Boys golf

Big Six Preview Meet

Team results -- Quincy 334, Geneseo 353, Moline 355, Alleman 359, Rock Island 438, Galesburg 438.

Medalist -- Luke Lofgren (Alleman) 77

Alleman -- Lofgren 77, AJ Shoemaker 90, Drew Coleman 94, Billy Taylor 98

Geneseo -- Seth Winchell 83, Zach Henderson 85, Derek Johnson 88, Danny Ford 97

Moline -- Ben Frieden 83, Aaron Rogers 87, Dylan Wiemers 90, Ben Christensen 95

Rock Island -- Ryan Nickel 97, Kaleb Rossi 112, Austin Muller 112, Eli Boeye 113

