Softball
Iowa state softball tournament
at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Class 1A
Monday's games
Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (25-13), 11 a.m.
Lisbon (33-8) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14), 11:30 a.m.
Akron-Westfield (26-4) vs. New London (20-9), 1 p.m.
AGWSR (26-7) vs. Janesville (26-11), 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday's games
Louisa-Muscatine (35-6) vs. Wilton (25-15), 3 p.m.
Central Springs (27-3) vs. Logan-Magnolia (27-6), 3:30 p.m.
Des Moines Christian (22-6) vs. Earlham (27-11), 5 p.m.
Alta-Christian (22-3) vs. Iowa City Regina (23-15), 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday's games
Davenport Assumption (36-3) vs. Benton Community (27-14), 7 p.m.
Humboldt (30-3) vs. Atlantic (30-5), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Albia (31-4) vs. Spirit Lake (28-7), 11 a.m.
Waterloo Columbus Catholic (38-2) vs. Roland-Story (28-4), 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday's games
ADM (33-7) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-22), 1 p.m.
Newton (24-7) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-16), 1:30 p.m.
Charles City (33-6) vs. Des Moines Hoover (19-7), 3 p.m.
Independence (34-6) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-13), 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Tuesday's games
Pleasant Valley (33-7) vs. Iowa City High (24-18), 5 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley (31-9) vs. Johnston (27-10), 5:30 p.m.
Indianola (34-3) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (31-11), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (34-8) vs. Fort Dodge (35-7), 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa district pairings
Class 1A District 8
Thursday's scores
Calamus-Wheatland 9, Maquoketa Valley 1
North Linn 4, Bellevue Marquette 0
Saturday's final
At North Linn -- Calamus-Wheatland (20-13) vs. North Linn (38-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Saturday's final
At Dyersville -- Camanche (16-11) vs. Dyersville Beckman (28-11), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 8
Saturday's final
At Wilton -- West Branch (12-14) vs. Wilton (23-5), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 7
Today's games
At Cedar Rapids -- Marion (22-14) vs. Central DeWitt (26-12), 5 p.m.; Anamosa (2-10) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (29-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 8
Today's games
At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert (21-17) vs. Mount Vernon (15-18), 5 p.m.; Assumption (28-10) vs. Maquoketa (3-30), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 4
Today's games
#6 Waterloo East (1-36) at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (30-8), 7 p.m.
#5 Bettendorf (13-24) at #2 Western Dubuque (29-7), 7 p.m.
#4 Pleasant Valley (19-20) at #3 Linn-Mar (22-12), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Today's games
#6 Clinton (13-19) at #1 North Scott (26-10), 7 p.m.
#5 Dubuque Senior (13-23) at #2 Davenport Central (25-9), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport West (17-14) at #3 Dubuque Hempstead (19-14), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 6
Today's games
#6 Muscatine (6-22) at #1 Iowa City West (29-10), 7 p.m.
#5 Burlington (16-18) at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (26-13), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport North (17-16) at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington (22-17), 7 p.m.
