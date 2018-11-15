Football
Iowa playoffs
at Cedar Falls, UNI-Dome
Thursday's championship scores
8-player
New London 55, Rockford 14
Class A
Hudson 30, Avoca, AHSTW 7
Class 3A
Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)
Today's championship games
Class 1A
11 a.m. -- West Sioux (11-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (12-0)
Class 2A
2 p.m. -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM, Monroe (12-0)
Class 4A
7 p.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0)
Illinois playoffs
Saturday's semifinals
Class 8A
Chicago Brother Rice (12-0) at Chicago Marist (11-1)
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Loyola Academy (9-3)
Class 7A
Batavia (12-0) at Nazareth Academy (11-1)
Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-1) at St. Charles North (9-3)
Class 6A
Cary-Grove (12-0) at Niles Notre Dame (10-2)
Oak Lawn Richards (12-0) at Crete-Monee (9-3)
Class 5A
Lombard Montini (11-1) at Sterling (11-1)
Country Club Hills Hillcrest (12-0) at Joliet Catholic Academy (8-4)
Class 4A
Richmond-Burton (11-1) at Elmhurst IC Catholic (12-0)
Rochester (11-1) at Kankakee McNamara (11-1)
Class 3A
Byron (12-0) at Herscher (8-4)
Carlinville (12-0) at Monticello (12-0)
Class 2A
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12-0) at Eastland-Pearl City (12-0)
Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at Decatur St. Teresa (12-0)
Class 1A
Forreston (10-2) at Lena-Winslow (11-1)
Camp Point Central (11-1) at Argenta-Oreana (12-0)
Girls basketball
IGHSAU preseason rankings
Class 5A
School;2017-18 Record
1. Southeast Polk;19-4
2. Johnston;21-4
3. Waukee;19-5
4. Iowa City High;25-1
5. West Des Moines Valley;13-11
6. Cedar Falls;22-2
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie;16-7
8. Iowa City West;19-7
9. Dowling Catholic;20-4
10. Ankeny Centennial;19-4
11. Dubuque Hemsptead;16-7
12. Ames;10-13
13. Des Moines East;13-10
14. Ottumwa;12-10
15. Davenport North;13-10
Class 4A
School;2017-18 Record
1. Marion;26-0
2. North Scott;20-3
3. Mason City;14-10
4. Grinnell;23-3
5. Cedar Rapdis Xavier;14-9
6. Western Dubuque;18-5
7. LeMars;18-7
8. Boone;22-2
9. Fairfield;19-5
10. Bishop Heelan;14-9
11. Lewis Central;22-1
12. Waverly-Shell Rock;16-7
13. Knoxville;16-7
14. Denison-Schleswig;16-7
15. Winterset;13-8
Class 3A
School;2017-18 Record
1. North Polk;22-4
2. Clear Lake;22-3
3. Red Oak;21-3
4. South Tama;15-10
5. Center Point-Urbana;22-4
6. Osage;23-1
7. Algona;19-5
8. Waukon;14-7
9. Central Lee;21-2
10. Shenandoah;15-7
11. Crestwood;26-0
12. Roland-Story;20-3
13. Okoboji;18-5
14. Davenport Assumption;16-9
15. Des Mones Christian;20-5
Class 2A
School;2017-18 Record
1. Grundy Center;24-2
2. Treynor;23-2
3. Central Decatur;25-1
4. Cherokee;21-2
5. Cascade;25-3
6. Dike-New Hartford;23-3
7. South Central Calhoun;22-3
8. Van Buren;17-7
9. Panorama;23-2
10. North Linn;23-1
11. Sumner-Fredericksburg;20-3
12. Bellevue;19-6
13. Iowa City Regina;21-5
14. Mediapolis;19-5
15. Martensdale-St. Marys;18-6
Class 1A
School;2017-18;Record
1. Newell-Fonda;26-1
2. Montezuma;20-4
3. West Hancock;21-3
4. North Mahaska;22-1
5. AGWSR;21-3
6. CAM;18-5
7. Westwood;17-6
8. Seymour;23-1
9. Clarksville;20-4
10. Lynnville-Sully;17-8
11. Janesville;21-3
12. Colo-Nesco;18-5
13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;24-2
14. Gehlen Catholic;15-8
15. Akron-Westfield;18-6
Riverdale 49, Ridgewood 27
Riverdale -- Lauren Lodico 1 1-2 0 3, Molly Sharp 3 0-1 0 7, Alecea Mendoza 0 0-0 3 0, Shae Hanrahan 5 5-6 1 15, Ashley Garber 4 0-1 3 9, Brooke Smeltzly 3 1-2 0 8, Katelyn Oleson 2 0-3 1 4, Morgan Caves 1 1-2 3 3, Abigail Weaver 0 0-0 1 0, Hope Jackson 0 0-0 1 0, Sarah Saddoris 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 19 8-17 15 49
Ridgewood -- Kendall Lewis 2 1-2 5 5, Brooke Jackson 0 0-0 3 0, Lauren Anderson 1 0-0 3 2, Brecken Adamson 3 1-2 2 7,Lizzy Ratliff 0 2-2 0 2, Lauren Curry 1 1-2 2 4, Kennedy Nelson 0 0-0 1 0, Megan Kenney 0 0-0 1 0, Paige Leander 2 3-4 3 7. Totals 9 8-12 20 27
Riverdale;6;19;11;13;--;49
Ridgewood;9;5;8;5;--;27
3-point goals -- Riverdale 3 (Sharp, Garber, Smeltzly); Ridgewood 1 (Curry). Fouled -- Ridgewood (Lewis). Records -- Riverdale 4-0
Annawan 53, St. Bede 41
Annawan -- Miller 8 3-10 3 19, Rico 4 6-12 2 16, Manuel 8 0-0 4 16, Peterson 0 2-2 1 2, Randall 0 0-0 2 0, Baele 0 0-0 0 0, Park 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 11-24 12 53
St. Bede -- Cattani 5 0-0 2 11, Johnson 4 2-3 1 10, Eustice 1 3-4 3 5, Bosnich 3 0-0 3 6, Ochuba 2 0-2 3 4, Brady 1 0-0 0 3, Needs 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 17 5-9 12 41
Annawan;12;14;13;14;--;53
St. Bede;8;14;10;9;--;41
3-point goals -- Annawan (Rico 2); St. Bede 2 (Cattani, Brady)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.