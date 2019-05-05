Boys soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;6;0;10;1
Bettendorf;;6;1;6;2
North Scott;;5;2;8;3
Davenport North;;3;3;8;4
Muscatine;;3;3;4;6
Davenport Central;;3;4;7;5
Davenport West;;3;4;5;8
Assumption;;2;5;5;10
Burlington;;2;5;2;7
Clinton;;0;6;2;9
Today's games
Muscatine at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Anamosa at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Northeast at Clinton, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Prince of Peace at Davenport North, 5 p.m.
Thursday's games
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Burlington at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
North Scott at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Friday's game
Assumption at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Prince of Peace at Davenport West, 1 p.m.
North Scott at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;6;0;9;0
Bettendorf;;5;1;8;3
Pleasant Valley;;4;1;7;3
North Scott;;4;2;8;4
Muscatine;;4;2;5;5
Davenport Central;;3;3;4;4
Clinton;;1;4;4;6
Burlington;;1;5;5;5
Davenport North;;1;5;3;8
Davenport West;;0;6;1;10
Today's games
Maquoketa at Clinton, 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Davenport West at Burlington, 5 p.m.
Muscatine at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Bettendorf at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Northeast at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Moline, 6:15 p.m.
Iowa City West at North Scott, 7:15 p.m.
Friday's games
Fort Madison at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus Junction at Assumption, 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Moline at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Bettendorf, 2:30 p.m.
