Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;15;0;18;0

Bettendorf;;14;1;17;1

Davenport Central;;11;4;14;4

Pleasant Valley;;8;7;12;7

Assumption;;8;7;10;8

Davenport North;;7;7;8;9

Davenport West;;5;10;6;11

Burlington;;3;10;4;11

Clinton;;2;13;2;16

Muscatine;;0;14;0;17

Today's games

North Scott at Bettendorf

Davenport West at Davenport North

Clinton at Muscatine

Iowa districts

Class 1A

District 6

Today's game

Central Elkader at Midland, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Midland/Central Elkader winner at Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.

Central City vs. Maquoketa Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bellevue Marquette vs. Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 6:30 p.m.

Clayton Ridge at Edgewood-Colesburg, 8 p.m.

District 7

Today's games

At Marengo -- Cedar Valley Christian vs. Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.; English Valleys vs. Iowa Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

English Valleys/Iowa Valley winner at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.

Belle Plaine vs. Springville at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon/Cedar Valley Christian winner at Alburnett, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

District 7

Today's games

At Wapello -- Louisa-Muscatine vs. Wilton, 6:30 p.m.; Columbus vs. Wapello, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Camanche -- Wapello/Columbus winner vs. West Branch, 6:30 p.m.; Wilton/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Camanche, 8 p.m.

District 6

Today's games

At Goose Lake -- Tipton vs. Durant, 6:30 p.m.; Bellevue vs. Northeast, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Monticello -- Northeast/Bellevue winner vs. Cascade, 6:30 p.m.; Tipton/Durant winner vs. Monticello, 8 p.m.

Saturday's result

Prince of Peace 60, Bellevue Marquette 45

BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 0 0-0 0, Aza Berthel 0 0-0 0, Ty Parker 3 0-0 8, Danny Koos 6 1-1 13, Ethan Pfiffner 6 2-4 14, Parker Mueller 0 0-0 0, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0, Matt Brinker 5 0-0 10, Tyler Kremer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-5 45

PRINCE OF PEACE -- Payton Schnier 1 3-6 5, Kyle Sager 0 0-0 0, Gage Ruden 2 0-0 5, Kaidion Larson 6 0-0 15, Patrick Mulholland 5 5-6 15, Hansi Hudson 3 0-0 6, Nathan Moeller 6 2-2 14. Totals 23 10-15 60

Marquette;7;15;12;11;--;45

Prince of Peace;14;20;15;11;--;60

Three-point goals -- Marquette 2 (Parker 2); POP 4 (Larson 3, Rudin). Team foulus -- Marquette 13, POP 9. Fouled out -- Parker.

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;17;0;20;0

North Scott;;15;2;17;3

Bettendorf;;12;6;15;6

Davenport North;;10;6;11;8

Davenport Assumption;;9;7;11;9

Muscatine;;8;9;8;12

Clinton;;6;10;8;10

Davenport Central;;4;13;4;16

Burlington;;2;13;3;15

Davenport West;;0;17;0;20

Today's game

Davenport West at Davenport North, 6 p.m.

Iowa regional pairings

Class 5A

Region 1

Wednesday's game

Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.

Central/North winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Wednesday's game

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Saturday's games

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Sioux City North/Sioux City East winner at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Region 5

Wednesday's game

West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Western Dubuque/Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Wednesday's games

Maquoketa at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Clinton/Maquoketa winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Burlington/Fort Madison winner at Keokuk, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Region 4

Wednesday's games

North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final at Marion, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 4

Tuesday's games

Belle Plaine at Cascade, 7 p.m.

South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac, 7 p.m.

Beckman Catholic at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Regional semifinal at Cascade, 7 p.m.

Regional semifinal at Dyersville, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Regional final at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.

Region 5

Tuesday's games

Northeast at North Linn, 7 p.m.

Iowa City Regina at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Highland at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Regional semifinal at Troy Mills, 7 p.m.

Regional semifinal at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Regional final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Region 4

Tuesday's games

Iowa Mennonite at Lynnville-Sully, 7 p.m.

HLV at Meskwaki Settlement School, 7 p.m.

Prince of Peace at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.

Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Regional semifinal at Victor, 7 p.m.

Regional semifinal at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday's result

Iowa 2A District 8

At Washington

Teams -- 1. Solon 147.5; 2. Washington 108; 3. West Liberty 91; 4. Centerville 64; 5. Burlington Notre Dame 50; 6. Davis County 33; 7. Columbus 27; 8. Louisa-Muscatine 25; 9. Mid-Prairie 22; 10. Keokuk 16; 11. Tipton 15; 12. Fairfield 0

Championship results

106 -- Blaine Frazier (BND) pinned Alex Beaver (WL), 1:03; 113 -- Matthew Lewis (Cville) pinned Taylor Huggins (DC), 1:17; 120 -- Nathaniel Genobana (Cville) dec. Walker Ikerd (Wash) 3-2; 126 -- Hayden Taylor (S) dec. Kayden Kauzlarich (Cville), 5-3; 132 -- Zeb Gnida (S) dec. Cody Calvelage (L-M), 9-2; 138 -- Jaro Kadel (Columbus) dec. Garrett Ikerd (Wash), 7-2; 145 -- Will Esmoil (WL) pinned Dillan Sanders (Wash), 1:09; 152 -- Zack Bevans (S) dec. Coy Ruess, 3-1; 160 -- Austin Beaver (WL) major dec. Andy Brokaw (S), 10-2; 170 -- Jax Flynn (S) pinned Tucker Moore (BND), 3:47; 182 -- Tristin Westphal (Wash) pinned Dylan Jeffers (Keo), 1:43; 195 -- Logan Escher (Wash) pinned Isaac Boucher (MP), 5:57; 220 -- Mike Hoyle (S) pinned Kobe Simon (WL), 0:54; 285 -- Drake Fox (BND) dec. Gabe Hayes (LM), 3-1

Third place results

106 -- Lane Scorpil (Columbus) major dec. Dawson Townsend (DC), 14-6; 113 -- Jakobe Lahr (S) pinned Kaleb Mesick (Tip), 1:54; 120 -- Sam Gingerich (WL) pinned Lucas Kampman (S), 2:33; 126 -- Brandon Dickel (Wash) pinned Austin Lenz (Tip), 3:56; 132 -- Gage Moorman (Cville) pinned Levi Boudewyn (Keo), 0:25; Aidan Dall (S) pinned Simon Ball (DC), 0:37; 145 -- Colton Spillman (S) pinned Peyton Cline (F), 3:34; 152 -- Wilston Wuthrich (DC) pinned Ayden Frazer (Wash), 0:36; 160 -- David Hora (Wash) pinned Corey Skinner (Keo), 3:09; 170 -- Caden Hill (DC) pinned AJ Lenz (WL), 4:56; 182 -- Colton Allen (MP) dec. Seamus Poynton (S), 4-2; Adam Bock (S) pinned Peyton russell (C), 0:18; 220 -- Tristan Allender (Wash) pinned Kolton Stremler (DC), 1:14; 285 -- Jesse Lieser (Tip) pinned Brady Clark (Cville), 1:07

Second-place wrestlebacks

106 -- Alex Beaver (WL) major dec. Lane Scorpil (Columbus), 13-3; 126 -- Kayden Kauzlarich (Cville) pinned Brandon Dickel (Wash), 0:29; 170 -- Tucker Moore (BND) dec. Caden Hill (DC), 11-4; 182 -- Dylan Jeffers (K) pinned Colton Allen (MP), 1:44; 195 -- Isaac Boucher (MP) dec. Adam Bock (S), 3-1; 285 -- Jesse Lieser (Tip) pinned Gabe Hayes (LM), 3:12

