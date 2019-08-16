Boys Golf

Muskie Invitational at Geneva Golf and Country Club

Team results -- 1. Pleasant Valley 332, 2. Davenport Assumption 338 (wins tie-break), 3. Muscatine 338, 4. Western Dubuque 345, 5. Bettendorf 359, 6. Iowa City Liberty 363, 7. Clinton 369, 8. North Scott 380, 9. Iowa City High 381, 10. Davenport North 401, 11. Burlington 404, 12. Davenport West 421, 13. Davenport Central 428

Medalist -- Evan Lystuik (Assumption) 74

Pleasant Valley -- Jack Roemer 78, Jack Dumas 79, Nathan Tillman 87, Alex Blackwell 88

Assumption -- Evan Lystuik 74, Keaton Thisen 84, Liam Steer 87, Matt Tallman 93, (tie-break) Sean Holmes 94

Muscatine -- James Solt 78, Doug Custis 84, Grant Valiant 87, John Becker 89, (tie-break) Alec Chartier 98

Bettendorf -- David Schwartz 78, Zach Berntgen 92, Jack Pensinger 93, Tommy Buckwalter 96

Clinton -- Joe Simpson 83, Andrew Brisch 88, Andrew Reed 98, Josh Riessen 100

North Scott -- Luke Haedt 91, Zach Johnson 92, Cael Bredar 97, Eli Engelkes 100

Davenport North -- Cody Burch, 91, Owen Stieger 94, Clayton Spratt 107, Daleyn Bruce 109

Davenport West -- Harrison Wright 89, Tanner Schurke 105, Dillon Burt 109, Mason Lantz 118

Davenport Central -- Mason Gersdorf 103, Zack Faulkiner 107, Keegan Tolle 109, Kyle Laake 109

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments