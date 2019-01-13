Boys basketball
LATE SATURDAY
Pleasant Valley 49, Lake County Lutheran 47
PLEASANT VALLEY (8-4) -- Ryan Dolphin 1 0-0 3, Carter Duwa 4 5-6 15, Sam Rothbardt 0 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 5 11-1 12, Hunter Snyder 2 0-0 4, Carter Cline 2 0-0 4, Cade Collier 2 5-5 9, Jacob Parker 1 0-0 2, Hayden Guenzler 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-12 49.
LAKE COUNTY -- L. Haertle 3 3-4 9, Hans 3 0-0 9, B. Haertle 4 5-10 15, Bratz 3 1-1 8, Studer 0 0-0 0, Mueller 0 0-0 0, Raasch 2 1-3 6. Totals 15 10-18 47.
Pleasant Valley;31;18;--;49
Lake County;15;32;--;47
3-point goals -- PV 4 (Duwa 2, Dolphin, Townsend); Lake County 7 (Hans 3, B. Haertle 2, Bratz, Raasch). Total fouls -- PV 21, Lake County 19. Fouled out -- Parker.
