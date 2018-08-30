Football
Thursday's scores
Iowa metro
Assumption 37, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Iowa area
Wilton 50, Northeast 8
Today's games
Iowa metro
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) at Muscatine (1-0)
Davenport Central (0-1) at North Scott (0-1)
Davenport West (1-0) at Clinton (0-1)
Dubuque Senior (1-0) at Davenport North (1-0)
Iowa City West (1-0) at Bettendorf (1-0)
Pleasant Valley (0-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-0)
Western Big Six
Alton (0-1) at Quincy (1-0)
East Peoria (0-1) at United Township (0-1)
Geneseo (0-1) at Galesburg (0-1)
Lisle Benet Academy (1-0) at Moline (1-0)
Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) at Alleman (1-0)
Rock Island (0-1) at Metamora (1-0)
Iowa area
Camanche (1-0) at Bellevue (1-0)
Durant (0-1) at North Cedar (0-1)
Easton Valley (0-1) at Janesville (1-1)
Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) at Van Buren (0-1)
Maquoketa (0-1) at Central DeWitt (0-1)
Midland (2-0) at Dunkerton (1-0)
Solon (1-0) at West Liberty (0-1)
Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1) at Tipton (1-0)
West Branch (1-0) at Wapello (1-0)
Illinois area
Annawan-Wethersfield (0-1) at Farmington (1-0)
Fulton (0-1) at Monmouth-Roseville (0-1)
Hall (0-1) at Morrison (1-0)
Mercer County (1-0) at Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0)
Mid-County (0-1) at Peoria Heights (0-1)
Ridgewood (1-0) at West Prairie (1-0)
Riverdale (0-1) at Kewanee (0-1)
Rockridge (1-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (0-1)
Sherrard (0-1) at Orion (1-0)
West Carroll (0-1) at Pecatonica (0-1)
Dubuque Wahlert;0;0;0;0;--;0
Assumption;10;13;14;0;--;37
First quarter
Assum -- Safety, 3:26
Assum -- Nick Gottilla 41 pass from Brandon Schlichting (Gottilla run), 3:03
Second quarter
Assum -- Nathan Schlichting 3 run (Franz Sirna kick), 11:56
Assum -- Brandon Schlichting 7 run (kick failed), 1:53
Third quarter
Assum -- Nathan Schlichting 2 run (Sirna kick), 10:09
Assum -- Johnny Hua 28 run (Sirna kick), 0:41
Team statistics
;DW;Assum
First downs;7;16
Rushes-yards;18-(-27);40-151
Passing yards;139;199
Comp-Att-Int;17-32-2;11-17-0
Punts-avg.;4-19.3;2-32.0
Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-0
Penalties-yards;6-43;5-45
Individual statistics
Rushing
Wahlert -- Isaac Ripley 9-0, Jake Brosius 5-(-2), Bryce Osterberger 2-(-12), Team 2-(-13)
Assumption -- Johnny Hua 13-61, Brandon Schlichting 10-37, Tyler Kuhlhanek 3-22, Nick Gottilla 2-15, Adam Metivier 2-8, Seth Adrian 2-7, Nathan Schlichting 4-5, Grant Simpson 1-4, Alex Heckroth 1-(-3), Team 2-(-5)
Passing
Wahlert -- Osterberger 18-32-2, 139 yards
Assumption -- Brandon Schlichting 11-17-0, 199 yards
Receiving
Wahlert -- Isaac Walsh 3-49, Thomas King 6-28, Drew Watters 6-25, Ripley 1-19, Nicholas Bandy 1-18
Assumption -- Gottilla 6-83, Nathan Schlichting 2-73, Anthony Valainis 1-26, Metivier 2-17
Sophomores: Assumption 20, Wahlert 14
Wilton;7;14;7;22;--;50
Northeast;0;8;0;0;--;8
First quarter
Wilton -- Cory Anderson 7 pass from Jerome Mays (Brock Hartley kick), 8:07
Second quarter
Wilton -- Collin McCrabb 4 run (Hartley kick), 9:15
Wilton -- Brian Stillman 27 run (Hartley kick), 7:31
Northeast -- Braeden Hoyer 7 pass from Nate Lange (Dawson Stoll pass from Lange), 0:44
Third quarter
Wilton -- Hartley 21 pass from Mays (Hartley kick), 10:42
Fourth quarter
Wilton -- Anderson 11 pass from Mays (Hartley kick), 11:54
Wilton -- Stillman 32 run (Mays run), 10:01
Wilton -- Jackson Hull 14 run (Hartley kick), 5:25
Team statistics
;NE;WIL
First downs;12;19
Rushes-yards;23-8;31-203
Passing yards;173;124
Comp-Att-Int;27-39-2;16-22-1
Punts-avg.;2-13.0;0-0.0
Fumbles-lost;3-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;7-75;5-62
Individual statistics
Rushing
Northeast --Dakota Stevenson 10-34; Dawson Stoll 1-4; Jayden Brewster 2-(-4); Nate Lange 10-(-26).
Wilton -- Collin McCrabb 11-89; Brian Stillman 4-66; Jerome Mays 8-16; Cory Anderson 2-18; Jackson Hull 2-15; Patrick Barszczewski 2-7; Caleb Sawvell 2-(-8).
Passing
Northeast -- Lange 27-38-1, 173 yards; Brewster 0-1-1, 0 yards
Wilton -- Mays 16-21-0, 124 yards; Sawvell 0-1-1, 0 yards
Receiving
Northeast -- Stevenson 10-61; Braeden Hoyer 8-64; Stoll 8-48
Wilton -- Anderson 6-59; Brock Hartley 4-48; Ronen Santiago 2-14; McCrabb 2-3.
Volleyball
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
Team;Record;LW
1. Cedar Falls;8-0;5
2. Ankeny Centennial;7-1;1
3. West Des Moines Valley;5-1;2
4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;4-2;3
5. Linn-Mar;4-3;4
6. Waukee;5-3;11
7. Ankeny;3-4;6
8. Dubuque Hempstead;1-1;8
9. Pleasant Valley;4-1;12
10. Urbandale;7-2;13
11. Dowling Catholic;5-3;14
12. Iowa City West;2-3;10
13. Iowa City High;1-2;7
14. Southeast Polk;4-1;NR
15. Johnston;1-2;15
Dropped out: Indianola (9)
Class 4A
Team;Record;LW
1. Dubuque Wahlert;2-0;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;2-0;3
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-1;2
4. Dallas Center-Grimes;10-0;6
5. Waverly-Shell Rock;6-0;8
6. Pella;7-1;5
7. Independence;5-2;4
8. Bondurant-Farrar;6-1;11
9. Iowa City Liberty;5-1;NR
10. Sioux City Heelan;3-3;12
11. West Delaware;2-2;10
12. Fairfield;4-0;13
13. Clear Creek Amana;4-3;7
14. Oskaloosa;3-1;NR
15. Glenwood;6-3;9
Dropped out: Western Dubuque (14); Fort Madison (15)
Class 3A
Team;Record;LW
1. Carroll Kuemper;6-0;1
2. Tipton;4-0;2
3. Osage;2-0;4
4. Davenport Assumption;2-0;8
5. MOC-Floyd Valley;3-0;NR
6. Waterloo Columbus;4-1;5
7. Iowa Falls-Alden;4-1;3
8. Red Oak;2-3;7
9. Camanche;5-0;9
10. West Liberty;4-1;10
11. Mount Vernon;2-0;12
12. Center Point-Urbana;1-1;6
13. Humboldt;5-1;NR
14. West Burlington;4-0;15
15. Spirit Lake;6-2;14
Dropped out: Sioux Center (11); Roland Story (14); Union (15)
Class 2A
Team;Record;LW
1. Grundy Center;8-0;1
2. Unity Christian;1-0;2
3. Dyersville Beckman;8-0;4
4. Dike-New Hartford;2-2;3
5. Western Christian;4-2;5
6. Sidney;5-2;6
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert;0-1;7
8. Wapsie Valley;2-0;9
9. Tri-Center;7-2;8
10. Ridge View;2-0;11
11. Treynor;4-2;10
12. Lake Mills;2-0;13
13. Lisbon;4-0;14
14. Belle Plaine;6-1;12
15. Sumner-Fredericksburg;2-0;NR
Dropped out: Central Decatur (15)
Class 1A
Team;Record;LW
1. Janesville;5-0;1
2. LeMars Gehlen;1-0;2
3. Starmont;1-2;3
4. Holy Trinity Catholic;1-0;4
5. North Tama;5-1;5
6. East Mills;2-0;7
7. Tripoli;1-1;6
8. Montezuma;5-0;11
9. Westwood;1-1;9
10. HLV (Victor);1-1;10
11. Edgewood-Colesburg;4-1;12
12. Harris-Lake Park;4-3;8
13. Iowa Valley;2-2;13
14. New London;4-0;NR
15. Southeast Warren;7-3;14
Dropped out: Seymour (15)
Alleman 25-25, Ridgewood 12-23
Kills -- Alleman, Sydney Elliot 4, Sydney Bowling 4; Ridgewood, Jenna Stromquist 3, Kennedy Nelson 2, Tatum Miller 2. Assists -- Alleman, Lydia Dorsey 8; Ridgewood, Alli Lambin 6. Aces -- Alleman, Elliot 2; Ridgewood, Stromquist 2. Digs -- Alleman, Colleen Kenney 5; Ridgewood, Stromquist 8. Blocks -- Alleman, Elliot 4; Ridgewood, Lambin.
Kewanee 25-25, ROWVA 14-20
Kills -- Kewanee, Elysse Prescott 4; ROWVA, Taylor Main 3. Digs -- Kewanee, Molly Welgat 2; ROWVA, Jaylen Haynes 6. Blocks -- Kewanee, Elysse Prescott; ROWVA, Taylor Main. Assists -- Kewanee, Chloe Sullens 6; ROWVA, Jaylen Haynes 7. Aces -- Kewanee, Madelynn Uitermarkt 4, Molly Welgat 4; ROWVA, Sarah Hennenfent 2
Sherrard 23-25-25, Stark County 25-23-17
Kills -- Sherrard, Carley Whitsel 10, Justice Kinder 10, Sarah Sorrell 8; Stark County, Maggie Rouse 7. Assists -- Sherrard, Taylor Williams 14, Jessica Vestall 11; Stark County, Mackenzie Stahl 8. Aces -- Sherrard, Kara Swanson 3, Sarah Sorrell 3; Stark County, Natalie Murphy, Maddie Wilson, Mackenzie Stahl. Blocks -- Sherrard, Carley Whitsell 6, Paige Carpenter. Digs -- Sherrard, Lauren McMillin 19, Emma Hofmann 14; Stark County, Maggie Rouse. Records -- Sherrard 5-4, Stark County 2-6
Davenport Central 17-25-25, Moline 25-19-23
Moline Stats Only
Kills -- Kamara Dickerson 8, Ella Ramsay 7, Kayla Veto 7, Megan Pittington 7. Assists -- Kayla DePoorter 17, Bella Mitchell 14. Aces -- Maddie Peterson 3, Becca Ehlers 2. Digs -- Peterson 21. Blocks -- Pittington 3, Ramsay 3.
Wethersfield 25-25, Rockridge 12-19
Kills -- Wethersfield, Brittney Litton 18, Mackenzie Lindstrom 7; Rockridge, Thomas 4. Assists -- Wethersfield, Tess Anderson 22; Rockridge, Finely 4. Aces -- Wethersfield, Anderson 2, Taylor Lay; Rockridge, Zeck. Digs -- Wethersfield, Litton 14, Lindstrom 12; Rockridge, Thomas 12, Riley 10. Blocks -- Wethersfield, Gabi Robinson 3; Rockridge, Mackenzie 4.
Boys soccer
Kewanee 8, Riverdale 2
Halftime score -- Kewanee 5, Riverdale 0. Goals -- Riverdale, Easton Day assisted by Chase Lockaby, Day (unassisted).
Records -- Riverdale (0-2); Kewanee (1-4-1)
JV -- Riverdale 4, Kewanee 1
Boys cross country
Williamsburg Invitational
Team results -- 1. Center Point-Urbana 76, 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 77, 3. Benton Community 93, 4. Williamsburg 96, 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 134, 6. Springville-Central City 139, 7. Wapello 153, 8. Belle Plaine 248, 9. Iowa Mennonite 249, 10. Winfield-Mt. Union 267, 11. Alburnett 285, 12. Montezuma 292, 13. Lone Tree 303
Individual results -- 1. Luke Post (CP-U) 17:05.7, 2. Aiden Housman (Wap) 17:37.5, 3. Caleb Christiansen (Spring-CC) 17:42.2, 4. Oskar Anderson (Spring-CC) 17:43.0, 5. Lukas Lamparek (CR Jefferson) 17:43.1
Wapello -- 2. Aiden Housman 17:37.5, 14. Tristin Kauffman 18:37.4, 33. Christopher Ewart 19:46.6, 50. Griffin Schoonover 20:34.8, 54. Daniel Hemphill 20:42.2
Iowa City Regina Invitational
Team results-- 1. Marion 38, 2. Clear Creek Amana 50, Western Dubuque 96, 4. Tipton 97, 5. Calamus Wheatland 132, 6. Mount Vernon/Lisbon 145, 7. Monticello 166, 8. Liberty High 194, 9. Solon 236, Wilton 316, 11. West Liberty 348, 12. Iowa City Regina 362, 13. Columbus Community
Overall winner -- Harrison Randerlind (Marion) 17:21.34
Wilton -- 21. Zach Hein 18:32.59, 75. Ethan Bailey 20:38.55, 81. Isaac Hunter 20:56.55, 98. Mason Baker 22:40.29, 106. Colby Brown 22:12.20, 107. Josh Hunter 25:23.96, 109. Gavin Reid 25:43, 111. Conner Biermann 28:19.86.
Columbus -- 74. Isaac Acosta 20:38, 83. Hunter Humiston 21:09, 100. Chase Wheeler 23:38, 101. Mason Hills-Carrier 23:43, 105. Coletrane Sipes 25:00.
Girls cross country
Williamsburg Invitational
Team results -- 1. Williamsburg 45, 2. Benton Community 61, 3. Springville-Central City 64, 4. Vinton Shellsburg 137, 5. Center Point-Urbana 151, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 187, 7. Lynnville-Sully 205, 8. Belle Plaine 217, 9. Iowa Mennonite 225, 10. Wapello 228, 11. Montezuma 267, 12. BGM 340
Individual results -- 1. Emily Staal (Spring-CC) 18:29.9, 2. Adrianna Katcher (C-PU) 19:59.8, 3. Janelle Staal (Spring-CC) 20:27.9, 4. Megan Rathjen (Williamsburg) 21:14.0, 5. Hailee Ricklefs (Benton) 21:15.8
Wapello -- 26. Evelyn Peck 23:45.0, 28. Emma Reid 24:02.0, 49. Eryka Dickey 24:06.2, 59. Dani Massey 27:06.6, 66. Emma Schoonover 29:00.6
Iowa City Regina Invitational
Team results-- 1. Solon 66, 2. Iowa City Liberty 70, 3. Iowa City Regina 100, 4. Marion 103, 5. Mount Vernon/Lisbon 134, 6. Anamosa 164, 7. Monticello 173, 8. Western Dubuque 181, 9. Tipton 197, 10. Clear Creek Amana 245, 11. Wilton 297
Wilton -- 39. Linsey Ford 23:56.08, 58. Emmy Drake 24:46.99, 74. Abby Brown 25:51.62, 91. Franchesca Owens 28:22.80, 92. Lindsey Randolph 28:29.93, 98. Meagan Hook 31:12.33, 99. Ansley Boorn 31.42.67, 100. Zoe Barrett 32:16.19
Columbus -- 73. Anna Hamilton 25:49, 93. Odalyz Valdez 28:33, 96. Juvixsa Valdez 30:12.
Girls swimming
Rock Island triangular
Team results -- 1. Rock Island 137, 2. Davenport Central 134, 3. Monmouth-Roseville 29
1 meter diving -- 1. Ella McKinley (RI) 137.60, 2. Adina DeVine (Central) 128.20, 3. Valerie Holland (RI) 124.30
200 medley relay -- 1. Central (Weber, Klostermann, Allison Fellner, Megan Fellner) 2:00.89, 2. Central "A" 2:15.65, 3. Rock Island 2:20.02
200 freestyle -- 1. Olivia Sholl (RI) 2:06.58, 2. Isabelle Shook (Central) 2:12.44, 3. Allyson Smithson (RI) 2:14.86
200 IM -- 1. Mikayla DePover (RI) 2:19.22, 2. Allison Fellner (Central) 2:22.93, 3. Madelynn DePover (RI) 2:35.27
50 freestyle -- 1. Maria Quilty (RI) 25.87, 2. Abbey Klostermann (Central) 25.97, 3. Megan Fellner (Central) 28.17
100 butterfly -- 1. Mikayla DePover (RI) 1:03.03, 2. Allison Fellner (Central) 1:03.94, 3. Natalie Thede (Central) 1:15.11
100 freestyle -- 1. Maria Quilty (RI) 57.01, 2. Isabelle Shook (Central) 59.29, 3. Megan Fellner (Central) 1:01.26
500 freestyle -- 1. Liz Weber (Central) 5:59.70, 2. Madelynn DePover (RI) 6:12.62, 3. Allyson Smithson (RI) 6:15.64
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Rock Island (Quilty, Sholl, Smithson, Mikayla DePover) 1:45.84, 2. Central 1:47.49, 3. Monmouth-Roseville 2:02.01
100 backstroke -- 1. Liz Weber (Central) 1:07.76, 2. Cally Tate (MR) 1:10.06, 3. Anna Rowell (RI) 1:11.76
100 breaststroke -- 1. Olivia Sholl (RI) 1:12.02, 2. Abbey Klostermann (Central) 1:12.05, 3. Clare Tjaden (Central) 1:27.70
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Rock Island (Smithson, Quilty, Sholl, Mikayla DePover) 3:53.25, 2. Central "B" 4:03.56, 3. Central "A" 4:25.73
Girls golf
United 228, Ridgewood 266
at Fyre Lake
Medalist -- Nikki Schmitt (Sherrard) 42
United -- Emily Groojest 53, Haley Marshall 56, Paige McKeown 58, Alex King 61
Ridgewood -- Madison Lindsey 56, Jenna Welch 65, Madison Herr 69, Madison Swanson 76
Sherrard -- Nikki Schmitt 42, Myah Sirrens 52, Alex Breinstein 67
