Baseball

IHSBCA all-state teams

SUPER TEAM

Pitchers -- Marcus Morgan, so., Iowa City West; Ty Langenberg, jr., Urbandale; Rick Atkins, sr., Marion

Catchers -- Cade Moss, sr., Johnston; Calvin Harris, jr., Western Dubuque.

First base -- Peyton Williams, sr., Johnston

Second base -- Luke Schaben, sr., Harlan

Shortstop -- Jake Hilmer, sr., North Linn

Third base -- Evan Paulus, sr., Mason City Newman

Outfielders -- Josh Fitzgerald, sr., Mason City Newman; Brook Heinen, sr., Urbandale; Andrew Nord, sr., Johnston; Colten Perkins, sr., North Polk

Utility -- Brett Sears, sr., Harlan; Nick Gottilla, sr., Davenport Assumption; Colin McCrabb, sr., Wilton

Class 4A

First team (locals only)

Pitcher -- Graysen Drezek, jr., North Scott

Second base -- Peyton Lindmark, sr., Pleasant Valley

Outfield -- Logan Gluba, sr., Davenport West; Joe Simpson, so., Clinton

Second team (locals only)

Pitcher -- Jake Matthaidess, jr., North Scott

First base -- Drew Logel, sr., Muscatine

Utility -- Jack Young, jr., Pleasant Valley

Class 3A

First team (locals only)

Pitcher -- Lucas Bixby, sr., Central DeWitt

Catcher -- Garrett Finley, sr., Central DeWitt

Shortstop -- Devin Hurdle, sr., Central DeWitt

Outfield -- Nathan Schlichting, jr., Assumption

Second team (locals only)

Pitcher -- Brandon Schlichting, sr., Assumption

Class 2A

First team (locals only)

Pitcher -- Jared Townsend, sr., Wilton

Second base -- Chantz Stevens, sr., Wilton

Second team (locals only)

Outfield -- Karson Cantrell, sr., Louisa-Muscatine

Class 1A

First team (locals only)

Utility -- Caleb Banowetz, jr., Calamus-Wheatland

Second team (locals only)

Outfield -- Hunter Rickels, sr., Calamus-Wheatland

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments