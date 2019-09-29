Football
Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Sterling;3;0;5;0
Moline;2;1;3;2
Quincy;2;1;3;2
Rock Island;2;1;3;2
Alleman;2;1;2;3
Geneseo;1;2;3;2
Galesburg;0;3;1;4
United Township;0;3;1;4
Friday's games
Sterling at Rock Island
Galesburg at Moline
Geneseo at Quincy
Saturday's game
United Township at Alleman
Iowa district standings
Class 4A District 4
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Linn-Mar;1;0;3;2
Iowa City High;1;0;2;3
Iowa City West;1;0;1;4
Davenport North;0;1;3;2
Muscatine;0;1;1;4
Pleasant Valley;0;1;1;4
Thursday's game
Iowa City High at Davenport North
Friday's games
Linn-Mar at Iowa City West
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine
Class 4A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;1;0;4;1
C.R. Kennedy;1;0;4;1
Dav. Central;1;0;2;3
Dav. West;0;1;2;3
Burlington;0;1;1;4
C.R. Washington;0;1;0;5
Friday's games
Burlington at Bettendorf
Davenport West at Davenport Central
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class 3A District 4
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Western Dubuque;1;0;5;0
C.R. Xavier;1;0;5;0
Center Point-Urbana;1;0;2;3
Dubuque Wahlert;0;1;2;3
Maquoketa;0;1;1;4
Marion;0;1;0;5
Friday's games
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Dubuque Wahlert
Marion at Maquoketa
Western Dubuque at Center Point-Urbana
Class 3A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Iowa City Liberty;1;0;4;1
North Scott;1;0;4;1
Assumption;1;0;3;2
Clear Creek Amana;0;1;3;2
Central DeWitt;0;1;2;3
Clinton;0;1;0;5
Friday's games
Assumption at Central DeWitt
Clinton at Clear Creek Amana
Iowa City Liberty at North Scott
Class 2A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Louisa-Muscatine;1;0;4;1
Tipton;1;0;3;2
Mount Vernon;1;0;2;3
Camanche;0;1;2;3
West Liberty;0;1;2;3
West Burlington;0;1;1;4
Friday's games
Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine
Mount Vernon at Tipton
West Liberty at West Burlington
Class 1A District 4
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
West Branch;1;0;5;0
Dyersville Beckman;1;0;4;1
North Cedar;1;0;4;1
Bellevue;0;1;1;4
Cascade;0;1;1;4
Northeast;0;1;1;4
Friday's games
Dyersville Beckman at Bellevue
Northeast at Cascade
West Branch at North Cedar
Class 1A District 5
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Sigourney-Keota;1;0;5;0
Mediapolis;1;0;3;2
Columbus Comm;0;0;1;4
Van Buren;0;0;0;4
Wapello;0;1;2;3
Wilton;0;1;1;4
Today's game
Van Buren at Columbus
Friday's games
Columbus at Mediapolis
Wapello at Wilton
Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren
Class A District 6
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
BGM, Brooklyn;1;0;5;0
Belle Plaine;1;0;3;2
Cardinal;0;0;4;0
Pekin;0;0;1;3
Highland;0;1;3;2
Durant;0;1;2;3
Friday's games
BGM at Belle Plaine
Durant at Cardinal
Pekin at Highland
Eight Player District 3
;Dist;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Easton Valley;3;0;5;0
Turkey Valley;3;0;5;0
Central City;2;1;3;2
Springville;1;2;4;2
Midland;1;2;3;2
Kee High;1;2;1;4
West Central;1;2;1;4
Central Elkader;0;3;0;5
Friday's games
Easton Valley at Central City
Central Elkader at Springville
Midland at West Central
Kee High at Turkey Valley
