93

Sherrard -- 1. Ethan Earl 75, T2. Evan Earl 78, T18. Jaeger Harkey 94, T23. Alyn Hall 96

Mercer County -- T10. Vance Young 87, T13. Gage Lager 89, T25. Cody Hagloch 97, T28. Robbie Holtschlag 100

Erie-Prophetstown -- T10. Harrison Ames 87, T28. Dawson Haggard 100, T36. Brett VanDeWostine 104, T42. Logan Wunderlich 109

Orion -- T13. Reece Holst 89, T18. Alex Nimrick 94, T53. Tyler Wilburn 122, 57. Brazen Moninski 134 

Girls golf 

Mercer County Invitational 

Teams -- 1. Macomb 362, 2. United 413, 3. Mercer County 429, 4. Rockridge 463, 5. Erie-Prophetstown 486, 6. Farmington 523, 7. Orion 555, 8. Knoxville 569

Top 3 individuals -- 1. Emma Thorman (Macomb) 79, 2. Laine Torrance (Macomb) 82, 3. Nikki Schmitt (Sherr) 86

Mercer County -- Kristina Snowden 103, Callie Siering 105, Kira Anderson 109, Emma Saltzman 112

Rockridge -- Ella Rursch 106, Emily Atwell 111, Mattie Reuther 122, Ella Douglas 124

Erie-Prophetstown -- Calisa Steel 117, Laura Gibson 118, Samantha Soleta 123, Sydney Minssen 128

Orion -- Olivia Engstrom 126, Claire McLoone 132, Cameron Lough 136, Sarah Delille 161

Sherrard -- Nikki Schmitt 86, Myah Sierens 115, Payton Wilson 126

