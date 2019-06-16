Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;8;0;13;3
Pleasant Valley;;6;2;10;6
Davenport Central;;5;3;7;8
North Scott;;3;3;6;6
Burlington;;4;4;7;10
Davenport North;;3;5;9;7
Muscatine;;3;5;6;6
Bettendorf;;3;5;3;10
Davenport West;;2;4;9;7
Clinton;;1;7;2;11
Today's games
Bettendorf at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.
Burlington at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport North at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport West at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine (DH), 5 p.m.
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A
School;Record
1. Johnston;15-1
2. Epworth, Western Dubuque;17-2
3. Iowa City West;14-4
4. Southeast Polk;14-4
5. Dowling Catholic;11-5
6. Des Moines, Roosevelt;13-4
7. Linn-Mar, Marion;14-4
8. Ankeny Centennial;12-5
9. Waukee;12-6
10. Urbandale;10-7
Others receiving votes: Ankeny; Iowa City High; Pleasant Valley; Sioux City, East
Class 3A
School;Record
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids;15-2
2. Davenport, Assumption;13-3
3. Central DeWitt;16-0
4. Harlan;12-3
5. Solon;13-3
6. Marion;11-3
7. Ballard;12-2
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;15-5
9. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City;15-5
10. Centerville;11-1
Others receiving votes: Gilbert; Grinnell; MOC-Floyd Valley; Storm Lake; Washington; Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2A
School;Record
1. Wilton;11-1
2. Dike-New Hartford;19-0
3. North Linn;22-1
4. Treynor;16-3
5. New Hampton;17-3
6. Van Meter;12-4
7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville;14-6
8. Cascade;15-4
9. West Lyon;13-0
10. Hinton;14-1
Others receiving votes: Estherville, Lincoln Central; MVAOCOU; Pochantas; Underwood; West Marshall
Class 1A
School;Record
1. Newman Catholic, Mason City;15-2
2. Southeast Warren;14-0
3. Martensdale-St. Mary's;15-3
4. Calamus-Wheatland;17-2
5. Don Bosco;12-3
6. Alburnett;15-4
7. Saint Ansgar;13-4
8. South Winneshiek;15-6
9. Kingsley-Pierson;16-3
10. HLV;13-1
Others receiving votes: CAM; Coon Rapids-Bayard; Kee; North Tama; St. Mary’s, Remsen; West Fork; Woodbury Central
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;7;1;20;1
Muscatine;;6;2;15;4
North Scott;;6;2;13;7
Pleasant Valley;;5;3;14;7
Bettendorf;;5;3;12;8
Davenport West;;5;3;9;9
Davenport North;;1;5;2;10
Clinton;;1;6;4;13
Burlington;;1;7;8;10
Davenport Central;;0;5;2;9
Today's games
Bettendorf at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.
Burlington at Clinton (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport North at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport West at Assumption (DH), 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Pleasant Valley (DH), 5 p.m.
