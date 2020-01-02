Q-C area high school results for Thursday, Jan. 2
agate

Q-C area high school results for Thursday, Jan. 2

Boys basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;;Overall

;W;L;W;L

North Scott;4;0;6;1

Assumption;3;0;6;0

Dav. Central;3;1;4;3

Dav. North;2;1;4;3

Bettendorf;1;2;1;6

Pleasant Valley;1;3;4;3

Muscatine;1;3;1;5

Clinton;1;3;1;5

Dav. West;0;3;2;3

Saturday's games

Western Dubuque at Assumption, 1:30 p.m.

Burlington at North Scott, 3:30 p.m.

Johnston at Davenport Central, 4 p.m.

Eastbay Shootout

at Wharton Field House, Moline

Today's games

1:30 p.m. -- Rockridge vs. Morton

3 p.m. -- Carmel Catholic vs. Marian Catholic

4:30 p.m. -- United Township vs. Waubonsie Valley

6 p.m. -- Rock Island vs. Zion Benton

7:30 p.m. -- Moline vs. Chicago Clark

Saturday's games

1 p.m. -- Morton vs. Zion Benton

2:30 p.m. -- Marian Catholic vs. Waubonsie Valley

4 p.m. -- United Township vs. Chicago Clark

5:30 p.m. -- Moline vs. Carmel Cathoic

Girls basketball

Iowa Girls State Basketball Rankings 

Class 5A

School;Record;LW

1. Iowa City High;6-0;1

2. Southeast Polk;8-0;2

3. Johnston;7-1;4

4. Dowling Catholic;6-2;3

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-0;5

6. Waukee;6-1;6

7. Cedar Falls;6-2;7

8. Urbandale;7-1;9

9. Waterloo West;7-1;10

10. Ankeny Centennial;4-3;13

11. Ames;5-3;8

12. Davenport North;5-2;14

13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;4-3;NR

14. Bettendorf;5-3;NR

15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;6-2;NR

Dropped Out: Sioux City East (11), West Des Moines Valley (12), Dubuque Senior (15)

Class 4A

School;Record;LW

1. North Scott;8-0;1

2. Marion;6-0;2

3. Center Point-Urbana;6-0;3

4. Glenwood;9-0;4

5. Gilbert;8-2;5

6. Ballard;6-1;6

7. Lewis Central;4-2;9

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier;4-3;7

9. Mason City;5-3;8

10. Central DeWitt;8-0;10

11. Waverly-Shell Rock;6-2;11

12. Maquoketa;6-2;12

13. Knoxville;7-0;14

14. Carroll;6-2;NR

15. Grinnell;5-2;NR

Dropped Out: Dallas Carter Grimes (13), Clear Creek-Amana (15)

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. North Polk;6-2;1

2. Clear Lake;7-0;2

3. Red Oak;8-0;3

4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan;4-2;4

5. Crestwood;9-1;5

6. Dike-New Hartford;6-1;6

7. Roland-Story;7-1;7

8. Okoboji;9-0;8

9. Davenport Assumption;6-1;9

10. Des Moines Christian;8-1;11

11. West Liberty;7-0;12

12. West Burlington;6-1;14

13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL;7-0;15

14. Waukon;6-3;NR

15. Cherokee;6-3;10

Dropped Out: West Marshall (13)

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Cascade;8-0;1

2. West Hancock;8-0;2

3. North Linn;6-1;3

4. Van Buren County;9-1;4

5. Osage;4-1;5

6. MFL-Mar-Mac;8-2;6

7. West Branch;7-2;7

8. Maquoketa Valley;8-0;8

9. Mount Ayr;5-1;9;

10. Western Christian;5-2;14

11. Hudson;8-1;11

12. AHSTW;8-1;12

13. Mediapolis;7-1;13

14. Logan-Magnolia;7-1;10

15. Emmetsburg;5-2;15

Dropped Out: None

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Montezuma;8-0;1

2. Newell-Fonda;7-0;2 

3. Marquette Catholic;8-1;3

4. North Mahaska;6-2;4

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan;8-0;7 

6. MMCRU;7-0;9

7. Saint Ansgar;6-1;10

8. East Buchanan;6-2;8

9. Clarksville;6-1;5

10. Sigourney;6-2;7

11. Kingsley-Pierson;8-1;11

12. Springville;7-0;12 

13. Burlington Notre Dame;6-0;13

14. Exira-EHK;7-1;14

15. Central Decatur;5-1;15

Dropped Out: None

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;6;0;8;0

Assumption;4;1;6;1

Davenport North;4;1;5;2

Bettendorf;3;2;5;3

Muscatine;3;3;4;5

Davenport Central;2;3;4;4

Pleasant Valley;1;4;2;6

Davenport West;1;4;1;6

Clinton;0;6;0;8

Saturday's game

Dubuque Senior at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCOA dual team rankings

Class 3A

T1. Southeast Polk; T1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Bettendorf; 4. Fort Dodge; 5. North Scott; 6. Ankeny Centennial; 7. Waukee; 8. Johnston; 9. Linn-Mar; 10. West Des Moines Valley; 11. Indianola; 12. Ankeny; 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 15. Cedar Falls; 23. Pleasant Valley

Class 2A

1. West Delaware; T2. Independence; T2. Williamsburg; 4. Osage; 5. Winterset; 6. Union, La Porte City; 7. Assumption; 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. Humboldt; 10. Crestwood; 11. Charles City; 12. Emmetsburg; 13. Bondurant-Farrar; 14. West Liberty; 15. Central Lyon

Class 1A

1. Lisbon; 2. Don Bosco; 3. West Sioux; T4. Denver; T4. Logan-Magnolia; 6. Lake Mills; 7. Underwood; 8. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 9. Woodbury Central; 10. Nashua-Plainfield; 11. Central Springs; 12. New London; 13. AHSTW (Avoca); 14. South Central Calhoun; 15. Missouri Valley

