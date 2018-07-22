Baseball

Iowa state tournament

Class 1A

Thursday's semifinals

Mason City Newman (38-1) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (37-6), 11 a.m.

Lisbon (35-0) vs. North Linn (41-3), 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Today's quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs. Treynor (19-13)

1:30 p.m. -- Van Meter (29-8) vs. Alta/Aurelia (20-4)

5 p.m. -- Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-3) vs. Centerville (24-7)

7:30 p.m. -- Wilton (25-5) vs. Denver (18-13)

Class 3A

Tuesday's quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-10) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (17-15)

1:30 p.m. -- Sioux City Heelan (31-10) vs. Solon (32-10)

5 p.m. -- Carlisle (33-7) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)

7:30 p.m. -- Harlan (31-3) vs. Boone (24-8)

Class 4A

Wednesday's quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (27-15) vs. Waukee (29-11)

1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17)

5 p.m. -- North Scott (28-10) vs. Western Dubuque (33-9)

7:30 p.m. -- Urbandale (33-6) vs. Marshalltown (20-18) 

