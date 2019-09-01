Football
Late Saturday
Assumption 42, Alleman 0
Alleman;0;0;0;0;--;0
Assumption;12;3;21;6;--;42
First quarter
Assum -- Tyler Kulhanek 45 run (kick failed), 4:38
Assum -- Nate Schlichting 3 run (pass failed), 2:45
Second quarter
Assum -- Franz Sirna 27 FG, 0:01
Third quarter
Assum -- Kulhanek 69 run (Sirna kick), 10:33
Assum -- Kulhanek 86 run (Sirna kick), 5:57
Assum -- Seth Adrian 33 pass from Kulhanek (Sirna kick), 1:27
Fourth quarter
Assum -- Ayden Weiman 15 run (kick failed), 1:58
Team statistics
;All;Assum
First downs;8;10
Rushes-yards;39-58;34-302
Passing yards;44;47
Comp-Att-Int;3-9-3;5-7-0
Punts-avg.;5-26.0;5-37.4
Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;2-15;7-50
Individual statistics
Rushing
Alleman -- Nate Sheets 18-52, Max Contreras 3-16, Dominic Ferrari 1-3, Jack Patting 5-3, Gabe Sebben 1-(-1), Alec Ponder 1-(-6), Zach Carpita 10-(-9)
Assumption -- Tyler Kulhanek 12-242, Nate Schlichting 8-18, John Argo 1-9, Seth Adrian 2-8, Ayden Weiman 3-8, Josh VanSeveren 4-7, Dayne Hodge 1-6, Noah Gonzalez 2-3, Grant Simpson 1-1
Passing
Alleman -- Carpita 3-8-2, 44 yards; Ponder 0-1-1, 0 yards
Assumption -- Kulhanek 5-7-0, 47 yards
Receiving
Alleman -- Lakin Calloway 1-42, Caleb Sharer 1-3, Sheets 1-(-1)
Assumption -- Adrian 1-33, Luke Jacobsen 1-6, Simon Weitz 1-6, Argo 1-3, Simpson 1-(-1)
9th/10th: Assumption 29, Alleman 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.