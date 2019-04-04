Boys track and field

Ira Dunsworth Invitational

At Brady Street Stadium

Teams – 1. Bettendorf 135; 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 89; 3. Dubuque Senior 79.5; 4. Rock Island 75; 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 62.5; 6. Muscatine 58.5; 7. Davenport Central 49.5; 8. Davenport North 47; 9. Davenport West 39; 10. Central DeWitt 32; 11. Davenport Assumption 28; 12. Clinton 22; 13. Burlington 18; 14. North Scott 6

Discus – 1. Blake McKillup (Rock Island) 139-5; 2. Brant Carter (Dav. North) 136-2; 3. Alec Seifert (Dav. North) 133-10; 4. Nile Ridenour (Bettendorf) 132-7; 5. Ben Belken (North Scott) 130-1

Shot put – 1. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) 45-11; 2. Griffen Deere (Bettendorf) 45-10; 3. Logan Stewart (Dav. North) 45-3; 4. Jeff Grau (Central DeWitt) 45-0; 5. Carson Tart (Dubuque Senior) 44-8

High jump – 1. Elishjsah Wiseman (Dav. North) 6-1; 2. Brody Erlandson (Dav. Central) 6-0; 3. Alec Seifert (Dav. North) 6-0; T4. Brendon Egli (CR Xavier) 5-8; T4. Victor Howard (Dav. Central) 5-8

Long jump – 1. Taven Harris (Burlington) 21-7 ¾; 2. Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 21-5 ½; 3. Carter Bell (CR Wash) 20-8 ¼; 4. Peter Kimba (Rock Island) 20-3 ¼; 5. Elishjsah Wiseman (Dav. North) 20-3

Sprint medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Kalar, Smith-Reed, Desequeira, Porter) 1:34.20; 2. Muscatine, 1:37.39; 3. Davenport Central, 1:38.69; 4. Dubuque Senior, 1:41.45; 5. Cedar Rapids Washington, 1:42.68

3200 – 1. Max Locher (CR Wash) 9:57.13; 2. Paul Schneidermann (CR Wash) 10:09.14; 3. Connor Kilgore (Dubuque Senior) 10:33.49; 4. Conor Stringer (Burlington) 10:36.92; 5. Andy Garcia (Muscatine) 11:06.02

3200 relay – 1. Davenport West (Wisor, Morgan, Kordick, Huffstutler) 8:33.33; 2. Bettendorf, 8:37.67; 3. Muscatine, 8:43.85; 4. Central DeWitt, 8:52.30; 5. Dubuque Senior, 8:52.55

Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (Stoltenberg, Gundacker, Willey, Hennings) 1:04.82; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:05.41; 3. Dubuque Senior, 1:06.31; 4. Davenport West, 1:06.32; 5. Bettendorf, 1:07.05

100 – 1. Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 11.10; 2. Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 11.46; 3. Austin Taylor (Rock Island) 11.48; 4. Brayden Wright (CR Wash) 11.54; 5. Darrell Woodson (Rock Island) 11.62

1,600 medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Kalar, Pate, Smith, Moore) 3:45.05; 2. CR Washington, 3:53.67; 3. Clinton, 3:58.37; 4. Dubuque Senior, 4:00.55; 5. Rock Island, 4:04.16

400 – 1. Owen Hazelwood (Muscatine) 51.69; 2. Ted Kruse (Dubuque Senior) 52.35; 3. Brennen Becker (Dubuque Senior) 52.74; 4. Iain Gronewold (Dav. Central) 52.94; 5. David Johnson (Clinton) 53.17

800 relay – 1. Rock Island (Woodson, Shukuru, Lindsey, Taylor) 1:31.80; 2. Muscatine, 1:33.58; 3. Cedar Rapids Washington, 1:33.59; 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 1:35.20; 5. Dubuque Senior, 1:35.41

110 hurdles – 1. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 14.81; 2. Carson Hennings (CR Xavier) 15.91; 3. Camren Carter (Dav. West) 16.32; 4. Anthony King (Dav. West) 16.34; 5. Zak Kubitz (Dubuque Senior) 16.43

800 – 1. Nathan Skala (CR Xavier) 2:00.32; 2. Brendan Scott (Bettendorf) 2:00.41; 3. Chris Guise (Assumption) 2:04.17; 4. Noah Mullin (Central DeWitt) 2:07.33; 5. Aaron Roehr (Bettendorf) 2:08.28

200 – 1. Austin Taylor (Rock Island) 22.62; 2. Leo Desequeira (Bettendorf) 23.09; 3. Darrell Woodson (Rock Island) 23.21; 4. Tyler Pate (Bettendorf) 23.60; 5. Cain McWilliams (Dubuque Senior) 23.86

400 hurdles – 1. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 54.25; 2. Imanuel Rowland (CR Wash) 58.50; 3. Ted Kruse (Dubuque Senior) 59.19; 4. Ryan Longnecker (Bettendorf) 1:00.88; 5. Mitch Willey (CR Xavier) 1:01.27

1,600 – 1. Max Locher (CR Wash) 4:36.40; 2. Lewis Kleman (CR Wash) 4:37.40; 3. Kameron Morgan (Dav. West) 4:41.09; 4. Kyler Castro (Bettendorf) 4:47.52; 5. JR Baker (Bettendorf) 4:48.39

400 relay – 1. Rock Island (Woodson, Shukuru, Lindsey, Taylor) 45.06; 2. Assumption, 45.07; 3. Cedar Rapids Washington, 45.79; 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 45.89; 5. Dubuque Senior, 46.07

1,600 relay – 1. Muscatine (Yahn, Gaye, Hardy, Hazelwood) 3:31.89; 2. Bettendorf, 3:35.37; 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3:39.58; 4. Central DeWitt, 3:39.65; 5. Clinton, 3:39.74

Girls track and field

Demon Relays

Team results -- 1. Iowa City Liberty; 2. Mt. Pleasant; 3. Fairfield; 4. Washington; 5. Mason City; 6. Highland; 7. Wapello; 8. Fort Madison; 9. WACO

100 meter dash -- 1. Chaise Lange (ICL), 13.31; 2. Odeleine Daugherty (MC), 13.32; 3. Isabel Bailey (Washington), 13.45; 5. Lindsey Massner (Wapello), 13.53; Ellie Gillette (Wapello), 15.67

200 meter dash -- 1. Chaise Lange (ICL), 27.81; 2. Isabel Bailey (Washington), 29.02; 3. Gracie Gustison (Wapello), 29.29

400 meter dash -- 1. Maggie Christoforo (MP), 1:03.04; 2. Kenna Lamm (MP), 1:07.15; 3. Mallory Lyon (Fairfield), 1:07.63

800 meter run -- 1. Maggie Jennings (MP), 2:31.99; 2. McKenzie Logan (ICL), 2:39.69; 3. Anna Reese (ICL), 2:44.82

1500 meter run -- 1. Cami Mac (ICL), 4:54.10; 2. Abby Ryon (MP), 5:05.69; 3. Holly Massner (Wapello), 5:38.14; 10. Evelyn Peck (Wapello), 6:18.42; 11. Sam Palma (Wapello), 6:22.67.

3000 meter run -- 1. Ashlyn Keeney (ICL), 10:06.24; 2. Abby Ryon (MP), 11:13.65; 3. Katie Dennis (FM), 12:33.14; Evelyn Peck (Wapello), 13:33.95; 7. Sam Palma (Wapello), 13:38.64

100 hurdles -- 1. Taylor Cannon (ICL), 15.55; 2. Nienke Van Aalste (MC), 16.98; 3. Karsyn Lamm (MP), 17.29; 13. Ally Brotherton (Wapello), 20.83; 14. Emma Schoonover (Wapello), 21.77.

400 hurdles -- 1. Maggie Christoforo (MP), 1:07.97; 2. Serah Shafer (Wapello), 1:15.66; 3. Ashley Telleen (Washington), 1:16.20

400 relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 53.01; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 53.26; 3. Fairfield, 53.49; 4. Wappelo, 55.98

800 relay -- 1. Highland, 1:54.36; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 2:00.65; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 2:01.30

1600 relay -- 1. Mason City, 4:24.82; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 4:28.65; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 4:33.76

3200 relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 10:29.47; 2. Mason City, 10:56.43; 3. Mt. Pleasant, 11:38.95

800 sprint medley -- 1. Mt. Pleasant, 1:58.57; 2. Iowa City Liberty, 2:00.19; 3. Washington, 2:02.61; 5. Wapello, 2:04.17

Distance medley -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 4:26.03; 2. Fairfield, 4:33.71; 3. Mt. Pleasant, 4:35.42

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 1:13.12; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:13.77; 3. Fort Madison, 1:17.84

High jump -- 1. Beth Jaeger (ICL), 4-08.00; 2. Anna Dunlap (Fairfield), 4-07.00; 3. Shushu Chalkley (ICL), 4-06.00

Long jump -- 1. Emily Yahnke (Highland), 16-01.00; 2. Aly Stokes (Highland), 15-03.00; 3. Lyndi Vantiger (MP), 15-01.50

Shot put -- 1. Lexi Magnani (MP), 40-10.00; 2. Grace Tobin (MC), 35-10.50; 3. Jadan Brumbaugh (MP), 35-01.00; 4. Sam McConahay (Wapello), 34-06.00; 16. Morgan Richenberger (Wapello), 24-01.00

Discus -- 1. Julia Fritz (Fairfield), 112-05; 2. Miranda Jones (ICL), 107-02; 3. Alyssa Striegel (MP), 105-10; 4. Paige Klinedinst (Wapello), 102-11; 13. Morgan Richenberger (Wapello), 69.04

Boys soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;;2;0;2;0

Davenport North;;1;0;5;0

Muscatine;;1;0;2;2

Pleasant Valley;;1;0;1;1

North Scott;;1;1;2;1

Davenport Central;;1;1;2;1

Burlington;;1;1;1;1

Clinton;;0;1;1;1

Davenport West;;0;2;0;2

Assumption;;0;2;0;3

Thursday's results

Pleasant Valley 7, Davenport West 0

Muscatine at Davenport North, ppd.

Burlington 2, North Scott 1 

Davenport Central 10, Clinton 0

Bettendorf 6, Assumption 0

Bettendorf 6, Assumption 0

Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, Assumption 0. Goals -- George Elias, 37th minute; Alec Lank, 40th minute; Keegan Schmidt (from G. Elias), 43rd minute; Schmidt (from Tyler Wellman), 71st minute; Wellman, 72nd minute; Wellman (from Gabby Elias), 74th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 27, Assumption 3. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 11), Bettendorf (Micah Poole 3). Offsides -- Assumption 1, Bettendorf 5. Corner kicks -- Assumption 2, Bettendorf 10. Fouls -- Assumption 7, Bettendorf 11.

Team records -- Assumption 0-3, 0-2; Bettendorf 2-0, 2-0

Girls soccer

MAC

Thursday's results

North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1

Dubuque Senior 2, Davenport North 0

North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1

Goals -- North Scott (Rylie Rucker 2, Paige Blaskovich)

Team records -- North Scott 2-0

Baseball

Boylan Catholic 12, Moline 2

Moline;000;02;--;2;3;4

Boylan;200;91;--;12;5;0

WP -- Sciame. LP -- Parker George. HR -- Moline, Sam Monroe. RBI -- Moline, Monroe 2; BC, Sciame 3, Kerestes 2, Garcia 2, Leombruni, Contreras, Hollister.

Softball

West Carroll 19, Lena-Winslow 14

West Carroll;303;553;0;--;19;17;7

Lena-Winslow;024;105;2;--;14;11;6

WP -- Daniella Tafoya. LP -- Zoe Johnson. Two or more hits -- WC, Maddie Meek 5, Tafoya, McKenna Sullivan, Mughie Yazzie, Jaycie VanKampen, Natalie Hughes; LW, Bidlingmaier 3, Linden. 2B -- WC, Meek 3, Tafoya, Hughes, Madison Haynes, Ashlynn Williamsen. 3B -- LW, Bidlingmaier, Shultz, Sargent. HR -- WC, VanKampen. RBI -- WC, Meek 7, VanKampen 4, Tafoya 2, Haynes 2; LW, Sargent 2, Bidlingmaier, Linden, Johnson.

Boys golf

Midland 190, Cascade 199

Medalist -- Carson Rupp, Midland

Midland -- Rupp 42, Carter Moore 49, Sawyer Hansen 49, Peyton Rupp 50, Damon Huston 50

Cascade -- Carson VanDeest 46, Gavin Manternach 48, Connor Booth 52, Ray Martin 53, Connor Conlin 55

Girls golf

Davenport Assumption 205, Davenport West 227, Davenport North 247

Medalist -- Olivia Leinart, Assumption

Assumption -- Leinart 46, Frommelt 52, Maddie Wagner 53, Clem Guyot 54

Davenport West -- Austyn Strong 54, Megan Weisrak 57, Leah Anderson 57, Abigaile Paper 59

Davenport North -- Maddy Wantlow 56, Shelby Fick 60, Lindsey Broders 65, Annemarie Fruhom 66

Northeast vs. Bellevue

Medalist -- Paige Deppe, Bellevue

Northeast -- Keidyne Machande 51, Christian Jacobsen 51, Morgan Hines 52, Caelan Machande 56

Bellevue -- Deppe 48, Sarah Nemmers 52, Adrian Humphrey 78

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments