Thursday's championship scores

8-player

New London 55, Rockford 14

Class A

Hudson 30, Avoca, AHSTW 7

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)

Today's championship games

Class 1A

11 a.m. -- West Sioux (11-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (12-0)

Class 2A

2 p.m. -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM, Monroe (12-0)

Class 4A

7 p.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0) 

Illinois playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice (12-0) at Chicago Marist (11-1)

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Loyola Academy (9-3)

Class 7A

Batavia (12-0) at Nazareth Academy (11-1)

Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-1) at St. Charles North (9-3)

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (12-0) at Niles Notre Dame (10-2)

Oak Lawn Richards (12-0) at Crete-Monee (9-3)

Class 5A

Lombard Montini (11-1) at Sterling (11-1)

Country Club Hills Hillcrest (12-0) at Joliet Catholic Academy (8-4)

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton (11-1) at Elmhurst IC Catholic (12-0)

Rochester (11-1) at Kankakee McNamara (11-1)

Class 3A

Byron (12-0) at Herscher (8-4)

Carlinville (12-0) at Monticello (12-0)

Class 2A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12-0) at Eastland-Pearl City (12-0)

Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at Decatur St. Teresa (12-0)

Class 1A

Forreston (10-2) at Lena-Winslow (11-1)

Camp Point Central (11-1) at Argenta-Oreana (12-0)

Girls basketball

IGHSAU preseason rankings

Class 5A

School;2017-18 Record

1. Southeast Polk;19-4

2. Johnston;21-4

3. Waukee;19-5

4. Iowa City High;25-1

5. West Des Moines Valley;13-11

6. Cedar Falls;22-2

7. Cedar Rapids Prairie;16-7

8. Iowa City West;19-7

9. Dowling Catholic;20-4

10. Ankeny Centennial;19-4

11. Dubuque Hemsptead;16-7

12. Ames;10-13

13. Des Moines East;13-10

14. Ottumwa;12-10

15. Davenport North;13-10

Class 4A

School;2017-18 Record

1. Marion;26-0

2. North Scott;20-3

3. Mason City;14-10

4. Grinnell;23-3

5. Cedar Rapdis Xavier;14-9

6. Western Dubuque;18-5

7. LeMars;18-7

8. Boone;22-2

9. Fairfield;19-5

10. Bishop Heelan;14-9

11. Lewis Central;22-1

12. Waverly-Shell Rock;16-7

13. Knoxville;16-7

14. Denison-Schleswig;16-7

15. Winterset;13-8

Class 3A

School;2017-18 Record

1. North Polk;22-4

2. Clear Lake;22-3

3. Red Oak;21-3

4. South Tama;15-10

5. Center Point-Urbana;22-4

6. Osage;23-1

7. Algona;19-5

8. Waukon;14-7

9. Central Lee;21-2

10. Shenandoah;15-7

11. Crestwood;26-0

12. Roland-Story;20-3

13. Okoboji;18-5

14. Davenport Assumption;16-9

15. Des Mones Christian;20-5

Class 2A

School;2017-18 Record

1. Grundy Center;24-2

2. Treynor;23-2

3. Central Decatur;25-1

4. Cherokee;21-2

5. Cascade;25-3

6. Dike-New Hartford;23-3

7. South Central Calhoun;22-3

8. Van Buren;17-7

9. Panorama;23-2

10. North Linn;23-1

11. Sumner-Fredericksburg;20-3

12. Bellevue;19-6

13. Iowa City Regina;21-5

14. Mediapolis;19-5

15. Martensdale-St. Marys;18-6

Class 1A

School;2017-18;Record

1. Newell-Fonda;26-1

2. Montezuma;20-4

3. West Hancock;21-3

4. North Mahaska;22-1

5. AGWSR;21-3

6. CAM;18-5

7. Westwood;17-6

8. Seymour;23-1

9. Clarksville;20-4

10. Lynnville-Sully;17-8

11. Janesville;21-3

12. Colo-Nesco;18-5

13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;24-2

14. Gehlen Catholic;15-8

15. Akron-Westfield;18-6

Riverdale 49, Ridgewood 27

Riverdale -- Lauren Lodico 1 1-2 0 3, Molly Sharp 3 0-1 0 7, Alecea Mendoza 0 0-0 3 0, Shae Hanrahan 5 5-6 1 15, Ashley Garber 4 0-1 3 9, Brooke Smeltzly 3 1-2 0 8, Katelyn Oleson 2 0-3 1 4, Morgan Caves 1 1-2 3 3, Abigail Weaver 0 0-0 1 0, Hope Jackson 0 0-0 1 0, Sarah Saddoris 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 19 8-17 15 49

Ridgewood -- Kendall Lewis 2 1-2 5 5, Brooke Jackson 0 0-0 3 0, Lauren Anderson 1 0-0 3 2, Brecken Adamson 3 1-2 2 7,Lizzy Ratliff 0 2-2 0 2, Lauren Curry 1 1-2 2 4, Kennedy Nelson 0 0-0 1 0, Megan Kenney 0 0-0 1 0, Paige Leander 2 3-4 3 7. Totals 9 8-12 20 27 

Riverdale;6;19;11;13;--;49

Ridgewood;9;5;8;5;--;27

3-point goals -- Riverdale 3 (Sharp, Garber, Smeltzly); Ridgewood 1 (Curry). Fouled -- Ridgewood (Lewis). Records -- Riverdale 4-0

Annawan 53, St. Bede 41

Annawan -- Miller 8 3-10 3 19, Rico 4 6-12 2 16, Manuel 8 0-0 4 16, Peterson 0 2-2 1 2, Randall 0 0-0 2 0, Baele 0 0-0 0 0, Park 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 11-24 12 53

St. Bede -- Cattani 5 0-0 2 11, Johnson 4 2-3 1 10, Eustice 1 3-4 3 5, Bosnich 3 0-0 3 6, Ochuba 2 0-2 3 4, Brady 1 0-0 0 3, Needs 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 17 5-9 12 41

Annawan;12;14;13;14;--;53

St. Bede;8;14;10;9;--;41

3-point goals -- Annawan (Rico 2); St. Bede 2 (Cattani, Brady)

