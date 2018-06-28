Baseball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;12;2;20;4
Davenport Central;;10;4;20;8
Assumption;;9;5;21;9
Pleasant Valley;;7;4;16;13
Davenport West;;7;7;13;11
Davenport North;;7;7;12;13
Burlington;;5;7;9;14
Clinton;;4;10;8;15
Bettendorf;;3;10;7;20
Muscatine;;3;10;3;16
Thursday's results
Bettendorf 11, Clinton 3
Clinton 14, Bettendorf 8
Davenport Central 4, Davenport West 3
Davenport Central 5, Davenport West 4
Davenport North 2, Muscatine 1
Davenport North 6, Muscatine 2
North Scott 2, Assumption 0
North Scott 9, Assumption 0
Pleasant Valley at Burlington, postponed
North Scott 2-9, Davenport Assumption 0-0
First game
Davenport Assumption;000;000;0;--;0;6;2
North Scott;000;101;x;--;2;6;1
Nick Gottilla, Brandon Schlichting (6) and Jayson Willers; Kyle Denison and Tony Barreca. WP -- Denison 4-0. LP -- Gottilla 3-1. 2B -- Assumption, Ryan Wohlers, Schlichting. RBI -- North Scott, Cayle Webster
Second game
Davenport Assumption;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
North Scott;002;133;x;--;9;12;0
Ryan Wohlers, Seth Schneiderman (6) and Jayson Willers, Seth Adrian (6); Grayson Drezek and Tony Barreca. WP -- Drezek 4-0. LP -- Wohlers 3-1. Two or more hits -- North Scott, Chase Moseley 2, Eric Dobbe 2, Austin Helton 2, Cayle Webster 2, Brooks Sunny 2, Jake Matthaidess 2. 3B -- North Scott, Helton. RBI -- North Scott, Sunny 2, Matthaidess 2, Moseley, Dobbe, Helton. Records -- Assumption 21-9, 9-5; North Scott 20-4, 12-2
Davenport Central 4-5, Davenport West 3-4
First game
West;000;110;1;--;3;6;1
Central;100;000;3;--;4;9;1
Alex Hunt, Adam Good (7) and Ryan McKown; Anthony McKee, Anthony Smith (7) and Zach Wirt. WP -- Smith (3-0). LP -- Good (1-3). Two or more hits -- West, McKown; Central, Will Kranz 3, Adin DeLaRosa. 2B -- West, McKown; Central, Connor Bedell. RBIs -- West, McKown, Hunt, Izaiah Schaeffer Houston; Central, Elijah Mitchell 2, DeLaRosa, Josh Hann
Second game
West;000;000;22;--;4;7;1
Central;101;000;03;--;5;8;0
Jared Black and McKown; Wirt, Kranz (6) and Nick Fleming. WP -- Kranz (2-2). LP -- Black (0-2). Two or more hits -- West, McKown, Trevor Burkhart; Central, Kranz. 2B -- West, McKown, Clayton Nettleton; Central, Fleming, Brendan Gogulich. RBIs -- West, Burkhart 2, Nettleton, Noah McCreary; Central, Kranz 2, DeLaRosa, Hann
North 2-6, Muscatine 1-2
First game
Muscatine;100;000;0;--;1;3;1
North;010;001;0;--;2;5;3
WP -- Blake Stoughton. LP -- Joe Morrison. 2B -- North, Cody Depardo, Jared Beck, Stoughton. RBI -- North, Brian Verdon.
Second game
Muscatine;100;010;0;--;2;10;2
North;302;100;0;--;6;10;0
WP -- Griffin Leibold. LP -- Drew Logel. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Chandler Matos 3, Clayton Carlson; North, Donovan Weaver 3, Jared Beck, Bryan Verdon. 2B -- Muscatine, Logel; North, Beck. RBI -- Muscatine, Logel, Bryce Owen; North, Beck 2, Weaver, Verdon, Nate Williams.
Records -- North 13-13
Louisa Muscatine 1, Wapello 0
Louisa Muscatine;000;100;0;--;1;7;1
Wapello;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
WP -- Mason McCulley. LP -- Sam Short. Two or more hits -- Louisa Muscatine, Tyler Carter; Wapello, Trenton Massner. 2B -- Louisa Muscatine, Carter; Wapello, Massner. RBI -- Louisa Muscatine, Jackson Soy.
Camanche 8-10, Northeast 4-0
First game
Northeast;000;002;2;--;4;8;3
Camanche;113;003;x;--;8;15;1
Cade Everson, Jimmy Sbertoli (7), Jake Drury (7). Travis Luett, Tristen Daniels (6). Two or more hits -- Northeast, Cade Hughes, Tristen Daniels; Camanche, Evan Hall 3, Mason Kagemann 3, Jake Drury, Mason Byrns. 2B -- Northeast, Travis Luett, Tristen Daniels; Camanche, Cade Everson, Mason Kagemann, Mason Byrns. HR -- Camanche, Mason Byrns. RBI -- Northeast, Tristen Daniels 2, Travis Luett 2; Camanche, Mason Byrns 2, Mason Kagemann 2, Jake Drury, Caleb Delzell
Second game
Northeast;000;00;--;0;0;4
Camanche;100;18;--;10;9;1
WP -- Jake Drury. LP -- Samuel Moraetes. Two or more hits -- Camanche, Cade Everson, Evan Hall. 2B -- Camanche, Cade Everson. RBI -- Camanche, Caleb Delzell 2, Cade Everson 2, Mason Kagemann, Mason Byrns, Kyle DeWeerdt
Softball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;16;2;32;3
Pleasant Valley;;14;2;24;6
Muscatine;;12;6;25;11
Burlington;;10;6;26;7
North Scott;;10;8;24;10
Bettendorf;;8;8;18;12
Davenport West;;7;9;20;14
Davenport Central;;3;13;6;17
Davenport North;;3;15;10;21
Clinton;;1;15;1;24
Thursday's results
Assumption 4, North Scott 0
Assumption 8, North Scott 0
Muscatine 5, Davenport North 4
Muscatine 15, Davenport North 5
Clinton at Bettendorf
Davenport West at Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley at Burlington, postponed
Muscatine 5-15, North 4-5
First game
Muscatine;300;100;1;--;5;10;0
North;200;002;0;--;4;9;4
WP -- Carrie Nelson. LP -- Cristal Baker. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett, Morgan Hogenson, Kaylynn Salyars; North, Molly Freeman, Kenzie Tronnes. 2B -- Muscatine, Salyars. HR -- North, Freeman. RBI -- Muscatine, Rylie Moss, Hogenson, Kate Nelson; North, Freeman 2, Maya Beasley 2.
Second game
Muscatine;282;03;--;15;15;2
North;200;21;--;5;9;2
WP -- Kaitlyn Bierman. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 4, Catie Cole 3, Morgan Hogenson 3; North, Kenzie Tronnes, Rileigh Antle, Maya Beasley. 2B -- Muscatine, Cole 3, Hogenson, Kate Nelson, Emily Nietzel; North, Kyleigh Coin. HR -- Muscatine, Kaylie Reynolds 2. RBI -- Muscatine, Reynolds 5, Hogenson 3, Cole 2, K. Nelson 2, Nietzel, Rylie Moss, Haley Jarrett, Salyars; North, Ivy Wilmington 2, Morgan Newmyer.
Records -- North 10-21
Davenport Assumption 4-8, North Scott 0-0
Game 1
Assumption;200;002;0;--;4;8;3
N. Scott;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
WP -- Hannah Kelley. LP -- Ashlynn Shannon. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Olivia Wardlow, Nicole Yoder. HR -- Assumption, Anna Wohlers. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Yoder.
Game 2
Assumption;301;400;0;--;8;10;0
N. Scott;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
WP -- Allie Timmons. LP -- Ryann Cheek. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Emma Johnson 3, Wardlow, Lea Nelson, Wohlers. 2B -- Assumption, Wardlow, Carlie Sammon; North Scott, Abby Moeller. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Johnson 2, Kelley.
Louisa Muscatine 4, Wapello 0
Louisa Muscatine;102;010;0;--;4;8;2
Wapello;000;000;0;--;0;1;1
Two or more hits -- Louisa Muscatine, Hailey Sanders 3, Kylee Sanders. 2B -- Louisa Muscatine, K. Sanders, H. Sanders; Wapello, Nao. RBI -- Louisa Muscatine, H. Sanders 3, Brynn Jeamby.
Camanche 5-3, Northeast 2-6
First game
Northeast;000;011;000;--;2;7;0
Camanche;000;011;003;--;5;10;4
WP -- Abby Stock. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Bree Mangelsen, Claire Abbott; Camanche, Madi Parson 3, Tarah Wehde, Camaryn Carstensen. 2B -- Camanche, Madi Parson. HR -- Camanche, Marly Bussa. RBI -- Northeast, Casidy Dondiego; Camanche, Marly Bussa 3, Hanna Nissen, Madi Parson
Second game
Northeast;001;113;0;--;6;8;0
Camanche;300;000;0;--;3;6;4
WP -- Alyssa Pessman. LP -- Tarah Wehde. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Alexis Ehlers, Claire Abbott; Camanche, Lauren Snyder. HR -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 2; Camanche, Lauren Synder. RBI -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 3, Natalie Spooner, Audrey Morris; Camanche, Lauren Snyder 3
