Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L;T

North Scott;;12;2;21;5;0

Davenport Central;;10;4;20;8;0

Assumption;;9;5;22;9;0

Pleasant Valley;;7;5;16;14;0

Davenport West;;7;7;14;11;0

Davenport North;;7;7;13;13;0

Burlington;;5;7;11;14;0

Clinton;;4;10;10;16;0

Bettendorf;;4;10;9;20;1

Muscatine;;3;11;3;18;0

Today's games

Assumption at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.

Clinton at Davenport West (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport North at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5 p.m.

North Scott at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L;T

Assumption;;16;2;33;3;1

Pleasant Valley;;14;2;27;7;0

Muscatine;;12;6;27;13;0

Burlington;;10;6;30;7;0

North Scott;;10;8;25;13;0

Bettendorf;;10;8;23;13;0

Davenport West;;9;9;25;15;0

Davenport North;;3;15;11;24;0

Davenport Central;;3;15;6;20;0

Clinton;;1;17;2;26;0

Today's games

Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Bettendorf at Mid-Prairie (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Clinton (DH, non-conference), 5:30 p.m.

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 4

Today's games (all 7 p.m.)

Postville (0-19) at Central Elkader (3-29)

Starmont (13-13) at Central City (30-10)

East Buchanan (9-23) at Edgewood-Colesburg (12-20)

Easton Valley (4-20) at Bellevue Marquette (10-19)

Midland (1-25) at Springville (13-20)

Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)

Postville/Central Elkader winner at Kee High (33-5)

East Buchanan/Edgewood-Colesburg winner vs. Starmont/Central City winner

Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner at Lisbon (30-8)

Midland/Springville winner at Calamus-Wheatland (22-7)

Class 2A Region 7

Today's games (all 7 p.m.)

Mediapolis (0-25) at Danville (8-18)

South Hardin (4-23) at Grundy Center (11-12)

Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)

Mediapolis/Danville winner at Louisa-Muscatine (32-6)

Highland (14-12) at Wapello (22-9)

South Hardin/Grundy Center at East Marshall (24-7)

West Branch (10-20) at BCLUW (19-12)

Class 2A Region 8

Today's games (all 7 p.m.)

Clayton Ridge (9-21) at Maquoketa Valley (11-24)

Tipton (5-19) at North Cedar (4-21)

Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)

Clayton Ridge/Maquoketa Valley at Durant (31-2)

Bellevue (13-13) at Alburnett (17-16)

North Cedar/Tipton winner at Jesup (24-11)

Cascade (13-19) at Wilton (22-15)

Class 3A Region 7

Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)

Davis County (5-21) at Albia (27-4)

Central Lee (14-12) at West Burlington (16-12)

Columbus Community (5-20) at West Liberty (23-10)

Mid-Prairie (4-22) at Williamsburg (23-14)

Class 3A Region 8

Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)

Northeast (16-12) at Assumption (33-3-1)

Dyersville Beckman (14-17) at West Delaware (24-15)

Anamosa (13-16) at Camanche (26-8)

Monticello (13-15) at Mount Vernon (21-17)

