Boys golf
Davenport North tournament
At Duck Creek (par 70)
Teams – 1. Assumption 327; 2. Clinton 342; 3. Davenport North 355; 4. Davenport West 360; 5. Davenport Central 365
Medalist -- Cody Burch (North) 75
Assumption -- Evan Lystiuk 79, Keaton Thissen 82, Matt Tallman 82, Jack McAfoos 84
Clinton -- Joe Simpson 76, Ty Koehler 85, Andrew Reed 89, Andrew Brisch 92
North -- Cody Burch 75, Owen Stieger 89, Daleyn Bruce 93, Clayton Spratt 98
West -- Tanner Schurke 82, Harrison Wright 89, Dillon Burt 94, Cameron White 95
Central -- Mason Gersdorf 83, Zack Falukiner 90, Asher Leveridge 93, Grayson Reyhons 99
