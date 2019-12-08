Q-C area high school results for Sunday, Dec. 8

Boys basketball
Late Saturday
Cedar Rapids Prairie 52, North Scott 44
NORTH SCOTT (1-1) -- Cole Kilburg 0 1-2 1, Sam Kilburg 4 1-3 12, Carter Markham 0 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 5 0-0 14, Ty Anderson 4 4-6 13, Trent Allard 1 2-2 4, Ben Belken 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-13 44.
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (2-0) -- Caden Stoffer 0 0-1 0, Jackson Nove 0 0-0 0, Jake Walter 3 5-6 13, Johnny Joens 3 0-0 8, John Mullins 3 1-1 9, Elijah Ward 4 0-0 10, Maxwell Lampe 1 0-0 2, Gabe Burkle 2 4-4 8, Caleb Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-12 52.
North Scott;11;12;14;7;--;44
C.R. Prairie;12;9;14;17;--;52
3-point goals -- North Scott 8 (Eiland 4, S. Kilburg 3, Anderson); Prairie 8 (Walter 2, Joens 2, Mullins 2, Ward 2). Rebounds -- North Scott 23 (Anderson 8); Prairie 21 (Miller 4). Total fouls -- North Scott 16, Prairie 18. Fouled out -- Anderson, Markham.
Girls basketball
Late Saturday
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50, Pleasant Valley 35
PLEASANT VALLEY (1-3) -- Sophia Lindquist 0 0-0 0, Megan Schiltz 2 0-3 5, Regan Denny 2 0-0 6, Ellie Scranton 1 0-1 3, Addie Kerkhoff 2 3-6 8, Anna Carius 0 1-2 1, Ilah Perez-Johnson 1 2-3 4, Halle Vice 2 0-0 6, Riley Vice 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 6-17 35.
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (1-2) -- Camryn Ray 3 0-0 6, Sophia Barrett 2 2-2 7, Olivia Pecinovsky 1 0-0 2, Sadie Powell 10 0-0 25, Tori Knight 4 1-2 10, Carlee Smith 0 0-0 0, Elli Palma 0 0-1 0, Olivia Herring 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-5 50.
Pleasant Valley;13;4;6;12;--;35
C.R. Kennedy;4;19;21;6;--;50
3-point goals -- PV 7 (Denny 2, H. Vice 2, Kerkhoff, Scranton, Schiltz); Kennedy 5 (Powell 3, Barrett, Knight). Total fouls -- PV 12, Kennedy 20. Fouled out -- Ray.