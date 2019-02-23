Boys basketball
Iowa substates
Class 4A
Substate 4
Tuesday's final
At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Bettendorf (22-1) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 6:30 p.m.
Substate 5
Tuesday's final
At Iowa City Liberty -- North Scott (22-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3), 7 p.m.
Substate 6
Tuesday's final
At Muscatine -- Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Davenport Central (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Substate 3
Today's final
At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Assumption (15-8) vs. West Delaware (16-6), 6:30 p.m.
Substate 4
Today's final
At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Maquoketa (20-2) vs. Marion (15-5), 8 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 4A
Champaign Centennial Regional
Today's game
Normal Community West vs. Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Normal Community West/Champaign Centennial winner vs. Danville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Bloomington vs. Moline, 7 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Pekin Regional
Today's game
Peoria High vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Peoria High/Pekin winner vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
United Township vs. Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Geneseo Regional
Today's games
LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, 6 p.m.
Mendota vs. Kewanee, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's game
LaSalle-Peru/Geneseo winner vs. Dixon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Kewanee/Mendota winner vs. Galesburg, 7 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Riverdale Sectional
Tuesday's game
Bureau Valley vs. Orion, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Sterling Newman vs. Winnebago, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Serena Sectional
Tuesday's game
Wethersfield vs. Newark, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Ottawa Marquette vs. Yorkville, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
IGHSAU state tournament
Today's games
Class 5A quarterfinals
Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.
Iowa City High (19-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.
Waukee (18-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.
Class 3A quarterfinals
North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.
Crestwood (15-15) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.
Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Class 3A quarterfinal
Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.
Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.
Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Class 2A quarterfinals
Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.
Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1A quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9) 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.
Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 4A Bloomington Supersectional
Today's game
At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan) -- Rock Island (31-1) vs. Chicago Mother McAuley (33-2), 7 p.m.
