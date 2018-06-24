Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;8;2;20;6
North Scott;;8;2;16;3
Davenport Central;;7;3;17;7
Pleasant Valley;;5;4;14;11
Davenport West;;5;5;10;8
Burlington;;5;5;9;12
Davenport North;;4;6;8;12
Muscatine;;3;6;3;11
Bettendorf;;2;8;6;18
Clinton;;2;8;6;13
Today's games
Davenport Central at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley (1 game), 7 p.m.
Davenport West at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.
Burlington at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport North at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;12;2;22;6
Burlington;;10;2;26;3
Assumption;;10;2;26;3
Muscatine;;9;5;22;10
North Scott;;8;6;22;8
Bettendorf;;7;6;17;10
Davenport West;;6;8;19;13
Davenport Central;;3;11;6;15
Davenport North;;2;11;9;17
Clinton;;0;14;0;23
Today's games
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport West at Muscatine (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Burlington at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport Central at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Clinton (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's late results
Cedar Rapids Xavier 11, Northeast 2
Northeast;001;010;0;--;2;11;3
Xavier;050;231;x;--;11;9;1
WP – Mikayo Coffey. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits – Northeast (Neveah Hildebrandt, Claire Abbot, Bree Mangelsen, Makenna McDonald), Xavier (Keera Ball, Jenae Marshall, Cam Kauffman). 2B – Northeast (Audrey Morris), 3B – Xavier (Sydney Turner). RBI – Northeast (Abbott, Mangelsen), Xavier (Ball 2, Marshall 2, Turner 2, Hannah Williams 2, Coffey 2).
Center Point-Urbana 14, Northeast 4
Northeast;102;01;--;4;10;4
Center Point;520;43;--;14;9;1
WP – Alexis Cannon. LP – Alyssa Pessman. Two or more hits – Northeast (Neveah Hildebrandt, Audrey Morris, Valerie Spooner), CPU (Olivia Brecht, Becky Wright). 2B – CPU (Brecht 2), 3B – Northeast (Hildebrandt, Claire Abbott), CPU (Reagan Schutte). RBI – Northeast (Abbott 2, Morris, Spooner), CPU (Maddie Karr 2, Wright 2, Madeline Heins 2, Aliza Mollenhauer 2, Schutte, Natalea Cook, Maddison Kurt).
Durant 8, Northeast 2
Durant;000;071;--8;12;0
Northeast;000;002;--;2;3;2
WP – Kamryn Meyer. LP – Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits – Durant (Meyer 4, Ruby Kappeler, Kira Schult). 2B – Durant (Schult, Mallory Warner). RBI – Durant (Meyer 3, Kappeler, Schult, Warner, Jalyn Bullard, Jada Rock).
Dubuque Wahlert 15, Bellevue Marquette 13
Wahlert;280;040;1;--;15;11;0
Marquette;075;001;0;--;13;14;3
WP – Kathryn Nedder. LP – Holly Kremer. Two or more hits – Wahlert (Paige Hummel, Vanessa Hocking), Marquette (Delaney Banowetz 3, Kelsey Gerlach 3, Ashley Koos, Sunny North). 2B – Wahlert (Hummel), Marquette (Gerlach, Banowetz), HR – Wahlert (Hocking 2). RBI – Wahlert (Hocking 5, Hummel 2, Anna Chapman, Ellie Timmerman, Nedder, Alaina Robins), Marquette (Banowetz 3, Gerlach 3, Ashley Koos 2, Hale Kilburg, Kremer, Amanda Koos).
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Bellevue Marquette 0
Wahlert;002;001;2;--;5;6;1
Marquette;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
WP – Anna Chpman. LP – Sunny North. Two or more hits – Wahlert (Chapman). HR – Wahlert (Kathryn Nedder, Chapman). RBI – Wahlert (Chapman 2, Nedder 2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.