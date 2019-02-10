Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;15;0;18;0
Bettendorf;;14;1;17;1
Davenport Central;;11;4;14;4
Pleasant Valley;;8;7;12;7
Assumption;;8;7;10;8
Davenport North;;7;7;8;9
Davenport West;;5;10;6;11
Burlington;;3;10;4;11
Clinton;;2;13;2;16
Muscatine;;0;14;0;17
Today's games
North Scott at Bettendorf
Davenport West at Davenport North
Clinton at Muscatine
Iowa districts
Class 1A
District 6
Today's game
Central Elkader at Midland, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
Midland/Central Elkader winner at Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.
Central City vs. Maquoketa Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.
Bellevue Marquette vs. Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 6:30 p.m.
Clayton Ridge at Edgewood-Colesburg, 8 p.m.
District 7
Today's games
At Marengo -- Cedar Valley Christian vs. Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.; English Valleys vs. Iowa Valley, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
English Valleys/Iowa Valley winner at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.
Belle Plaine vs. Springville at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.
Lisbon/Cedar Valley Christian winner at Alburnett, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
District 7
Today's games
At Wapello -- Louisa-Muscatine vs. Wilton, 6:30 p.m.; Columbus vs. Wapello, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Camanche -- Wapello/Columbus winner vs. West Branch, 6:30 p.m.; Wilton/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Camanche, 8 p.m.
District 6
Today's games
At Goose Lake -- Tipton vs. Durant, 6:30 p.m.; Bellevue vs. Northeast, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Monticello -- Northeast/Bellevue winner vs. Cascade, 6:30 p.m.; Tipton/Durant winner vs. Monticello, 8 p.m.
Saturday's result
Prince of Peace 60, Bellevue Marquette 45
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 0 0-0 0, Aza Berthel 0 0-0 0, Ty Parker 3 0-0 8, Danny Koos 6 1-1 13, Ethan Pfiffner 6 2-4 14, Parker Mueller 0 0-0 0, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0, Matt Brinker 5 0-0 10, Tyler Kremer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-5 45
PRINCE OF PEACE -- Payton Schnier 1 3-6 5, Kyle Sager 0 0-0 0, Gage Ruden 2 0-0 5, Kaidion Larson 6 0-0 15, Patrick Mulholland 5 5-6 15, Hansi Hudson 3 0-0 6, Nathan Moeller 6 2-2 14. Totals 23 10-15 60
Marquette;7;15;12;11;--;45
Prince of Peace;14;20;15;11;--;60
Three-point goals -- Marquette 2 (Parker 2); POP 4 (Larson 3, Rudin). Team foulus -- Marquette 13, POP 9. Fouled out -- Parker.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;17;0;20;0
North Scott;;15;2;17;3
Bettendorf;;12;6;15;6
Davenport North;;10;6;11;8
Davenport Assumption;;9;7;11;9
Muscatine;;8;9;8;12
Clinton;;6;10;8;10
Davenport Central;;4;13;4;16
Burlington;;2;13;3;15
Davenport West;;0;17;0;20
Today's game
Davenport West at Davenport North, 6 p.m.
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A
Region 1
Wednesday's game
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Central/North winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Wednesday's game
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Saturday's games
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Sioux City North/Sioux City East winner at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5
Wednesday's game
West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque/Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Wednesday's games
Maquoketa at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Clinton/Maquoketa winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at Keokuk, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Region 4
Wednesday's games
North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final at Marion, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 4
Tuesday's games
Belle Plaine at Cascade, 7 p.m.
South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac, 7 p.m.
Beckman Catholic at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 18
Regional final at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Tuesday's games
Northeast at North Linn, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Regina at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Highland at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Troy Mills, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 18
Regional final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 4
Tuesday's games
Iowa Mennonite at Lynnville-Sully, 7 p.m.
HLV at Meskwaki Settlement School, 7 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Victor, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday's result
Iowa 2A District 8
At Washington
Teams -- 1. Solon 147.5; 2. Washington 108; 3. West Liberty 91; 4. Centerville 64; 5. Burlington Notre Dame 50; 6. Davis County 33; 7. Columbus 27; 8. Louisa-Muscatine 25; 9. Mid-Prairie 22; 10. Keokuk 16; 11. Tipton 15; 12. Fairfield 0
Championship results
106 -- Blaine Frazier (BND) pinned Alex Beaver (WL), 1:03; 113 -- Matthew Lewis (Cville) pinned Taylor Huggins (DC), 1:17; 120 -- Nathaniel Genobana (Cville) dec. Walker Ikerd (Wash) 3-2; 126 -- Hayden Taylor (S) dec. Kayden Kauzlarich (Cville), 5-3; 132 -- Zeb Gnida (S) dec. Cody Calvelage (L-M), 9-2; 138 -- Jaro Kadel (Columbus) dec. Garrett Ikerd (Wash), 7-2; 145 -- Will Esmoil (WL) pinned Dillan Sanders (Wash), 1:09; 152 -- Zack Bevans (S) dec. Coy Ruess, 3-1; 160 -- Austin Beaver (WL) major dec. Andy Brokaw (S), 10-2; 170 -- Jax Flynn (S) pinned Tucker Moore (BND), 3:47; 182 -- Tristin Westphal (Wash) pinned Dylan Jeffers (Keo), 1:43; 195 -- Logan Escher (Wash) pinned Isaac Boucher (MP), 5:57; 220 -- Mike Hoyle (S) pinned Kobe Simon (WL), 0:54; 285 -- Drake Fox (BND) dec. Gabe Hayes (LM), 3-1
Third place results
106 -- Lane Scorpil (Columbus) major dec. Dawson Townsend (DC), 14-6; 113 -- Jakobe Lahr (S) pinned Kaleb Mesick (Tip), 1:54; 120 -- Sam Gingerich (WL) pinned Lucas Kampman (S), 2:33; 126 -- Brandon Dickel (Wash) pinned Austin Lenz (Tip), 3:56; 132 -- Gage Moorman (Cville) pinned Levi Boudewyn (Keo), 0:25; Aidan Dall (S) pinned Simon Ball (DC), 0:37; 145 -- Colton Spillman (S) pinned Peyton Cline (F), 3:34; 152 -- Wilston Wuthrich (DC) pinned Ayden Frazer (Wash), 0:36; 160 -- David Hora (Wash) pinned Corey Skinner (Keo), 3:09; 170 -- Caden Hill (DC) pinned AJ Lenz (WL), 4:56; 182 -- Colton Allen (MP) dec. Seamus Poynton (S), 4-2; Adam Bock (S) pinned Peyton russell (C), 0:18; 220 -- Tristan Allender (Wash) pinned Kolton Stremler (DC), 1:14; 285 -- Jesse Lieser (Tip) pinned Brady Clark (Cville), 1:07
Second-place wrestlebacks
106 -- Alex Beaver (WL) major dec. Lane Scorpil (Columbus), 13-3; 126 -- Kayden Kauzlarich (Cville) pinned Brandon Dickel (Wash), 0:29; 170 -- Tucker Moore (BND) dec. Caden Hill (DC), 11-4; 182 -- Dylan Jeffers (K) pinned Colton Allen (MP), 1:44; 195 -- Isaac Boucher (MP) dec. Adam Bock (S), 3-1; 285 -- Jesse Lieser (Tip) pinned Gabe Hayes (LM), 3:12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.