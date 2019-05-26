Boys soccer
Iowa state pairings
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Thursday's games
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Baseball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Rock Island super sectional
Today's game
Alleman vs. Elmwood-Brimfield at Augustana College, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Illinois Wesleyan sectional
Wednesday's games
Belleville West vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Normal Community West vs. Moline, 6 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Assumption 9-8, WDM Valley 8-3
First game
WDM Valley;310;022;0;--;8;10;3
Assumption;000;161;1;--;9;9;2
WP -- Nick Gottilla. LP -- Casey Stalzer. Two or more hits -- Valley, Ben De Taye 3, Gabriel Miller, Stalzer; Assumption, Gottilla, Nate Schlichting, Brandon Schlichting. 2B -- Valley, De Taye; Assumption, Gottilla, N. Schlichting, Jayson Willers. RBI -- Valley, De Taye 2, Miller, Kyle Westhoff, Jake Auer, Garrett Helm, Nick Hopson; Assumption, B. Schlichting 2, N. Schlichting, Seth Adrian, Willers, Noah Weiman.
Second game
WDM Valley;000;020;1;--;3;11;5
Assumption;101;213;x;--;8;8;0
WP -- Julien Broderson. LP -- Ben De Taye. Two or more hits -- Valley, Alex Whitcomb 3, Jake Reck, De Taye; Assumption, Nate Schlichting, Zach Wesolowski. 2B -- Valley, Whitcomb. RBI -- Valley, De Taye, Alex Ling, Sam McCune; Assumption, Brandon Schlichting 2, Nick Gottilla, Seth Adrian, Jeremy McIntosh, Tyler Kulhanek, Wesolowski.
Record: Assumption 3-2
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Peoria super-sectional
Today's game
Rockridge vs. Sterling Newman, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Peoria Notre Dame sectional
Tuesday's games
Pontiac vs. Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Normal Community sectional
Tuesday's games
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Moline vs. Rock Island at United Township, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
