Baseball
Galesburg 3, Rockridge 2
Rockridge;000;011;0—2-8-1
Galesburg;001;002;x—3-8-1
WP -- Zachary Kitch. LP -- TJ Ulfig. Two or more hits – RR: Riley Fetterer 2, TJ Ulfig 2, Maverick Chisholm 2; Gburg: Noah Matheny 2, Clay Fruendt 2. 2B – RR: Thomas Fratzke; Gburg: Fruendt.
Boys soccer
Wednesday's late result
Davenport Central 2, Iowa City Regina 1
Central goals -- Bobby Nikolopoulos, Luke Hummel (assisted by Nikolopoulos).
Girls soccer
IGHSAU rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Waukee;2-0;1
2. Ankeny Centennial;3-0;2
3. West Des Moines Valley;1-1;3
4. Ankeny;3-0;4
5. Linn-Mar;3-0;5
6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;2-2;7
7. Bettendorf;2-2;6
8. Dowling Catholic;1-0;9
9. Pleasant Valley;3-1;11
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;1-0;NR
11. Johnston;0-0;12
12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;0-1;8
13. Ames;1-1;13
14. Waterloo Schools;3-1;NR
15. Sioux City East;3-3;15
Dropped Out: Urbandale (10), Iowa City High (14)
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Lewis Central;4-1;2
2. Pella;3-0;3
3. ADM;2-0;4
4. Marion;2-0;5
5. North Scott;4-1;6
6. Spencer;6-0;8
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier;2-1;7
8. Waverly-Shell Rock;2-1;1
9. Norwalk;3-0;10
10. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville;1-1;9
11. Mount Pleasant;3-0;13
12. Dallas Center-Grimes;3-1;11
13. Clear Creek-Amana;3-0;15
14. Winterset;5-0;NR
15. Bondurant-Farrar;2-1;NR
Dropped Out: Newton (12), Glenwood (14)
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;3-0;1
2. Bishop Heelan;2-2;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;3-0;3
4. Union;2-1;4
5. Gilbert;3-0;7
6. Nevada;3-1;5
7. Treynor;3-2;6
8. North Polk;3-0;9
9. Denver;2-0;10
10. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck;3-0;13
11. Panorama;2-0;15
12. Hudson;2-0;NR
13. Pella Christian;3-1;NR
14. Council Bluffs St. Albert;2-1;11
15. Des Moines Christian;2-1;12
Dropped Out: Columbus Catholic (8), Beckman Catholic (14)
Holy Trinity 11, Wapello 1
Wapello stats only
Halftime -- Holy Trinity 9, Wapello 0. Goals -- Wapello, Claire Hoeg, 54th minute. Shots on goal -- Wapello 1. Saves -- Wapello, Dani Massey 10, AnnMarie Freshwater 6. Yellow cards -- 1. Corners -- Wapello 0. Records -- Wapello 0-2, Holy Trinity 3-0.
Alleman 3, Rock Island 0
Halftime score -- Alleman 2, Rock Island 0. Goals -- A, Kendall Wendt (Anna Darrow), 15th minute; A, Ella DeSmet (Julia DeSmet), 24th minute; A, E. DeSmet (J. DeSmet), 60th minute. Shots -- Alleman 9, RI 2. Corners -- Alleman 2, RI 2. Saves -- Alleman (Billi Fleck 2), RI (Mikayla DePover 5). Records -- Alleman (5-2-2, 1-1 Big 6), (Rock Island 3-5, 1-1 Big 6).
Geneseo 1, Dunlap 0
Halftime -- Geneseo 1, Dunlap 0. Goals -- Geneseo, Makenzie Thompson (Mikala Warner) 5th minute. Shots on goal -- Geneseo 14, Dunlap 16. Saves -- Geneseo 7 (Lauren Pardoe, 7), Dunlap 8 (Riya Joshi, 8). Corner kicks -- Geneseo 3, Dunlap 4. Fouls -- Geneseo 7, Dunlap 6. Offsides -- Dunlap 1. Records -- Geneseo 10-1.
Girls tennis
Clinton 9, Muscatine 0
Singles -- Kaylee Camp (Clin) def. Maria Engler, 8-0; Abby Struble (Clin) def. Elise Finn, 8-0; MacKenzie Lange (Clin) def. Azelyn Perkins, 8-0; Kylie Housenga (Clin) def. Sophie Gabriel, 8-0; Lacy Pickney (Clin) def. Shelby Grady, 8-1; Cammie Bengtson (Clin) def. Ellie Storr, 8-0.
Doubles -- Camp/Struble (Clin) def. Engler/Finn, 8-0; Lange/Housenga (Clin) def. Perkins/Gabriel, 8-0; Pickney/Lannie Schmitz (Clin) def. Grady/Storr, 8-3.
Boys track
Denny White Relays
at Mount Pleasant High School
Team results -- 1. Mount Pleasant 157.50, 2. Pekin 126, 3. Washington 107.50, 4. Wapello 101, 5. Iowa City Liberty 90, 6. Centerville 79.50, 7. Mediapolis 70.50, 8. Cardinals 68, 9. Clear Creek 65, 10. Louisa-Muscatine 58, 11. Winfield-Mount Union 57, 12. West Burlington 56, 13. Fairfield 54.50, 14. New London 54, 15. Fort Madison 50, 15. Mediapolis JV 50, 17. Danville 46, 17. Kekuk 46, 19. Van Buren 40.50, 20. WACO 32, 21. Central Lee 23, 22. Lone Tree 21
Wapello and L-M results only
800 sprint medley relay -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine, 1:40.37; 3. Wapello, 1:41.67.
3,200 run -- 8. Paul Hoopes (L-M), 11:53; 11. Jesse Parish (Wap), 12:27.99; Roberty Drayfahl (Wap), 13:49.95
3,200 relay -- 2. Wapello 9:31.73.
4X110 shuttle hurdles -- 3. Wapello, 1:10.13
100 dash -- 3. Ricky Pforts (Wap), 11.85; 5. Brock Jeambey (L-M), 12.08; 6. Tyler Cooley (Wap), 12.22; 7. Kaden Schneider (L-M), 12.27
Distance medley relay -- 7. Wapello, 4:18.32
400 dash -- 4. Brian Redmond (Wap), 56.42; 6. Hector Zepeda (Wap), 57.72; 9. Morgan Nowak (L-M), 59.45
800 relay -- 4. Wapello, 1:38.55; 8. Louisa-Muscatine, 1:41.44
110 hurdles -- 2. Chase Kruse (L-M), 16.92; 4. Brenton Ross (Wap), 17.73; 8. Briar Holmes (Wap), 18.52
800 run -- 4. Brian Redmond (Wap), 2:16.92; 9. Daniel Hemphill (Wap), 2:21.10; 16. Chase Miller (L-M), 2:38.79; 22. Owen Schreiner (L-M), 3:00.06
200 dash -- 3. Ricky Pforts (Wap), 24.41; 11. Keaton Mitchell (Wap), 26.40
400 hurdles -- 1. Chase Kruse (L-M) 58.98; 3. Griffin M ears (Wap), 1:01.16; 6. Brenton Ross (Wap), 1:03.79
1,600 run -- 2. Mac McCulley (L-M) 4:58.99; 8. Elijah Belzer (Wap), 5:20.66; 15. Paul Hoopes (L-M), 5:40.24
400 relay -- 7. Wapello, 48.47
1,600 relay -- 3. Wapello, 3:50.72; 7. Louisa-Muscatine, 4:07.94
High jump -- 8. Dawson Wehrle (L-M) 5-08
Long jump-- 5. T.J. Dirth (Wap), 18-05; 10. Karson Cantrell (L-M), 16-06 1/4; Macuen West (Wap), 15-04 1/2
Shot put -- 15. Dustin Holmes (Wap), 35-03; 16. Trey Wagner (L-M), 34-03; 23. T.J. Dirth (Wap), 30-07
Discus -- 1. T.J. Dirth (Wap), 146-03; 2. Keaton Mitchell (Wap), 133-02; 12. Gabe Hayes (L-M) 112-11; 18. Trey Wagner (L-M), 99-04
Girls track
Winfield-Mount Union Invitational
100 meters -- 1. Katy Stephens, West Burlington Notre Dame, 13.02. 3. McKenna Hohenadel, Louisa-Muscatine, 13.38. 8. Angie Byas, Columbus, 14.01.
200 meters -- 1. Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Danville, 27.84. 7. Byas, Columbus, 29.80.
400 meters -- 1. Pfadenhauer, Danville, 1:01.20.
800 meters -- 1. Addison Parrott, Danville, 2:36.29.
1,500 meters -- 1. Parrott, Danville, 5:28.68. 8. Ashlynn McKenzie, Louisa-Muscatine, 6:35.13
3,000 meters -- 1. Parrott, Danville, 11:39.52
100 meter hurdles -- 1. Kyndal Townsley, Winfield-Mount Union, 17.4.
400 meter hurdles -- 1. Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 1:14.80. 5. Isabelle True, Louisa-Muscatine, 1:27.56
400 relay -- 1. West Burlington Notre Dame (Olivia Baker, Annaka Harris, Hope Ward, Kerrigan Belger), 52.77. 7. Louisa-Muscatine (True, Hanna McConaha, Hohenadel, Carter Barrick), 58.77.
800 relay -- 1. West Burlington Notre Dame (Ward, Amelia Schwenker, Katie Jackson, Sydney Marlow), 1:50.75. 2. Louisa-Muscatine (Kylee Sanders, Raegan Downing, Hohenadel, Hailey Sanders), 156.68
1600 relay -- 1. West Burlington Notre Dame (Riley Richards, Harris, Kelyin Chng, Morgan Flowers), 4:33.81. 2. Louisa-Muscatine (Madison Schreiner, Kylee Sanders, Downing, Hailey Sanders), 4:35.54
3200 relay -- 1. Van Buren (Kylee Bass, Faith Neeley, Anna Neeley, Audrey Smith), 11:13.39. 5. Louisa-Muscatine (Mae Cox, Harmony Barrick, Tori Hearn, Ashlynn McKenzie), 13:09.72.
Sprint Medley -- 1. West Burlington Notre Dame (Ward, Harris, Kerrigan Belger, Schwenker), 1:58.64. 5. Louisa-Muscatine (True, Downing, Hailey Sanders, Schreiner), 2:06.55
Distance medley -- 1. Mediapolis (Kendall Nollen, Kyra Anderson, Amya Myers, Libby Kuntz), 5:13.53. 5. Louisa-Muscatine (Cami Shoultz, Lily Fischer, McKenzie, Cox), 5:40.46.
Shuttle hurdle -- 1. Waco (Laney Graber, Taylor Sammons, Grace Conwell, Molly McLaughlin), 1:15.87. 3. Louisa-Muscatine -- McConaha, Shoultz, Emilee Truitt, Kylee Sanders), 122.58.
High Jump -- 1. Rylie Todd, West Burlington Notre Dame, 5-2.00. 8. Cox, Louisa-Muscatine, 4-2.00
Long jump -- 1. Grace Davidson, Van Buren, 15-2.50. 2. Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, 15-00.5. 3. Byas, Columbus, 14-3.5. 5. Hohenadel, Louisa Muscatine, 13-8.00. 7. Barrick, Louisa-Muscatine, 12-11.00.
Shot Put -- Jobey Malone, West Burlington Notre Dame, 35-3.50. 8. Rochelle Longstreth, Louisa-Muscatine, 30-3.00
Discus -- Iliyah Moore, West Burlington Notre Dame, 116-7. 5. Lily Fischer, 81-6. 7. Libby White, Columbus, 75-4.50. 9. Longstreth, Louisa-Muscatine, 72-4.50
