Softball

Iowa state softball tournament 

at Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

Class 1A

Monday's games

Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (25-13), 11 a.m. 

Lisbon (33-8) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14), 11:30 a.m.

Akron-Westfield (26-4) vs. New London (20-9), 1 p.m.

AGWSR (26-7) vs. Janesville (26-11), 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday's games

Louisa-Muscatine (35-6) vs. Wilton (25-15), 3 p.m.

Central Springs (27-3) vs. Logan-Magnolia (27-6), 3:30 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (22-6) vs. Earlham (27-11), 5 p.m.

Alta-Christian (22-3) vs. Iowa City Regina (23-15), 5:30 p.m. 

Class 3A 

Monday's games

Davenport Assumption (36-3) vs. Benton Community (27-14), 7 p.m. 

Humboldt (30-3) vs. Atlantic (30-5), 7:30 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Albia (31-4) vs. Spirit Lake (28-7), 11 a.m.

Waterloo Columbus Catholic (38-2) vs. Roland-Story (28-4), 11:30 a.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday's games

ADM (33-7) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-22), 1 p.m.

Newton (24-7) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-16), 1:30 p.m.

Charles City (33-6) vs. Des Moines Hoover (19-7), 3 p.m.

Independence (34-6) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-13), 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday's games

Pleasant Valley (33-7) vs. Iowa City High (24-18), 5 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley (31-9) vs. Johnston (27-10), 5:30 p.m.

Indianola (34-3) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (31-11), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (34-8) vs. Fort Dodge (35-7), 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

Iowa district pairings

Class 1A District 8

Thursday's scores

Calamus-Wheatland 9, Maquoketa Valley 1

North Linn 4, Bellevue Marquette 0

Saturday's final

At North Linn -- Calamus-Wheatland (20-13) vs. North Linn (38-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 7

Saturday's final

At Dyersville -- Camanche (16-11) vs. Dyersville Beckman (28-11), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 8

Saturday's final

At Wilton -- West Branch (12-14) vs. Wilton (23-5), 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 7

Today's games

At Cedar Rapids -- Marion (22-14) vs. Central DeWitt (26-12), 5 p.m.; Anamosa (2-10) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (29-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 8

Today's games

At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert (21-17) vs. Mount Vernon (15-18), 5 p.m.; Assumption (28-10) vs. Maquoketa (3-30), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 4

Today's games

#6 Waterloo East (1-36) at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (30-8), 7 p.m.

#5 Bettendorf (13-24) at #2 Western Dubuque (29-7), 7 p.m.

#4 Pleasant Valley (19-20) at #3 Linn-Mar (22-12), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 5

Today's games

#6 Clinton (13-19) at #1 North Scott (26-10), 7 p.m.

#5 Dubuque Senior (13-23) at #2 Davenport Central (25-9), 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport West (17-14) at #3 Dubuque Hempstead (19-14), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 6

Today's games

#6 Muscatine (6-22) at #1 Iowa City West (29-10), 7 p.m.

#5 Burlington (16-18) at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (26-13), 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport North (17-16) at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington (22-17), 7 p.m.

