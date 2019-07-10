Baseball

Davenport North 11, Clinton 10 (11 inn.)

Clinton;022;001;202;1;--;10;18

North;050;120;001;2;--;11

WP -- Cody DePardo. LP -- Ethan Wilkens. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Riley Hill 4, Joe Simpson 3, Matt Swamberger 3, Malachi Mojeiko; North, Nate Williams 4, DePardo 3, Griffin Leibold. 2B -- Clinton, Mojeiko, Dante Brunson; North, DePardo, Bryan Verdon. RBI -- Clinton, Simpson 2, Hill 2, Mojeiko 2, Logan Mulholland 2, Swamberger, Carter Horan; North, Verdon 3, Williams 2, Jack West 2, Leibold, Trevor Collins.

Late Wednesday

Bellevue Marquette 10-5, Prince of Peace 0-1

Game 1

Prince of Peace;000;00;--;0;0;4

Marquette;710;02;--;10;8;0

WP -- Carson Michels. LP -- Wauford. Two or more hits -- BM, Jake Keil, Michels. 2B -- BM, Joe Anderson, Ethan Pfiffner.

Game 2 (shortened due to field conditions)

Prince of Peace;000;10;--;1;3;1

Marquette;320;0x;--;5;7;1

WP -- Aza Berthel. LP -- Wallace. Two or more hits -- BM, Zach Templeton, Matt Brinker, Berthel. 2B -- PoP, Mulholland.

Softball

Iowa regionals

Class 5A Region 5

Thursday's game

First round

Davenport West 10, Davenport Central 0

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Davenport West (17-20) at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Thursday's game

First round

Davenport North 3, Iowa City West 1

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Davenport North (12-19) at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Thursday's game

First round

Ames 7, Marshalltown 0

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Ames (10-18) at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.

Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 6

Thursday's games

First round

Burlington 11, Fort Madison 1

Fairfield 7, Keokuk 1

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Burlington (20-16) at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.

Fairfield (21-18) at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Thursday's games

First round

Western Dubuque 5, Maquoketa 1

Dubuque Wahlert 8, Clinton 3

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Western Dubuque (19-16) at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (22-19) at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 1

Today's games

Semifinals

Monticello (14-22) at Assumption (36-2), 7 p.m.

West Burlington (24-10) at Camanche (31-9), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 3

Today's games

Semifinals

Centerville (15-15) at Louisa-Muscatine (31-4), 7 p.m.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-10) at Williamsburg (30-11), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Today's games

Semifinals

North Fayette (22-12) at West Liberty (26-5), 7 p.m.

Crestwood (22-13) at Anamosa (30-4), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Today's games

Semifinals

Alburnett (18-17) at Durant (28-6), 7 p.m.

Northeast (20-13) at Dyersville Beckman (27-13), 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Today's games

Semifinals

West Branch (18-17) vs. Wapello (15-12) at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.

Van Buren (15-11) vs. Pekin (18-13) at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m. 

Class 1A Region 6

Today's games

Semifinals

Central City (31-10) at Belle Plaine (23-8)

Don Bosco (21-13) at Lisbon (30-6)

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Davenport West 10, Davenport Central 0 (5 inn.)

Central;000;00;--;0;1;3

West;150;31;--;10;10;0

Destiny Van Hecke, Amber Brewer (2), Cindy Gabriel-Flores (4) and Emma Arguello; Erica Ralfs, Kaylie Caldwell (4) and MacKenzie Harland, Megan Weisrock (4). WP -- Ralfs (7-11). LP -- Van Hecke (4-7). Two or more hits -- West, Kaitlyn Powell 3, Rylee Rommel, Emma Lee. 2B -- West, Rommel, Caldwell. 3B -- West, Abby Smith. HR -- West, Emma Lee. RBI -- West, Lee 4, Powell, Rommel, Caldwell, Harland, Taylor Utterback

Team records -- Davenport Central 7-23 (final), Davenport West 18-20

Davenport North 3, Iowa City West 1

North;200;010;0;--;3;11;0

IC West;010;000;0;--;1;5;1

WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Mulcahey. Two or more hits -- DN, Molly Freeman 3, Yanna Roberts, Layla Muhammad, Kenzie Terrones; ICW, Schneider. 2B -- DN, Freeman. RBI -- DN, Ivy Wilmington, Freeman, Muhammad; ICW, Schneider.

Records -- Davenport North (12-19); Iowa City West (15-26).

Dubuque Wahlert 8, Clinton 3

Clinton stats only

Clinton;000;300;0;--;3;4

Wahlert;000;053;0;--;8

LP -- Lauren Brennan. Two or more hits -- Madison Meggenberg. 2B -- Casy Mandrell, Meggenberg. HR -- Brennan. RBI -- Brennan 2, Meggenberg.

Records -- Clinton (8-27); Dubuque Wahlert (22-19).

Western Dubuque 5, Maquoketa 1

Maquoketa stats only

Maquoketa;000;100;0;--;1;2

W. Dubuque;400;010;0;--;5

LP -- Carlene Paul. 2B -- Clare Hackman, Tenley Cavanagh. RBI -- Jenna Wiebenga.

Records -- Maquoketa (10-27); Western Dubuque (19-18).

