Boys basketball

Iowa districts

Class 1A

District 6

Tuesday's scores

Easton Valley 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 40

Clinton Prince of Peace 73, Central City 54 

Thursday's game

Easton Valley at Clinton Prince of Peace at Cascade, 7 p.m.

District 7

Tuesday's scores

Alburnett 70, Springville 59

Calamus-Wheatland 64, Iowa Mennonite 56 

Thursday's game

Calamus-Wheatland vs. Alburnett, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

District 7

Tuesday's score

Camanche 61, West Branch 60, OT

District 6

Tuesday's score

Cascade 53, Tipton 41 

Iowa substates

Class 4A

Substate 4

Friday's games

Davenport North (10-12) at Bettendorf (20-1), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Washington (9-13) at Dubuque Senior (15-3), 7 p.m.

Substate 5

Friday's games

Pleasant Valley (15-7) at North Scott (20-1), 7 p.m.

Dubuque Hempstead (10-10) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-3), 7 p.m.

Substate 6

Friday's games

Davenport West (9-12) at Iowa City West (15-4), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-11) at Davenport Central (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Substate 3

Thursday's games

Center Point-Urbana (14-7) at West Delaware (15-6), 7 p.m.

Assumption (14-8) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-11), 7 p.m.

Substate 4

Thursday's games

Central DeWitt (10-9) at Maquoketa (19-2), 7 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (10-11) at Marion (14-5), 7 p.m.

Illinois regionals

Class 2A

Orion Regional

Tuesday's score

Orion 60, Riverdale 52

Today's game

Rockridge vs. Fulton, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Sherrard Regional

Tuesday's score

Sterling Newman 66, Mercer County 48

Today's game

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Alleman

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 1A boys

Annawan Regional

Tuesday's scores

Roanoke-Benson 51, Henry-Senachwine 43

Annawan 48, DePue 38

Today's games

Wethersfield vs. Ridgewood, 6 p.m.

Roanoke-Benson vs. Annawan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Princeville Regional

Tuesday's scores

Princeville 64, Washburn-Lowpoint 32

ROWVA 63, Varna Midland 49

Today's games

Ottawa Marquette vs. Galva, 6 p.m.

Princeville vs. ROWVA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Camanche 61, West Branch 60 (OT)

WEST BRANCH (16-5) -- Brett Schiele 0-1 0-0 0, Beau Cornwell 9-19 1-2 21, Trey Eagle 2-6 2-2 6, Brady Lukavsky 6-16 0-0 15, Zachary Thompson 1-3 2-4 4, Matthew Whaley 0-0 0-0 0, Ted Bridges 3-9 0-1 7, Thomas Gould 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 24-59 6-11 60.

CAMANCHE (20-3) -- Carson Sesser 3-10 0-0 8, Caleb Delzell 3-12 0-0 7, Zachary Erwin 0-3 0-0 0, Cameron Soenksen 6-23 8-10 24, Jaxon White 1-3 0-0 2, Zayne Feller 3-5 2-6 8, Calvin Ottens 6-9 0-2 12. Totals 22-65 10-18 61.

West Branch;16;11;13;11;9;--;60

Camanche;14;9;19;9;10;--;61

3-point goals -- West Branch 6-19 (Lukavsky 3-10, Cornwell 2-5, Bridges 1-1, Eagle 0-2, Thompson 0-1); Camanche 7-34 (Soenksen 4-17, Seeser 2-9, Delzell 1-4, Erwin 0-2, White 0-2). Rebounds -- West Branch 33 (Cornwell 18); Camanche 41 (Delzell 13). Turnovers -- West Branch 10, Camanche 10. Total fouls -- West Branch 14, Camanche 12. Fouled out -- none.

Orion 60, Riverdale 52

ORION -- West 6 1-3 16, C. Spranger 3 2-2 9, Nimrick 4 0-0 8, Kane 2 4-4 8, Weiss 2 3-4 7, Johnson 2 2-3 7, J. Spranger 1 0-0 2, Irey 0 2-2 2, Kruse 0 1-2 1. Jungwirth 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-20 60.

RIVERDALE -- Wainwright 8 2-3 20, Young 4 6-7 14, Ruthey 5 3-3 13, Arney 1 1-3 3, Smeltzly 1 0-0 2, Antolik 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 52.

Orion;14;11;19;16;--;60

Riverdale;10;8;12;21;--;52

3-point goals -- Orion 5 (West 3, Johnson, C. Spranger); Riverdale 2 (Wainwright 2). Team fouls -- Orion 19; Riverdale 16. Fouled out -- none.

Quincy 40, UTHS 39

QUINCY (13-11, 5-4 WB6) -- Reis 4-7 0-0 1 4 9, Crider 1-6 1-3 2 0 3, Smith 3-5 2-2 1 1 10, Brock 4-10 4-7 3 2 12, Talton 0-4 0-2 3 7 0, Nicholson 1-4 0-0 0 1 2, B. Rupert 1-2 0-0 0 0 2. Totals 14-38 7-14 10 15 40.

UTHS (16-11, 3-6 WB6) -- Geadeyan 1-1 0-0 1 1 2, Wilson 3-8 4-5 1 3 10, Ronnebeck 3-8 0-0 3 6 9, Agot 3-9 2-2 1 5 8, Wilson 5-9 0-0 5 7 10, Taghon 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Solis 0-1 0-0 1 4 0. Totals 19-36 6-7 13 26 39.

Quincy;12;5;10;13--40

UTHS;7;10;13;9--39

3-point goals -- Quincy 3-12 (Reis 1-4, Smith 2-3, Crider 0-2, Brock 0-1, Nicholson 0-1); UT 3-12 (Ronnebeck 3-8, Wilson 0-2, Agot 0-2). Assists -- Quincy 4 (Crider 2); UT 12 (Agot 4). Steals -- Quincy 15 (Crider 6); UT 3 (Wilson 2). Turnovers -- Quincy 8; UT 21.

Newman 66, Mercer County 48

NEWMAN -- Marcus Williams 8 2-3 18, Davon House 7 0-0 16, Chase Graham 3 1-2 7, Bryan Bartel 3 0-0 7, Julian Heald 0 7-11 7, Jake Ackman 1 0-0 3, Connor McBride 1 0-0 3, Josh Payan 1 0-0 3, Ethan Behrand 0 2-2 2, Jake Terreer 0 0-0 0, Andrew Velasquez 0 0-0 0, Drew Ackman 0 0-0 0, Luke Jungerman 0 0-0 0, Luke Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-18 66.

MERCER COUNTY -- Tr. Essig 6 5-7 19, King 7 3-6 17, Crawley 3 2-2 8, Garnett 1 0-0 2, Bigham 0 1-2 1, Hottschlag 0 1-2 1, Ott 0 0-0 0, T. Essig 0 0-0 0, Martinez 0 0-0 0, Rillie 0 0-0 0, Sharp 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-19 48.

Newman;13;14;15;24;--;66

Mercer County;9;5;10;24;--;48

3-point goals -- Newman 6 (House 2, Bartel, Ackman, McBride, Payan); MC 2 (Tr. Essig 2). Team fouls -- Newman 23; MC 21. Fouled out -- Garnett.

Annawan 48, DePue 38

ANNAWAN -- Drake VanHyfte 6 2-2 14, Julian Samuels 2 8-10 12, Reece Gripp 3 0-0 8, Isaac Shaw 1 3-4 6, Dylan Thurston 1 4-9 6, Carson Osborne 0 2-2 2, Zac VanOpdorp 0 0-0 0, Austin Earley 0 0-0 0, Ryan Goodman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 19-27 48.

DEPUE -- Marcus Winfert 6 0-0 13, Mario Quintana 6 0-1 12, Oscar Ramirez 3 1-3 10, Andres Moreno 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Raya 0 0-0 0, Anthony Tyson 0 0-0 0, Devin Borostowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-4 38.

Annawan;8;15;9;16;--;48

DePue;7;18;9;4;--;38 

3-point goals -- Annawan 3 (Gripp 2, Shaw); DePue 4 (Ramirez 3, Winfert). Team fouls -- Annawan 8; DePue 20. Fouled out -- Borostowski.

Late Monday

Eastland 52, Morrison 29

EASTLAND -- Spong 7 0-0 14, Christians 4 0-3 8, Ke. Henze 2 2-2 7, Janssen 3 1-2 7, Coatney 3 0-0 6, Ka. Henze 2 2-2 6, Burkholder 1 1-2 3, Welch 0 1-2 1, Reifsteck 0 0-1 0, Preston 0 0-0 0, Ju. Dobish 0 0-0 0, Clouse 0 0-0 0, Nieves 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0, Ja. Dobish 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-14 52.

MORRISON -- Allen 5 0-0 10, Medenblik 4 1-3 9, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Sage 1 0-0 2, DuBois 1 0-0 2, Mickley 1 0-2 2, Ottens 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Leu 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-7 29.

Eastland;16;14;12;10;--;52

Morrison;5;12;4;8;--;29

3-point goals -- Eastland 1 (Ke. Henze); Morrison 0. Team fouls -- Eastland 11; Morrison 16. Fouled out -- Mickley.

Girls basketball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 5A

Region 1

Tuesday's score

Iowa City High 57, Bettendorf 40

Region 8

Tuesday's score

Ankeny Centennial 46, Pleasant Valley 36

Class 4A

Region 5

Tuesday's score

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Central DeWitt, 17

Region 6

Tuesday's score

North Scott 61, Keokuk 23

IGHSAU state tournament

Monday's games

Class 5A quarterfinals

Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

Iowa City High (19-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

Waukee (18-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

North Polk (21-2) vs. Esterville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.

Crestwood (15-15) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Class 3A quarterfinal

Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2/Glenwood (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Class 2A quarterfinals

Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9) 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.

Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

Illinois postseason

Normal West sectional

Tuesday's score

Edwardsville 48, O'Fallon 46

Thursday's game

Rock Island vs. Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Iowa City High 57, Bettendorf 40

BETTENDORF (16-7) – Emma Dennison 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Wroblewski 5-13 0-0 10, Allie Brownson 4-8 3-4 12, Ashley Fountain 1-5 5-6 7, Maggie Erpelding 2-9 0-2 5, Emilie Gist 2-4 0-0 4, Kaalyn Petersen 0-1 0-0 0, Grace McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Jenna Schweizer 1-1 0-0 2, Elyah Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Chelf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 8-12 40.

IOWA CITY HIGH (19-2) – Eviyon Richardson 0-0 2-2 2, Paige Rocca 1-11 0-0 3, Aubrey Joens 6-19 5-5 18, Rose Marie Nkumu 8-19 4-6 22, Ella Cook 5-6 0-0 10, Andie Westlake 1-1 0-0 2, CeCe Kelly-Harvey 0-0 0-0 0, Kacie Earl 0-0 0-0 0, Virginia Muturi 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Knoche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 11-13 57.

Bettendorf;9;6;10;15;--;40

Iowa City High;19;6;18;14;--;57

3-point goals – Bettendorf 2-8 (Erpelding 1-2, Brownson 1-3, McKenzie 0-1, Fountain 0-2); Iowa City High 5-20 (Nkumu 2-5, Joens 2-9, Rocca 1-6). Rebounds – Bettendorf 23 (Wroblewski 9); Iowa City High 38 (Rocca 9). Total fouls – Bettendorf 13; Iowa City High 13. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – Bettendorf 16; Iowa City High 11.

Ankeny Centennial 46, Pleasant Valley 36

ANKENY CENTENNIAL (14-8) -- Taylor Runchey 1-2 1-2 3, Rachel Schon 4-5 11-13 19, Kenna Sauer 5-10 3-3 13, Alexandria Keahna-Harris 2-3 1-3 5, Meg Burns 2-7 0-0 6, Lily King 0-2 0-1 0, Cleao Murray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-30 16-22 46

PLEASANT VALLEY (21-1) -- Carli Spelhaug 4-10 2-5 10, Mallory Lafever 3-12 0-0 7, Macy Beinborn 1-11 3-3 5, Anna Griffin 2-8 0-0 4, Adrea Arthofer 1-3 2-2 4, Ilah Perez-Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Denny 2-2 0-0 4, Riley Vice 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-48 5-5 36

Ankeny Centennial;9;13;9;15;--;46

Pleasant Valley;8;2;13;13;--;36

Three-point goals -- Centennial 2-8 (Burns 2-5, King 0-2, Murray 0-1); Pleasant Valley 3-22 (Spelhaug 2-5, Lafever 1-6, Beinborn 0-7, Griffin 0-3, Arthofer 0-1). Rebounds -- Centennial 24 (Sauer 10, Schon 8); Pleasant Valley 22 (Griffin 6, Beinborn 5, Arthofer 5). Turnovers -- Centennial 16, Pleasant Valley 11. Team fouls -- Centennial 11, Pleasant Valley 20. Fouled out -- Centennial (none); Pleasant Valley (Griffin).

North Scott 61, Keokuk 23

NORTH SCOTT -- Presley Case 1 1-2 4, Brooke Corson 0 0-0 0, Rylie Rucker 2 1-2 5, Chloe Engelkes 7 2-2 21, Grace Boffeli 6 5-7 17, Samantha Scott 5 0-0 13, Brooke Kilburg 0 0-0 0, Adriane Latham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Happel 0 0-0 0, Grace Hansel 0 0-0 0, Kami Nagle 0 0-0 0, Reagan Schoening 0 0-0 0, Paige Blaskovich 0 0-0 0, Rachel Anderson 0 1-2 1, Tarynn Kuehl 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-14 61.

KEOKUK -- MacKenzie Northup 0 0-0 0, Michenna Davis 4 2-2 13, Abby Winter 2 2-4 6, Keleigh Hall 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Koeber 1 2-2 4, Miracle Ailes 0 0-0 0, Abby Arrowood 0 0-0 0, Sydney McCarron 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Campbell 0 0-0 0, Koryn Barnes 0 0-0 0, Emma Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-8 23.

N. Scott;21;16;16;8;--;61

Keokuk;5;5;9;4;--;23

Three-point goals -- Keokuk 3 (Davis); North Scott 9 (Engelkes 5, Scott 3, Case). Total Fouls -- Keokuk 13; North Scott 8. Fouled out -- none.

Records -- North Scott 19-3; Keokuk 13-6.

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Central DeWitt 17

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (14-8) -- Caitlynn Daniels 8-11 2-2 22, Aubrey Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Libby Arnold 3-9 0-2 7, Julia Shoger 0-2 1-2 1, Emily Jasper 2-7 2-5 6, Aree Beckmann 1-3 0-0 2, Brielle Bastian 1-2 1-2 3, Mary Kate Moeder 0-1 0-0 0, Maya Karl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 6-13 45.

CENTRAL DEWITT (16-5) -- Allison Meadows 2-11 0-0 5, Emily Swanson 0-3 0-0 0, Lauren Wisco 2-9 0-0 6, Taylor Veach 2-10 0-0 4, Talbot Kinney 0-2 0-0 0, Grace Pierce 1-4 0-0 2, Lauren Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Madilynn McAvan 0-0 0-0 0, Carleigh Jefford 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Fox 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 7-41 0-0 17.

C.R. Xavier;14;15;6;10;--;45

Central DeWitt;8;2;5;2;--;17

3-point goals -- Xavier 5-6 (Daniels 4-4, Arnold 1-2); Central DeWitt 3-20 (Wisco 2-6, Meadows 1-5, Veach 0-3, Swanson 0-2, Fox 0-2, Pierce 0-1, Kinney 0-1). Rebounds -- Xavier 33 (Shoger 8, Jones 6); Central DeWitt 25 (Veach 6, Kinney 5, Swanson 5). Turnovers -- Xavier 13, Central DeWitt 20. Total fouls -- Xavier 10, Central DeWitt 13. Fouled out -- none.

Boys Bowling

All-State Teams

IGCA and Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association

1A

First team -- Traven Tillie, Louisa Muscatine, JR; Kolton Kraijcek, OA-BCIG, SR; Matt Rozzell, Waukon, JR; Ethan Zieglowsky, Washington, FR; Troy Edmunds, Camanche, SO; Austin Smith, Camanche, JR.

Second team -- Drew Henderson, Durant, JR; Dalton Weber, Camanche, SR; Drake Jehle, Durant, SR; Austin Davison, Maquoketa, JR; Nathan Harrelson, Vinton-Shellsburg, SR; Payton Nicol, Camanche, JR.

2A

First team -- Dylan VanWyk, Oskaloosa, JR; Brock Larson, North Scott, SR; Dawson Greene, Ottumwa, JR; Dale Weaver, Cedar Rapids Xavier, JR; Isaac Neymeyer, North Scott, SR; Jacob Schuster, Council Bluffs Jefferson, SR.

Second team -- Tim Lincoln, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, SR; Ian Tibbott, West Delaware, SR; Johnathan Hemmingsen, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, SR; David Roth, Western Dubuque Epworth, JR; Zach Butcher, Western Dubuque Epworth, SR; Andrew Chavarria, Council Bluffs Jefferson, SR.

3A

First team -- Brant Carter, Davenport North, SR; Zachary Bianchi, Southeast Polk, SO; Jeremiah Richmond, Waterloo West, Raymond Wiegand, Marshalltown, SR; Corey Roth, Iowa City West, SR; Dathan Stolba, Cedar Rapids Prairie, SR.

Second team -- Demetri Ferneau, Marshalltown, FR; Alton Barber, Pleasant Valley, SR; Lucas Kramer, Marshalltown, JR; Cody DePardo, Davenport North, JR; Justen Dostal, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, JR; Hunter Holman, Waterloo West, SR.

2A State Meet

Team results -- 1. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 3175; 2. North Scott 3157; 3. West Delaware 3150; 4. Ottumwa 3146; 5. Clinton 3081; 6. Keokuk 2836; 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2834; 8. LeMars 2810

Local medalists -- North Scott, Isaac Neymeyer 224-255--479, Brock Larson 235-222--457; Clinton, Jacob Hartman 234-213--447, Joe Simpson 202-236--438.

North Scott -- Neymeyer 224-255--479, Larson 235-222--457, Garrett Holst 202-212--414, Mitch Larson 228-171--399, Alex Isley 205-168--373, Carter Seibert 162-187--349. Baker games, 223-195-214-217-186.

Clinton -- Hartman 234-213--447, Simpson 202-236--438, Carter Hudson 182-212--394, Connor Hyde 176-211--387, Stephen Corbin 182-200--382, Keaton Hudson 128-236--364. Baker games, 179-173-245-236-200.

Girls Bowling

All-State Teams

IGCA and Iowa High School Bowling Coaches Association

Class 1A

First team -- Madison Ross, Charles City, SR; Whittney Morse, Louisa-Muscatine, JR; Kendall Wright, Camanche, SR; Lauren Bodman, Louisa-Muscatine, JR; Madisyn Gerdts, Louisa-Muscatine, Shadyn Bishop, Louisa-Muscatine, JR.

Second team -- Elizabeth Stanley, Bondurant-Farrar, SR; Ashton Haskell, Camanche, SR; Lauren Funk, Tripoli, FR; Emilee Hall, Camanche, SO; Alexa Vrieze, North Iowa, JR; Tori Novinski, Durant, SR.

Class 2A

First team -- Abigail Williams, Waterloo East, JR; Morgan Theisen, Western Dubuque Epworth, SR; Lexi Schroeder, LeMars, SR; Leah Sanck, Fort Dodge, JR; Kaitelin Konz, LeMars, FR; Stephanie Burge, Waterloo East, SO.

Second team -- Lorna Niedert, West Delaware, JR; Tannah Bowman, Clinton, JR; Alison Zimmerman, LeMars, SR; Amanda Besler, Western Dubuque Epworth, SR; Hannah Axline, West Delaware, JR; Olivia Nolte, Cedar Rapids Xavier, JR.

Class 3A

First team -- Ashley Sundstrom, Cedar Rapids Prairie, SR; Anna Warkel, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, SO; Megan Kitzmiller, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, SR; Zoe Seamans, Ottumwa, SO; Gabi Evans, Muscatine, SR; Maddi Smith, Davenport Central, JR.

Second team -- Isabel Tetmeyer, Ankeny, SO; Stephanie Thompson, Cedar Rapids Prairie, JR; Kayla Davidson, Ottumwa, SR; Michaela Beckmann, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, FR; Marissa Bills, Linn-Mar, FR; Natalie Leach, Dubuque Hempstead, SR.

2A State Meet

Team results -- 1. Fort Dodge 2852; 2. LeMars 2815; 3. Waterloo East 2807; 4. Clinton 2691; 5. Keokuk 2534; 6. Maquoketa 2502; 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2368; 8. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 2362.

Local medalists -- Clinton, Jazlyn Whitaker 216-233--449, Annelise Dickinson 194-231--425; Maquoketa, Alex Thomas 195-204--399.

Clinton -- Whitaker 216-233--449, Dickinson 194-231--425, Tannah Bowman 179-183--362, Anna Kurtz 151-162--313, Hannah Hartman 135-127--262, Fransis Hansen 112-138--250. Baker games, 122-159-168-187-244.

Maquoketa -- Thomas 195-204--399, Jo Kortenkamp 166-174--340, Lexi Springer 166-161--327, Jenna Strohbehn 141-177--318, Shelby Hickson 131-155--286, Mary Holst 142-142--284. Baker games, 184-194-171-127-156. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments