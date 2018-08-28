Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;2;0;2;0
Muscatine;;2;0;2;0
Pleasant Valley;;2;0;4;1
Bettendorf;;2;0;3;2
Clinton;;1;1;5;4
Davenport Central;;1;1;1;1
North Scott;;0;2;5;5
Davenport North;;0;2;1;2
Burlington;;0;2;0;2
Davenport West;;0;2;0;3
Tuesday's scores
Assumption 25-25-25, Burlington 15-19-14
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, North Scott 16-18-18
Bettendorf 11-25-21-28-15, Clinton 25-16-25-26-12
Davenport Central 25-25-25, Davenport North 15-18-17
Muscatine 26-26-25, Davenport West 24-24-22
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, North Scott 16-18-18
Kills -- North Scott, Emma Powell 7, Grace Boffeli 7, Kendall McNaull 3, Emma Morgan 2; PV, Adrea Arthofer 11, Kaitlyn Morgan 8, Erica Brohm 7, Emily Wood 7, Kora Ruff 5, Alyssa Drinkard 4. Assists -- North Scott, Taylor Robertson 14, Megan Loussaert 5; PV, Ruff 36. Aces -- North Scott, Bailee Kroeger; PV, Brohm 4, Ruff 2, Sara Hoskins 2, Arthofer. Blocks -- North Scott, Ella McLaughlin; PV, Drinkard 3, Brohm 2, Morgan 2, Ruff, Arthofer. Digs -- North Scott, Maddie Allison 8, Loussaert 4, Kroeger 4, Robertson 4, Powell 4; PV, Claire Bebow 18, Ruff 9, Hoskins 9, Arthofer 6, Wood 6.
Records: North Scott 5-5, 0-2 MAC; PV 4-1, 2-0.
Davenport Central 25-25-25, Davenport North 15-18-17
Kills – Central, Raina Smith 12, Lili Duffield 6, Kami Knutsen 4, Kalayah Serrano 4; North, Justyus Jackson 9, Layne Wright 5. Blocks – Central, Knutsen 2, Serrano 2; North, Jackson 3, Olivia Falborg 2. Digs – Central, Lexi Huntley 15, Lindsey Smith 5; North, Rileigh Antle 16, Bailey Ortega 6. Assists – Central, Knutsen 25; North, Ortega 23. Aces – Central, Raina Smith 4, Knutsen 2; North, Antle 3, Jackson 2
Records: Davenport Central 1-1, 1-1; Davenport North 1-2, 0-2
Muscatine 26-26-25, Davenport West 24-24-22
Kills -- Muscatine, Hannah Wieskamp 9, Hannah Reynolds 7; Davenport West, Abigail McCaughey 7, Alexa Glandon 4, Dani Reitz 4. Blocks -- Muscatine, Wieskamp 5, Petersen 3, Reynolds 2. Aces -- Muscatine, Vada Fridley 2, Reynolds 2, Salyars; Davenport West, McCaughey 2. Assists -- Muscatine, Jarrett 28; Davenport West, Tori Dierikix 12, Baylee Kronfeld 8. Digs -- Muscatine, Fridley 7, Kendra Eller 3, Rylie Moss 3; Davenport West, Reitz 15, McCaughey 9, Larissa Peiffer 8.
Record: Muscatine 2-0, 2-0; Davenport West 0-3, 0-2
West Carroll 25-25, Fulton 20-23
Fulton stats only
Kills – Emily Schipper 5, Kearston Norman 3, Daekota Knott 2. Assists – Kylie Collachia 6, Kylie Sweenie 6. Digs – Schipper 8, Ally Curley 5. Aces – Knott 2, Sweenie 1. Blocks – Knott 2, Norman, Genna Stage 1
Rockridge 25-25, Mercer County 17-7
Kills – Rockridge, Amelia Thomas 6, Keely Parker 5; Mercer County, Karli Stineman 2, Erica Sedam 2. Assists – Rockridge, Brooke Hitchcock 7, Taylor Zeck 6; Mercer County, Sheridan Hank 4, Lillian Hucke 2. Digs – Rockridge, Mattie Henry 16, Adison Riley 12; Mercer County, Zoey Miller 2, Hank 2. Aces – Rockridge, Henry 4, Zeck 4; Mercer County, Hucke 2, Isabella Cuellar 1. Blocks – Rockridge, Parker 3, Mackenzie Douglas 2; Mercer County, Stineman 2
Moline 25-25, Riverdale 10-19
Moline stats only
Kills – Megan Pittington 11, Bella Mitchell 5, Becca Ehlers 5. Assists – Mitchell 14, Kayla DePoorer 10. Digs -- Ehlers 14, Maddie Peterson 12, Mitchell 6. Aces – DePoorer 2, Mitchell 1. Blocks – Kamara Dickerson 1, Ella Ramsay 1
Record: Moline (6-1-2)
Boys cross country
IATC rankings
Class 4A
1. Dowling Catholic; 2. Pleasant Valley; 3. Dubuque Hempstead; 4. Johnston; 5. Waukee; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Ankeny Centennial; 8. Ankeny; 9. Cedar Falls; 10. Iowa City West; 11. Ames; 12. West Des Moines Valley; 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 14. Dubuque Senior; 15. Iowa City High
Teams to watch: Bettendorf, Des Moines Roosevelt, Sioux City North, Southeast Polk, Urbandale
Class 3A
1. Gilbert; 2. Clear Creek Amana; 3. Carlisle; 4. Dallas Center-Grimes; 5. Decorah; 6. Marion; 7. Grinnell; 8. Mount Vernon/Lisbon; 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 10. Waverly-Shell Rock; 11. Nevada; 12. Center Point-Urbana; 13. Bondurant-Farrar; 14. Benton; 15. Humboldt
Teams to watch: ADM (Adel), Dubuque Wahlert, Glenwood, LeMars, Pella
Class 2A
1. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; 2. Sioux Center; 3. Tipton; 4. Bellevue; 5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 6. South Hardin; 7. Okoboji; 8. Unity Christian; 9. Sheldon; 10. Monticello; 11. Roland-Story; 12. Crestwood; 13. Des Moines Christian; 14. Northeast; 15. Waukon
Teams to watch: Missouri Valley, North Fayette Valley, Red Oak, Western Christian, Williamsburg
Class 1A
1. Madrid; 2. Nodaway Valley; 3. South Hamilton; 4. South Winneshiek; 5. Earlham; 6. Hudson; 7. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center; 8. Denver; 9. Starmont; 10. Pekin; 11. Tri-Center; 12. Calamus-Wheatland; 13. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 14. Durant; 15. Maquoketa Valley
Teams to watch: Council Bluffs St. Albert, East Marshall, Ogden, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Woodward Academy
Girls cross country
IATC rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston; 2. Waukee; 3. Dubuque Hempstead; 4. Iowa City West; 5. Dubuque Senior; 6. Dowling Catholic; 7. Des Moines Roosevelt; 8. Pleasant Valley; 9. Urbandale; 10. West Des Moines Valley; 11. Iowa City Liberty; 12. Iowa City High; 13. Cedar Falls; 14. Ankeny Centennial; 15. Southeast Polk
Teams to watch: Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Linn-Mar, North Scott, Ottumwa
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. North Polk; 3. Ballard; 4. Dallas Center-Grimes; 5. Norwalk; 6. Decorah; 7. Pella; 8. Charles City; 9. LeMars; 10. Glenwood; 11. Sioux City Heelan; 12. Harlan; 13. Spencer; 14. Solon; 15. Humboldt
Teams to watch: Assumption, Atlantic, Grinnell, Mount Vernon-Lisbon, Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2A
1. Mid-Prairie; 2. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson; 3. Crestwood; 4. Panorama; 5. Cascade; 6. Monticello; 7. Williamsburg; 8. Okoboji; 9. Waukon; 10. Unity Christian; 11. Dike-New Hartford; 12. Jesup; 13. Aplington-Parkersburg; 14. Danville; 15. Shenandoah
Teams to watch: Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg, Grundy Center, North Cedar, PCM (Monroe)
Class 1A
1. Hudson; 2. Logan-Magnolia; 3. Lansing Kee; 4. Iowa City Regina; 5. Denver; 6. South Winneshiek; 7. Pekin; 8. Central Elkader; 9. Starmont; 10. North Linn; 11. Mason City Newman; 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 13. Alta-Aurelia; 14. Earlham; 15. Woodward-Granger
Teams to watch: AHSTW (Avoca), Baxter, Durant, Nashua-Plainfield, Woodward-Granger
Football
Illinois AP Top 10 Poll
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (11);1-0;119;1
2. Loyola (1);1-0;108;2
3. Maine South;1-0;97;3
4. Edwardsville;1-0;77;T4
5. Homewood-Flossmoor;1-0;65;6
6. Hinsdale Central;1-0;48;10
7. Bolingbrook;1-0;41;9
8. Marist;0-1;29;T4
9. Oswego;1-0;28;NR
10. Glenbard West;0-1;17;7
Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 15, Barrington 9, Stevenson 4, Huntley 2, St. Charles East 1.
Class 7A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Batavia (10);1-0;127;1
2. Nazareth (3);1-0;112;3
3. Lake Zurich;1-0;95;4
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel;1-0;78;5
5. East St. Louis;0-1;68;2
6. Brother Rice;1-0;64;10
7. Lincoln Way West;1-0;54;7
8. St. Charles North;1-0;42;8
9. Normal Community;1-0;36;9
10. Benet;1-0;13;NR
Others receiving votes: St. Rita 10, Hononegah 7, Simeon 5, Jacobs 2, Moline 2.
Class 6A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Phillips (9);0-1;125;1
2. Prairie Ridge (5);1-0;121;2
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield);1-0;114;3
4. Cary-Grove;1-0;102;4
5. Oak Lawn Richards;1-0;82;5
6. Normal West;1-0;68;7
7. Lemont;0-1;45;6
8. DeKalb;1-0;37;9
9. Willowbrook;1-0;27;10
10. Crete-Monee;0-1;21;8
Others receiving votes: Quincy 13, Providence 10, Niles Notre Dame 4, Hinsdale South 1.
Class 5A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Washington (12);1-0;129;1
2. Dunlap;1-0;109;2
3. Montini (1);1-0;107;3
4. Hillcrest;1-0;89;4
5. Highland;1-0;59;6
6. Sterling;1-0;54;7
7. Joliet Catholic;1-0;51;NR
8. Peoria Central;1-0;40;9
9. Woodstock Marian;1-0;36;8
10. Antioch;1-0;18;10
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 10, Freeport 8, Decatur MacArthur 5.
Class 4A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Rochester (10);1-0;126;1
2. IC Catholic (1);1-0;114;3
3. Morris (2);1-0;110;2
4. Rockford Boylan;1-0;91;5
5. Taylorville;1-0;63;7
6. Columbia;1-0;50;8
7. Herrin;1-0;47;10
8. Richmond-Burton;1-0;42;NR
9. Raby;0-1;23;4
10. Coal City;0-1;18;9
(tie)Althoff Catholic;0-1;18;6
Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 6, Johnsburg 3, De La Salle 1, Geneseo 1, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Sandwich 1.
Class 3A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Byron (10);1-0;134;1
2. Williamsville (3);1-0;121;2
3. Farmington;1-0;101;3
4. Wilmington;1-0;92;4
5. Carlinville (1);1-0;69;6
6. Rock Island Alleman;1-0;68;7
7. Pleasant Plains;1-0;60;5
8. Monticello;1-0;37;10
9. Vandalia;1-0;32;8
10. North Boone;1-0;26;NR
Others receiving votes: Beardstown 11, Bishop McNamara 10, Elmwood-Brimfield 3, Anna-Jonesboro 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, West Frankfort 1.
Class 2A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (10);1-0;127;1
2. Sterling Newman (3);1-0;112;2
3. Decatur St. Teresa;1-0;89;4
4. Orion;1-0;86;T5
5. Rockridge;1-0;78;3
6. Illini West (Carthage);1-0;58;9
7. Trenton Wesclin;1-0;49;8
8. Mercer County;1-0;35;NR
9. Pana;1-0;23;10
10. Downs Tri-Valley;0-1;17;7
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16, Knoxville 6, Hamilton West Hancock 5, Eastland-Pearl City 4, Chicago (Hope) Academy 4, Staunton 3, El Paso-Gridley 2, Auburn 1.
Class 1A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (8);1-0;131;1
2. Tuscola (1);1-0;119;2
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5);1-0;118;3
4. Camp Point Central;1-0;96;4
5. Forreston;1-0;79;6
6. Ottawa Marquette;1-0;45;9
7. Princeville;1-0;43;7
8. Argenta-Oreana;1-0;30;10
9. Concord (Triopia);1-0;28;NR
10. Aurora Christian;1-0;24;NR
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Dakota 17, Milledgeville 8, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Jacksonville Routt 3, Arcola 1, Athens 1.
Girls swimming
Pleasant Valley 149, Clinton 33
200 medley relay– 1. Pleasant Valley (Danielle Nauman, Christy Bishop, Staver Libby, Abby Buechel), 2:08.70; 2. Pleasant Valley (Grace Veach, Taylor Buhr, Alix Dalmasso, Lauren Groenenboom), 2:09.22
200 freestyle -- 1. Azariah Courtney (Pleasant Valley), 2:25.50; 2. Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley), 2:26.94; 3. Lauren Puthoff (Pleasant Valley), 2:30.89
200 individual medley – 1. Taylor Buhr (Pleasant Valley), 2:28.41; 2. Liby Staver (Pleasant Valley), 2:28.90; 3. Alix Dalmasso (Pleasant Valley), 2:40.08
50 freestyle – 1. Christy Bishop (Pleasant Valley), 29.02; 2. Abby Buechel (Pleasant Valley), 29.14; 3. Grace Veach (Pleasant Valley) 30.36
1 meter diving – 1. Erin Vincel (Pleasant Valley), 183.70; 2. Allison Hasenmiller (Clinton), 169.60; 3. Emily Clark (Pleasant Valley), 148.30
100 butterfly – 1. Libby Staver (Pleasant Valley), 1:09.66; 2. Jordan Neymeyer (Pleasant Valley), 1:10.27; 3. Grace Sebons (Pleasant Valley), 1:15.12
100 freestyle – 1. Abby Buechel (Pleasant Valley), 1:03.21; 2. Lauren Groenenboom (Pleasant Valley), 1:04.78; 3. Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley), 1:07.70
400 freestyle – 1. Breanna Hoskins (Pleasant Valley), 5:24.42; 2. Amelia Prescher (Pleasant Valley), 5:31.77; 3. Rylee Bales (Pleasant Valley), 5:32.86
200 freestyle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Azariah Courtney, Christy Bishop, Grace Schons, Rylee Bales), 2:03.10; 2. Pleasant Valley (Carly Lundry, Lauren Groenenboom, Alix Dalmasso, Breanna Hoskins), 2:03.78
100 backstroke – 1. Taylor Buhr (Pleasant Valley), 1:10.21; 2. Danielle Nauman (Pleasant Valley), 1:12.87; 3. Jordan Neymeyer (Pleasant Valley), 1:14.36
100 breaststroke – 1. Christy Bishop (Pleasant Valley), 1:22.54; 2. Grace Schons (Pleasant Valley), 1:29.35; 3. Alix Dalmasso (Pleasant Valley), 1:29.56
400 freestyle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley (Abby Buechel, Grace Schons, Azariah Courtney, Taylor Buhr), 4:19.85; 2. Pleasant Valley (Jordan Neymeyer, Lauren Groenenboom, Danielle Nauman, Grace Veach), 4:21.91
