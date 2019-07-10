Baseball
Davenport North 11, Clinton 10 (11 inn.)
Clinton;022;001;202;1;--;10;18
North;050;120;001;2;--;11
WP -- Cody DePardo. LP -- Ethan Wilkens. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Riley Hill 4, Joe Simpson 3, Matt Swamberger 3, Malachi Mojeiko; North, Nate Williams 4, DePardo 3, Griffin Leibold. 2B -- Clinton, Mojeiko, Dante Brunson; North, DePardo, Bryan Verdon. RBI -- Clinton, Simpson 2, Hill 2, Mojeiko 2, Logan Mulholland 2, Swamberger, Carter Horan; North, Verdon 3, Williams 2, Jack West 2, Leibold, Trevor Collins.
Late Wednesday
Bellevue Marquette 10-5, Prince of Peace 0-1
Game 1
Prince of Peace;000;00;--;0;0;4
Marquette;710;02;--;10;8;0
WP -- Carson Michels. LP -- Wauford. Two or more hits -- BM, Jake Keil, Michels. 2B -- BM, Joe Anderson, Ethan Pfiffner.
Game 2 (shortened due to field conditions)
Prince of Peace;000;10;--;1;3;1
Marquette;320;0x;--;5;7;1
WP -- Aza Berthel. LP -- Wallace. Two or more hits -- BM, Zach Templeton, Matt Brinker, Berthel. 2B -- PoP, Mulholland.
Softball
Iowa regionals
Class 5A Region 5
Thursday's game
First round
Davenport West 10, Davenport Central 0
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Davenport West (17-20) at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Thursday's game
First round
Davenport North 3, Iowa City West 1
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Davenport North (12-19) at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Thursday's game
First round
Ames 7, Marshalltown 0
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Ames (10-18) at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.
Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Thursday's games
First round
Burlington 11, Fort Madison 1
Fairfield 7, Keokuk 1
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Burlington (20-16) at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.
Fairfield (21-18) at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Thursday's games
First round
Western Dubuque 5, Maquoketa 1
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Clinton 3
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Western Dubuque (19-16) at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (22-19) at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Today's games
Semifinals
Monticello (14-22) at Assumption (36-2), 7 p.m.
West Burlington (24-10) at Camanche (31-9), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Today's games
Semifinals
Centerville (15-15) at Louisa-Muscatine (31-4), 7 p.m.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-10) at Williamsburg (30-11), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Today's games
Semifinals
North Fayette (22-12) at West Liberty (26-5), 7 p.m.
Crestwood (22-13) at Anamosa (30-4), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Today's games
Semifinals
Alburnett (18-17) at Durant (28-6), 7 p.m.
Northeast (20-13) at Dyersville Beckman (27-13), 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Today's games
Semifinals
West Branch (18-17) vs. Wapello (15-12) at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.
Van Buren (15-11) vs. Pekin (18-13) at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Region 6
Today's games
Semifinals
Central City (31-10) at Belle Plaine (23-8)
Don Bosco (21-13) at Lisbon (30-6)
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Davenport West 10, Davenport Central 0 (5 inn.)
Central;000;00;--;0;1;3
West;150;31;--;10;10;0
Destiny Van Hecke, Amber Brewer (2), Cindy Gabriel-Flores (4) and Emma Arguello; Erica Ralfs, Kaylie Caldwell (4) and MacKenzie Harland, Megan Weisrock (4). WP -- Ralfs (7-11). LP -- Van Hecke (4-7). Two or more hits -- West, Kaitlyn Powell 3, Rylee Rommel, Emma Lee. 2B -- West, Rommel, Caldwell. 3B -- West, Abby Smith. HR -- West, Emma Lee. RBI -- West, Lee 4, Powell, Rommel, Caldwell, Harland, Taylor Utterback
Team records -- Davenport Central 7-23 (final), Davenport West 18-20
Davenport North 3, Iowa City West 1
North;200;010;0;--;3;11;0
IC West;010;000;0;--;1;5;1
WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Mulcahey. Two or more hits -- DN, Molly Freeman 3, Yanna Roberts, Layla Muhammad, Kenzie Terrones; ICW, Schneider. 2B -- DN, Freeman. RBI -- DN, Ivy Wilmington, Freeman, Muhammad; ICW, Schneider.
Records -- Davenport North (12-19); Iowa City West (15-26).
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Clinton 3
Clinton stats only
Clinton;000;300;0;--;3;4
Wahlert;000;053;0;--;8
LP -- Lauren Brennan. Two or more hits -- Madison Meggenberg. 2B -- Casy Mandrell, Meggenberg. HR -- Brennan. RBI -- Brennan 2, Meggenberg.
Records -- Clinton (8-27); Dubuque Wahlert (22-19).
Western Dubuque 5, Maquoketa 1
Maquoketa stats only
Maquoketa;000;100;0;--;1;2
W. Dubuque;400;010;0;--;5
LP -- Carlene Paul. 2B -- Clare Hackman, Tenley Cavanagh. RBI -- Jenna Wiebenga.
Records -- Maquoketa (10-27); Western Dubuque (19-18).
