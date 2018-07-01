Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L;T
North Scott;;12;2;21;5;0
Davenport Central;;10;4;20;8;0
Assumption;;9;5;22;9;0
Pleasant Valley;;7;5;16;14;0
Davenport West;;7;7;14;11;0
Davenport North;;7;7;13;13;0
Burlington;;5;7;11;14;0
Clinton;;4;10;10;16;0
Bettendorf;;4;10;9;20;1
Muscatine;;3;11;3;18;0
Today's games
Assumption at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Clinton at Davenport West (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport North at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5 p.m.
North Scott at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L;T
Assumption;;16;2;33;3;1
Pleasant Valley;;14;2;27;7;0
Muscatine;;12;6;27;13;0
Burlington;;10;6;30;7;0
North Scott;;10;8;25;13;0
Bettendorf;;10;8;23;13;0
Davenport West;;9;9;25;15;0
Davenport North;;3;15;11;24;0
Davenport Central;;3;15;6;20;0
Clinton;;1;17;2;26;0
Today's games
Pleasant Valley at Burlington (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Bettendorf at Mid-Prairie (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Clinton (DH, non-conference), 5:30 p.m.
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 4
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Postville (0-19) at Central Elkader (3-29)
Starmont (13-13) at Central City (30-10)
East Buchanan (9-23) at Edgewood-Colesburg (12-20)
Easton Valley (4-20) at Bellevue Marquette (10-19)
Midland (1-25) at Springville (13-20)
Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)
Postville/Central Elkader winner at Kee High (33-5)
East Buchanan/Edgewood-Colesburg winner vs. Starmont/Central City winner
Easton Valley/Bellevue Marquette winner at Lisbon (30-8)
Midland/Springville winner at Calamus-Wheatland (22-7)
Class 2A Region 7
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Mediapolis (0-25) at Danville (8-18)
South Hardin (4-23) at Grundy Center (11-12)
Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)
Mediapolis/Danville winner at Louisa-Muscatine (32-6)
Highland (14-12) at Wapello (22-9)
South Hardin/Grundy Center at East Marshall (24-7)
West Branch (10-20) at BCLUW (19-12)
Class 2A Region 8
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Clayton Ridge (9-21) at Maquoketa Valley (11-24)
Tipton (5-19) at North Cedar (4-21)
Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)
Clayton Ridge/Maquoketa Valley at Durant (31-2)
Bellevue (13-13) at Alburnett (17-16)
North Cedar/Tipton winner at Jesup (24-11)
Cascade (13-19) at Wilton (22-15)
Class 3A Region 7
Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)
Davis County (5-21) at Albia (27-4)
Central Lee (14-12) at West Burlington (16-12)
Columbus Community (5-20) at West Liberty (23-10)
Mid-Prairie (4-22) at Williamsburg (23-14)
Class 3A Region 8
Tuesday's games (all 7 p.m.)
Northeast (16-12) at Assumption (33-3-1)
Dyersville Beckman (14-17) at West Delaware (24-15)
Anamosa (13-16) at Camanche (26-8)
Monticello (13-15) at Mount Vernon (21-17)
