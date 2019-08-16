Boys Golf
Muskie Invitational at Geneva Golf and Country Club
Team results -- 1. Pleasant Valley 332, 2. Davenport Assumption 338 (wins tie-break), 3. Muscatine 338, 4. Western Dubuque 345, 5. Bettendorf 359, 6. Iowa City Liberty 363, 7. Clinton 369, 8. North Scott 380, 9. Iowa City High 381, 10. Davenport North 401, 11. Burlington 404, 12. Davenport West 421, 13. Davenport Central 428
Medalist -- Evan Lystuik (Assumption) 74
Pleasant Valley -- Jack Roemer 78, Jack Dumas 79, Nathan Tillman 87, Alex Blackwell 88
Assumption -- Evan Lystuik 74, Keaton Thisen 84, Liam Steer 87, Matt Tallman 93, (tie-break) Sean Holmes 94
Muscatine -- James Solt 78, Doug Custis 84, Grant Valiant 87, John Becker 89, (tie-break) Alec Chartier 98
Bettendorf -- David Schwartz 78, Zach Berntgen 92, Jack Pensinger 93, Tommy Buckwalter 96
Clinton -- Joe Simpson 83, Andrew Brisch 88, Andrew Reed 98, Josh Riessen 100
North Scott -- Luke Haedt 91, Zach Johnson 92, Cael Bredar 97, Eli Engelkes 100
Davenport North -- Cody Burch, 91, Owen Stieger 94, Clayton Spratt 107, Daleyn Bruce 109
Davenport West -- Harrison Wright 89, Tanner Schurke 105, Dillon Burt 109, Mason Lantz 118
Davenport Central -- Mason Gersdorf 103, Zack Faulkiner 107, Keegan Tolle 109, Kyle Laake 109
