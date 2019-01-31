Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;12;0;15;0
Bettendorf;;10;1;13;1
Davenport Central;;9;2;12;2
Assumption;;6;5;8;6
Pleasant Valley;;5;6;8;6
Davenport North;;4;5;5;7
Davenport West;;4;7;5;8
Clinton;;2;8;2;11
Burlington;;1;9;2;9
Muscatine;;0;10;0;13
Today's games
Davenport Central at Assumption
Davenport North at Pleasant Valley
North Scott at Davenport West
Clinton at Burlington
Bettendorf at Muscatine
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;13;0;16;0
North Scott;;12;2;14;3
Bettendorf;;10;3;13;3
Davenport North;;7;4;8;5
Davenport Assumption;;7;6;8;8
Clinton;;5;7;7;7
Muscatine;;4;8;4;11
Davenport Central;;3;10;3;13
Burlington;;2;10;3;11
Davenport West;;0;13;0;16
Today's games
Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Assumption at Davenport Central
Muscatine at Bettendorf
Davenport West at North Scott
Pleasant Valley at Davenport North
Western Big Six results
Rock Island 56, Alleman 24
ALLEMAN (10-14, 1-8 WB6) -- Loiz 1-9 0-0 2, D. Woods 3-7 1-4 7, N. Woods 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 1-3 3-6 5, Georlett 0-1 0-0 0, Schmidt 2-4 5-6 9, Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 1-2 1, Adam 0-1 0-0 0, Neinhaus 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-32 10-18 24.
ROCK ISLAND (25-1, 9-0) -- Beal 13-20 6-7 34, McDuffy 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 1-4 0-0 3, Simmer 2-5 0-0 6, Camlin 1-6 0-0 2, Williams 2-4 1-2 6, Winter 1-6 0-0 3, Engholm 1-4 0-2 2, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Allison 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 7-11 56.
Alleman;6;5;7;6;—;24
Rock Island;21;9;16;10;—;56
3-pointers -- A 0-1 (Loiz 0-1), RI 7-19 (Beal 2-6, Simmer 2-3, Winter 1-4, Larson 1-2, Williams 1-2, McDuffy 0-1, Camlin 0-1). Rebounds -- A 29 (Schmidt 6), RI 33 (Beal 8). Assists -- A 0, RI 13 (Beal 4). Steals -- A 5 (Edwards 2), RI 10 (Beal 4). Blocks -- A 4 (Georlett 4), RI 9 (Beal 7). Turnovers -- A 18, RI 13.
Iowa area results
Lone Tree 65, Columbus 31
Louisa-Muscatine 57, Winfield-Mt Union 32
Mediapolis 58, Wapello 52
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewert 2 2-2 7, Holly Massner 2 1-2 6, Eryka Dickey 10 3-6 23, Brekyn Mears 0 0-0 0, Emma Reid 5 2-13 14, Mady Reid 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Massner 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 8-23 52.
MEDIAPOLIS -- Ruthie Jahn 1 2-2 4, Mackenzie Springsteen 5 1-2 12, Olivia Moehle 0 0-0 0, Maya Johnson 9 0-1 24, Mikenna Crews 1 0-0 2, Helaina Hillyard 5 3-3 14, Hallie Mohr, 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 6-10 58.
Wapello;9;10;18;15;--;52
Mediapolis;19;17;8;14;--;58
3-point goals -- Wapello 4 (Emma Reid 2, Ewert, Holly Massner), Mediapolis 8 (Johnson 6, Springsteen, Hillyard). Total fouls -- Wapello 15, Mediapolis 20.
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A
Region 1
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Central/North winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Saturday, Feb. 16
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Sioux City North/Sioux City East winner at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5
Wednesday, Feb. 13
West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 16
West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque/Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Maquoketa at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Clinton/Maquoketa winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at Keokuk, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
School;Record;LW
1. Iowa City High;14-0;1
2. Southeast Polk;15-1;2
3. Johnston;15-2;3
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie;13-2;4
5. West Des Moines Valley;13-3;5
6. Cedar Falls;15-1;6
7. Waukee;11-4;8
8. Pleasant Valley;16-0;9
9. Ankeny Centennial;11-5;11
10. Iowa City West;11-3;12
11. Dowling Catholic;10-6;7
12. Cedar Rapids Washington;12-3;10
13. Urbandale;10-7;13
14. Ames;8-8;14
15. Bettendorf;13-3;15
Dropped out: None
Class 4A
School;Record;LW
1. Marion;14-0;1
2. North Scott;14-3;2
3. Mason City;10-6;3
4. Grinnell;12-2;4
5. Waverly-Shell Rock;13-2;5
6. Central DeWitt;13-2;6
7. Denison-Schleswig;14-1;7
8. Bishop Heelan;12-3;8
9. LeMars;14-3;10
10. Lewis Central;14-2;8
11. Ballard;15-2;13
12. Gilbert;12-5;11
13. Cedar Rapids Xavier;9-7;12
14. Pella;11-5;15
15. Glenwood;12-4;NR
Dropped out: Dallas Center-Grimes (14)
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. North Polk;15-1;1
2. Osage;16-0;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;15-2;3
4. Clear Lake;12-3;4
5. Algona;16-1;5
6. Des Moines Christian;15-2;6
7. Crestwood;11-4;9
8. Iowa Falls-Alden;14-2;8
9. Waukon;12-2;7
10. Roland-Story;12-4;11
11. Central Lee;15-4;10
12. Okoboji;16-2;12
13. Red Oak;15-4;13
14. Davenport Assumption;8-8;14
15. West Burlington;12-4;NR
Dropped out: West Marshall
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Grundy Center;16-0;1
2. Central Decatur;16-0;2
3. Treynor;17-1;3
4. Cherokee;17-1;4
5. Cascade;16-1;6
6. North Linn;16-0;7
7. Panorama;16-1;8
8. South Central Calhoun;16-1;5
9. Bellevue;16-1;9
10. Dike-New Hartford;12-2;10
11. Van Buren;15-2;11
12. Aplington-Parkersburg;16-1;12
13. Wilton;16-2;13
14. Maquoketa Valley;15-2;14
15. Unity Christian;12-5;15
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Newell-Fonda;17-0;1
2. West Hancock;17-0;2
3. Montezuma;16-1;3
4. Seymour;15-0;4
5. Lynnville-Sully;14-3;5
6. Clarksville;14-2;7
7. Colo-Nesco;15-1;10
8. Marquette Catholic;15-2;11
9. CAM;14-2;6
10. Janesville;12-3;8
11. Kingsley-Pierson;17-1;13
12. Westwood;16-3;14
13. North Mahaska;11-4;12
14. AGWSR;10-6;9
15. MMCRU;14-4;NR
Dropped out: Kee (15)
Illinois regionals
Class 1A
United Regional
Monday's games
(2) Mendon Unity vs. (9) United, 6 p.m.; (3) Abingdon-Avon vs. (6) West Central, 7:30 p.m.
Princeville Regional
Monday's game
(9) Spoon River Valley vs. (10) ROWVA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
(2) Brimfield vs. SRV-ROWVA winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Princeville vs. (6) Ridgewood, 7:30 p.m.
Annawan Regional
Monday's games
(9) Galva vs. (10) LaMoille, 6 p.m.; (8) Varna Midland vs. (11) DePue, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
(1) Amboy vs. Galva-LaMoille winner, 6 p.m.; (4) Annawan vs. Varna-DePue winner, 7:30 p.m.
Dwight Regional
Monday's game
(6) Dwight vs. (7) Ottawa Marquette, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
(2) Wethersfield vs. Dwight-OM winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Gardner-South Wilmington vs. (5) Earlville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A girls
Mercer County Regional
Monday's game
(7) Mercer County vs. (9) Rockridge, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
(1) Riverdale vs. Mercer County-Rockridge winner, 6 p.m.; (4) Alleman vs. (5) Orion, 7:30 p.m.
Erie Regional
(at Prophetstown Middle School)
Monday's games
(8) Fulton vs. (10) West Carroll, 6 p.m.; (6) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (11) Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
(2) Bureau Valley vs. Fulton-WC winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Sherrard vs. EP-Princeton winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
The Predicament rankings
Class 2A
Top 3 at each weight + locals
Teams -- 1. PCM (Monroe); 2. Union, LaPorte City; 3. West Delaware; 4. Centerville; 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 6. Solon; 7. Spirit Lake Park; 8. Davenport Assumption; 9. Monticello; 10. ADM (Adel).
106 -- 1. Keaton Zeimet, so., Central DeWitt; 2. Blaine Frazier, fr., Burlington Notre Dame/Danville; 3. Carter Fousek, fr., Crestwood
113 -- 1. Matthew Lewis, so., Centerville; 2. Colby Lillegard, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; 3. Benjamin Schiltz, jr., Carroll Kuemper
120 -- 1. Drake Doolittle, sr., Webster City; 2. Nathan Genobana, so., Centerville; 3. Caleb Fuessley, sr., Center Point-Urbana
126 -- 1. Andrew Flora, sr., ADM (Adel); 2. Kain Luensman, so., Monticello; 3. Hayden Taylor, fr., Solon; 7. Eric Kinkaid, fr., Camanche
132 -- 1. Eric Faught, sr., Clear Lake; 2. Jack Gaukel, so., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Jalen Schropp, jr., Williamsburg; 8. Jacob Felderman, sr., Davenport Assumption
138 -- 1. Jack Thomsen, jr., Union LaPorte City; 2. Kaleb Olejniczak, sr., Perry; 3. Jarod Kadel, sr., Columbus Community
145 -- 1. Joey Busse, sr., Humboldt; 2. Colby Tool, so., PCM (Monroe); 3. Will Esmoil, jr., West Liberty
152 -- 1. Adam Ahrendsen, so., Union LaPorte City; 2. Easton Graff, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Kyler Reick, sr., Spirit Lake Park; 8. Coy Ruess, sr., West Liberty
160 -- 1. Skyler Noftsgar, sr., Ballard; 2. Wes Cummings, sr., PCM (Monroe); 3. Cole Davis, jr., Independence; 5. Baylor Crigger, sr., Camanche
170 -- 1. Paul Ryan, sr., Mount Vernon; 2. Sage Walker, jr., Eddyville Blakesburg-Fremont; 3. Colter Bye, sr., Crestwood
182 -- 1. Kyler Fisher, sr., Southeast Valley; 2. Tristin Westphal-Edwards, sr., Washington; 3. Nolan Harsh, sr., ADM (Adel); 8. Kole Kreinbring, sr., Davenport Assumption
195 -- 1. Julien Broderson, sr., Davenport Assumption; 2. Noah Bandstra, sr., East Marshall; 3. Thomas Bentley, sr., Red Oak
220 -- 1. Cody Fisher, jr., Woodward-Granger; 2. Dakoda Powell, sr., Spirit Lake Park; 3. Mike Hoyle, sr., Solon; 6. Seth Adrian, jr., Davenport Assumption
285 -- 1. Spencer Trenary, sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 2. Kobe Clayborne, jr., Sioux City Heelan; 3. Justin Jones, sr., Humboldt; 10. Taven Rich, jr., Maquoketa
Class 1A
Top 3 at each weight + locals
Teams -- 1. Don Bosco; 2. Denver; 3. Lisbon; 4. Underwood; 5. West Sioux; 6. Woodbury Central; 7. Missouri Valley; 8. Logan-Magnolia; 9. Central Springs; 10. MFL/MarMac
106 -- 1. Stevie Barnes, fr., Underwood; 2. Jaymus Wilson, sr., Alburnett; 3. Damon Huston, so., Midland; 6. Kael Brisker, so., Wilton
113 -- 1. Hagen Heistand, fr., Logan-Magnolia; 2. Beau Klingensmith, so., Woodbury Central; 3. Jakob Whitinger, jr., Nashua-Plainfield; 10. Colton Meeker, sr., Wapello
120 -- 1. Adam Allard, jr., West Sioux; 2. Daniel Kimball, sr., Don Bosco; 3. Casey Baker, sr., Interstate 35
126 -- 1. Robert Avila, fr., Lisbon; 2. Briar Reisz, so., Logan-Magnolia; 3. Cole Cassady, jr., Martensdale-St. Marys; 4. Daniel Meeker, jr., Wapello
132 -- 1. Cael Happel, jr., Lisbon; 2. Gabe Lewis, jr., Denver; 3. Joshua Tibbits, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys
138 -- 1. Cobe Siebrecht, sr., Lisbon; 2. Nick Hamilton, fr., Underwood; 3. Cael Frost, so., Don Bosco
145 -- 1. Riley Wright, sr., Denver; 2. Wade Mitchell, jr., Woodbury Central; 3. Spencer Griffin, sr., Emmetsburg
152 -- 1. Kaleb Krall, sr., Wapsie Valley; 2. Kory VanOrt, sr., West Sioux; 3. Brady Henderson, sr., North Linn
160 -- 1. John Henrich, sr., Akron-Westfield; 2. Drew Venteicher, jr., Bedford-Lenox; 3. Carson Tenold, fr., Don Bosco
170 -- 1. Cael Krueger, sr., Denver; 2. Treyton Cacek, jr., GTRA; 3. Ethan Fulcher, jr., Hudson
182 -- 1. Gabe Pauley, sr., AHSTW; 2. Thomas Even, jr., Don Bosco; 3. Tucker Kroeze, sr., Belmond-Klemme
195 -- 1. Zach Ryg, sr., Central Springs; 2. Chase McCleish, sr., Mason City Newman; 3. Owen Grover, sr., Dyersville Beckman
220 -- 1. Garet Sims, sr., Iowa Valley; 2. Nick Gaes, sr., Alta-Aurelia; 3. Garret Keehner, sr., MFL/MarMac; 4. Brett Schoenherr, sr., Midland
285 -- 1. Brock Farley, sr., Denver; 2. Aaron Olson, sr., Missouri Valley; 3. Taylor Fox, sr., East Buchanan
Note: The final 3A rankings will be released next Thursday.
