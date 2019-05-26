Boys soccer

Iowa state pairings

At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Thursday's games

Class 1A

North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon

Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

Baseball

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Rock Island super sectional

Today's game

Alleman vs. Elmwood-Brimfield at Augustana College, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Illinois Wesleyan sectional

Wednesday's games

Belleville West vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

Normal Community West vs. Moline, 6 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Assumption 9-8, WDM Valley 8-3

First game

WDM Valley;310;022;0;--;8;10;3

Assumption;000;161;1;--;9;9;2

WP -- Nick Gottilla. LP -- Casey Stalzer. Two or more hits -- Valley, Ben De Taye 3, Gabriel Miller, Stalzer; Assumption, Gottilla, Nate Schlichting, Brandon Schlichting. 2B -- Valley, De Taye; Assumption, Gottilla, N. Schlichting, Jayson Willers. RBI -- Valley, De Taye 2, Miller, Kyle Westhoff, Jake Auer, Garrett Helm, Nick Hopson; Assumption, B. Schlichting 2, N. Schlichting, Seth Adrian, Willers, Noah Weiman. 

Second game

WDM Valley;000;020;1;--;3;11;5

Assumption;101;213;x;--;8;8;0

WP -- Julien Broderson. LP -- Ben De Taye. Two or more hits -- Valley, Alex Whitcomb 3, Jake Reck, De Taye; Assumption, Nate Schlichting, Zach Wesolowski. 2B -- Valley, Whitcomb. RBI -- Valley, De Taye, Alex Ling, Sam McCune; Assumption, Brandon Schlichting 2, Nick Gottilla, Seth Adrian, Jeremy McIntosh, Tyler Kulhanek, Wesolowski. 

Record: Assumption 3-2

Softball

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Peoria super-sectional

Today's game

Rockridge vs. Sterling Newman, 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Peoria Notre Dame sectional

Tuesday's games

Pontiac vs. Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Normal Community sectional

Tuesday's games

O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Moline vs. Rock Island at United Township, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments