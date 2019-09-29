Football

Big Six standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Sterling;3;0;5;0

Moline;2;1;3;2

Quincy;2;1;3;2

Rock Island;2;1;3;2

Alleman;2;1;2;3

Geneseo;1;2;3;2

Galesburg;0;3;1;4

United Township;0;3;1;4

Friday's games

Sterling at Rock Island

Galesburg at Moline

Geneseo at Quincy

Saturday's game

United Township at Alleman

Iowa district standings

Class 4A District 4

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Linn-Mar;1;0;3;2

Iowa City High;1;0;2;3

Iowa City West;1;0;1;4

Davenport North;0;1;3;2

Muscatine;0;1;1;4

Pleasant Valley;0;1;1;4

Thursday's game

Iowa City High at Davenport North

Friday's games

Linn-Mar at Iowa City West

Pleasant Valley at Muscatine

Class 4A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;1;0;4;1

C.R. Kennedy;1;0;4;1

Dav. Central;1;0;2;3

Dav. West;0;1;2;3

Burlington;0;1;1;4

C.R. Washington;0;1;0;5

Friday's games

Burlington at Bettendorf

Davenport West at Davenport Central

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class 3A District 4

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Western Dubuque;1;0;5;0

C.R. Xavier;1;0;5;0

Center Point-Urbana;1;0;2;3

Dubuque Wahlert;0;1;2;3

Maquoketa;0;1;1;4

Marion;0;1;0;5

Friday's games

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Dubuque Wahlert

Marion at Maquoketa

Western Dubuque at Center Point-Urbana

Class 3A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Iowa City Liberty;1;0;4;1

North Scott;1;0;4;1

Assumption;1;0;3;2

Clear Creek Amana;0;1;3;2

Central DeWitt;0;1;2;3

Clinton;0;1;0;5

Friday's games

Assumption at Central DeWitt

Clinton at Clear Creek Amana

Iowa City Liberty at North Scott

Class 2A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Louisa-Muscatine;1;0;4;1

Tipton;1;0;3;2

Mount Vernon;1;0;2;3

Camanche;0;1;2;3

West Liberty;0;1;2;3

West Burlington;0;1;1;4

Friday's games

Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine

Mount Vernon at Tipton

West Liberty at West Burlington

Class 1A District 4

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

West Branch;1;0;5;0

Dyersville Beckman;1;0;4;1

North Cedar;1;0;4;1

Bellevue;0;1;1;4

Cascade;0;1;1;4

Northeast;0;1;1;4

Friday's games

Dyersville Beckman at Bellevue

Northeast at Cascade

West Branch at North Cedar

Class 1A District 5

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Sigourney-Keota;1;0;5;0

Mediapolis;1;0;3;2

Columbus Comm;0;0;1;4

Van Buren;0;0;0;4

Wapello;0;1;2;3

Wilton;0;1;1;4

Today's game

Van Buren at Columbus

Friday's games

Columbus at Mediapolis

Wapello at Wilton

Sigourney-Keota at Van Buren

Class A District 6

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

BGM, Brooklyn;1;0;5;0

Belle Plaine;1;0;3;2

Cardinal;0;0;4;0

Pekin;0;0;1;3

Highland;0;1;3;2

Durant;0;1;2;3

Friday's games

BGM at Belle Plaine

Durant at Cardinal

Pekin at Highland

Eight Player District 3

;Dist;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Easton Valley;3;0;5;0

Turkey Valley;3;0;5;0

Central City;2;1;3;2

Springville;1;2;4;2

Midland;1;2;3;2

Kee High;1;2;1;4

West Central;1;2;1;4

Central Elkader;0;3;0;5

Friday's games

Easton Valley at Central City

Central Elkader at Springville

Midland at West Central

Kee High at Turkey Valley

