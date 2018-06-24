Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;8;2;20;6

North Scott;;8;2;16;3

Davenport Central;;7;3;17;7

Pleasant Valley;;5;4;14;11

Davenport West;;5;5;10;8

Burlington;;5;5;9;12

Davenport North;;4;6;8;12

Muscatine;;3;6;3;11

Bettendorf;;2;8;6;18

Clinton;;2;8;6;13

Today's games

Davenport Central at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley (1 game), 7 p.m.

Davenport West at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.

Burlington at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport North at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;12;2;22;6

Burlington;;10;2;26;3

Assumption;;10;2;26;3

Muscatine;;9;5;22;10

North Scott;;8;6;22;8

Bettendorf;;7;6;17;10

Davenport West;;6;8;19;13

Davenport Central;;3;11;6;15

Davenport North;;2;11;9;17

Clinton;;0;14;0;23

Today's games

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport West at Muscatine (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Burlington at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Clinton (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's late results

Cedar Rapids Xavier 11, Northeast 2

Northeast;001;010;0;--;2;11;3

Xavier;050;231;x;--;11;9;1

WP – Mikayo Coffey. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits – Northeast (Neveah Hildebrandt, Claire Abbot, Bree Mangelsen, Makenna McDonald), Xavier (Keera Ball, Jenae Marshall, Cam Kauffman). 2B – Northeast (Audrey Morris), 3B – Xavier (Sydney Turner). RBI – Northeast (Abbott, Mangelsen), Xavier (Ball 2, Marshall 2, Turner 2, Hannah Williams 2, Coffey 2).

Center Point-Urbana 14, Northeast 4

Northeast;102;01;--;4;10;4

Center Point;520;43;--;14;9;1

WP – Alexis Cannon. LP – Alyssa Pessman. Two or more hits – Northeast (Neveah Hildebrandt, Audrey Morris, Valerie Spooner), CPU (Olivia Brecht, Becky Wright). 2B – CPU (Brecht 2), 3B – Northeast (Hildebrandt, Claire Abbott), CPU (Reagan Schutte). RBI – Northeast (Abbott 2, Morris, Spooner), CPU (Maddie Karr 2, Wright 2, Madeline Heins 2, Aliza Mollenhauer 2, Schutte, Natalea Cook, Maddison Kurt).

Durant 8, Northeast 2

Durant;000;071;--8;12;0

Northeast;000;002;--;2;3;2

WP – Kamryn Meyer. LP – Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits – Durant (Meyer 4, Ruby Kappeler, Kira Schult). 2B – Durant (Schult, Mallory Warner). RBI – Durant (Meyer 3, Kappeler, Schult, Warner, Jalyn Bullard, Jada Rock).

Dubuque Wahlert 15, Bellevue Marquette 13

Wahlert;280;040;1;--;15;11;0

Marquette;075;001;0;--;13;14;3

WP – Kathryn Nedder. LP – Holly Kremer. Two or more hits – Wahlert (Paige Hummel, Vanessa Hocking), Marquette (Delaney Banowetz 3, Kelsey Gerlach 3, Ashley Koos, Sunny North). 2B – Wahlert (Hummel), Marquette (Gerlach, Banowetz), HR – Wahlert (Hocking 2). RBI – Wahlert (Hocking 5, Hummel 2, Anna Chapman, Ellie Timmerman, Nedder, Alaina Robins), Marquette (Banowetz 3, Gerlach 3, Ashley Koos 2, Hale Kilburg, Kremer, Amanda Koos).

Dubuque Wahlert 5, Bellevue Marquette 0

Wahlert;002;001;2;--;5;6;1

Marquette;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

WP – Anna Chpman. LP – Sunny North. Two or more hits – Wahlert (Chapman). HR – Wahlert (Kathryn Nedder, Chapman). RBI – Wahlert (Chapman 2, Nedder 2).

