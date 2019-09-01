Football

Late Saturday

Assumption 42, Alleman 0

Alleman;0;0;0;0;--;0

Assumption;12;3;21;6;--;42

First quarter

Assum -- Tyler Kulhanek 45 run (kick failed), 4:38

Assum -- Nate Schlichting 3 run (pass failed), 2:45

Second quarter

Assum -- Franz Sirna 27 FG, 0:01

Third quarter

Assum -- Kulhanek 69 run (Sirna kick), 10:33

Assum -- Kulhanek 86 run (Sirna kick), 5:57

Assum -- Seth Adrian 33 pass from Kulhanek (Sirna kick), 1:27

Fourth quarter

Assum -- Ayden Weiman 15 run (kick failed), 1:58

Team statistics

;All;Assum

First downs;8;10

Rushes-yards;39-58;34-302

Passing yards;44;47

Comp-Att-Int;3-9-3;5-7-0

Punts-avg.;5-26.0;5-37.4

Fumbles-lost;4-2;1-0

Penalties-yards;2-15;7-50

Individual statistics

Rushing

Alleman -- Nate Sheets 18-52, Max Contreras 3-16, Dominic Ferrari 1-3, Jack Patting 5-3, Gabe Sebben 1-(-1), Alec Ponder 1-(-6), Zach Carpita 10-(-9)

Assumption -- Tyler Kulhanek 12-242, Nate Schlichting 8-18, John Argo 1-9, Seth Adrian 2-8, Ayden Weiman 3-8, Josh VanSeveren 4-7, Dayne Hodge 1-6, Noah Gonzalez 2-3, Grant Simpson 1-1

Passing

Alleman -- Carpita 3-8-2, 44 yards; Ponder 0-1-1, 0 yards

Assumption -- Kulhanek 5-7-0, 47 yards

Receiving

Alleman -- Lakin Calloway 1-42, Caleb Sharer 1-3, Sheets 1-(-1)

Assumption -- Adrian 1-33, Luke Jacobsen 1-6, Simon Weitz 1-6, Argo 1-3, Simpson 1-(-1)

9th/10th: Assumption 29, Alleman 2

