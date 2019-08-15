Boys golf
Big Six Preview Meet
Team results -- Quincy 334, Geneseo 353, Moline 355, Alleman 359, Rock Island 438, Galesburg 438.
Medalist -- Luke Lofgren (Alleman) 77
Alleman -- Lofgren 77, AJ Shoemaker 90, Drew Coleman 94, Billy Taylor 98
Geneseo -- Seth Winchell 83, Zach Henderson 85, Derek Johnson 88, Danny Ford 97
Moline -- Ben Frieden 83, Aaron Rogers 87, Dylan Wiemers 90, Ben Christensen 95
Rock Island -- Ryan Nickel 97, Kaleb Rossi 112, Austin Muller 112, Eli Boeye 113
