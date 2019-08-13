Baseball
IHSBCA all-state teams
SUPER TEAM
Pitchers -- Marcus Morgan, so., Iowa City West; Ty Langenberg, jr., Urbandale; Rick Atkins, sr., Marion
Catchers -- Cade Moss, sr., Johnston; Calvin Harris, jr., Western Dubuque.
First base -- Peyton Williams, sr., Johnston
Second base -- Luke Schaben, sr., Harlan
Shortstop -- Jake Hilmer, sr., North Linn
Third base -- Evan Paulus, sr., Mason City Newman
Outfielders -- Josh Fitzgerald, sr., Mason City Newman; Brook Heinen, sr., Urbandale; Andrew Nord, sr., Johnston; Colten Perkins, sr., North Polk
Utility -- Brett Sears, sr., Harlan; Nick Gottilla, sr., Davenport Assumption; Colin McCrabb, sr., Wilton
Class 4A
First team (locals only)
Pitcher -- Graysen Drezek, jr., North Scott
Second base -- Peyton Lindmark, sr., Pleasant Valley
Outfield -- Logan Gluba, sr., Davenport West; Joe Simpson, so., Clinton
Second team (locals only)
Pitcher -- Jake Matthaidess, jr., North Scott
First base -- Drew Logel, sr., Muscatine
Utility -- Jack Young, jr., Pleasant Valley
Class 3A
First team (locals only)
Pitcher -- Lucas Bixby, sr., Central DeWitt
Catcher -- Garrett Finley, sr., Central DeWitt
Shortstop -- Devin Hurdle, sr., Central DeWitt
Outfield -- Nathan Schlichting, jr., Assumption
Second team (locals only)
Pitcher -- Brandon Schlichting, sr., Assumption
Class 2A
First team (locals only)
Pitcher -- Jared Townsend, sr., Wilton
Second base -- Chantz Stevens, sr., Wilton
Second team (locals only)
Outfield -- Karson Cantrell, sr., Louisa-Muscatine
Class 1A
First team (locals only)
Utility -- Caleb Banowetz, jr., Calamus-Wheatland
Second team (locals only)
Outfield -- Hunter Rickels, sr., Calamus-Wheatland
