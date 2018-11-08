Volleyball

Iowa state tournament

At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

Class 5A

Thursday's semifinals

Cedar Falls 25-25-25, Linn-Mar 22-16-12

Ankeny Centennial 25-24-25-20-17, West Des Moines Valley 16-26-19-25-15

Today's final

10 a.m. -- Cedar Falls (46-0) vs. Ankeny Centennial (40-3)

Class 4A

Thursday's semifinals

Dubuque Wahlert 18-25-25-25, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-19-21-15

Cedar Rapids Xavier 16-25-25-25, Dallas Center-Grimes 25-12-23-21

Today's final

12:15 p.m. -- Dubuque Wahlert (25-12) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (29-8)

Class 3A

Thursday's semifinals

Carroll Kuemper 25-23-21-25-15, Osage 18-25-25-21-13

Tipton 25-23-25-25, Mount Vernon 19-25-21-20

Today's final

2:30 p.m. -- Carroll Kuemper (44-1) vs. Tipton (39-3)

Class 2A

Thursday's semifinals

4 p.m. -- Unity Christian 25-20-25-25, Beckman Catholic 21-25-18-18

4 p.m. -- Western Christian 25-25-25, Sidney 20-17-15

Today's final

4:45 p.m. -- Unity Christian (32-6) vs. Western Christian (41-5)

Class 1A

Thursday's semifinals

6 p.m. -- Janesville 25-25-25, Tripoli 11-21-11

6 p.m. -- Holy Trinity Catholic 25-26-25-25, Gehlen Catholic 15-28-20-16

Today's final

7 p.m. -- Janesville (45-5) vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (37-3)

Kills -- Mount Vernon, Rory Light 16, Natalie Welch 9, Camryn Ellyson 5, Madi Cranston 4; Tipton, Sommer Daniel 27, Amanda Smith 12, Kamryn Chapman 10, Blake Ehler 8. Assists -- Mount Vernon, Ella Brase 25, Summer Brand 16; Tipton, Smith 31, Daniel 17. Aces -- Mount Vernon, Ellyson 5, Brase 3, Brand 3; Tipton, Smith 4, Madison O'Leary 2, Laken Hermiston. Blocks -- Mount Vernon, Annie Rhomberg 3, Ellyson 2, Light; Tipton, Ehler, Chapman. Digs -- Mount Vernon, Jorie Randall 16, Brase 7, Lauren Ryan 7; Tipton, Smith 19, Hermiston 12, Ehler 12, Karlee Kamberling 12.

Records: Mount Vernon 28-16 (final); Tipton 39-3

Football

Iowa playoffs

At UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Class 4A semifinals

Today's games

West Des Moines Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1), 4 p.m.

Southeast Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A semifinals

Thursday's games

Western Dubuque 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18

Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0), late

Class 3A final

Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. Xavier/Lewis Central winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2A semifinals

Saturday's games

Waukon (10-1) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-1), 4 p.m.

West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM, Monroe (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class 1A semifinals

Saturday's games

Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0), 10 a.m.

West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0), 1 p.m.

Class A semifinals

Today's games

West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0), 10 a.m.

Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW, Avoca (11-0), 1 p.m.

8-Player semifinals

Thursday's games

Rockford 52, Southeast Warren 19

New London 60, Fremont-Mills 54 (OT)

8-Player finals

Thursday, Nov. 15

Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.

