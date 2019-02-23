Boys basketball

Iowa substates

Class 4A

Substate 4

Tuesday's final

At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Bettendorf (22-1) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 6:30 p.m.

Substate 5

Tuesday's final

At Iowa City Liberty -- North Scott (22-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3), 7 p.m.

Substate 6

Tuesday's final

At Muscatine -- Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Davenport Central (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Substate 3

Today's final

At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Assumption (15-8) vs. West Delaware (16-6), 6:30 p.m.

Substate 4

Today's final

At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Maquoketa (20-2) vs. Marion (15-5), 8 p.m.

Illinois postseason

Class 4A

Champaign Centennial Regional

Today's game

Normal Community West vs. Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Normal Community West/Champaign Centennial winner vs. Danville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Bloomington vs. Moline, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Pekin Regional

Today's game

Peoria High vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Peoria High/Pekin winner vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

United Township vs. Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Geneseo Regional

Today's games

LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, 6 p.m.

Mendota vs. Kewanee, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's game

LaSalle-Peru/Geneseo winner vs. Dixon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Kewanee/Mendota winner vs. Galesburg, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Riverdale Sectional

Tuesday's game

Bureau Valley vs. Orion, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Sterling Newman vs. Winnebago, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Serena Sectional

Tuesday's game

Wethersfield vs. Newark, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Ottawa Marquette vs. Yorkville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

IGHSAU state tournament

Today's games

Class 5A quarterfinals

Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

Iowa City High (19-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

Waukee (18-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.

Crestwood (15-15) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Class 3A quarterfinal

Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Class 2A quarterfinals

Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9) 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.

Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

Illinois postseason

Class 4A Bloomington Supersectional

Today's game

At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan) -- Rock Island (31-1) vs. Chicago Mother McAuley (33-2), 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments