Baseball

Iowa district pairings

Class 1A District 8

Tuesday's games

At North Linn -- Maquoketa Valley (16-14) vs. Easton Valley (15-19), 5 p.m.; Central City (7-26) vs. North Linn (36-3), 7 p.m.

At Calamus -- Midland (16-12-1) vs. Bellevue Marquette (10-17), 5 p.m.; Springville (11-16-1) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (18-13), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 7

Tuesday's games

At Dyersville -- Camanche (15-11) vs. Monticello (23-5), 5 p.m.; Northeast (9-19) vs. Dyersville Beckman (27-11), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 8

Tuesday's games

At Wilton -- West Branch (11-14) vs. West Liberty (10-15), 5 p.m.; Durant (8-20) vs. Wilton (22-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 10

Tuesday's games

At Mediapolis -- Central Lee (19-7) vs. Van Buren (12-8), 5 p.m.; Wapello (15-11) vs. Mediapolis (22-5), 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 7

Friday's games

At Cedar Rapids -- Marion (21-14) vs. Central DeWitt (26-11), 5 p.m.; Anamosa (2-10) vs. Cedear Rapids Xavier (26-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 8

Friday's games

At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert (20-16) vs. Mount Vernon (14-17), 5 p.m.; Assumption (27-9) vs. Maquoketa (3-30), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 4

Friday's games

#6 Waterloo East (1-35) at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-8), 7 p.m.

#5 Bettendorf (13-23) at #2 Western Dubuque (29-6), 7 p.m.

#4 Pleasant Valley (18-18) at #3 Linn-Mar (22-12), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 5

Friday's games

#6 Clinton (12-18) at #1 North Scott (23-9), 7 p.m.

#5 Dubuque Senior (12-23) at #2 Davenport Central (23-9), 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport West (15-14) at #3 Dubuque Hempstead (18-13), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 6

Friday's games

#6 Muscatine (4-22) at #1 Iowa City West (28-9), 7 p.m.

#5 Burlington (14-18) at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (25-12), 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport North (15-15) at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington (21-15), 7 p.m.

Softball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 4

Today's final

Lisbon (32-8) at Kee High (35-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 7

Today's final

East Marshall (26-7) at Louisa-Muscatine (34-6), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Today's final

Bellevue (16-13) vs. Wilton (24-15), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Today's final

Mount Vernon (23-17) at Assumption (35-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 6

Tuesday's game

Keokuk (17-17) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-16), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Tuesday's game

Davenport West (26-15) at Dubuque Hempstead (30-11), 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Tuesday's game

Burlington (31-9) at Pleasant Valley (32-7), 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments