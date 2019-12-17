Q-C area high school results for Tuesday, Dec. 17

Boys basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Assumption 58, Muscatine 36
Davenport Central 51, Bettendorf 44
Davenport North 37, Pleasant Valley 32
North Scott 69, Clinton 36
Davenport West 67, Burlington 43
Big Six
Geneseo 70, Orion 56
Sherrard 65, Alleman 56
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 62, Solon 38
Mount Vernon 62, Maquoketa 42
Camanche 65, Northeast 47
Iowa City Regina 57, Durant 40
North Cedar 45, Cascade 44
Tipton 66, West Liberty 48
West Branch 60, Wilton 43
Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Bellevue-Marquette 40
Calamus-Wheatland 71, East Buchanan 67
Springville 84, Clinton Prince of Peace 54
Easton Valley 72, Alburnett 53
Wapello 57, Hillcrest Academy 43
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Central 51, Bettendorf 44
BETTENDORF — Lucas Hayes 3-6 2-4 8, Carter Weyman 3-6 0-0 7, Oliver Bakeris 1-3 2-2 4, Carter Furness 2-3 0-0 4, Ethan Horner 3-8 1-3 7, Mathew Cavins 1-1 0-0 0, Tynan Numkena 0-5 0-0 0, Harrison Bey-Buie 5-9 0-0 10, Joe Byrne 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Hornbuckle 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-43 5-9 44.
CENTRAL — Emarion Ellis 9-16 2-2 25, Dajion Greer 0-2 0-0 0, Kaiden Phillips 5-12 0-1 10, Amari Porter 3-4 0-2 6, John Miller 4-13 0-0 10, Kaden Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 2-5 51.
Bettendorf;10;15;7;12;--;44
Central;7;15;22;9;--;51
3-point goals — Bettendorf 1-5 (Weyman 1-2, Bey-Buie 0-2, Furness 0-1), Central 6-17 (Ellis 4-9, Miller 2-7, Phillips 0-1). Rebounds — Bettendorf 30 (Furness 6), Central 21 (Phillips 5, Miller 5). Turnovers — Bettendorf 15, Central 10. Fouls — Bettendorf 14, Central 12. Fouled out — none.
Sophomores — Bettendorf 57, Central 44
Davenport North 37, Pleasant Valley 32
Davenport North (3-3, 1-1) -- Alec Brown 2-3 2-2 7, Sam Wellman 0-0 0-1 0, Jayden Houston 3-5 5-6 12, Mike Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Jamal Litt 4-8 0-0 8, Quincy Wiseman 3-8 0-0 7, Abdoul Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 0-1 0-0 0, Cade Guinn 1-2 1-4 3. Totals 13-27 8-13 37
Pleasant Valley (3-3, 1-3) -- Ryan Dolphin 3-11 2-2 10, Seth Clausen 0-2 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 2-5 1-2 5, Jack Donahue 0-0 2-2 2, Matt Mickle 0-1 0-0 0, Joey Borbeck 0-5 0-0 0, Carter Cline 4-8 0-0 11, C.J. Ragins 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 11-35 5-6 32
Davenport North;11;8;6;12;--;37
Pleasant Valley; 6;7;12;7;--;32
3-point goals -- Davenport North 3-8 (Brown 1-2, Houston 1-2, Wiseman 1-2, Cooley 0-1); Pleasant Valley 5-15 (Cline 3-5, Dolphin 2-5, Clausen 0-2, Borbeck 0-2, Mickle 0-1). Rebounds -- Davenport North 18 (Guinn 6); Pleasant Valley 15 (Clausen 3, Townsend 3, Ragins 3). Turnovers -- Davenport North 10, Pleasant Valley 8. Total fouls -- Davenport North 10, Pleasant Valley 12. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport Assumption 58, Muscatine 36
Assumption -- Ray Tucker 2-5 0-0 1 6, Heiser Grayson 1-5 0-0 3 2, Dayne Hodge 4-10 0-0 3 10, Logan Ehrecke 2-5 0-0 1 5, Jack McGuire 0-2 0-0 0 0, Bill Flaherty 4-4 1-2 2 9, Finn Openheimer 0-1 0-0 0 0, Sean Peeters 10-19 2-2 4 23, Own Hamel 0-1 0-0 0 0, Tyler Maro 1-3 1-2 1 3.
Muscatine -- Briggs Miller 1-3 0-0 2 2, Braden Hufford 0-5 0-0 1 0, Trevor Diederichs 0-1 0-0 0 0, Reed Ulses 2-4 1-2 1 5, Sean Brown 1-4 3-4 0 5, Noah Yahn 1-3 3-6 1 5, Brady McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0 0, Bredyn Seaman 2-5 0-0 0 5, Waker Cler 0-0 1-2 0 1, Jake Thomas 0-0 0-0 3 0, Josh Dieckman 5-15 0-0 2 12.
Assumption;11;11;21;15;--;58
Muscatine;8;9;13;6;--;36
3-point goal -- Assumption 5 (Tucker 2-5, Grayson 0-2, Hodge 1-5, Ehrecke 1-2, Oppenheimer 0-1, Peeters 1-5, Hamel 0-1); Muscatine 3 (Hufford 0-2, Diederichs 0-1, Brown 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Seaman 1-3, Dieckman 2-4). Turnovers -- Assumption 6, Muscatine 13. Rebounds -- Assumption 31, Muscatine 26. Fouled out -- none.
Camanche 65, Northeast 47
CAMANCHE (4-0) -- LJ Henderson 5-9 5-7 16, Caleb Delzell 8-14 1-3 19, Zach Erwin 3-8 0-0 6, Jordan Lawrence 5-8 3-4 15, Michael Delzell 0-5 0-2 0, Ethan Buckley 1-1 0-0 2, Logan Shaw 0-2 2-2 2, Zayne Feller 2-4 0-0 4, Nolan Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Draper 0-0 1-2 1, Dylan Darsidan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-20 65.
NORTHEAST (5-1) -- Dawson Rickords 3-5 2-2 8, Dakota Stevenson 1-5 1-2 4, Grant Rickertsen 3-10 1-2 8, Trey McAleer 4-12 1-4 11, Judd Swanton 5-8 2-2 12, Cade Hughes 0-2 0-0 0, Atzin Dondiego 1-4 0-1 2, Riley Wolfe 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Lee 0-1 2-2 2, Alijah Dopson 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Snyder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 9-15 47.
Camanche;22;11;15;17;--;65
Northeast;7;9;18;13;--;47
3-point goals -- Camanche 5-17 (C. Delzell 2-2, Lawrence 2-4, Henderson 1-3, Erwin 0-3, M. Delzell 0-4, Shaw 0-1); Northeast 4-20 (McAleer 2-9, Stevenson 1-2, Rickertsen 1-5, Wolfe 0-1, Lee 0-1, Rickords 0-2). Rebounds -- Camanche 33 (C. Delzell 11, Feller 8); Northeast 27 (Hughes 5, Stevenson 4). Turnovers -- Camanche 14, Northeast 16. Total fouls -- Camanche 16, Northeast 17. Fouled out -- none.
Sherrard 65, Alleman 56
Alleman (1-9) -- Praet 0 0-0 1 0, Campos 2-13 2-4 0 7 7, Dockery-Jackson 0-1 0-0 0 2 0, Rouse 7-18 7-11 3 7 21, Ponder 5-7 0-0 0 2 10, Estes 0-6 0-0 3 1 0, Wallace 3-6 0-0 3 3 6, Wallace 3-6 0-0 3 3 6, Carruthers 0-4 0-0 0 4 0, Sharer 4-5 0-0 5 6 8, Glancey 2-3 0-0 1 2 4. Totals 23-63 9-15 15 35 56.
Sherrard (6-4) -- Slattery 0-3 3-3 1 0 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, Hofmann 3-6 6-7 0 1 15, Yeater 3-8 2-2 1 7 9, Hartman 8-15 1-4 3 3 18, Humphrey 1-3 0-0 0 0 2, Hutchins 1-2 0-0 2 1 2, Franck 6-14 4-4 4 6 16. Totals 21-51 16-20 13 20 65.
Alleman;8;13;19;16;--;56
Sherrard;15;7;15;28;--;65
3-point goals -- AHS 1-13 (Campos 1-6, Rouse 0-3, Estes 0-3, Wallace 0-3); SHS 2-9 (Slattery 0-3, Yeater 1-2, Hartman 1-4). Turnovers -- AHS 14, SHS 10.
Newman 69, Freeport Aquin 53
Newman -- Devon House 11 1-2 24, Marcus Williams 9 1-2 19, Jake Ackman 4 3-4 14, Luke Jungerman 2 0-0 5, Andrew Velasquez 1 3-4 5, Nolan Britt 1 0-0 2, Brett Newman 0 0-0 0, Kory Mullen 0 0-0 0, Kade Decker 0 0-0 0, Nate Neubauer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-12 69
Aquin -- Hunziker 8 0-0 18, Carlson 6 0-0 13, Gustafson 5 1-2 13, McDermott 3 0-0 6, Brunner 1 0-0 2, Neuerdorf 0 0-0 0, Stykel 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 2-4 53
Newman;18;8;24;19;--;69
Aquin;15;15;5;18;--;53
3-point goals -- Newman 5 (Ackman 3, House, Jungerman); Aquin 5 (Hunziker 2, Gustafson 2, Carlson). Team fouls -- Newman 9, Aquin 13. Fouled out -- none.
Wethersfield 51, Brimfield 44
Wethersfield (6-3) -- Chad Vincent 0 2-2 0 2, Waylon Bryant 3 0-1 0 7, Tuker Miller 0 1-2 3 1, Coltin Quagliano 6 9-9 1 22, Isaiah Franklin 2 0-0 2 5, Brad Kelley 5 2-4 2 12, Tevin Baker 1 0-4 1 2. Totals 17 14-22 9 51
Brimfield (4-5) -- Ashton Johnson 8 2-4 1 21, Austin Baysingar 1 0-0 0 3, Thomas Harmon 1 0-0 3 3, Alex Dwyer 1 0-2 1 2, Camden Kasel 3 2-2 1 9, Caleb Tyre 1 0-0 3 2, Luke Groeper 1 0-2 3 2, Brett Novak 1 0-0 5 2. Totals 17 4-10 17 44
Wethersfield;7;12;20;12;--;51
Brimfield;9;8;7;20;--;44
3-point goals -- W 3 (Bryant 1, Quagliano 1, Franklin 1); B 6 (Johnson 3, Baysingar 1, Harmon 1, Kasel 1).
Geneseo 70, Orion 56
Geneseo -- Rivera 5 5-6 1 15, Wages 0 0-0 0 0, Lewis 3 2-2 0 8, Ford 0 0-0 0 0, Pierce 2 2-2 1 8, McConnell 5 0-0 2 12, Traphagan 4 4-4 4 14, McConnell 0 0-0 1 0, Lehman 0 0-0 2 0, Clauson 0 0-0 1 0, Ariano 5 0-1 1 10, Moser 1 0-0 4 3, VanDeWoestyne 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 25 13-15 17 70.
Orion -- B. Dunlap 0 0-0 0 0, W. Dunlap 3 1-1 1 7, Weiss 3 0-0 1 7, Lawson 0 0-0 0 0, Jungwirth 0 0-0 2 0, Johnson 4 3-5 4 12, Schultz 0 1-2 3 1, Irey 0 2-4 3 2, Kruse 0 0-0 2 0, Lieving 1 3-4 0 5, Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Burgert 2 1-2 0 6, Thornburg 0 0-0 0 0, C. Spranger 6 1-3 4 16, J. Spranger 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 19 12-21 23 56.
Geneseo;12;24;17;17;--;70
Orion;13;14;19;10;--;56
3-point goals -- Geneseo 7 (Pierce 2, McConnell 2, Traphagen 2, Moser); Orion 6 (C. Spranger 3, Weiss, Johnson, Burgert).
Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Louisa-Muscatine -- Jared Woerly 4 0-1 2 12, Dawson Wehrle 5 0-1 3 10, Dru Raisbeck 0 0-0 0 0, Dallas Vasquez 3 0-0 4 6, Brock Jeambey 5 1-2 4 11, Michael Danz 2 1-1 4 5, Xander Bieri 2 0-0 1 4, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 2-5 18 48.
Mediapolis -- Ryan Ensminger 2 0-0 1 5, Owen Timmerman 5 5-10 2 16, Wyatt Wilkerson 2 0-0 0 6, Drew Schroeder 2 8-11 2 12, Kadin Salek 0 0-0 2 0, Josh Darbyshire 3 0-0 1 9, Andrew Carter 0 0-0 2 0, Dawson Wirt 1 0-0 0 2, Regan Thornburg 0 2-2 1 2, Dawson Borders 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 15 15-23 11 52.
Louisa-Muscatine;7;9;17;15;--;48
Mediapolis;10;8;11;23;--;52
3-point goals -- Louisa-Muscatine 4 (Woerly 4); Mediapolis 7 (Darbyshire 3, Wilkerson 2, Ensminger, Timmerman).
Wapello 57, Hillcrest Academy 43
Hillcrest -- Eli Ours 3 0-0 3 7, Noah Miller 2 0-0 4 4, Will Kolck 0 0-0 0 0, London Schrock 1 0-0 1 2, John Hughes 6 0-0 0 12, Kobe Bomtrager 4 4-6 5 12, Drew Blauvelt 1 4-4 4 6, Aaron Hershberger 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 17 8-10 18 43.
Wapello -- Griffin Mears 1 1-2 2 3, Maddox Griffin 11 7-9 2 30, Briar Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, Aiden Housman 2 0-0 1 5, Hector Zepeda 0 1-2 2 1, Caden Thomas 4 0-1 3 8, Dawson Holmes 1 0-0 0 2, Rhett Smith 4 0-0 5 8. Totals 23 9-13 15 57
Hillcrest;4;10;10;19;--;43
Wapello;10;12;12;23;--;57
3-point goals -- Wapello 2 (Griffin, Housman); Hillcrest 1 (Ours). Fouled out -- Wapello 1 (Smith); Hillcrest 1 (Bomtrager)
Girls basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 52
Assumption 50, Muscatine 33
North Scott 74, Clinton 19
Davenport North 40, Pleasant Valley 25
Big Six
Eastland 65, Rock Island 38
Sherrard 48, Alleman 32
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 55, Solon 39
Maquoketa 64, Mount Vernon 24
Northeast 75, Camanche 39
Iowa City Regina 58, Durant 18
Cascade 74, North Cedar 21
West Liberty 44, Tipton 36
West Branch 67, Wilton 26
Bellevue Marquette 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 22
East Buchanan 54, Calamus-Wheatland 32
Springville 60, Clinton Prince of Peace 51
Easton Valley 41, Alburnett 38
Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20
Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47
Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 52
Davenport Central -- Kariana Lohf 5 1-1 4 11, Aniyah Wilson 3 1-2 3 7, Acorionna Lard 6 0-0 5 12, Aliiyah Morgan 0 3-4 2 3, Sydney George 6 1-2 1 13, Aniah Smith 1 0-0 4 2, Adriauna Mayfield 2 0-0 2 4, Breyana Clark 0 0-0 0 0, Brynn Davis 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 23 6-9 22 52.
Bettendorf -- Grace McKenzie 3 1-1 2 7, Ashley Fountain 0 4-6 0 4, Maggie Erpelding 1 0-0 1 2, Emma Dennison 3 3-3 1 10, Izzy Appel 2 1-3 2 5, Katie McAleer 3 2-2 0 11, Katie Schermerhorn 0 0-0 0 0, Kaalyn Petersen 5 6-9 2 16, Chloe Lewandoski 0 0-0 1 0, Nevaeh Morgan 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 17 17-24 10 55.
Davenport Central;15;12;10;15;--;52
Bettendorf;12;15;18;10;--;55
3-point goals -- Bettendorf 4 (McAleer 3, Dennison). Fouled out -- Davenport Central 1 (Lard).
Assumption 50, Muscatine 33
MUSCATINE (4-3, 3-2) -- Zoey Long 5-13 2-2 16, Emily Woepking 4-14 0-1 9, Rylie Moss 1-2 0-2 2, Avarie Eagle 1-5 0-0 2, Madison Petersen 0-6 0-0 0, Emma Zillig 2-6 0-1 4, Grace Bode 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Harmon 0-0 0-0 0, Karly Ricketts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 2-6 33
ASSUMPTION (6-1, 4-1) -- Natalie Moore 1-7 3-4 5, Katie Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Dawsen Dorsey 6-11 0-2 14, Anna Wohlers 2-6 4-4 9, Corey Whitlock 3-7 1-1 7, Maddie Loken 1-9 4-6 7, A.J. Schubert 1-2 0-0 3, Aimee Wesolowski 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Jobgen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 12-17 50
Muscatine;9;10;6;8;--;33
Assumption;15;10;16;9;--;50
Three-point goals -- Muscatine 5-17 (Long 4-9, Woepking 1-5, Zillig 0-2, Ricketts 0-1); Assumption 6-15 (Dorsey 2-4, Wohlers 1-4, Loken 1-3, Schubert 1-2, Anderson 1-1, Moore 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 21 (Petersen 8, Moss 4); Assumption 35 (Whitlock 9, Moore 7). Turnovers -- Muscatine 14, Assumption 10. Team fouls -- Muscatine 14, Assumption 11. Fouled out -- Muscatine (Moss); Assumption (none).
Davenport North 40, Pleasant Valley 25
Pleasant Valley (1-6, 0-4) -- Regan Denny 0 0-0 0, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 1 4-6 7, Ilah Perez Johnson 2 0-0 4, Riley Vice 1 0-0 2, Anna Carius 0 0-0 0, Sophia Lindquist 2 0-0 6, Megan Schiltz 0 0-0 0, Halle Vice 2 0-0 6, Jessi Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-6 25
North (4-2, 3-1) -- Anne Awour 1 0-0 2, Mekiyah Harris 1 0-0 2, Camry Dillie 7 1-1 17, Jordan Burch 2 0-2 4, Emma Davis 0 0-0 0, Ivy Wilmington 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Broders 1 0-1 2, Tayja Clayton 2 0-0 4, Bella Sims 2 0-0 5, Layla Muhammad 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 2-6 40
PV;2;7;9;7;--;25
North;10;9;4;17;--;40
3-point goals -- Pleasant Valley 5 (Lindquist 2, H. Vice 2, Kerkhoff). North 4 (Dillie 3, Sims). Total fouls -- Pleasant Valley 9, North 11. Technical Fouls -- North bench.
North Scott 74, Clinton 19
NORTH SCOTT (7-0, 5-0) -- Presley Case 4 0-0 11, Rachel Anderson 0 1-2 1, Brooke Kilburg 2 0-0 4, Cortaja Seales 1 0-0 3, Avery Woods 3 0-0 7, Sydney Happel 3 0-0 7, Hattie Hagedorn 1 0-0 2, Tarynn Kuehl 2 0-0 4, Sam Scott 3 0-0 8, Maddie Bender 0 0-0 0, Adriane Latham 1 0-0 2, Grace Boffeli 9 2-3 20, Alissa Bockenfeld 2 1-1 5. Totals 31 4-6 74
CLINTON (0-7, 0-5) -- Elle Davis 2 0-0 5, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0, Jamie Greenwalt 0 0-0 0, Kailyn Graves 0 0-0 0, Payton Luett 1 0-0 2, Rylie Mussman 2 0-0 5, Ali House 0 0-0 0, Molly Shannon 3 0-0 7, Makenzie Cooley 0 0-0 0, Michelle Powell 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 0-2 19
North Scott;19;20;17;18;--;74
Clinton;6;0;5;8;--;19
Three-point goals -- North Scott 8 (Case 3, Scott 2, Seales, Woods, Happel); Clinton 3 (Davis, Mussman, Shannon). Team fouls -- North Scott 6, Clinton 6. Fouled out -- none.
Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47
Louisa-Muscatine -- Kylee Sanders 9 3-8 21, Hailey Sanders 3 3-6 9, Raegan Downing 4 0-0 9, McKenna Hohenadel 2 2-6 6, Destiney Miller 1 0-0 2, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 0, Hanna McConnaha 0 0-0 0, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0, Laken Werner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-20 47
Mediapolis -- Hallie Mohr 9 7-10 25, Helaina Hillyard 7 2-2 17, Mackenzie Springsteen 4 0-0 9, Payton Bush 2 1-1 6, Olivia Machle 2 0-0 4, Ruthie John 1 0-2 2, Rachael Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Emma Hastings 0 0-0 0, Crystal Oetken 0 0-0 0, Liz Lane 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-15 63
Louisa-Muscatine;9;12;11;15;--;47
Mediapolis;22;18;11;12;--;63
3-point goals -- L-M 4 (K. Sanders 3, Downing); Mediapolis 3 (Hillyard, Springsteen, Bush). Team fouls -- L-M 13, Mediapolis 16. Fouled out -- none.
Wapello 66, Hillcrest Academy 20
Wapello -- Lindsy Massner 6 4-5 16, Eryka Dickey 5 5-6 15, Holly Massner 6 0-0 12, Serah Shafer 2 3-7 7, Toni Bohlen 2 0-0 6, Sammy Ewart 2 0-0 4, Mady Reid 2 0-3 4, Aysha Little 1 0-0 2, Sam Palma 0 0-2 0, Leigha Weyrick 0 0-0 0, Kylie Wilson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-23 66
Hillcrest -- Yani Gutierrez 3 2-2 8, Esther Hughes 3 0-0 6, Savena Gerber 1 0-0 2, Meredith Blossom 0 2-2 2, Sarah Miller 1 0-0 2, Danae McGaffey 0 0-0 0, Leah Bontrager 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-4 20
Wapello;22;18;10;16;--;66
Hillcrest;0;10;6;4;--;20
3-point goals -- Wapello 2 (Bohlen 2). Team fouls -- Wapello 9, Hillcrest 15. Fouled out -- Hillcrest 1 (Blossom).
Bellevue Marquette 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 22
Bellevue Marquette -- Grace Gerhard 0 0-0 0 0, Beatrice Kemp 0 0-0 0 0, Delaney Banowetz 3 0-0 1 6, Holly Beauchamp 1 0-0 0 2, Elise Kilburg 0 0-0 0 0, Halle Kilburg 2 0-0 0 6, Miranda Peters 7 0-1 0 13, Emma Callaghan 0 0-0 0 0, Ellie O'Brian 6 3-4 3 15, Holly Kremer 0 0-0 0 0, Tori Michel 6 2-4 0 14. Totals 26 5-9 4 60.
Edgewood-Colesburg -- Alex Schmitz 1 0-0 2 3, Ella Aulwes 1 0-0 0 2, Lily Aulwes 0 0-0 1 0, Mikayla Thein 1 0-0 0 2, Bailee Helle 3 0-0 1 7, Annie Hoffman 2 0-0 2 4, Olivia Welsh 0 0-2 1 0, Ashley Hogan 2 0-0 2 4, Emma Pape 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 0-2 11 22.
Bellevue Marquette;13;19;18;10;--;60
Edgewood-Colesburg;9;4;5;4;--;22
3-point goals -- Bellevue Marquette 3 (Halle Kilburg 2,Peters); Edgewood-Colesburg 2 (Schmitz, Helle).
Sherrard 48, Alleman 32
Sherrard (5-6) -- Hofmann 3-8 0-0 1 2 6, Barber 3-9 0-0 2 0 9, Adamson 4-9 1-1 2 3 11, McMillin 1-2 0-0 1 3 2, Whitsell 8-13 1-1 2 5 17, Meskan 0-2 0-0 3 1 0, Minch 0-2 0-0 0 3 0, Yudis 0-0 1-2 1 2 1, Frere 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Maring 1-2 0-0 0 0 2, Pickens 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 20-48 3-4 13 19 48
Alleman (1-10) -- Rangel 2-5 0-0 1 2 4, Schmidt 5-12 6-7 2 4 17, Nienhaus 0-3 2-2 1 3 1, Coleman 0-4 2-2 3 7 3, Adam 0-1 0-0 0 3 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 1 0 3, Terronez 1-1 2-2 0 2 4, Rouse 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Beardsley 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 9-28 12-13 8 21 32
Sherrard;11;16;11;10;--;48
Alleman;5;11;4;12;--;32
3-point goals -- Sherrard 5-17 (Barber 3-7, Adamson 2-5, Hofmann 0-1, McMillin 0-1, Minch 0-1, Maring 0-1, Pickens 0-1); Alleman 2-6 (Thomas 1-1, Schmidt 1-3, Rangel 0-1, Nienhaus 0-1). Turnovers -- Alleman 16, Sherrard 7. Steals -- Sherrard 8 (Whitsell 3); Alleman 3 (Coleman, Rangel, Adam).
Boys swimming
Bettendorf 130, Cedar Rapids Washington 40
200 medley -- 1. Bettendorf (Alex Stone, Ben Ketelaar, Carter Anderson, Sam Mitvalsky), 1:40.86; 2. Bettendorf (Carson Mariman, Brock Ohlensehlen, Ean Lovett, Josh Graves), 1:51.18; 3. CR Washington (Seth Williams, Devon Pirrie, Grady Wheeler, Trevor Erb), 1:52.84
200 free -- 1. Charlie Bunn (Bett), 1:48.32; 2. Mats McGrath (CRW), 1:52.35; 3. Keaton Weaver (Bett), 1:55.51
200 IM -- 1. Alex Stone (Bett), 1:59.44; 2. Ben Ketelaar (Bett), 2:08.92; 3. Devon Pirrie (CRW), 2:17.98
50 free -- 1. Sam Mitvalsky (Bett), 22.31; 2. Graham Besser (Bett), 23.26; 3. Grady Wheeler (CRW), 23.76
100 fly -- 1. Carter Anderson (Bett), 54.72; 2. Mats McGrath (CRW), 56.76; 3. Grady Wheeler (CRW), 59.66
100 free -- 1. Charlie Bunn (Bett), 47.72; 2. Sam Mitvalsky (Bett), 49.41; 3. Graham Besser (Bett), 52.46
500 free -- 1. Brock Ohlensehlen (Bett), 5:06.87; 2. Keaton Weaver (Bett), 5:07.79; 3. Carter Anderson (Bett), 5:39.83
200 free relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Sam Mitvalsky, Graham Besser, Noah Mitvalsky, Charlie Bunn), 1:29.78; 2. Bettendorf (Josh Graves, Andrew Wall, Keaton Weaver, Ben Ketelaar), 1:35.58; 3. CR Washington (Mats McGrath, Grady Wheeler, Devon Pirrie, Ryan McCaffrey), 1:39.00
100 back -- 1. Alex Stone (Bett), 57.15; 2. Noah Mitvalsky (Bett), 1:00.99; 3. Devon Pirrie (CRW), 1:02.86
100 breaststroke -- 1. Jake Bachman (Bett), 1:16.03; 2. Jack Dake (CRW), 1:18.05; 3. Max Sauerbrei (CRW), 1:39.81
400 free relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Alex Stone, Keaton Weaver, Noah Mitvalsky, Charlie Bunn), 3:22.73; 2. Bettendorf (Carter Anderson, Graham Besser, Ean Lovett, Brock Ohlensehlen), 3:33.85; 3. CR Washington (Mats McGrath, Ryan McCaffrey, Seth Williams, Ian Lucas), 3:43.41
Wrestling
Rock Island 39, Moline 31
106 -- Carmelo Cruz (M) dec. Joe Ferguson, 9-4. 113 -- Noah Tapia (M) pinned Tyler Barbee, 1:51. 120 -- Charlie Farmer (M) maj. dec. Manny Limon, 12-3. 126 -- Aoci Bernard (RI) dec. Alex Schmacht, 9-3. 132 -- Kole Brower (M) pinned Kyle Grant, 2:36. 138 -- Aime Inraniybutse (RI) pinned Zack Schultz, 5:12. 145 -- Victor Guzman (RI) pinned Abdoul Goutandi, 3:05. 152 -- Jaylin Breckenridge (RI) maj. dec. Christian Raya, 10-2. 160 -- Brandon Lawver (RI) tech fall Isaiah Raya, 19-2. 170 -- Trenton Syler (RI) dec. Aidan Lewis, 9-2. 182 -- Grant Kirst (M) won by forfeit. 195 -- DJ Parker (M) pinned Savage Wates, 0:29. 220 -- Jaiden VanCoillie (RI) pinned Trystan Duyvejonck, 4:28. 285 -- Pharoah Gray (RI) pinned Nate Paker, 1:47.
Alleman 40, Morrison 39
Alleman won on criteria I (most first match points scored)
106 -- Dalton Nimrick (A) won by forfeit. 113 -- Gunner Jacks (A) pinned Brennan Stanfel, 3:50. 120 -- Jaime Diaz (A) won by forfeit. 126 -- Colton Limke (M) dec. Gage Mowry, 3-1. 132 -- Billy Taylor (A) pinned Logan Baker, 0:26. 138 -- David Dierickx (A) dec. Ryan Kennedy, 7-4. 145 -- Kaden White (M) pinned Gabe Seeben, 1:55. 152 -- Jack Patting (A) pinned Kyle Roberts, 1:15. 160 -- Jevin Smith (M) won by forfeit. 170 -- Josh Morris (M) pinned Jesus Hernandez, 0:45. 182 -- Morrison won by forfeit. 195: Morrison pinned Carver Banker, 0:22. 220 -- Eli Denton (A) pinned Wolf, 2:40. 285 -- Riley Wilkins (M) pinned Charlie Jagusah, 4:35.
Sherrard 45, Riverdale 28
106 -- Collin Altensey (R) won by forfeit. 113 -- Jaden Searl (R) by forfeit. 120 -- Eli Hinde (R) dec. Tanner Timerman, 4-2. 126 -- Kaiden Jones (S) dec. Alex Watson, 9-7. 132 -- Austin Fratzke (S) pinned Isaih Winters, 2:48. 138 -- Dylan Russell (S) won by forfeit. 145 -- Alex Wilson (S) won by forfeit. 152 -- Colton Reiman (R) maj. dec. Andrew Ryckengham, 12-1. 160 -- Walker Anderson (S) by forfeit. 170 -- Tryston Altensey (R) dec. Rhett Frere, 9-2. 182 -- Gavyn White (S) pinned Matt Lowe, 0:58. 195 -- Josh Bynum (S) pinned Ely Pettit, 0:12. 220 -- Bryan Caves (R) pinned Josh Vanderlinden, 0:17. 285 -- Jakeub Peterson (S) pinned Andrew Walker, 2:36.