Boys track and field

Deac Ryan Relays

At Eldridge

Teams — 1. Bettendorf 150; 2. Iowa City West 129; 3. Pleasant Valley 118; 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 75; 5. Dubuque Hempstead 65; 6. North Scott 49.5; 7. Davenport North 35; 8. Davenport Central 30; 9. Clinton 27; 10. Central DeWitt 25; 11. Davenport West 20.5; 12. Burlington 16

Discus — 1. Kaden Schilling (CR Prairie) 149-5; 2. Landon Green (IC West) 149-3; 3. Cade Collier (PV) 141-4; 4. Brant Carter (Dav. North) 138-10; 5. Brody Joens (CR Prairie) 138-5

Shot put — 1. Landon Green (IC West) 56-7 ½; 2. Aiden DeWitt (Hempstead) 48-8; 3. Griffen Deere (Bett) 47-11 ½; 4. Cade Collier (PV) 46-10; 5. Logan Stewart (Dav. North) 46-4

High jump — 1. Trent Allard (North Scott) 6-2; 2. Marcus Morgan (IC West) 6-2; 3. Porter Cottrell (PV) 5-11; 4. Alec Seifert (Dav. North) 5-9; 5. Ty Numkena (Bett) 5-9

Long jump — 1. Carter Bell (Bett) 21-5 ½; 2. Taven Harris (Burlington) 20-2 ¼; 3. Ryan Gudenkauf (IC West) 20-2; 4. Kelvin Mukosa (Bett) 20-0 ½; 5. Cole Mabry (IC West) 19-4 1/2

Sprint medley relay — 1. Bettendorf (Kalar, Smith-Reed, Desequeria, Porter) 1:34.09; 2. Davenport Central, 1:37.72; 3. Iowa City West, 1:39.57; 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:39.62; 5. Pleasant Valley, 1:40.81

3,200 — 1. Kole Sommer (PV) 9:43.66; 2. Owen Maloney (Hempstead) 9:50.11; 3. Kent Nichols (PV) 10:04.31; 4. Kameron Morgan (Dav. West) 10:17.75; 5. Nicolo Schianchi (IC West) 10:26.09

3,200 relay — 1. Pleasant Valley (Kaffenberger, Murphy, Sampson, Huhn) 8:14.16; 2. Bettendorf, 8:22.02; 3. Iowa City West, 8:23.52; 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 8:30.70; 5. North Scott, 8:39.31

Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Pleasant Valley (Cottrell, Graham, Wilson, Sturtzer) 1:02.75; 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:04.23; 3. Bettendorf, 1:05.67; 4. Davenport West, 1:06.14; 5. Central DeWitt, 1:06.97

100 — 1. Leo Desequeria (Bett) 11.47; 2. MeKou Smith-Reed (Bett) 11.82; 3. Shamar Wyatt (IC West) 11.88; 4. Zach Swart (CR Prairie) 11.89; 5. David Johnson (Clinton) 11.89

Distance medley relay — 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie (Corrin, Kilpatrick, Griffin, Pendergast) 3:44.19; 2. Bettendorf, 3:45.08; 3. North Scott, 3:46.82; 4. Pleasant Valley, 3:53.84; 5. Iowa City West, 3:55.62

400 — 1. Darien Porter (Bett) 48.51; 2. Graham Goering (IC West) 53.41; 3. Tyuss Bell (IC West) 53.82; 4. Travis Thomas (Dav. North) 54.32; 5. Taven Harris (Burlington) 54.41

800 relay — 1. Bettendorf (Kalar, Bell, Smith-Reed, Desequeria) 1:33.86; 2. Iowa City West, 1:35.81; 3. Central DeWitt, 1:36.93; 4. Clinton, 1:38.37; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:38.99

110 hurdles — 1. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 15.01; 2. Spencer Thomas (North Scott) 15.47; 3. Sam Sturtzer (PV) 15.61; 4. Ceondae Adams (CR Prairie) 15.95; 5. Porter Cottrell (PV) 16.28

800 — 1. David Holesinger (Hempstead) 1:58.57; 2. Ben Hermiston (Hempstead) 2:02.11; 3. Parker Huhn (PV) 2:03.22; 4. Ian Prescott (IC West) 2:06.75; 5. Brett Wisor (Dav. West) 2:07.72

200 — 1. Darien Porter (Bett) 22.59; 2. Joe Martinez (Dav. North) 24.73; 3. Ben Royer (PV) 24.79; 4. Shamar Wyatt (IC West) 24.87; 5. Andrew Schiltz (PV) 25.17

400 hurdles — 1. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 54.33; 2. Ethan Clarke (Bett) 56.65; 3. Ben Wilson (PV) 56.82; 4. Cole Mabry (IC West) 57.83; 5. Jason Lu (IC West) 58.73

1,600 — 1. Kolby Greiner (IC West) 4:29.33; 2. Ian Kaffenberger (PV) 4:31.65; 3. Jack Pendergast (CR Prairie) 4:35.90; 4. Ryan Winger (Hempstead) 4:36.16; 5. Max Murphy (PV) 4:40.34

400 relay — 1. Bettendorf (Kalar, Bell, Wray, Desequeria) 44.38; 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 44.42; 3. Iowa City West, 45.05; 4. Central DeWitt, 45.92; 5. North Scott, 45.94

1,600 relay — 1. Bettendorf (Smith, Smith-Reed, Scott, Porter) 3:28.29; 2. Dubuque Hempstead, 3:35.27; 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3:35.72; 4. Iowa City West, 3:39.49; 5. Clinton, 3:40.55

Annawan-Wethersfield Invitational

Teams -- 1. Rockridge 142; 2. Wethersfield 122; 3. Putnam County 88; 4. Stark County 47; 5. (tie) Abingdon-Avon 39; 5. (tie) Galva 39

100 dash -- 1. Julian Samuels (Wethersfield) 11.85; 2. Kaynen Boyd (Wethersfield) 11.98; 3. Jay Allbright (Abingdon-Avon) 12.33

200 dash -- 1. Kaynen Boyd (Wethersfield) 25.11; 2. Thomas Rollason (Rockridge) 26.36; 3. Tyler Carlson-Juhl (Abingdon-Avon) 27.35

400 dash -- 1. Nick Shuda (Rockridge) 53.70; 2. Gabe Rogers (Rockridge) 55.26; 3. Michael Dzierzynski (Putnam County) 58.04

800 run -- 1. Caelin Foley (Galva) 2:09.73; 2. Michael Dzierzynski (Putnam County) 2:13.59; 3. Tyler Kibling (Rockridge) 2:15.52

1,600 run -- 1. Caelin Foley (Galva) 4:53.40; 2. Tyler Kibling (Rockridge) 5:09.74; 3. Michael Dzierzynski (Putnam County) 5:16.42

3,200 run -- 1. Gavyn Marshall (Rockridge) 13:01.70; 2. Dane Williams (Stark County) 14:21.40; 3. Landon Smith (Wethersfield) 14:52.50

110 hurdles -- 1. Hunter Locke (Rockridge) 19.91; 2. Jarrett Chayer (Wethersfield) 19.92

300 hurdles -- 1. John Fisher (Wethersfield) 47.58; 2. Lucas Caroll (Putnam County) 51.74; 3. Jarrett Chayer (Wethersfield) 52.48

400 relay -- 1. Abingdon-Avon (Jay Allbright, Josh Ashter, Blayne Bradshaw, Tyler Carlson-Juhl) 48.88; 2. Rockridge (49.09); 3. Putnam County (55.06)

800 relay -- 1. Wethersfield (Nevin Bolin, Julian Samuels, Jesse Sandoval, Kaynen Bond) 1:42.45; 2. Abingdon-Avon (1:44.02); 3. Rockridge (1:44.20)

1,600 relay -- 1. Rockridge (Gabe Vroman, Nick Shuda, Sam Whittington, Gabe Rogers) 3:46.12; 2. Putnam County (4:06.24); 3. Wethersfield (4:10.78)

3,200 relay -- 1. Stark County (Alex Welch, Payton Smith, Colby Carroll, Tristan Gerber) 9:59.13; 2. Wethersfield (10:31.25); 3. Rockridge (10:46.88)

High jump -- 1. Gabe Rogers (Rockridge) 5-08; 2. Sam Whittington (Rockridge) 5-08; 3. Jesse Sandoval (Wethersfield) 5-06

Long jump -- 1. Julian Samuels (Wethersfield) 21-08.50; 2. Nevin Bolin (Wethersfield) 17-08.50; 3. Treyton Scholl (Stark County) 17-06.50

Triple jump -- 1. Peyton Sopiars (Galva) 40-11.00; 2. John Fisher (Wethersfield) 35-05.50; 3. Keagan Newton (Stark County) 34-09.50

Shot put -- 1. Kaleb Wright (Putnam County) 41-09.00; 2. Joseph Mecagni (Putnam County) 37-00.50; 3. Ryan Parchert (Rockridge) 36-09.50

Discus -- 1. Kaleb Wright (Putnam County) 147-05; 2. Cameron Gersicher (Rockridge) 146-04; 3. Joseph Mecagni (Putnam County) 107-06

Girls track and field

Davenport Ladies Classic

Teams -- T1. Central DeWitt 127; T1. Davenport Central 127; 3. North Scott 116; 4. Pleasant Valley 78; 5. Davenport West 74; 6. Davenport North 52

100 -- 1. Ariana Hill (North) 13.20; 2. Colleen Klostermann (CDW) 13.66; 3. Madison Ahrens (NS) 13.87

200 -- 1. Ariana Hill (North) 27.71; 2. Nacari Bryant (Central) 28.71; 3. Maddie Perry (West) 29.10

400 -- 1. Crystal Burke (CDW) 1:04.74; 2. Brooklyn Johnson (Central) 1:05.86; 3. Ava Garrard (NS) 1:08.41

800 -- 1. Lois Blackman (Central) 2:39.18; 2. Ava Garrard (NS) 2:39.78; 3. Lauren McGovern (PV) 2:45.45

1500 -- 1. Chloe Greig (PV) 5:30.34; 2. Abbi Lafrenz (NS) 5:30.57; 3. Kyleen Irwin (CDW) 5:34.91

3000 -- 1. Kyleen Irwin (CDW) 11:59.77; 2. Zoe Warm (NS) 12:20.39; 3. Sadie West (NS) 12:46.23

100 hurdles -- 1. Kiya Wolf (West) 16.97; 2. Avery Rowlands (NS) 17.58; 3. Tiana Negron (West) 18.53

400 hurdles -- 1. Aniah Smith (Central) 1:13.25; 2. Maddie Peterson (CDW) 1:13.37; 3. Katie Fox (CDW) 1:14.67

400 relay -- 1. Central DeWitt (Colleen Klostermann, Morgan Machovec, Carly Small, Ava Morris), 52.83; 2. North Scott (Avery Rowlands, Brooke Kruse, Camryn Hanson, Brooke Corson) 53.63; 3. Davenport Central (1. Azyre Donahue, Katilinn Carr, Hailie Dreyer, Nacari Bryant), 53.66

800 relay -- 1. North Scott (Madison Ahrens, Brooke Kruse, Camryn Hanson, Brooke Corson), 1:53.62; 2. Davenport Central (Bella Ybarra, Ariana Clinton, Kaitlinn Carr, Heah Howlett) 1:55.73; 3. Central DeWitt (Maddie Peterson, Carly Small, Allison Meadows, Savanh Meyne), 1:56.50

1600 relay -- 1. Central DeWitt (Crystal Burke, Allison Meadows, Savanah Meyne, Mason Lange) 4:23.44; 2. Davenport Central (Bella Ybarra, Demi Field, Neah Howlett, Brooklyn Johnson), 4:32.17; 3. Davenport West (Kate Kealey, Tessa Hicks, Ashley Smith, Katilyn Powell) 4:35.45

3200 relay -- 1. Central DeWitt (Mason Lange, Katie Fox, Hannah Payne, Alina Manvelova) 10:43.89; 2. Pleasant Valley (Ella Rekow, Ava Sorgenfrey, Malinali Sanchez-Carmona, Beatrice Sears) 11:04.24; 3. Davenport Central (Chloe Yacapraro, Lois Blackman, Elizabeth Barfels, Sylvie Blackman), 11:23.17

800 sprint medley -- 1. Central DeWitt (Colleen Klostermann, Morgan Machovec, Carly Small, Crystal Burke) 1:58.50; 2. Davenport West (Tavie Griffin, Ella Heath, Abbey Smith, Kaitlyn Powell) 2:00.32; 3. Davenport Central (Azyre Donahue, Katlinn Carr, Nacari Bryant, Aniah Smith) 2:00.87

Distance medley -- 1. North Scott (Savanna Bruck, Tarynn Kuehl, Maddie Gill, Abbi Lafrenz) 4:41.55; 2. Pleasant Valley (Sydney Walker, Hannah Harrison, Lena Ahrens, Olivia Brown) 5:01.30; 3. Davenport Central (Maggie Johnston, Bella Guy, Demi Field, Tessa Goodwin) 5:01.36

400 shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Davenport West (Jalisa Peiffer, Tiana Negron, Ashley Smith, Kiya Wolf), 1:13.16; 2. North Scott (Avery Rowlands, Alyssa Atzen, Tarynn Kuhel, Dana Loussaert) 1:13.19; 3. Central DeWitt (Maddie Peterson, Cassidy Schlimmer, Megan Lindsley, Ava Morris) 1:17.34

High jump -- 1. Bella Guy (Central) 5-00; 2. Tessa Hicks (West) 4-06; 3. Tavie Griffin (West) 4-04

Long jump -- 1. Brooklyn Johnson (Central) 16-02; 2. Morgan Machovec (CDW) 15-06; 3. Madison Ahrens (NS) 15-01.5

Shot put -- 1. Cindy Gabriel-Flores (Central) 37-02; 2. Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 36-10.5; 3. Riley Vice (PV) 36-10.5

Discus -- 1. Zanila Terrell (North) 116-00; 2. Talbot Kinney (CDW) 103-01; 3. Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 100-02

Annawan-Wethersfield Invitational

Teams -- 1. Annawan 133; 2. Rockridge 125; 3. Stark County; 4. Putnam County 82; 5. Abingdon-Avon 72

100 dash -- 1. Emma Ginther (Abingdon-Avon) 13.46; 2. Madison Rusk (Annawan) 14.30; 3. McKenzie Stahl (Stark County) 14.42

200 dash -- 1. Emma Ginther (Abingdon-Avon) 27.30; 2. Keely Parker (Rockridge) 27.69; 3. Ellie Ruckey (Rockridge) 28.72

400 dash -- 1. Emma Ginther (Abingdon-Avon) 1:06.45; 2. Mary Grace Guthrie (Abingdon-Avon) 1:10.66; 3. Ally Celus (Annawan) 1:13.62

800 run -- 1. Lindsey DiazDeLeon (Putnam County) 2:36.79; 2. Crystal Musgrave (Annawan) 2:38.79; 3. Josie Price (Stark County) 2:43.17

1,600 run -- 1. Olivia Frail (Stark County) 5:58.16; 2. Whitney Johnson (Annawan) 6:06.71; 3. Ashley Orrick (Stark County) 6:06.86

3,200 run -- 1. Rachel Cook (Annawan) 14:51.53; 2. Peyton Heisch (Rockridge) 15:05.79; 3. Chiara Hendrix (Annawan) 16:59.81

100 hurdles -- 1. Lauren Oelke (Rockridge) 17.57; 2. Katrien Holocker (Putnam County) 18.15; 3. Lena Becker (Stark County) 18.37

300 hurdles -- 1. Lindsey DiazDeLeon (Putnam County) 51.34; 2. Mia Freyermuth (Rockridge) 52.65; 3. Katrien Holocker (Putnam County) 53.82

400 relay -- 1. Rockridge (Keely Parker, Ellie Ruckey, Kira Nelson, Lauren Oelke) 54.72; 2. Annawan (58.46); 3. Putnam County (1:00.26)

800 relay -- 1. Stark County (Lena Becker, McKenzie Stahl, Riley Menssen, Shelby Gibson) 2:00.18; 2. Annawan (2:05.22); 3. Rockridge (2:06.23)

1,600 relay -- 1. Putnam County (Emilee Walker, Izzy Thompson, Molly Roach, Lindsey DiazDeLeon) 4:45.11; 2. Stark County (4:46.05); 3. Annawan (4:51.26)

3,200 relay -- 1. Annawan (Rachel Gomez, Whitney Johnson, Paige Horrie, Crystal Musgrave) 10:59.28; 2. Stark County (11:08.28); 3. Rockridge (11:53.78)

High jump -- 1. Riley Menssen (Stark County) 5-00; 2. Emily Miller (Annawan) 4-10; 3. Ellie Ruckey (Rockridge) 4-08

Long jump -- 1. Emma Ginther (Abingdon-Avon) 16-07.00; 2. Lindsey DiazDeLeon (Putnam County) 14-09.50; 3. Kira Nelson (Rockridge) 14-09.00

Triple jump -- 1. Erin Peters (Rockridge) 28-09.50; 2. Trista Dunn (Annawan) 26-06.50; 3. Taylor Lay (Annawan) 26-02.50

Shot put -- 1. Emily Wilson (Abingdon-Avon) 32-06.50; 2. Cassidy Miller (Annawan) 31-06.00; 3. Molly Boyd (Putnam County) 31-05.00

Discus -- 1. Emily Wilson (Abingdon-Avon) 106-07; 2. Madi Keegan (Putnam County) 88-08.50; 3. Jessica Stice (Rockridge) 82-03

Boys soccer

West Liberty 3, Assumption 0

Halftime score -- West Liberty 1, Assumption 0. Goals -- Eliseo Tapia, 28th minute; Julian Alvarado, 41st minute; Alvarado, 49th minute. Shots -- West Liberty 9, Assumption 9. Saves -- Assumption (Gaige Ash 5); West Liberty (Bryan Martinez-Zavala 5). Corner kicks -- West Liberty 1, Assumption 0.

Team records -- West Liberty 1-1; Assumption 0-2

Girls soccer

MAC

Tuesday's results

Assumption 3, Davenport North 1

North Scott 5, Davenport West 0

Muscatine 6, Burlington 0

Bettendorf 6, Davenport Central 1

Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0

Western Big Six

Tuesday's results

Moline 2, Alleman 0

Rock Island 7, Galesburg 0

United Township 0, Quincy 0

Halftime score -- Assumption 1, North 1. Goals -- Logan Brown, North (from Layne Wright), 12th minute; Lexi Moore, Assumption (from Carly King), 17th minute; Sam Scodeller, Assumption (from Abbey Klostermann), 71st minute; Kylie Hulsbrink, Assumption (penalty kick), 76th minute. Shots -- Assumption 21, North 1. Saves -- Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 0); North (Aerianna Trowers 9). Offsides -- Assumption 2, North 0. Corner kicks -- Assumption 8, North 0. Fouls -- Assumption 11, North 6.

Team records -- Assumption 2-0, 1-0; North 0-1, 0-1

Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0

Halftime Score -- Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0. Goals -- Isabel Russmann, 25th minute, Camryn Woods, 32nd minute. Shots -- Pleasant Valley 12, Iowa City High 8. Saves -- Pleasant Valley (Ashley Kwak 3); Iowa City High (Naomi Meurice 6). Corner kicks -- Pleasant Valley 3, Iowa City High 0. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 8, City High 5

Team records -- Pleasant Valley 1-0, Iowa City High 0-1

Moline 2, Alleman 0

Halftime -- Moline 0, Alleman 0. Goals -- Moline, Caroline Hazen (unassisted) 61st minute, Caroline Hazen (unassisted) 77th minute. Shots -- Moline 18; Alleman 5. Saves -- Moline, Lauren Parker 5; Alleman, Billi Fleck 7. Corner kicks -- Moline 5; Alleman 0.

Boys tennis

Davenport West 9, Assumption 0

Singles -- Leo DeLaPaz def. Joseph Miller 6-1, 7-6; Brady McIntyre def. Jay Miller 6-1, 6-1; Josh Loving def. Eli McCracken 7-5, 6-4; Drew Loving def. Ray Tucker 6-3, 6-4; Luke Loving def. Ray Kotula 6-0, 7-6; Ryan Wallick def. Ryan Thomas 7-6, 7-5

Doubles -- DeLaPaz/L. Loving def. Jo. Miller/Ja. Miller 6-2, 2-6, 11-9; J. Loving/D. Loving def. McCracken/Kotula 6-4, 7-5; McIntyre/Wallick def. Tucker/Grant Shaefer 6-4, 7-5

Records -- West 1-0; Assumption 0-1

Pleasant Valley 9, North Scott 0

Singles -- Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Isaac Eisley, 6-0, 6-1; Nathan Wong (PV) def. Brock Larson, 6-0, 6-0; Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Nate Hoft, 6-0, 6-0; Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Nile McLaughlin, 6-1, 6-0; Brady Adams (PV) def. Zach Johnson, 6-0, 6-0; Luke Brunsvold (PV) def. Garrett Willey, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles -- Sehlin/Dolphin (PV) def. Eisley/Larson, 6-1, 6-1; Wong/Adams (PV) def. Hoft/Bryce Hanke, 6-0, 6-0; Nadeem/Mazen Alsheikha (PV) def. McLaughlin/Johnson, 6-3, 6-2

Records -- Pleasant Valley 1-0, North Scott 0-1

Muscatine 8, Burlington 1

Singles -- Samuel Wieskamp (Muscatine) def. Cody Newman (Burlington) 6-1, 6-4; Luke Zobel (Muscatine) def. Drake Parks (Burlington) 7-6 (9-4), 6-3; James Solt (Muscatine) def. John Jarvis (Burlington) 6-2, 6-2; Ethan Heth (Muscatine) def. Jacob Hardy (Burlington) 7-5, 6-2; Ricardo Pena (Muscatine) def. Reece Wissinger (Burlington) 6-2, 7-5; Leo Garcia (Muscatine) def. Charlie Carlson (Burlington) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles -- Parks/Jarvis (Burlington) def. Wieskamp/Zobel (Muscatine) 6-2, 6-1; Solt/Heth (Muscatine) def. Newman/Wissinger (Burlington) 6-2, 6-4; Pena/Garcia (Muscatine) def. Hardy/Carlson (Burlington) 6-0, 6-2

Girls tennis

Pleasant Valley 9, North Scott 0

Singles -- Kayla Nutt (PV) def. Georgia Nissen 6-3, 6-0; Lauren Hird (PV) def. Abby McKay 6-1, 6-2; Aabha Joshi (PV) def. Lauren Youngers 6-0, 6-0; Ramya Subramaniam (PV) def. Halle Nelson 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Bel Goedert (PV) def. Danielle Wheeler 6-1, 6-2; Julia Hillman (PV) def. Lexi Yaddof 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- Hird/Nutt (PV) def. Nissen/McKay 6-0, 6-1; Subramaniam/Goedert (PV) def. Youngers/Nelson 6-2, 6-1; Hillman/Joshi (PV) def. Wheeler/Yaddof 6-0, 6-0.

Davenport Central 9, Davenport North 0

Singles -- Maitreyi Shrikhande (DC) def. Kayla Cornett 6-2, 6-1; Laura Sitz (DC) def. Emma Janecek 6-1, 6-2; Lily Chen (DC) def. Florencia Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Huntley (DC) def. Jai Edwards 6-0, 6-1; Molly Marsengill (DC) def. Troydaja Shorter 6-0, 6-0; Katey Niebuhr (DC) def. Kaylee Hegwood 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- Sitz/Chen (DC) def. Guzman/Janecek 6-1, 6-1; Shrikhande/Huntley (DC) def. Edwards/Lillie VanDeVoorde 6-1, 6-0; Marsengill/Niebuhr (DC) def. Hegwood/Shorter 6-1, 6-0.

Clinton 5, Bettendorf 4

Singles -- Kaylee Camp (C) def. Lydiah Kennedy 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; Abby Struble (C) def. Mya Christensen 7-5, 6-1; Elizabeth Alves (B) def. Kylie Housenga 6-4, 7-5; Lacy Pickney (C) def. Dena Pyevich 6-2, 6-1; Sydney Stout (B) def. Kallyn Keefer 4-6, 6-1, 10-5; Abby Harrington (B) def. Tammy Bengtson 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles -- Camp/Struble (C) def. Kennedy/Alves 7-6 (7); Pickney/Lanie Schmitz (C) def. Christensen/Pyevich 6-4, 7-6 (6); Stout/Harrington (B) def. Housenga/Bengtson 6-3, 6-2.

Softball

Moline 8, United Township 2

UTHS;010;000;1;--;2;5;5

Moline;003;140;X;--;8;11;1

Brandi LaFountaine, Kristen Webber (4), Megan Dunsworth (5). Kayla DePoorter, Lindsey Glass (3), Leeann VandeVoorde (5). WP -- Glass. LP -- LaFountaine. Two or more hits -- UT, Kyra Schumaker; Moline, Madison Thatcher 3, Ally Gore, Aubrie Dodd, Cierra Mcnamee. 2B -- Moline, Dodd, Gore, Thatcher. HR -- UT, Schumaker; Moline, Sydney Jensen, Mcnamee. RBI -- UT, Schumaker; Moline, Jensen 2, Mcnamee 2, Gore, Dodd, Thatcher. 

Girls golf

Monday's results

Bellevue Marquette 228, Bellevue 245, Midland 252, Cascade 279

Medalist -- Paige Deppe, Bellevue 54

Runner-up -- Sierra Nemmers, Bellevue 54

Bellevue -- Paige Deppe 54, Sierra Nemmers 54, Audrey Wedeking 58, Adrian Humphrey 79

Bellevue Marquette -- Lauren Sieverding 55, Beatrice Kemp 57, Hannah Sieverding 58, Justina Denlinger 58

