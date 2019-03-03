Boys basketball

Iowa state tournament 

Today's games

Class 1A quarterfinals

Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.

Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (19-6), 1 p.m.

Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.

South Hamilton (21-1) vs. Rock Valley (18-7), 6:30 p.m.

Van Meter (21-2) vs. Dike-New Hartford (21-1), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Class 2A quarterfinal

North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Class 4A quarterfinals

Waukee (20-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-10), 10:30 a.m.

Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3), 12:15 p.m.

