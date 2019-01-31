Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;12;0;15;0

Bettendorf;;10;1;13;1

Davenport Central;;9;2;12;2

Assumption;;6;5;8;6

Pleasant Valley;;5;6;8;6

Davenport North;;4;5;5;7

Davenport West;;4;7;5;8

Clinton;;2;8;2;11

Burlington;;1;9;2;9

Muscatine;;0;10;0;13

Today's games

Davenport Central at Assumption

Davenport North at Pleasant Valley

North Scott at Davenport West

Clinton at Burlington

Bettendorf at Muscatine

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;13;0;16;0

North Scott;;12;2;14;3

Bettendorf;;10;3;13;3

Davenport North;;7;4;8;5

Davenport Assumption;;7;6;8;8

Clinton;;5;7;7;7

Muscatine;;4;8;4;11

Davenport Central;;3;10;3;13

Burlington;;2;10;3;11

Davenport West;;0;13;0;16

Today's games

Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Davenport Central

Muscatine at Bettendorf

Davenport West at North Scott

Pleasant Valley at Davenport North

Western Big Six results

Rock Island 56, Alleman 24

Rock Island 56, Alleman 24

ALLEMAN (10-14, 1-8 WB6) -- Loiz 1-9 0-0 2, D. Woods 3-7 1-4 7, N. Woods 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 1-3 3-6 5, Georlett 0-1 0-0 0, Schmidt 2-4 5-6 9, Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 1-2 1, Adam 0-1 0-0 0, Neinhaus 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-32 10-18 24.

ROCK ISLAND (25-1, 9-0) -- Beal 13-20 6-7 34, McDuffy 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 1-4 0-0 3, Simmer 2-5 0-0 6, Camlin 1-6 0-0 2, Williams 2-4 1-2 6, Winter 1-6 0-0 3, Engholm 1-4 0-2 2, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Allison 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 7-11 56.

Alleman;6;5;7;6;—;24

Rock Island;21;9;16;10;—;56

3-pointers -- A 0-1 (Loiz 0-1), RI 7-19 (Beal 2-6, Simmer 2-3, Winter 1-4, Larson 1-2, Williams 1-2, McDuffy 0-1, Camlin 0-1). Rebounds -- A 29 (Schmidt 6), RI 33 (Beal 8). Assists -- A 0, RI 13 (Beal 4). Steals -- A 5 (Edwards 2), RI 10 (Beal 4). Blocks -- A 4 (Georlett 4), RI 9 (Beal 7). Turnovers -- A 18, RI 13.

Iowa area results

Lone Tree 65, Columbus 31

Louisa-Muscatine 57, Winfield-Mt Union 32

Mediapolis 58, Wapello 52

Mediapolis 58, Wapello 52

WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewert 2 2-2 7, Holly Massner 2 1-2 6, Eryka Dickey 10 3-6 23, Brekyn Mears 0 0-0 0, Emma Reid 5 2-13 14, Mady Reid 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Massner 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 8-23 52.

MEDIAPOLIS -- Ruthie Jahn 1 2-2 4, Mackenzie Springsteen 5 1-2 12, Olivia Moehle 0 0-0 0, Maya Johnson 9 0-1 24, Mikenna Crews 1 0-0 2, Helaina Hillyard 5 3-3 14, Hallie Mohr, 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 6-10 58.

Wapello;9;10;18;15;--;52

Mediapolis;19;17;8;14;--;58

3-point goals -- Wapello 4 (Emma Reid 2, Ewert, Holly Massner), Mediapolis 8 (Johnson 6, Springsteen, Hillyard). Total fouls -- Wapello 15, Mediapolis 20.

Iowa regional pairings

Class 5A

Region 1

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.

Central/North winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Saturday, Feb. 16

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Sioux City North/Sioux City East winner at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Region 5

Wednesday, Feb. 13

West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Western Dubuque/Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Maquoketa at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Clinton/Maquoketa winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Burlington/Fort Madison winner at Keokuk, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

IGHSAU rankings

Class 5A

School;Record;LW

1. Iowa City High;14-0;1

2. Southeast Polk;15-1;2

3. Johnston;15-2;3

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie;13-2;4

5. West Des Moines Valley;13-3;5

6. Cedar Falls;15-1;6

7. Waukee;11-4;8

8. Pleasant Valley;16-0;9

9. Ankeny Centennial;11-5;11

10. Iowa City West;11-3;12

11. Dowling Catholic;10-6;7

12. Cedar Rapids Washington;12-3;10

13. Urbandale;10-7;13

14. Ames;8-8;14

15. Bettendorf;13-3;15

Dropped out: None

Class 4A

School;Record;LW

1. Marion;14-0;1

2. North Scott;14-3;2

3. Mason City;10-6;3

4. Grinnell;12-2;4

5. Waverly-Shell Rock;13-2;5

6. Central DeWitt;13-2;6

7. Denison-Schleswig;14-1;7

8. Bishop Heelan;12-3;8

9. LeMars;14-3;10

10. Lewis Central;14-2;8

11. Ballard;15-2;13

12. Gilbert;12-5;11

13. Cedar Rapids Xavier;9-7;12

14. Pella;11-5;15

15. Glenwood;12-4;NR

Dropped out: Dallas Center-Grimes (14)

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. North Polk;15-1;1

2. Osage;16-0;2

3. Center Point-Urbana;15-2;3

4. Clear Lake;12-3;4

5. Algona;16-1;5

6. Des Moines Christian;15-2;6

7. Crestwood;11-4;9

8. Iowa Falls-Alden;14-2;8

9. Waukon;12-2;7

10. Roland-Story;12-4;11

11. Central Lee;15-4;10

12. Okoboji;16-2;12

13. Red Oak;15-4;13

14. Davenport Assumption;8-8;14

15. West Burlington;12-4;NR

Dropped out: West Marshall

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Grundy Center;16-0;1

2. Central Decatur;16-0;2

3. Treynor;17-1;3

4. Cherokee;17-1;4

5. Cascade;16-1;6

6. North Linn;16-0;7

7. Panorama;16-1;8

8. South Central Calhoun;16-1;5

9. Bellevue;16-1;9

10. Dike-New Hartford;12-2;10

11. Van Buren;15-2;11

12. Aplington-Parkersburg;16-1;12

13. Wilton;16-2;13

14. Maquoketa Valley;15-2;14

15. Unity Christian;12-5;15

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Newell-Fonda;17-0;1

2. West Hancock;17-0;2

3. Montezuma;16-1;3

4. Seymour;15-0;4

5. Lynnville-Sully;14-3;5

6. Clarksville;14-2;7

7. Colo-Nesco;15-1;10

8. Marquette Catholic;15-2;11

9. CAM;14-2;6

10. Janesville;12-3;8

11. Kingsley-Pierson;17-1;13

12. Westwood;16-3;14

13. North Mahaska;11-4;12

14. AGWSR;10-6;9

15. MMCRU;14-4;NR

Dropped out: Kee (15)

Illinois regionals

Class 1A

United Regional

Monday's games

(2) Mendon Unity vs. (9) United, 6 p.m.; (3) Abingdon-Avon vs. (6) West Central, 7:30 p.m.

Princeville Regional

Monday's game

(9) Spoon River Valley vs. (10) ROWVA, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

(2) Brimfield vs. SRV-ROWVA winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Princeville vs. (6) Ridgewood, 7:30 p.m.

Annawan Regional

Monday's games

(9) Galva vs. (10) LaMoille, 6 p.m.; (8) Varna Midland vs. (11) DePue, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

(1) Amboy vs. Galva-LaMoille winner, 6 p.m.; (4) Annawan vs. Varna-DePue winner, 7:30 p.m.

Dwight Regional

Monday's game

(6) Dwight vs. (7) Ottawa Marquette, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

(2) Wethersfield vs. Dwight-OM winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Gardner-South Wilmington vs. (5) Earlville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A girls

Mercer County Regional

Monday's game

(7) Mercer County vs. (9) Rockridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

(1) Riverdale vs. Mercer County-Rockridge winner, 6 p.m.; (4) Alleman vs. (5) Orion, 7:30 p.m.

Erie Regional

(at Prophetstown Middle School)

Monday's games

(8) Fulton vs. (10) West Carroll, 6 p.m.; (6) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (11) Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

(2) Bureau Valley vs. Fulton-WC winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Sherrard vs. EP-Princeton winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

The Predicament rankings

Class 2A

Top 3 at each weight + locals

Teams -- 1. PCM (Monroe); 2. Union, LaPorte City; 3. West Delaware; 4. Centerville; 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 6. Solon; 7. Spirit Lake Park; 8. Davenport Assumption; 9. Monticello; 10. ADM (Adel). 

106 -- 1. Keaton Zeimet, so., Central DeWitt; 2. Blaine Frazier, fr., Burlington Notre Dame/Danville; 3. Carter Fousek, fr., Crestwood

113 -- 1. Matthew Lewis, so., Centerville; 2. Colby Lillegard, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; 3. Benjamin Schiltz, jr., Carroll Kuemper

120 -- 1. Drake Doolittle, sr., Webster City; 2. Nathan Genobana, so., Centerville; 3. Caleb Fuessley, sr., Center Point-Urbana

126 -- 1. Andrew Flora, sr., ADM (Adel); 2. Kain Luensman, so., Monticello; 3. Hayden Taylor, fr., Solon; 7. Eric Kinkaid, fr., Camanche

132 -- 1. Eric Faught, sr., Clear Lake; 2. Jack Gaukel, so., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Jalen Schropp, jr., Williamsburg; 8. Jacob Felderman, sr., Davenport Assumption

138 -- 1. Jack Thomsen, jr., Union LaPorte City; 2. Kaleb Olejniczak, sr., Perry; 3. Jarod Kadel, sr., Columbus Community

145 -- 1. Joey Busse, sr., Humboldt; 2. Colby Tool, so., PCM (Monroe); 3. Will Esmoil, jr., West Liberty

152 -- 1. Adam Ahrendsen, so., Union LaPorte City; 2. Easton Graff, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Kyler Reick, sr., Spirit Lake Park; 8. Coy Ruess, sr., West Liberty

160 -- 1. Skyler Noftsgar, sr., Ballard; 2. Wes Cummings, sr., PCM (Monroe); 3. Cole Davis, jr., Independence; 5. Baylor Crigger, sr., Camanche

170 -- 1. Paul Ryan, sr., Mount Vernon; 2. Sage Walker, jr., Eddyville Blakesburg-Fremont; 3. Colter Bye, sr., Crestwood

182 -- 1. Kyler Fisher, sr., Southeast Valley; 2. Tristin Westphal-Edwards, sr., Washington; 3. Nolan Harsh, sr., ADM (Adel); 8. Kole Kreinbring, sr., Davenport Assumption

195 -- 1. Julien Broderson, sr., Davenport Assumption; 2. Noah Bandstra, sr., East Marshall; 3. Thomas Bentley, sr., Red Oak

220 -- 1. Cody Fisher, jr., Woodward-Granger; 2. Dakoda Powell, sr., Spirit Lake Park; 3. Mike Hoyle, sr., Solon; 6. Seth Adrian, jr., Davenport Assumption

285 -- 1. Spencer Trenary, sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 2. Kobe Clayborne, jr., Sioux City Heelan; 3. Justin Jones, sr., Humboldt; 10. Taven Rich, jr., Maquoketa

Class 1A

Top 3 at each weight + locals

Teams -- 1. Don Bosco; 2. Denver; 3. Lisbon; 4. Underwood; 5. West Sioux; 6. Woodbury Central; 7. Missouri Valley; 8. Logan-Magnolia; 9. Central Springs; 10. MFL/MarMac

106 -- 1. Stevie Barnes, fr., Underwood; 2. Jaymus Wilson, sr., Alburnett; 3. Damon Huston, so., Midland; 6. Kael Brisker, so., Wilton

113 -- 1. Hagen Heistand, fr., Logan-Magnolia; 2. Beau Klingensmith, so., Woodbury Central; 3. Jakob Whitinger, jr., Nashua-Plainfield; 10. Colton Meeker, sr., Wapello

120 -- 1. Adam Allard, jr., West Sioux; 2. Daniel Kimball, sr., Don Bosco; 3. Casey Baker, sr., Interstate 35

126 -- 1. Robert Avila, fr., Lisbon; 2. Briar Reisz, so., Logan-Magnolia; 3. Cole Cassady, jr., Martensdale-St. Marys; 4. Daniel Meeker, jr., Wapello

132 -- 1. Cael Happel, jr., Lisbon; 2. Gabe Lewis, jr., Denver; 3. Joshua Tibbits, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys

138 -- 1. Cobe Siebrecht, sr., Lisbon; 2. Nick Hamilton, fr., Underwood; 3. Cael Frost, so., Don Bosco

145 -- 1. Riley Wright, sr., Denver; 2. Wade Mitchell, jr., Woodbury Central; 3. Spencer Griffin, sr., Emmetsburg

152 -- 1. Kaleb Krall, sr., Wapsie Valley; 2. Kory VanOrt, sr., West Sioux; 3. Brady Henderson, sr., North Linn

160 -- 1. John Henrich, sr., Akron-Westfield; 2. Drew Venteicher, jr., Bedford-Lenox; 3. Carson Tenold, fr., Don Bosco

170 -- 1. Cael Krueger, sr., Denver; 2. Treyton Cacek, jr., GTRA; 3. Ethan Fulcher, jr., Hudson

182 -- 1. Gabe Pauley, sr., AHSTW; 2. Thomas Even, jr., Don Bosco; 3. Tucker Kroeze, sr., Belmond-Klemme

195 -- 1. Zach Ryg, sr., Central Springs; 2. Chase McCleish, sr., Mason City Newman; 3. Owen Grover, sr., Dyersville Beckman

220 -- 1. Garet Sims, sr., Iowa Valley; 2. Nick Gaes, sr., Alta-Aurelia; 3. Garret Keehner, sr., MFL/MarMac; 4. Brett Schoenherr, sr., Midland

285 -- 1. Brock Farley, sr., Denver; 2. Aaron Olson, sr., Missouri Valley; 3. Taylor Fox, sr., East Buchanan

Note: The final 3A rankings will be released next Thursday.  

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments