Boys soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;6;0;10;1

Bettendorf;;6;1;6;2

North Scott;;5;2;8;3

Davenport North;;3;3;8;4

Muscatine;;3;3;4;6

Davenport Central;;3;4;7;5

Davenport West;;3;4;5;8

Assumption;;2;5;5;10

Burlington;;2;5;2;7

Clinton;;0;6;2;9

Today's games

Muscatine at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Anamosa at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Northeast at Clinton, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Prince of Peace at Davenport North, 5 p.m.

Thursday's games

Davenport Central at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Burlington at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

North Scott at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Assumption at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Prince of Peace at Davenport West, 1 p.m.

North Scott at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;6;0;9;0

Bettendorf;;5;1;8;3

Pleasant Valley;;4;1;7;3

North Scott;;4;2;8;4

Muscatine;;4;2;5;5

Davenport Central;;3;3;4;4

Clinton;;1;4;4;6

Burlington;;1;5;5;5

Davenport North;;1;5;3;8

Davenport West;;0;6;1;10

Today's games

Maquoketa at Clinton, 5 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Davenport West at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Muscatine at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Northeast at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Moline, 6:15 p.m.

Iowa City West at North Scott, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's games

Fort Madison at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus Junction at Assumption, 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Moline at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Bettendorf, 2:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments