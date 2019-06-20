Baseball

Thursday's scores

Metro

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Muscatine 4

Davenport North 8-2, Fort Madison 1-4

Area

Alburnett 11-5, Midland 3-3

Bellevue 13, West Liberty 5

Central DeWitt 8-6, South Tama 3-5

Clinton Prince of Peace 7, Starmont 6

Highland 6-3, Wapello 4-5

Game 1

Highland;000;420;0;--;6;5;2

Wapello;000;004;0;--;4;6;0

WP -- Jacob Leonard. LP -- Joseph Stewart. Two or more hits -- H, Jordan Sosa. 2B -- W, Aiden Housman. RBI -- H, Sosa 2, Connor Grinstead 2, Cael Yeggy; W, Tate Kronfeldt 2, Brenton Ross 2.

Game 2

Wapello;100;020;1;--;5;9;1

Highland;000;300;0;--;3;4;0

WP -- Chase Witte. LP -- Grant Colbert. Two or more hits -- W, Witte, Kronfeldt, Daniel Meeker, Keaton Mitchell. 2B -- W, Mitchell, Housman. RBI -- W, Kronfeldt, Mitchell, Joel Chaney; H, Trevor McFarland 2.

Iowa City Regina 19, Northeast 1

Regina;705;070;--;19;14;0

Northeast;001;000;--;1;4;1

Northeast stats only

LP -- Riley Wolfe. 2B -- Dakota Stevenson, Samuel Moraetes. RBI -- Stevenson.

Softball

Thursday's scores

Metro

North Scott 11, Maquoketa 0 (5 innings)

Area

Alburnett 8-6, Midland 0-0

Bellevue Marquette 4-4, Maquoketa Valley 2-7

Camanche 10, West Branch 2

Durant 5, Monticello 0

Iowa City Regina 11, Northeast 1

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Keokuk 0

West Liberty 12, Bellevue 0

Wilton 10, Cascade 8

IGHSAU rankings

Class 5A

Team;Record;LW

1. Waukee;23-1;1

2. West Des Moines Valley;17-2;2

3. Fort Dodge;18-3;3

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;19-1;4

5. Iowa City High;18-4;5

6. Indianola;17-4;7

7. Ottumwa;17-3;6

8. Johnston;16-7;8

9. Pleasant Valley;15-8;9

10. Muscatine;16-5;11

11. Cedar Rapids Prairie;16-5;14

12. Southeast Polk;13-7;12

13. Bettendorf;16-8;NR

14. Dubuque Hempstead;17-5;10

15. Des Moines East;14-8;NR

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (13); Ankeny Centennial (15)

Class 4A

Team;Record;LW

1. Carlisle;20-2;2

2. ADM (Adel);19-3;1

3. Charles City;25-0;3

4. North Scott;16-7;6

5. Dallas Center-Grimes;15-8;4

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;21-2;8

7. Independence;21-10;5

8. West Delaware;20-8;7

9. Ballard;19-7;9

10. Cedar Rapids Xavier;14-8;10

11. Norwalk;14-6;11

12. Central DeWitt;17-5;12

13. Mount Pleasant;15-8;15

14. Boone;14-8;NR

15. Webster City;14-4;NR

Dropped out: Oskaloosa (13); Harlan (14)

Class 3A

Team;Record;LW

1. Davenport Assumption;23-1;1

2. Louisa-Muscatine;23-1;3

3. Humboldt;17-2;2

4. West Liberty;14-1;6

5. Waterloo Columbus;17-3;4

6. Treynor;18-1;7

7. Albia;16-3;8

8. Solon;18-8;5

9. Anamosa;20-2;12

10. Camanche;22-2;11

11. New Hampton;20-4;13

12. Mount Vernon;20-5;9

13. Atlantic;21-3;10

14. Williamsburg;20-8;NR

15. Spirit Lake;17-4;15

Dropped out: Crestwood (14)

Class 2A

Team;Record;LW

1. North Linn;25-3;1

2. Durant;16-6;2

3. Pleasantville;17-5;3

4. Jesup;17-6;4

5. West Monona;16-4;6

6. Central Springs;18-6;8

7. Iowa City Regina;9-12;5

8. Wilton;13-11;7

9. Alta-Aurelia;13-3;9

10. West Sioux;18-3;11

11. Beckman Catholic;18-10;12

12. East Marshall;18-4;10

13. West Lyon;14-6;14

14. Ogden;16-5;NR

15. Mount Ayr;12-2;15

Dropped out: Emmetsburg (13)

Class 1A

Team;Record;LW

1. Collins-Maxwell;14-1;1

2. Lisbon;17-4;2

3. Clarksville;19-0;3

4. Newell-Fonda;20-5;4

5. Akron-Westfield;14-7;8

6. BCLUW;18-9;5

7. AGWSR;13-4;6

8. Lynnville-Sully;18-4;9

9. Algona Garrigan;20-3;11

10. Janesville;9-5;7

11. West Harrison;17-2;NR

12. Westwood;16-8;10

13. Twin Cedars;19-2;NR

14. South O'Brien;14-3;12

15. North Mahaska;12-6;NR

Dropped out: Central City (13); Ridge View (14); Sigourney (15)

North Scott 11, Maquoketa 0 (5 inn.)

Maquoketa;000;00;--;0;0;1

North Scott;042;5x;--;11;12;0

WP -- Ashlynn Shannon. LP -- Carlene Paul. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Abby Moeller 3, Sam Lee, Shannon. 2B -- NS, Ryann Cheek, Moeller. 3B -- NS, Lee. HR -- Lee, Shannon. RBI -- North Scott, Lee 4, Cheek, Kinsey Newman, Shannon, Moeller, Rachel Anderson, Drew Lewis.

Records -- Maquoketa (6-17); North Scott (17-7).

West Liberty 12, Bellevue 0

Bellevue;000;00;--;0

West Liberty;047;1x;--;12;4

West Liberty stats only

WP -- Isabelle True. RBI -- Finley Hall, Brittney Harned, True.

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Keokuk 0 (3 inn.)

Keokuk;000;--;0;0;2

Louisa-Muscatine;192;--;12;13;0

WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Zanger. Two or more hits -- LM, Maddie Mashek 3, Katie Koppe 3, Brynn Jeambey. RBI -- LM, Mashek 2, Koppe 2, Kylee Sanders, Mckenna Hohenadel, H. Sanders, Jeambey, Kenna Law.

Wilton 10, Cascade 8

Cascade;000;503;0;--;8;15;1

Wilton;441;010;x;--;10;15;2

WP -- Mila Johnson. LP -- Hailey Hannan. Two or more hits -- C, Whitney Clemens 3, Devin Simon, Addy Weber, Lidia Boeffeli, Hannan; W, Mallory Lange, Kortney Drake, Payton Ganzer, Peyton Souhrada, Taylor Garvin, Madelyn Wade. 2B -- C, Taylor Menster, Clemens; W, Garvin, Lange, Ganzer, Wade, Charlotte Brown. HR -- C, Simon; W, Souhrada, Chloe Wells. RBI -- C, Simon 2, Weber 2, Menster, Morgan Kremer; W, Souhrada 4, Wade 2, Ganzer, Garvin, Wells.

Maquoketa Valley 7-2, Bellevue Marquette 4-4

Game 1

Maquoketa Valley;000;210;4;--;7;11;4

Bellevue Marquette;301;000;0;--;4;7;1

WP -- Payton Beaman. LP -- Grace Tath. Two or more hits -- MV, Allie Knipper, Taya Tucker, Beaman; BM, Holly Kremer, Tath. 2B -- MV, Beaman. HR -- BM, Kremer. RBI -- MV, Beaman 2, Tucker, Krista Ries; BM, Kremer, Tath.

Game 2

Maquoketa Valley;000;101;0;--;2;6;2

Bellevue Marquette;000;121;x;--;4;7;3

WP -- Sunny North. LP -- Rylie Aldrich. Two or more hits -- MV, Maddy Anderegg 3, Aldrich; BM, Delaney Banowetz, Tath. 2B -- MV, Beaman; BM, Katherine Himbach. RBI -- MV, Aldrich, K. Ries; BM, Banowetz, Tath, Kaylee Koos.

