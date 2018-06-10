Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;5;1;12;4

North Scott;;4;2;9;2

Davenport West;;4;2;8;3

Davenport Central;;4;2;11;4

Burlington;;4;2;7;8

Pleasant Valley;;3;3;8;8

Muscatine;;2;4;2;9

Bettendorf;;1;4;5;8

Davenport North;;1;4;4;8

Clinton;;1;5;4;8

Today's games

Pleasant Valley at Assumption (DH), 3 p.m.

Bettendorf at Davenport West (DH), 5 p.m.

Clinton at North Scott (DH), 5 p.m.

Davenport North at Burlington (DH), 5 p.m.

Muscatine at Davenport Central (DH), 5 p.m.

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Burlington;;7;1;19;2

Pleasant Valley;;7;1;14;5

Assumption;;6;2;18;3

Muscatine;;5;3;12;6

North Scott;4;4;14;6

Davenport West;4;4;11;7

Bettendorf;;3;4;9;6

Davenport Central;;2;6;4;8

Davenport North;;1;6;4;11

Clinton;;0;8;0;12

Today's games

Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central (DH), 4 p.m.

Bettendorf at North Scott (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Burlington at Davenport West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Assumption (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Muscatine at Clinton (DH), 5:30 p.m.

