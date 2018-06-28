Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;12;2;20;4

Davenport Central;;10;4;20;8

Assumption;;9;5;21;9

Pleasant Valley;;7;4;16;13

Davenport West;;7;7;13;11

Davenport North;;7;7;12;13

Burlington;;5;7;9;14

Clinton;;4;10;8;15

Bettendorf;;3;10;7;20

Muscatine;;3;10;3;16

Thursday's results

Bettendorf 11, Clinton 3

Clinton 14, Bettendorf 8

Davenport Central 4, Davenport West 3

Davenport Central 5, Davenport West 4 

Davenport North 2, Muscatine 1

Davenport North 6, Muscatine 2 

North Scott 2, Assumption 0 

North Scott 9, Assumption 0

Pleasant Valley at Burlington, postponed

North Scott 2-9, Davenport Assumption 0-0

First game

Davenport Assumption;000;000;0;--;0;6;2

North Scott;000;101;x;--;2;6;1

Nick Gottilla, Brandon Schlichting (6) and Jayson Willers; Kyle Denison and Tony Barreca. WP -- Denison 4-0. LP -- Gottilla 3-1. 2B -- Assumption, Ryan Wohlers, Schlichting. RBI -- North Scott, Cayle Webster

Second game

Davenport Assumption;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

North Scott;002;133;x;--;9;12;0

Ryan Wohlers, Seth Schneiderman (6) and Jayson Willers, Seth Adrian (6); Grayson Drezek and Tony Barreca. WP -- Drezek 4-0. LP -- Wohlers 3-1. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Chase Moseley 2, Eric Dobbe 2, Austin Helton 2, Cayle Webster 2, Brooks Sunny 2, Jake Matthaidess 2. 3B -- North Scott, Helton. RBI -- North Scott, Sunny 2, Matthaidess 2, Moseley, Dobbe, Helton. Records -- Assumption 21-9, 9-5; North Scott 20-4, 12-2

Davenport Central 4-5, Davenport West 3-4

First game

West;000;110;1;--;3;6;1

Central;100;000;3;--;4;9;1

Alex Hunt, Adam Good (7) and Ryan McKown; Anthony McKee, Anthony Smith (7) and Zach Wirt. WP -- Smith (3-0). LP -- Good (1-3). Two or more hits -- West, McKown; Central, Will Kranz 3, Adin DeLaRosa. 2B -- West, McKown; Central, Connor Bedell. RBIs -- West, McKown, Hunt, Izaiah Schaeffer Houston; Central, Elijah Mitchell 2, DeLaRosa, Josh Hann

Second game 

West;000;000;22;--;4;7;1

Central;101;000;03;--;5;8;0

Jared Black and McKown; Wirt, Kranz (6) and Nick Fleming. WP -- Kranz (2-2). LP -- Black (0-2). Two or more hits -- West, McKown, Trevor Burkhart; Central, Kranz. 2B -- West, McKown, Clayton Nettleton; Central, Fleming, Brendan Gogulich. RBIs -- West, Burkhart 2, Nettleton, Noah McCreary; Central, Kranz 2, DeLaRosa, Hann

North 2-6, Muscatine 1-2

First game

Muscatine;100;000;0;--;1;3;1

North;010;001;0;--;2;5;3

WP -- Blake Stoughton. LP -- Joe Morrison. 2B -- North, Cody Depardo, Jared Beck, Stoughton. RBI -- North, Brian Verdon.

Second game

Muscatine;100;010;0;--;2;10;2

North;302;100;0;--;6;10;0

WP -- Griffin Leibold. LP -- Drew Logel. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Chandler Matos 3, Clayton Carlson; North, Donovan Weaver 3, Jared Beck, Bryan Verdon. 2B -- Muscatine, Logel; North, Beck. RBI -- Muscatine, Logel, Bryce Owen; North, Beck 2, Weaver, Verdon, Nate Williams.

Records -- North 13-13

Louisa Muscatine 1, Wapello 0

Louisa Muscatine;000;100;0;--;1;7;1

Wapello;000;000;0;--;0;4;1

WP -- Mason McCulley. LP -- Sam Short. Two or more hits -- Louisa Muscatine, Tyler Carter; Wapello, Trenton Massner. 2B -- Louisa Muscatine, Carter; Wapello, Massner. RBI -- Louisa Muscatine, Jackson Soy.

Camanche 8-10, Northeast 4-0

First game

Northeast;000;002;2;--;4;8;3

Camanche;113;003;x;--;8;15;1

Cade Everson, Jimmy Sbertoli (7), Jake Drury (7). Travis Luett, Tristen Daniels (6). Two or more hits -- Northeast, Cade Hughes, Tristen Daniels; Camanche, Evan Hall 3, Mason Kagemann 3, Jake Drury, Mason Byrns. 2B -- Northeast, Travis Luett, Tristen Daniels; Camanche, Cade Everson, Mason Kagemann, Mason Byrns. HR -- Camanche, Mason Byrns. RBI -- Northeast, Tristen Daniels 2, Travis Luett 2; Camanche, Mason Byrns 2, Mason Kagemann 2, Jake Drury, Caleb Delzell

Second game 

Northeast;000;00;--;0;0;4

Camanche;100;18;--;10;9;1

WP -- Jake Drury. LP -- Samuel Moraetes. Two or more hits -- Camanche, Cade Everson, Evan Hall. 2B -- Camanche, Cade Everson. RBI -- Camanche, Caleb Delzell 2, Cade Everson 2, Mason Kagemann, Mason Byrns, Kyle DeWeerdt

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;16;2;32;3

Pleasant Valley;;14;2;24;6

Muscatine;;12;6;25;11

Burlington;;10;6;26;7

North Scott;;10;8;24;10

Bettendorf;;8;8;18;12

Davenport West;;7;9;20;14

Davenport Central;;3;13;6;17

Davenport North;;3;15;10;21

Clinton;;1;15;1;24

Thursday's results

Assumption 4, North Scott 0

Assumption 8, North Scott 0

Muscatine 5, Davenport North 4

Muscatine 15, Davenport North 5

Clinton at Bettendorf

Davenport West at Davenport Central

Pleasant Valley at Burlington, postponed

Muscatine 5-15, North 4-5

First game

Muscatine;300;100;1;--;5;10;0

North;200;002;0;--;4;9;4

WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Cristal Baker. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett, Morgan Hogenson, Kaylynn Salyars; North, Molly Freeman, Kenzie Tronnes. 2B -- Muscatine, Salyars. HR -- North, Freeman. RBI -- Muscatine, Rylie Moss, Hogenson, Kate Nelson; North, Freeman 2, Maya Beasley 2.

Second game

Muscatine;282;03;--;15;15;2

North;200;21;--;5;9;2

WP -- Kaitlyn Bierman. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 4, Catie Cole 3, Morgan Hogenson 3; North, Kenzie Tronnes, Rileigh Antle, Maya Beasley. 2B -- Muscatine, Cole 3, Hogenson, Kate Nelson, Emily Nietzel; North, Kyleigh Coin. HR -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 2. RBI -- Muscatine, Reynolds 5, Hogenson 3, Cole 2, K. Nelson 2, Nietzel, Rylie Moss, Haley Jarrett, Salyars; North, Ivy Wilmington 2, Morgan Newmyer.

Records -- North 10-21

Davenport Assumption 4-8, North Scott 0-0

Game 1

Assumption;200;002;0;--;4;8;3

N. Scott;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Ashlynn Shannon. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Olivia Wardlow, Nicole Yoder. HR -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Yoder.

Game 2

Assumption;301;400;0;--;8;10;0

N. Scott;000;000;0;--;0;4;2

WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Ryann Cheek. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Emma Johnson 3, Wardlow, Lea Nelson, Wohlers. 2B -- Assumption, Wardlow, Carlie Sammon; North Scott, Abby Moeller. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Johnson 2, Kelley.

Louisa Muscatine 4, Wapello 0

Louisa Muscatine;102;010;0;--;4;8;2

Wapello;000;000;0;--;0;1;1

Two or more hits -- Louisa Muscatine, Hailey Sanders 3, Kylee Sanders. 2B -- Louisa Muscatine, K. Sanders, H. Sanders; Wapello, Nao. RBI -- Louisa Muscatine, H. Sanders 3, Brynn Jeamby.

Camanche 5-3, Northeast 2-6

First game 

Northeast;000;011;000;--;2;7;0

Camanche;000;011;003;--;5;10;4

WP -- Abby Stock. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen, Claire Abbott; Camanche, Madi Parson 3, Tarah Wehde, Camaryn Carstensen. 2B -- Camanche, Madi Parson. HR -- Camanche, Marly Bussa. RBI -- Northeast, Casidy Dondiego; Camanche, Marly Bussa 3, Hanna Nissen, Madi Parson

Second game 

Northeast;001;113;0;--;6;8;0

Camanche;300;000;0;--;3;6;4

WP -- Alyssa Pessman. LP -- Tarah Wehde. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Alexis Ehlers, Claire Abbott; Camanche, Lauren Snyder. HR -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 2; Camanche, Lauren Synder. RBI -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Natalie Spooner, Audrey Morris; Camanche, Lauren Snyder 3

