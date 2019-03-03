Boys basketball
Iowa state tournament
Today's games
Class 1A quarterfinals
Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.
Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.
Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (19-6), 1 p.m.
Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.
South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.
Van Meter (21-2) vs. Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Class 2A quarterfinal
North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.
Class 3A quarterfinals
Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.
Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.
Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Class 4A quarterfinals
Waukee (20-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-10), 10:30 a.m.
Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3), 12:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.