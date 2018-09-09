Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;3;0;12;1

Pleasant Valley;;3;0;9;3

Clinton;;2;1;9;5

Muscatine;;2;1;4;4

Bettendorf;;2;1;4;5

North Scott;;1;2;9;6

Davenport North;;1;2;4;8

Davenport Central;;1;2;2;6

Davenport West;;0;3;0;7

Burlington;;0;3;0;8

Tuesday's matches

Assumption at Clinton

Bettendorf at Muscatine

Davenport Central at Burlington

North Scott at Davenport West

Pleasant Valley at Davenport North

