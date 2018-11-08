Volleyball
Iowa state tournament
At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
Class 5A
Thursday's semifinals
Cedar Falls 25-25-25, Linn-Mar 22-16-12
Ankeny Centennial 25-24-25-20-17, West Des Moines Valley 16-26-19-25-15
Today's final
10 a.m. -- Cedar Falls (46-0) vs. Ankeny Centennial (40-3)
Class 4A
Thursday's semifinals
Dubuque Wahlert 18-25-25-25, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-19-21-15
Cedar Rapids Xavier 16-25-25-25, Dallas Center-Grimes 25-12-23-21
Today's final
12:15 p.m. -- Dubuque Wahlert (25-12) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (29-8)
Class 3A
Thursday's semifinals
Carroll Kuemper 25-23-21-25-15, Osage 18-25-25-21-13
Tipton 25-23-25-25, Mount Vernon 19-25-21-20
Today's final
2:30 p.m. -- Carroll Kuemper (44-1) vs. Tipton (39-3)
Class 2A
Thursday's semifinals
4 p.m. -- Unity Christian 25-20-25-25, Beckman Catholic 21-25-18-18
4 p.m. -- Western Christian 25-25-25, Sidney 20-17-15
Today's final
4:45 p.m. -- Unity Christian (32-6) vs. Western Christian (41-5)
Class 1A
Thursday's semifinals
6 p.m. -- Janesville 25-25-25, Tripoli 11-21-11
6 p.m. -- Holy Trinity Catholic 25-26-25-25, Gehlen Catholic 15-28-20-16
Today's final
7 p.m. -- Janesville (45-5) vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (37-3)
Kills -- Mount Vernon, Rory Light 16, Natalie Welch 9, Camryn Ellyson 5, Madi Cranston 4; Tipton, Sommer Daniel 27, Amanda Smith 12, Kamryn Chapman 10, Blake Ehler 8. Assists -- Mount Vernon, Ella Brase 25, Summer Brand 16; Tipton, Smith 31, Daniel 17. Aces -- Mount Vernon, Ellyson 5, Brase 3, Brand 3; Tipton, Smith 4, Madison O'Leary 2, Laken Hermiston. Blocks -- Mount Vernon, Annie Rhomberg 3, Ellyson 2, Light; Tipton, Ehler, Chapman. Digs -- Mount Vernon, Jorie Randall 16, Brase 7, Lauren Ryan 7; Tipton, Smith 19, Hermiston 12, Ehler 12, Karlee Kamberling 12.
Records: Mount Vernon 28-16 (final); Tipton 39-3
Football
Iowa playoffs
At UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Class 4A semifinals
Today's games
West Des Moines Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1), 4 p.m.
Southeast Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class 3A semifinals
Thursday's games
Western Dubuque 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18
Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0), late
Class 3A final
Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. Xavier/Lewis Central winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2A semifinals
Saturday's games
Waukon (10-1) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-1), 4 p.m.
West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM, Monroe (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class 1A semifinals
Saturday's games
Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0), 10 a.m.
West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0), 1 p.m.
Class A semifinals
Today's games
West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0), 10 a.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW, Avoca (11-0), 1 p.m.
8-Player semifinals
Thursday's games
Rockford 52, Southeast Warren 19
New London 60, Fremont-Mills 54 (OT)
8-Player finals
Thursday, Nov. 15
Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.
