Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;5;1;12;4
North Scott;;4;2;9;2
Davenport West;;4;2;8;3
Davenport Central;;4;2;11;4
Burlington;;4;2;7;8
Pleasant Valley;;3;3;8;8
Muscatine;;2;4;2;9
Bettendorf;;1;4;5;8
Davenport North;;1;4;4;8
Clinton;;1;5;4;8
Today's games
Pleasant Valley at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.
Bettendorf at Davenport West (DH), 5 p.m.
Clinton at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.
Davenport North at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Burlington;;7;1;19;2
Pleasant Valley;;7;1;14;5
Assumption;;6;2;18;3
Muscatine;;5;3;12;6
North Scott;4;4;14;6
Davenport West;4;4;11;7
Bettendorf;;3;4;9;6
Davenport Central;;2;6;4;8
Davenport North;;1;6;4;11
Clinton;;0;8;0;12
Today's games
Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.
Bettendorf at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Burlington at Davenport West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Muscatine at Clinton (DH), 5:30 p.m.
