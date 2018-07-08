Baseball
Iowa district pairings
Class 1A District 8
Tuesday's games
At North Linn -- Maquoketa Valley (16-14) vs. Easton Valley (15-19), 5 p.m.; Central City (7-26) vs. North Linn (36-3), 7 p.m.
At Calamus -- Midland (16-12-1) vs. Bellevue Marquette (10-17), 5 p.m.; Springville (11-16-1) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (18-13), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Tuesday's games
At Dyersville -- Camanche (15-11) vs. Monticello (23-5), 5 p.m.; Northeast (9-19) vs. Dyersville Beckman (27-11), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 8
Tuesday's games
At Wilton -- West Branch (11-14) vs. West Liberty (10-15), 5 p.m.; Durant (8-20) vs. Wilton (22-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 10
Tuesday's games
At Mediapolis -- Central Lee (19-7) vs. Van Buren (12-8), 5 p.m.; Wapello (15-11) vs. Mediapolis (22-5), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 7
Friday's games
At Cedar Rapids -- Marion (21-14) vs. Central DeWitt (26-11), 5 p.m.; Anamosa (2-10) vs. Cedear Rapids Xavier (26-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 8
Friday's games
At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert (20-16) vs. Mount Vernon (14-17), 5 p.m.; Assumption (27-9) vs. Maquoketa (3-30), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 4
Friday's games
#6 Waterloo East (1-35) at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-8), 7 p.m.
#5 Bettendorf (13-23) at #2 Western Dubuque (29-6), 7 p.m.
#4 Pleasant Valley (18-18) at #3 Linn-Mar (22-12), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Friday's games
#6 Clinton (12-18) at #1 North Scott (23-9), 7 p.m.
#5 Dubuque Senior (12-23) at #2 Davenport Central (23-9), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport West (15-14) at #3 Dubuque Hempstead (18-13), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 6
Friday's games
#6 Muscatine (4-22) at #1 Iowa City West (28-9), 7 p.m.
#5 Burlington (14-18) at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (25-12), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport North (15-15) at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington (21-15), 7 p.m.
Softball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 4
Today's final
Lisbon (32-8) at Kee High (35-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 7
Today's final
East Marshall (26-7) at Louisa-Muscatine (34-6), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Today's final
Bellevue (16-13) vs. Wilton (24-15), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Today's final
Mount Vernon (23-17) at Assumption (35-3-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Tuesday's game
Keokuk (17-17) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-16), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Tuesday's game
Davenport West (26-15) at Dubuque Hempstead (30-11), 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Tuesday's game
Burlington (31-9) at Pleasant Valley (32-7), 7 p.m.
