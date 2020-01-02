Q-C area high school results for Thursday, Jan. 2

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North Scott;4;0;6;1
Assumption;3;0;6;0
Dav. Central;3;1;4;3
Dav. North;2;1;4;3
Bettendorf;1;2;1;6
Pleasant Valley;1;3;4;3
Muscatine;1;3;1;5
Clinton;1;3;1;5
Dav. West;0;3;2;3
Saturday's games
Western Dubuque at Assumption, 1:30 p.m.
Burlington at North Scott, 3:30 p.m.
Johnston at Davenport Central, 4 p.m.
Eastbay Shootout
at Wharton Field House, Moline
Today's games
1:30 p.m. -- Rockridge vs. Morton
3 p.m. -- Carmel Catholic vs. Marian Catholic
4:30 p.m. -- United Township vs. Waubonsie Valley
6 p.m. -- Rock Island vs. Zion Benton
7:30 p.m. -- Moline vs. Chicago Clark
Saturday's games
1 p.m. -- Morton vs. Zion Benton
2:30 p.m. -- Marian Catholic vs. Waubonsie Valley
4 p.m. -- United Township vs. Chicago Clark
5:30 p.m. -- Moline vs. Carmel Cathoic
Girls basketball
Iowa Girls State Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
School;Record;LW
1. Iowa City High;6-0;1
2. Southeast Polk;8-0;2
3. Johnston;7-1;4
4. Dowling Catholic;6-2;3
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-0;5
6. Waukee;6-1;6
7. Cedar Falls;6-2;7
8. Urbandale;7-1;9
9. Waterloo West;7-1;10
10. Ankeny Centennial;4-3;13
11. Ames;5-3;8
12. Davenport North;5-2;14
13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;4-3;NR
14. Bettendorf;5-3;NR
15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;6-2;NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (11), West Des Moines Valley (12), Dubuque Senior (15)
Class 4A
School;Record;LW
1. North Scott;8-0;1
2. Marion;6-0;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;6-0;3
4. Glenwood;9-0;4
5. Gilbert;8-2;5
6. Ballard;6-1;6
7. Lewis Central;4-2;9
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier;4-3;7
9. Mason City;5-3;8
10. Central DeWitt;8-0;10
11. Waverly-Shell Rock;6-2;11
12. Maquoketa;6-2;12
13. Knoxville;7-0;14
14. Carroll;6-2;NR
15. Grinnell;5-2;NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Carter Grimes (13), Clear Creek-Amana (15)
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. North Polk;6-2;1
2. Clear Lake;7-0;2
3. Red Oak;8-0;3
4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan;4-2;4
5. Crestwood;9-1;5
6. Dike-New Hartford;6-1;6
7. Roland-Story;7-1;7
8. Okoboji;9-0;8
9. Davenport Assumption;6-1;9
10. Des Moines Christian;8-1;11
11. West Liberty;7-0;12
12. West Burlington;6-1;14
13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL;7-0;15
14. Waukon;6-3;NR
15. Cherokee;6-3;10
Dropped Out: West Marshall (13)
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Cascade;8-0;1
2. West Hancock;8-0;2
3. North Linn;6-1;3
4. Van Buren County;9-1;4
5. Osage;4-1;5
6. MFL-Mar-Mac;8-2;6
7. West Branch;7-2;7
8. Maquoketa Valley;8-0;8
9. Mount Ayr;5-1;9;
10. Western Christian;5-2;14
11. Hudson;8-1;11
12. AHSTW;8-1;12
13. Mediapolis;7-1;13
14. Logan-Magnolia;7-1;10
15. Emmetsburg;5-2;15
Dropped Out: None
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Montezuma;8-0;1
2. Newell-Fonda;7-0;2
3. Marquette Catholic;8-1;3
4. North Mahaska;6-2;4
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan;8-0;7
6. MMCRU;7-0;9
7. Saint Ansgar;6-1;10
8. East Buchanan;6-2;8
9. Clarksville;6-1;5
10. Sigourney;6-2;7
11. Kingsley-Pierson;8-1;11
12. Springville;7-0;12
13. Burlington Notre Dame;6-0;13
14. Exira-EHK;7-1;14
15. Central Decatur;5-1;15
Dropped Out: None
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;6;0;8;0
Assumption;4;1;6;1
Davenport North;4;1;5;2
Bettendorf;3;2;5;3
Muscatine;3;3;4;5
Davenport Central;2;3;4;4
Pleasant Valley;1;4;2;6
Davenport West;1;4;1;6
Clinton;0;6;0;8
Saturday's game
Dubuque Senior at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCOA dual team rankings
Class 3A
T1. Southeast Polk; T1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Bettendorf; 4. Fort Dodge; 5. North Scott; 6. Ankeny Centennial; 7. Waukee; 8. Johnston; 9. Linn-Mar; 10. West Des Moines Valley; 11. Indianola; 12. Ankeny; 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 15. Cedar Falls; 23. Pleasant Valley
Class 2A
1. West Delaware; T2. Independence; T2. Williamsburg; 4. Osage; 5. Winterset; 6. Union, La Porte City; 7. Assumption; 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. Humboldt; 10. Crestwood; 11. Charles City; 12. Emmetsburg; 13. Bondurant-Farrar; 14. West Liberty; 15. Central Lyon
Class 1A
1. Lisbon; 2. Don Bosco; 3. West Sioux; T4. Denver; T4. Logan-Magnolia; 6. Lake Mills; 7. Underwood; 8. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 9. Woodbury Central; 10. Nashua-Plainfield; 11. Central Springs; 12. New London; 13. AHSTW (Avoca); 14. South Central Calhoun; 15. Missouri Valley