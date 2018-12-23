Boys basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;6;0;8;0

Davenport Central;5;1;8;1

Bettendorf;;5;1;7;1

Davenport North;4;2;5;3

Pleasant Valley;;3;3;5;3

Assumption;;3;3;4;4

Clinton;;2;4;2;5

Burlington;;1;5;2;6

Davenport West;1;5;2;6

Muscatine;;0;6;0;9

Pekin tournament

Thursday's games

G1: Lanphier vs. Washington, 9 a.m.

G2: Richwoods vs. Planfield East, 10:30 a.m.

G3: Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45 p.m.

G4: Hersey vs. Boylan, 2:15 p.m.

G5: United Township vs. Freeport, 3:45 p.m.

G6: Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Morton vs. Pattonville, 8 p.m.

G8: Mt. Carmel vs. Normal West, 9:30 p.m.

Normal large schools

Wednesday's games

At West A gym

G1: Thornwood vs. Springfield, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Kenwood vs. Plainfield South, noon

G3: Zion-Benton vs. Normal U-High, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Metamora vs. Machesney Park Harlem, 3 p.m.

G5: Normal Community vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p..m.

G6: Joliet Central vs. North Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Rock Island vs. North Lawndale, 8 p.m.

G8: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Peoria High, 9:30 p.m.

Normal small schools

Wednesday's games

At Shirk Center

G1: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Downs-Tri Valley, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Rock Falls vs. Annawan, noon

G3: St. Mel vs. Stanford Olympia, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Fieldcrest vs. McNamara, 3 p.m.

G5: El Paso-Gridley vs. Winnebago, 5 p..m.

G6: Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.

G7: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 8 p.m.

G8: Aurora Christian vs. Peoria Christian, 9:30 p.m.

Macomb-Western Tourney

Wednesday's games

G1: Abingdon-Avon vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.mm.

G2: West Hancock vs. Brown County, 10:30 a.m.

G3: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Canton, 1 p.m.

G4: Rockridge vs. Pittsfield, 2:30 p.m.

G5: Eureka vs. Illini West, 4 p.m.

G6: Macomb vs. Illini West, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Farmington vs. Liberty, 8 p.m.

G8: Lewistown vs. Camp Point Central, 9:30 p.m.

Erie's Warkins Classic

Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown, Orion, Riverdale, Alleman, Stark County, Stockton

Pool B: Wethersfield, Lena-Winslow, Mercer County, Morrison, Peoria Heights, Sterling Newman

Thursday's games

Prophetstown HS gym

4:30 p.m.: Peoria Heights vs. Morrison

6 p.m.: Lena-Winslow vs. Mercer County

7:30 p.m.: Newman vs. Wethersfield

Prophetstown JH gym

4:30 p.m.: Riverdale vs. Stark County

6 p.m.: Erie-Prophetstown vs. Stockton

7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Alleman

Princeville Tournament

Wednesday's games

G1: Elmwood vs. Henry-Senachwine, 2 p.m.

G2: Galva vs. DePue, 3:30 p.m.

G3. Brimfield  vs. Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m.

G4: Princeville vs. North Fulton, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;8;0;10;0

North Scott;;7;1;9;1

Bettendorf;;6;2;8;2

Davenport North;6;2;6;3

Assumption;;5;3;5;5

Clinton;;3;5;4;5

Muscatine;;3;5;3;8

Burlington;;1;7;2;8

Davenport Central;1;7;1;8

Davenport West;0;8;0;10

Normal large schools

Wednesday's games

At BHS

G1: Geneseo vs. Kenwood, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Richwoods vs. Normal U-High, noon

G3: Bethalto Civic vs. Springfield, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Rock Island vs. Bloomington, 3 p.m.

G5: Morton vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, 5 p.m.

G6: Simeon vs. Normal West, 6:30 p.m.

G7: St. Ignatius vs. Normal Community, 8 p.m.

G8: Union, Ky., Ryle vs. Canton, 9:30 p.m.

Normal small schools

Wednesday's games

At NCHS A gym

G1: Rock Falls vs. Alleman, 10:30 a.m.

G2: McNamara vs. St. Thomas Moore, noon

G3: Brimfield vs. Sherrard, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Rochester vs. Immaculate Conception, 3 p.m.

G5: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Peoria Christian, 5 p.m.

G6: Camp Point Central vs. Fithian Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Annawan vs. El Paso-Gridley, 8 p.m.

G8: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Rockford Lutheran, 9:30 p.m.

Erie’s Warkins Classic

Pool A: Knoxville, Orion, Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockford Christian, Fulton

Pool B: Monmouth-Roseville, Stockton, Rockridge, Morrison, Mercer County, Bureau Valley

Thursday's games

Annex Gym

4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Rockford Christian

6 p.m.: Knoxville vs. Wethersfield

7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Erie-Prophetstown

HS Gym

4:30 p.m.: Mercer County vs. Morrison

6 p.m.: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Rockridge

7:30 p.m.: Bureau Valley vs. Stockton

Eastland Tournament

Pool A: Eastland, Stillman Valley, South Beloit, Fulton, Aquin

Pool B: Polo, North Boone, Warren, Amboy, Sherrard

Wednesday's games

9 a.m.: Warren vs. Polo

10:30 a.m.: South Beloit vs. Eastland

Noon: North Boone vs. Warren

1:30 p.m.: Stillman Valley vs. South Beloit

3 p.m.: Amboy vs. Sherrard

4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Aquin

6 p.m.: Polo vs. Amboy

7:30 p.m.: Eastland vs. Fulton

