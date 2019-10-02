Football

Week 6 schedule

Today's game

Iowa City High (2-3, 1-0) at Davenport North (3-2, 0-1)

Friday's games

Iowa metro

Assumption (3-2, 1-0) at Central DeWitt (2-3, 0-1)

Burlington (1-4, 0-1) at Bettendorf (4-1, 1-0)

Clinton (0-5, 0-1) at Clear Creek-Amana (3-2, 0-1)

Davenport West (2-3, 0-1) at Davenport Central (2-3, 1-0)

Iowa City Liberty (4-1, 1-0) at North Scott (4-1, 1-0)

Pleasant Valley (1-4, 0-1) at Muscatine (1-4, 0-1)

Western Big Six

Galesburg (1-4, 0-3) at Moline (3-2, 2-1)

Geneseo (3-2, 1-2) at Quincy (3-2, 2-1)

Sterling (5-0, 3-0) at Rock Island (3-2, 2-1)

Iowa area

Marion (0-5, 0-1) at Maquoketa (2-3, 0-1)

Camanche (3-2, 0-1) at Louisa-Muscatine (4-1, 1-0)

Mount Vernon (2-3, 1-0) at Tipton (3-2, 1-0)

West Liberty (2-3, 0-1) at West Burlington/Notre Dame (1-4, 0-1)

Dyersville Beckman (4-1, 1-0) at Bellevue (1-4, 0-1)

Columbus Junction at Mediapolis (4-1, 1-0)

West Branch (5-0, 1-0) at North Cedar (4-1, 1-0)

Northeast (1-4, 0-1) at Cascade (1-4, 0-1)

Wapello (2-3, 0-1) at Wilton (1-4, 0-1)

Durant (2-3, 0-1) at Cardinal (4-1, 0-1)

Easton Valley (5-0, 3-0) at Central City (3-2, 2-1)

Midland (3-2, 1-2) at West Central (1-4, 1-2)

Illinois area

West Central (3-2, 1-2) at Mercer County (2-3, 1-2)

Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0, 3-0) at Ridgewood (5-0, 3-0)

Mid-County (2-3, 1-2) at Princeville (4-1, 2-1)

West Carroll (4-1, 2-1) at Forreston (5-0, 3-0)

Monmouth-Roseville (1-4, 0-2) at Erie-Prophetstown (2-3, 1-2)

Kewanee (3-2, 2-0) vs. St. Bede (0-5, 0-3)

Riverdale (2-3, 1-2) at Sherrard (1-4, 1-2)

Fulton (3-2, 2-1) at Orion (4-1, 2-0)

Bureau Valley (0-5, 0-2) at Morrison (5-0, 3-0)

Sterling Newman (4-1, 1-1) at Rockridge (2-3, 0-3)

Saturday's game

Western Big Six

United Township (1-4, 0-3) at Alleman (2-3, 2-1)

Boys Soccer

Macomb 4, O-S 0

Halftime M 1, O-S 0. Goals -- M Leif Barmann 37th minute, M Leighton Holthaus 51st minute, Barmann 63rd minute, Adam Farr (pk) 67th minute. Shots -- O-S 4, M 4. Corner kicks -- O-S 3, M 1. Saves -- O-S (Trey Erdmann 5); M (Carter Benson 1). Fouls -- O-S 5, M 11.

Record: Orion-Sherrard 11-7.

Boys Golf

Lincoln Trail Conference meet

At Oak Run, Dahinda (par 71)

Team scores -- 1. Ridgewood 319, 2. Williamsfield 324, 3. United 350, 4. Mid-County 351, 5. Mercer County 358, 6. Annawan-Wethersfield 392, 7. Princeville 428, 8. Stark County 429.

Top 10 individuals -- 1. Thomas Bumann, Ridg., 74, 2. Calvin Peterson, Will., 76, 3. Austin Larson, Will., 77, 4. Bill Bumann, Ridg., 78, T5. Drew Brown, Uni., and Ganon Greenman, Ridg., 80, 7 T7. Lorin Peterson, Will., and Tristan Rogers, Mid-Co, 83, 9. Trey Rogers, Mid-Co, 85,10. Donovan Ford, SC, 86.

Ridgewood -- T. Bumann 74, B. Bumann 78, Greenman 80, Wiley Hart 87, Mitchell Brooks 91, Wyatt Moriarity 93.

Mid-County -- Tristan Rogers 83, Trey Rogers 85, Noah Thompson 90, Jaxson Willer 93, Caden Willer 94, David Mock 95.

Mercer County -- Robbie Holtschlag 87, Michael Smith 87, Gage Lager 89, Hunter Weeks 95, Caden Miller 103, Carson Clawson 110.

Annawan-Wethersfield -- Josh Sims 94, Rhett Hulick 96, Jacob Cathelyn 99, Austin Peck 103, Alex Ryan 116, Ben Ryan 116.

Girls Golf

Lincoln Trail Conference meet

At Oak Run, Dahinda (par 71)

Team scores -- 1. United 384, 2. Mercer County 409, 3. Princeville 462, 4. Biggsville West Central 470.

Top 10 individuals -- 1 Paige McKeown, Uni., 89, 2. Madison Lyndsey, Ridgewood, 90, 3. Elaina Fisher, WC, 92, T4. Rachael Adair, Stark County, and Emily Grodjesk, Uni., 93, 6. Haley Marshall, Uni., 95, 7. Mia Hillyer, MC, 99, 8. Callie Siering, MC, 100, 9. Kristina Snowdon, MC, 104, 10. Faith Erlacher, Mid-County, 105.

Mercer County -- Hillyer 99, Siering 100, Snowdon 104, Emma Saltzman 106, Emily Brown 118, Kylie Snyder 129.

Annawan-Wethersfield -- Hope Ericson 129, Chloe Liichow 141.

Mid-County -- Erlacher 105, Kathryn Goss 130, Annalyn Lovell 133.

Ridgewood -- Lyndsey 90.

Volleyball

Princeville 25-21-25, Mercer County 11-25-10

Kills -- MC, Ericka Sedam 7, Karli Stineman 6, Zoey Miller 2, Bella Cuellar 1. P, Brawley 11. Assists -- MC, Lillian Hucke 10. P, Kielion 20. Aces -- MC, Sinteman 4, Sedam 1. P, Brawley 8. Blocks -- MC, Stineman 2, Cuellar 2. P, Brawley 1. Digs -- MC, Cuellar 13, Stineman 9. P, Schupbach 16.

