Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;6;0;8;0
Davenport Central;5;1;8;1
Bettendorf;;5;1;7;1
Davenport North;4;2;5;3
Pleasant Valley;;3;3;5;3
Assumption;;3;3;4;4
Clinton;;2;4;2;5
Burlington;;1;5;2;6
Davenport West;1;5;2;6
Muscatine;;0;6;0;9
Pekin tournament
Thursday's games
G1: Lanphier vs. Washington, 9 a.m.
G2: Richwoods vs. Planfield East, 10:30 a.m.
G3: Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45 p.m.
G4: Hersey vs. Boylan, 2:15 p.m.
G5: United Township vs. Freeport, 3:45 p.m.
G6: Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Morton vs. Pattonville, 8 p.m.
G8: Mt. Carmel vs. Normal West, 9:30 p.m.
Normal large schools
Wednesday's games
At West A gym
G1: Thornwood vs. Springfield, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Kenwood vs. Plainfield South, noon
G3: Zion-Benton vs. Normal U-High, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Metamora vs. Machesney Park Harlem, 3 p.m.
G5: Normal Community vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p..m.
G6: Joliet Central vs. North Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Rock Island vs. North Lawndale, 8 p.m.
G8: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Peoria High, 9:30 p.m.
Normal small schools
Wednesday's games
At Shirk Center
G1: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Downs-Tri Valley, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Rock Falls vs. Annawan, noon
G3: St. Mel vs. Stanford Olympia, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Fieldcrest vs. McNamara, 3 p.m.
G5: El Paso-Gridley vs. Winnebago, 5 p..m.
G6: Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.
G7: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 8 p.m.
G8: Aurora Christian vs. Peoria Christian, 9:30 p.m.
Macomb-Western Tourney
Wednesday's games
G1: Abingdon-Avon vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.mm.
G2: West Hancock vs. Brown County, 10:30 a.m.
G3: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Canton, 1 p.m.
G4: Rockridge vs. Pittsfield, 2:30 p.m.
G5: Eureka vs. Illini West, 4 p.m.
G6: Macomb vs. Illini West, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Farmington vs. Liberty, 8 p.m.
G8: Lewistown vs. Camp Point Central, 9:30 p.m.
Erie's Warkins Classic
Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown, Orion, Riverdale, Alleman, Stark County, Stockton
Pool B: Wethersfield, Lena-Winslow, Mercer County, Morrison, Peoria Heights, Sterling Newman
Thursday's games
Prophetstown HS gym
4:30 p.m.: Peoria Heights vs. Morrison
6 p.m.: Lena-Winslow vs. Mercer County
7:30 p.m.: Newman vs. Wethersfield
Prophetstown JH gym
4:30 p.m.: Riverdale vs. Stark County
6 p.m.: Erie-Prophetstown vs. Stockton
7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Alleman
Princeville Tournament
Wednesday's games
G1: Elmwood vs. Henry-Senachwine, 2 p.m.
G2: Galva vs. DePue, 3:30 p.m.
G3. Brimfield vs. Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m.
G4: Princeville vs. North Fulton, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;8;0;10;0
North Scott;;7;1;9;1
Bettendorf;;6;2;8;2
Davenport North;6;2;6;3
Assumption;;5;3;5;5
Clinton;;3;5;4;5
Muscatine;;3;5;3;8
Burlington;;1;7;2;8
Davenport Central;1;7;1;8
Davenport West;0;8;0;10
Normal large schools
Wednesday's games
At BHS
G1: Geneseo vs. Kenwood, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Richwoods vs. Normal U-High, noon
G3: Bethalto Civic vs. Springfield, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Rock Island vs. Bloomington, 3 p.m.
G5: Morton vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, 5 p.m.
G6: Simeon vs. Normal West, 6:30 p.m.
G7: St. Ignatius vs. Normal Community, 8 p.m.
G8: Union, Ky., Ryle vs. Canton, 9:30 p.m.
Normal small schools
Wednesday's games
At NCHS A gym
G1: Rock Falls vs. Alleman, 10:30 a.m.
G2: McNamara vs. St. Thomas Moore, noon
G3: Brimfield vs. Sherrard, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Rochester vs. Immaculate Conception, 3 p.m.
G5: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Peoria Christian, 5 p.m.
G6: Camp Point Central vs. Fithian Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Annawan vs. El Paso-Gridley, 8 p.m.
G8: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Rockford Lutheran, 9:30 p.m.
Erie’s Warkins Classic
Pool A: Knoxville, Orion, Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockford Christian, Fulton
Pool B: Monmouth-Roseville, Stockton, Rockridge, Morrison, Mercer County, Bureau Valley
Thursday's games
Annex Gym
4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Rockford Christian
6 p.m.: Knoxville vs. Wethersfield
7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Erie-Prophetstown
HS Gym
4:30 p.m.: Mercer County vs. Morrison
6 p.m.: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Rockridge
7:30 p.m.: Bureau Valley vs. Stockton
Eastland Tournament
Pool A: Eastland, Stillman Valley, South Beloit, Fulton, Aquin
Pool B: Polo, North Boone, Warren, Amboy, Sherrard
Wednesday's games
9 a.m.: Warren vs. Polo
10:30 a.m.: South Beloit vs. Eastland
Noon: North Boone vs. Warren
1:30 p.m.: Stillman Valley vs. South Beloit
3 p.m.: Amboy vs. Sherrard
4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Aquin
6 p.m.: Polo vs. Amboy
7:30 p.m.: Eastland vs. Fulton
