Baseball
Thursday's scores
Metro
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Muscatine 4
Davenport North 8-2, Fort Madison 1-4
Area
Alburnett 11-5, Midland 3-3
Bellevue 13, West Liberty 5
Central DeWitt 8-6, South Tama 3-5
Clinton Prince of Peace 7, Starmont 6
Highland 6-3, Wapello 4-5
Game 1
Highland;000;420;0;--;6;5;2
Wapello;000;004;0;--;4;6;0
WP -- Jacob Leonard. LP -- Joseph Stewart. Two or more hits -- H, Jordan Sosa. 2B -- W, Aiden Housman. RBI -- H, Sosa 2, Connor Grinstead 2, Cael Yeggy; W, Tate Kronfeldt 2, Brenton Ross 2.
Game 2
Wapello;100;020;1;--;5;9;1
Highland;000;300;0;--;3;4;0
WP -- Chase Witte. LP -- Grant Colbert. Two or more hits -- W, Witte, Kronfeldt, Daniel Meeker, Keaton Mitchell. 2B -- W, Mitchell, Housman. RBI -- W, Kronfeldt, Mitchell, Joel Chaney; H, Trevor McFarland 2.
Iowa City Regina 19, Northeast 1
Regina;705;070;--;19;14;0
Northeast;001;000;--;1;4;1
Northeast stats only
LP -- Riley Wolfe. 2B -- Dakota Stevenson, Samuel Moraetes. RBI -- Stevenson.
Softball
Thursday's scores
Metro
North Scott 11, Maquoketa 0 (5 innings)
Area
Alburnett 8-6, Midland 0-0
Bellevue Marquette 4-4, Maquoketa Valley 2-7
Camanche 10, West Branch 2
Durant 5, Monticello 0
Iowa City Regina 11, Northeast 1
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Keokuk 0
West Liberty 12, Bellevue 0
Wilton 10, Cascade 8
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
Team;Record;LW
1. Waukee;23-1;1
2. West Des Moines Valley;17-2;2
3. Fort Dodge;18-3;3
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;19-1;4
5. Iowa City High;18-4;5
6. Indianola;17-4;7
7. Ottumwa;17-3;6
8. Johnston;16-7;8
9. Pleasant Valley;15-8;9
10. Muscatine;16-5;11
11. Cedar Rapids Prairie;16-5;14
12. Southeast Polk;13-7;12
13. Bettendorf;16-8;NR
14. Dubuque Hempstead;17-5;10
15. Des Moines East;14-8;NR
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (13); Ankeny Centennial (15)
Class 4A
Team;Record;LW
1. Carlisle;20-2;2
2. ADM (Adel);19-3;1
3. Charles City;25-0;3
4. North Scott;16-7;6
5. Dallas Center-Grimes;15-8;4
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;21-2;8
7. Independence;21-10;5
8. West Delaware;20-8;7
9. Ballard;19-7;9
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier;14-8;10
11. Norwalk;14-6;11
12. Central DeWitt;17-5;12
13. Mount Pleasant;15-8;15
14. Boone;14-8;NR
15. Webster City;14-4;NR
Dropped out: Oskaloosa (13); Harlan (14)
Class 3A
Team;Record;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;23-1;1
2. Louisa-Muscatine;23-1;3
3. Humboldt;17-2;2
4. West Liberty;14-1;6
5. Waterloo Columbus;17-3;4
6. Treynor;18-1;7
7. Albia;16-3;8
8. Solon;18-8;5
9. Anamosa;20-2;12
10. Camanche;22-2;11
11. New Hampton;20-4;13
12. Mount Vernon;20-5;9
13. Atlantic;21-3;10
14. Williamsburg;20-8;NR
15. Spirit Lake;17-4;15
Dropped out: Crestwood (14)
Class 2A
Team;Record;LW
1. North Linn;25-3;1
2. Durant;16-6;2
3. Pleasantville;17-5;3
4. Jesup;17-6;4
5. West Monona;16-4;6
6. Central Springs;18-6;8
7. Iowa City Regina;9-12;5
8. Wilton;13-11;7
9. Alta-Aurelia;13-3;9
10. West Sioux;18-3;11
11. Beckman Catholic;18-10;12
12. East Marshall;18-4;10
13. West Lyon;14-6;14
14. Ogden;16-5;NR
15. Mount Ayr;12-2;15
Dropped out: Emmetsburg (13)
Class 1A
Team;Record;LW
1. Collins-Maxwell;14-1;1
2. Lisbon;17-4;2
3. Clarksville;19-0;3
4. Newell-Fonda;20-5;4
5. Akron-Westfield;14-7;8
6. BCLUW;18-9;5
7. AGWSR;13-4;6
8. Lynnville-Sully;18-4;9
9. Algona Garrigan;20-3;11
10. Janesville;9-5;7
11. West Harrison;17-2;NR
12. Westwood;16-8;10
13. Twin Cedars;19-2;NR
14. South O'Brien;14-3;12
15. North Mahaska;12-6;NR
Dropped out: Central City (13); Ridge View (14); Sigourney (15)
North Scott 11, Maquoketa 0 (5 inn.)
Maquoketa;000;00;--;0;0;1
North Scott;042;5x;--;11;12;0
WP -- Ashlynn Shannon. LP -- Carlene Paul. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Abby Moeller 3, Sam Lee, Shannon. 2B -- NS, Ryann Cheek, Moeller. 3B -- NS, Lee. HR -- Lee, Shannon. RBI -- North Scott, Lee 4, Cheek, Kinsey Newman, Shannon, Moeller, Rachel Anderson, Drew Lewis.
Records -- Maquoketa (6-17); North Scott (17-7).
West Liberty 12, Bellevue 0
Bellevue;000;00;--;0
West Liberty;047;1x;--;12;4
West Liberty stats only
WP -- Isabelle True. RBI -- Finley Hall, Brittney Harned, True.
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Keokuk 0 (3 inn.)
Keokuk;000;--;0;0;2
Louisa-Muscatine;192;--;12;13;0
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Zanger. Two or more hits -- LM, Maddie Mashek 3, Katie Koppe 3, Brynn Jeambey. RBI -- LM, Mashek 2, Koppe 2, Kylee Sanders, Mckenna Hohenadel, H. Sanders, Jeambey, Kenna Law.
Wilton 10, Cascade 8
Cascade;000;503;0;--;8;15;1
Wilton;441;010;x;--;10;15;2
WP -- Mila Johnson. LP -- Hailey Hannan. Two or more hits -- C, Whitney Clemens 3, Devin Simon, Addy Weber, Lidia Boeffeli, Hannan; W, Mallory Lange, Kortney Drake, Payton Ganzer, Peyton Souhrada, Taylor Garvin, Madelyn Wade. 2B -- C, Taylor Menster, Clemens; W, Garvin, Lange, Ganzer, Wade, Charlotte Brown. HR -- C, Simon; W, Souhrada, Chloe Wells. RBI -- C, Simon 2, Weber 2, Menster, Morgan Kremer; W, Souhrada 4, Wade 2, Ganzer, Garvin, Wells.
Maquoketa Valley 7-2, Bellevue Marquette 4-4
Game 1
Maquoketa Valley;000;210;4;--;7;11;4
Bellevue Marquette;301;000;0;--;4;7;1
WP -- Payton Beaman. LP -- Grace Tath. Two or more hits -- MV, Allie Knipper, Taya Tucker, Beaman; BM, Holly Kremer, Tath. 2B -- MV, Beaman. HR -- BM, Kremer. RBI -- MV, Beaman 2, Tucker, Krista Ries; BM, Kremer, Tath.
Game 2
Maquoketa Valley;000;101;0;--;2;6;2
Bellevue Marquette;000;121;x;--;4;7;3
WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Rylie Aldrich. Two or more hits -- MV, Maddy Anderegg 3, Aldrich; BM, Delaney Banowetz, Tath. 2B -- MV, Beaman; BM, Katherine Himbach. RBI -- MV, Aldrich, K. Ries; BM, Banowetz, Tath, Kaylee Koos.
