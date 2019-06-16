Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;8;0;13;3

Pleasant Valley;;6;2;10;6

Davenport Central;;5;3;7;8

North Scott;;3;3;6;6

Burlington;;4;4;7;10

Davenport North;;3;5;9;7

Muscatine;;3;5;6;6

Bettendorf;;3;5;3;10

Davenport West;;2;4;9;7

Clinton;;1;7;2;11

Today's games

Bettendorf at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.

Burlington at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport North at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport West at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A

School;Record

1. Johnston;15-1

2. Epworth, Western Dubuque;17-2

3. Iowa City West;14-4

4. Southeast Polk;14-4

5. Dowling Catholic;11-5

6. Des Moines, Roosevelt;13-4

7. Linn-Mar, Marion;14-4

8. Ankeny Centennial;12-5

9. Waukee;12-6

10. Urbandale;10-7

Others receiving votes: Ankeny; Iowa City High; Pleasant Valley; Sioux City, East

Class 3A

School;Record

1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids;15-2

2. Davenport, Assumption;13-3

3. Central DeWitt;16-0

4. Harlan;12-3

5. Solon;13-3

6. Marion;11-3

7. Ballard;12-2

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;15-5

9. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City;15-5

10. Centerville;11-1 

Others receiving votes: Gilbert; Grinnell; MOC-Floyd Valley; Storm Lake; Washington; Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 2A

School;Record

1. Wilton;11-1

2. Dike-New Hartford;19-0

3. North Linn;22-1

4. Treynor;16-3

5. New Hampton;17-3

6. Van Meter;12-4

7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville;14-6

8. Cascade;15-4

9. West Lyon;13-0

10. Hinton;14-1

Others receiving votes: Estherville, Lincoln Central; MVAOCOU; Pochantas; Underwood; West Marshall

Class 1A

School;Record

1. Newman Catholic, Mason City;15-2

2. Southeast Warren;14-0

3. Martensdale-St. Mary's;15-3

4. Calamus-Wheatland;17-2

5. Don Bosco;12-3

6. Alburnett;15-4

7. Saint Ansgar;13-4

8. South Winneshiek;15-6

9. Kingsley-Pierson;16-3

10. HLV;13-1

Others receiving votes: CAM; Coon Rapids-Bayard; Kee; North Tama; St. Mary’s, Remsen; West Fork; Woodbury Central

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;7;1;20;1

Muscatine;;6;2;15;4

North Scott;;6;2;13;7

Pleasant Valley;;5;3;14;7

Bettendorf;;5;3;12;8

Davenport West;;5;3;9;9

Davenport North;;1;5;2;10

Clinton;;1;6;4;13

Burlington;;1;7;8;10

Davenport Central;;0;5;2;9

Today's games

Bettendorf at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.

Burlington at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport North at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport West at Assumption (DH), 5 p.m.

Muscatine at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments