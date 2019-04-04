Boys track and field
Ira Dunsworth Invitational
At Brady Street Stadium
Teams – 1. Bettendorf 135; 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 89; 3. Dubuque Senior 79.5; 4. Rock Island 75; 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 62.5; 6. Muscatine 58.5; 7. Davenport Central 49.5; 8. Davenport North 47; 9. Davenport West 39; 10. Central DeWitt 32; 11. Davenport Assumption 28; 12. Clinton 22; 13. Burlington 18; 14. North Scott 6
Discus – 1. Blake McKillup (Rock Island) 139-5; 2. Brant Carter (Dav. North) 136-2; 3. Alec Seifert (Dav. North) 133-10; 4. Nile Ridenour (Bettendorf) 132-7; 5. Ben Belken (North Scott) 130-1
Shot put – 1. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) 45-11; 2. Griffen Deere (Bettendorf) 45-10; 3. Logan Stewart (Dav. North) 45-3; 4. Jeff Grau (Central DeWitt) 45-0; 5. Carson Tart (Dubuque Senior) 44-8
High jump – 1. Elishjsah Wiseman (Dav. North) 6-1; 2. Brody Erlandson (Dav. Central) 6-0; 3. Alec Seifert (Dav. North) 6-0; T4. Brendon Egli (CR Xavier) 5-8; T4. Victor Howard (Dav. Central) 5-8
Long jump – 1. Taven Harris (Burlington) 21-7 ¾; 2. Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 21-5 ½; 3. Carter Bell (CR Wash) 20-8 ¼; 4. Peter Kimba (Rock Island) 20-3 ¼; 5. Elishjsah Wiseman (Dav. North) 20-3
Sprint medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Kalar, Smith-Reed, Desequeira, Porter) 1:34.20; 2. Muscatine, 1:37.39; 3. Davenport Central, 1:38.69; 4. Dubuque Senior, 1:41.45; 5. Cedar Rapids Washington, 1:42.68
3200 – 1. Max Locher (CR Wash) 9:57.13; 2. Paul Schneidermann (CR Wash) 10:09.14; 3. Connor Kilgore (Dubuque Senior) 10:33.49; 4. Conor Stringer (Burlington) 10:36.92; 5. Andy Garcia (Muscatine) 11:06.02
3200 relay – 1. Davenport West (Wisor, Morgan, Kordick, Huffstutler) 8:33.33; 2. Bettendorf, 8:37.67; 3. Muscatine, 8:43.85; 4. Central DeWitt, 8:52.30; 5. Dubuque Senior, 8:52.55
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (Stoltenberg, Gundacker, Willey, Hennings) 1:04.82; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:05.41; 3. Dubuque Senior, 1:06.31; 4. Davenport West, 1:06.32; 5. Bettendorf, 1:07.05
100 – 1. Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 11.10; 2. Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 11.46; 3. Austin Taylor (Rock Island) 11.48; 4. Brayden Wright (CR Wash) 11.54; 5. Darrell Woodson (Rock Island) 11.62
1,600 medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Kalar, Pate, Smith, Moore) 3:45.05; 2. CR Washington, 3:53.67; 3. Clinton, 3:58.37; 4. Dubuque Senior, 4:00.55; 5. Rock Island, 4:04.16
400 – 1. Owen Hazelwood (Muscatine) 51.69; 2. Ted Kruse (Dubuque Senior) 52.35; 3. Brennen Becker (Dubuque Senior) 52.74; 4. Iain Gronewold (Dav. Central) 52.94; 5. David Johnson (Clinton) 53.17
800 relay – 1. Rock Island (Woodson, Shukuru, Lindsey, Taylor) 1:31.80; 2. Muscatine, 1:33.58; 3. Cedar Rapids Washington, 1:33.59; 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 1:35.20; 5. Dubuque Senior, 1:35.41
110 hurdles – 1. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 14.81; 2. Carson Hennings (CR Xavier) 15.91; 3. Camren Carter (Dav. West) 16.32; 4. Anthony King (Dav. West) 16.34; 5. Zak Kubitz (Dubuque Senior) 16.43
800 – 1. Nathan Skala (CR Xavier) 2:00.32; 2. Brendan Scott (Bettendorf) 2:00.41; 3. Chris Guise (Assumption) 2:04.17; 4. Noah Mullin (Central DeWitt) 2:07.33; 5. Aaron Roehr (Bettendorf) 2:08.28
200 – 1. Austin Taylor (Rock Island) 22.62; 2. Leo Desequeira (Bettendorf) 23.09; 3. Darrell Woodson (Rock Island) 23.21; 4. Tyler Pate (Bettendorf) 23.60; 5. Cain McWilliams (Dubuque Senior) 23.86
400 hurdles – 1. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 54.25; 2. Imanuel Rowland (CR Wash) 58.50; 3. Ted Kruse (Dubuque Senior) 59.19; 4. Ryan Longnecker (Bettendorf) 1:00.88; 5. Mitch Willey (CR Xavier) 1:01.27
1,600 – 1. Max Locher (CR Wash) 4:36.40; 2. Lewis Kleman (CR Wash) 4:37.40; 3. Kameron Morgan (Dav. West) 4:41.09; 4. Kyler Castro (Bettendorf) 4:47.52; 5. JR Baker (Bettendorf) 4:48.39
400 relay – 1. Rock Island (Woodson, Shukuru, Lindsey, Taylor) 45.06; 2. Assumption, 45.07; 3. Cedar Rapids Washington, 45.79; 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 45.89; 5. Dubuque Senior, 46.07
1,600 relay – 1. Muscatine (Yahn, Gaye, Hardy, Hazelwood) 3:31.89; 2. Bettendorf, 3:35.37; 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3:39.58; 4. Central DeWitt, 3:39.65; 5. Clinton, 3:39.74
Girls track and field
Demon Relays
Team results -- 1. Iowa City Liberty; 2. Mt. Pleasant; 3. Fairfield; 4. Washington; 5. Mason City; 6. Highland; 7. Wapello; 8. Fort Madison; 9. WACO
100 meter dash -- 1. Chaise Lange (ICL), 13.31; 2. Odeleine Daugherty (MC), 13.32; 3. Isabel Bailey (Washington), 13.45; 5. Lindsey Massner (Wapello), 13.53; Ellie Gillette (Wapello), 15.67
200 meter dash -- 1. Chaise Lange (ICL), 27.81; 2. Isabel Bailey (Washington), 29.02; 3. Gracie Gustison (Wapello), 29.29
400 meter dash -- 1. Maggie Christoforo (MP), 1:03.04; 2. Kenna Lamm (MP), 1:07.15; 3. Mallory Lyon (Fairfield), 1:07.63
800 meter run -- 1. Maggie Jennings (MP), 2:31.99; 2. McKenzie Logan (ICL), 2:39.69; 3. Anna Reese (ICL), 2:44.82
1500 meter run -- 1. Cami Mac (ICL), 4:54.10; 2. Abby Ryon (MP), 5:05.69; 3. Holly Massner (Wapello), 5:38.14; 10. Evelyn Peck (Wapello), 6:18.42; 11. Sam Palma (Wapello), 6:22.67.
3000 meter run -- 1. Ashlyn Keeney (ICL), 10:06.24; 2. Abby Ryon (MP), 11:13.65; 3. Katie Dennis (FM), 12:33.14; Evelyn Peck (Wapello), 13:33.95; 7. Sam Palma (Wapello), 13:38.64
100 hurdles -- 1. Taylor Cannon (ICL), 15.55; 2. Nienke Van Aalste (MC), 16.98; 3. Karsyn Lamm (MP), 17.29; 13. Ally Brotherton (Wapello), 20.83; 14. Emma Schoonover (Wapello), 21.77.
400 hurdles -- 1. Maggie Christoforo (MP), 1:07.97; 2. Serah Shafer (Wapello), 1:15.66; 3. Ashley Telleen (Washington), 1:16.20
400 relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 53.01; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 53.26; 3. Fairfield, 53.49; 4. Wappelo, 55.98
800 relay -- 1. Highland, 1:54.36; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 2:00.65; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 2:01.30
1600 relay -- 1. Mason City, 4:24.82; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 4:28.65; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 4:33.76
3200 relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 10:29.47; 2. Mason City, 10:56.43; 3. Mt. Pleasant, 11:38.95
800 sprint medley -- 1. Mt. Pleasant, 1:58.57; 2. Iowa City Liberty, 2:00.19; 3. Washington, 2:02.61; 5. Wapello, 2:04.17
Distance medley -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 4:26.03; 2. Fairfield, 4:33.71; 3. Mt. Pleasant, 4:35.42
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty, 1:13.12; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:13.77; 3. Fort Madison, 1:17.84
High jump -- 1. Beth Jaeger (ICL), 4-08.00; 2. Anna Dunlap (Fairfield), 4-07.00; 3. Shushu Chalkley (ICL), 4-06.00
Long jump -- 1. Emily Yahnke (Highland), 16-01.00; 2. Aly Stokes (Highland), 15-03.00; 3. Lyndi Vantiger (MP), 15-01.50
Shot put -- 1. Lexi Magnani (MP), 40-10.00; 2. Grace Tobin (MC), 35-10.50; 3. Jadan Brumbaugh (MP), 35-01.00; 4. Sam McConahay (Wapello), 34-06.00; 16. Morgan Richenberger (Wapello), 24-01.00
Discus -- 1. Julia Fritz (Fairfield), 112-05; 2. Miranda Jones (ICL), 107-02; 3. Alyssa Striegel (MP), 105-10; 4. Paige Klinedinst (Wapello), 102-11; 13. Morgan Richenberger (Wapello), 69.04
Boys soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;2;0;2;0
Davenport North;;1;0;5;0
Muscatine;;1;0;2;2
Pleasant Valley;;1;0;1;1
North Scott;;1;1;2;1
Davenport Central;;1;1;2;1
Burlington;;1;1;1;1
Clinton;;0;1;1;1
Davenport West;;0;2;0;2
Assumption;;0;2;0;3
Thursday's results
Pleasant Valley 7, Davenport West 0
Muscatine at Davenport North, ppd.
Burlington 2, North Scott 1
Davenport Central 10, Clinton 0
Bettendorf 6, Assumption 0
Bettendorf 6, Assumption 0
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, Assumption 0. Goals -- George Elias, 37th minute; Alec Lank, 40th minute; Keegan Schmidt (from G. Elias), 43rd minute; Schmidt (from Tyler Wellman), 71st minute; Wellman, 72nd minute; Wellman (from Gabby Elias), 74th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 27, Assumption 3. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 11), Bettendorf (Micah Poole 3). Offsides -- Assumption 1, Bettendorf 5. Corner kicks -- Assumption 2, Bettendorf 10. Fouls -- Assumption 7, Bettendorf 11.
Team records -- Assumption 0-3, 0-2; Bettendorf 2-0, 2-0
Girls soccer
MAC
Thursday's results
North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Dubuque Senior 2, Davenport North 0
North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Goals -- North Scott (Rylie Rucker 2, Paige Blaskovich)
Team records -- North Scott 2-0
Baseball
Boylan Catholic 12, Moline 2
Moline;000;02;--;2;3;4
Boylan;200;91;--;12;5;0
WP -- Sciame. LP -- Parker George. HR -- Moline, Sam Monroe. RBI -- Moline, Monroe 2; BC, Sciame 3, Kerestes 2, Garcia 2, Leombruni, Contreras, Hollister.
Softball
West Carroll 19, Lena-Winslow 14
West Carroll;303;553;0;--;19;17;7
Lena-Winslow;024;105;2;--;14;11;6
WP -- Daniella Tafoya. LP -- Zoe Johnson. Two or more hits -- WC, Maddie Meek 5, Tafoya, McKenna Sullivan, Mughie Yazzie, Jaycie VanKampen, Natalie Hughes; LW, Bidlingmaier 3, Linden. 2B -- WC, Meek 3, Tafoya, Hughes, Madison Haynes, Ashlynn Williamsen. 3B -- LW, Bidlingmaier, Shultz, Sargent. HR -- WC, VanKampen. RBI -- WC, Meek 7, VanKampen 4, Tafoya 2, Haynes 2; LW, Sargent 2, Bidlingmaier, Linden, Johnson.
Boys golf
Midland 190, Cascade 199
Medalist -- Carson Rupp, Midland
Midland -- Rupp 42, Carter Moore 49, Sawyer Hansen 49, Peyton Rupp 50, Damon Huston 50
Cascade -- Carson VanDeest 46, Gavin Manternach 48, Connor Booth 52, Ray Martin 53, Connor Conlin 55
Girls golf
Davenport Assumption 205, Davenport West 227, Davenport North 247
Medalist -- Olivia Leinart, Assumption
Assumption -- Leinart 46, Frommelt 52, Maddie Wagner 53, Clem Guyot 54
Davenport West -- Austyn Strong 54, Megan Weisrak 57, Leah Anderson 57, Abigaile Paper 59
Davenport North -- Maddy Wantlow 56, Shelby Fick 60, Lindsey Broders 65, Annemarie Fruhom 66
Northeast vs. Bellevue
Medalist -- Paige Deppe, Bellevue
Northeast -- Keidyne Machande 51, Christian Jacobsen 51, Morgan Hines 52, Caelan Machande 56
Bellevue -- Deppe 48, Sarah Nemmers 52, Adrian Humphrey 78
