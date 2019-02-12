Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;16;1;19;1
North Scott;;16;1;19;1
Davenport Central;;11;5;14;5
Pleasant Valley;;9;7;13;7
Assumption;;9;7;11;8
Davenport North;;7;9;8;11
Davenport West;;6;10;7;11
Burlington;;3;11;4;12
Clinton;;2;13;2;16
Muscatine;;0;15;0;18
Tuesday's scores
Bettendorf 59, Davenport North 47
North Scott 63, Burlington 46
Assumption 67, Muscatine 43
Pleasant Valley 51, Davenport Central 41
Clinton at Davenport West, ppd. to Wednesday
Bettendorf 59, Davenport North 47
Davenport North (8-11, 7-9) — Sam Wellman 1-2 0-0 3, T.J. Vesey 5-8 2-2 13, Jayden Houston 2-5 0-0 4, Cory Prather 1-4 0-0 2, Mekki Sisk 2-5 0-2 6, Jamal Litt 2-4 1-4 5, Quincy Wiseman 3-8 0-0 7, Jamal Winston 1-3 0-0 3, Mike Green 1-2 2-2 4, Alec Seifert 0-0 0-0 0, Abdoul Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 5-10 47.
Bettendorf (19-1, 16-1) — Tyler Wellman 1-3 0-0 2, D.J. Carton 8-13 4-6 21, Blake Tyler 1-4 0-0 2, Carter Furness 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Feller 6-11 0-2 18, Oliver Bakeris 4-6 0-0 8, Lucas Hayes 3-3 0-0 6, Keaton Staley 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Weyman 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Steele 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Byrne 1-2 0-0 2, Jake Hornbuckle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 4-8 59.
Davenport North;12;10;9;16;—;47
Bettendorf;13;11;18;17;—;59
3-point goals: Davenport North 6-21 (Sisk 2-4, Wellman 1-2, Vesey 1-2, Winston 1-3, Wiseman 1-4, Houston 0-2, Prather 0-2, Litt 0-1, Green 0-1), Bettendorf 7-18 (Feller 6-11, Carton 1-4, Tyler 0-2, Wellman 0-1). Rebounds: Davenport North 15 (Sisk 3, Litt 3), Bettendorf 25 (Bakeris 7). Turnovers: Davenport North 10, Bettendorf 12. Total fouls: Davenport North 14, Bettendorf 14. Fouled out: none.
Sophomores: Bettendorf 40, Davenport North 36
Pleasant Valley 51, Central 41
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (14-5, 11-5) — Keshawn Pegues 2-10 4-5 8, Emarion Ellis 3-8 0-0 6, Kaiden Phillips 4-10 1-2 11, Amari Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Josh English 2-5 1-2 6, Diontrel Wommack 0-1 2-2 2, John Miller 3-10 1-2 8, Eli Wallace 0-1 0-0 0. 14-48 9-13 41.
PLEASANT VALLEY (13-7, 9-7) — Carter Cline 1-2 2-2 4, Jacob Townsend 5-11 0-2 10, Hunter Snyder 1-4 6-6 9, Cade Collier 4-8 2-2 10, Carter Duwa 6-11 3-4 18, Jacob Parker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 13-16 51.
Central;10;6;12;13;--;41
Pl. Valley;14;7;13;17;--;51
3-point goals — Central 4-18 (Phillips 2-6, Miller 1-4, English 1-2, Pegues 0-3, Ellis 0-2, Porter 0-1), PV 4-7 (Duwa 3-4, Snyder 1-3). Fouls — Central 14, PV 11. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Central 30 (Pegues 6), PV 28 (Townsend 7). Turnovers — Central 5, PV 7.
Assumption 67, Muscatine 43
MUSCATINE (0-18, 0-15) -- Noah Yahn 2-8 2-2 6, Jose Martinez III 0-1 1-2 1, Gabe Mulder 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Thomas 1-4 1-2 3, Josh Dieckman 6-9 4-4 17, Cooper Zeck 1-3 0-0 2, Briggs Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Nate Diercks 2-6 1-2 7, Sean Bown 1-2 0-1 2, Bredyn Seaman 1-2 0-0 3, Brady McDaniel 1-3 0-0 2, Braden Hufford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 9-13 43
ASSUMPTION (11-8, 9-7) -- Ray Kotula 6-14 0-0 15, Dylan Peeters 3-7 2-2 9, Adam Quested 0-0 0-0 0, Bret Kopp 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Valainis 2-8 3-7 7, Sean Peeters 8-15 4-4 21, Grayson Heiser 1-3 1-2 3, Logan Ehrecke 1-1 0-0 3, J.J. Stratman 1-1 0-0 3, Bill Flaherty 2-2 0-0 4, Ray Tucker 2-2 0-0 4, Ray Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Weselowski 0-1 0-0 0, Jack McGuire 0-0 2-2 2, Vince Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Costello 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 12-15 67
Muscatine;6;12;11;14;--;43
Assumption;24;13;18;12;--;67
Three-point goals -- Muscatine 4-15 (Diercks 2-6, Dieckman 1-2, Seaman 1-2, Yahn 0-2, Martinez 0-1, Mulder 0-1, Miller); Assumption 7-17 (Kotula 3-6, S. Peeters 1-5, D. Peeters 1-3, Ehrecke 1-1, Stratman 1-1, Valainis 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 25 (Dieckman 8, Thomas 5); Assumption 30 (Valainis 10, D. Peeters 6, S. Peeters 6). Turnovers -- Muscatine 18, Assumption 12. Team fouls -- Muscatine 11, Assumption 10. Fouled out -- Muscatine (Thomas); Assumption (none).
North Scott 63, Burlington 46
Burlington -- Michael Alexander 3 0-0 9, Brendon Hale 1 0-0 2, Carlton Martinez-Hale 1 0-0 3, Hunter Johnson 2 0-0 4, Nate Spear 2 0-0 5, Anakin Kelly 2 0-0 4, Trent Burnett 0 0-0 0, Amarion Davis 2 4-4 9, Taylor Bunton 1 0-0 2, Deron Draine 0 0-0 0, Charlie Carlson 1 0-0 3, Dontarius Sawyer 1 1-2 3, Trenton Murray 1 0-0 2, Cayson Shipp 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-6 46.
North Scott -- Carson Rollinger 4 0-0 10, Cortaviaus Seales 4 0-0 9, Sam Kilburg 4 1-2 10, Reece Sommers 2 0-0 5, Tytan Anderson 6 6-6 18, Landon Eiland 1 0-0 2, Trent Allard 2 0-0 4, Luke Jennings 1 0-0 3, Ben Belken 0 2-2 2, Layne Hamann 0 0-0 0, Logan Vis 0 0-0 0, Jackson Guffey 0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0 0-0 0, Nick Stanton 0 0-0 0, V'Ondre Haywood 0 0-0 0, Luke Haedt 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-10 63.
Burlington;6;12;10;18;--;46
North Scott;24;12;20;7;--;63
3-point field goals - Burlington 7 (Alexander 3, Martinez-Hale, Spear, Davis, Carlson). North Scott 6 (Rollinger 2, Seales, Kilburg, Sommers, Jennings). Total Fouls - Burlington 14, North Scott 10. Fouled out -None.
Sophomore score - North Scott 67, Burlington 47.
Illinois AP poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Curie (8)
|26-1
|88
|2
|2. Whitney Young
|23-6
|75
|3
|3. Belleville West (1)
|23-3
|74
|1
|4. Normal Community
|22-3
|51
|5
|5. Danville
|23-3
|46
|6
|6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|24-3
|43
|4
|7. Evanston Township
|25-4
|28
|7
|8. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|21-3
|24
|8
|(tie) Collinsville
|26-3
|24
|NR
|10. Rockford East
|27-3
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Moline 10. Bolingbrook 3. Homewood-Flossmoor 3. Geneva 2. Lincoln Park 2. York 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bogan (10)
|22-2
|116
|1
|2. Morgan Park (1)
|24-3
|109
|2
|3. Springfield Southeast (1)
|22-2
|95
|3
|4. East St. Louis
|22-5
|87
|4
|5. Peoria Notre Dame
|19-4
|63
|5
|6. Lincoln
|22-2
|61
|6
|7. Rock Falls
|24-2
|38
|8
|8. Ottawa
|20-2
|27
|9
|9. St. Viator
|20-5
|19
|10
|10. St. Laurence
|22-3
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Farragut 11. Kankakee 4. Herrin 4. Normal University 4. Taylorville 2. Highland 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Lindblom 1. Peoria Manual 1. Carbondale 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (12)
|28-2
|135
|1
|2. Orr (2)
|18-10
|114
|3
|3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|24-2
|106
|4
|4. Leo
|19-7
|96
|2
|5. Alton Marquette
|25-3
|75
|7
|6. Bloomington Central Catholic
|20-7
|58
|5
|7. Teutopolis
|27-5
|54
|6
|8. Dunbar
|18-5
|40
|8
|9. Fairfield
|27-2
|36
|9
|10. Sterling Newman
|24-3
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Corliss 11. Williamsville 10. Casey-Westfield 7. Warsaw West Hancock 6. Pinckneyville 5. Aurora Christian 4.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Providence-St. Mel (8)
|21-6
|115
|1
|2. Cissna Park (2)
|24-3
|112
|2
|3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2)
|23-2
|106
|3
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)
|25-3
|97
|4
|5. East Dubuque
|24-1
|69
|6
|6. Ottawa Marquette
|25-2
|56
|7
|7. Winchester-West Central
|22-6
|55
|5
|8. Concord Triopia
|26-2
|50
|8
|9. Thompsonville
|26-2
|15
|9
|(tie) Elmwood
|21-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 11. Madison 9. Sesser-Valier 3. Newark 1. Champaign Judah Christian 1.
Girls basketball
Illinois AP poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maine West (7)
|28-0
|79
|1
|2. Rock Island
|26-1
|68
|2
|3. Edwardsville (1)
|27-2
|61
|4
|4. Fremd
|25-4
|59
|3
|5. Montini
|27-4
|50
|6
|6. Benet
|23-5
|33
|7
|7. Hononegah
|26-4
|27
|10
|8. Whitney Young
|23-5
|20
|8
|9. Rockford Boylan
|26-2
|19
|5
|10. Mother McAuley
|26-2
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Geneva 3. Springfield 3. O'Fallon 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Richwoods (6)
|27-2
|94
|2
|2. Kankakee (3)
|30-1
|84
|1
|3. Morton (1)
|26-3
|83
|3
|4. Nazareth
|25-3
|68
|4
|5. Charleston
|27-0
|65
|5
|6. Sandwich
|28-0
|50
|6
|7. Carterville
|26-3
|34
|7
|(tie) Bethalto Civic Memorial
|25-5
|34
|9
|9. Sterling
|21-4
|18
|10
|10. Bloomington Central Catholic
|24-6
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 6. Chicago Heights Marian 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1. Burlington Central 1.
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A
Region 1
Today's game
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Central/North winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Today's game
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Saturday's games
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Sioux City North/Sioux City East winner at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5
Today's games
West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque/Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Today's games
Maquoketa at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Clinton/Maquoketa winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at Keokuk, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Region 4
Today's games
North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final at Marion, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 4
Today's games
Belle Plaine at Cascade, 7 p.m.
South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac, 7 p.m.
Beckman Catholic at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 18
Regional final at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Today's games
Northeast at North Linn, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Regina at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Highland at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Troy Mills, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 18
Regional final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 4
Today's games
Iowa Mennonite at Lynnville-Sully, 7 p.m.
HLV at Meskwaki Settlement School, 7 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Victor, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
United Township 52, Pekin 43
PEKIN (6-24) -- McClanahan 2-9 0-1 4 3 6, Kizer 3-9 2-2 2 2 6, Juergens 1-6 2-2 4 4 4, Goss 7-18 3-5 3 3 20, Righi 2-2 0-0 3 3 4, Wageman 0-2 0-0 0 2 0, Chism 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Oberle 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 15-45 7-10 17 21 43.
UNITED TOWNSHIP (9-17) -- Hunter 3-6 3-4 1 10 9, Morgan 2-5 0-0 1 2 5, Jn. Bell 2-5 0-0 1 2 4, Js. Bell 5-10 0-2 4 3 10, LaFountaine 8-15 6-9 4 14 22, Gordon 0-5 0-0 0 0 0, Gomez 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Fix 0-1 2-2 2 0 2. Totals 20-48 11-17 13 37 52.
Pekin;17;7;12;7;—;43
UT;17;4;10;21;—;52
3-point goals: Pekin 6-24 (Goss 4-13, McClanahan 2-5, Kizer 0-3, Juergens 0-3), UT 1-12 (Morgan 1-4, Js. Bell 0-3, Jn. Bell 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Fix 0-1). Assists -- Pekin 6 (McClanahan 3), UT 14 (Morgan 5). Steals -- Pekin 5 (Goss 4), UT 4 (Morgan 2). Turnovers -- Pekin 15, UT 16.
Wrestling
Iowa state duals
Wednesday's matches
At Des Moines
Class 3A
Southeast Polk vs. Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 9 a.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Bettendorf, 9 a.m.
Class 2A
West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.
Davenport Assumption vs. Crestwood, 9 a.m.
Solon vs. Independence, 9 a.m.
Osage vs. PCM (Monroe), 9 a.m.
Class 1A
Don Bosco vs. Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.
West Sioux vs. Lake Mills, 11 a.m.
Denver vs. Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.
Lisbon vs. Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.
State tournament pairings
Thursday's matches
Class 3A (9 a.m.)
106 — #4 Dustin Bohren, Bettendorf, fr., 36-8 vs. Aime Mukiza, Des Moines North/Hoover, so., 26-9
106 — Travis Hodges, Davenport West, so., 26-12 vs. #2 Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock, fr., 44-1
113 — Jacob Faber, Bettendorf, jr., 22-21 vs. #4 Bailey Roybal, Waverly-Shell Rock, so., 43-2
113 — #7 Josh Connor, North Scott, so., 28-13 vs. Elton Kruse, Fort Madison, sr., 22-12
120 — #4 Aiden Evans, Bettendorf, jr., 36-5 vs. Jake McLeod, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, so., 17-14
120 — Cael Bredar, North Scott, jr., 23-23 vs. #3 Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West, fr., 36-3
126 — #3 Caleb McCabe, North Scott, sr., 33-4 vs. Chryshaun Taylor, Waterloo East, sr., 21-5
126 — Kohler Ruggles, Bettendorf, so., 14-23 vs. #1 Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny, so., 37-1
132 — #8 Rylan Hughbanks, Bettendorf, sr., 28-16 vs. Brayden Broderick, Dallas Center-Grimes, fr., 19-8
132 — Trenten Doty, North Scott, jr., 24-20 vs. #3 Brock Espalin, Des Moines East, jr., 33-2
138 — #2 Eli Loyd, Pleasant Valley, jr., 45-3 vs. Derek Anderson, Ankeny, sr., 16-9
138 — #6 Deven Strief, North Scott, so., 34-11 vs. Leo Blawou, Des Moines Lincoln, jr., 26-11
145 — #3 Collin Lewis, North Scott, sr., 42-2 vs. Abraham Dirkx, Carroll, so., 38-10
145 — Logan Adamson, Bettendorf, so., 33-11 vs. #2 Caleb Corbin, West Des Moines Valley, so., 29-4
152 — #6 Jake Matthaidess, North Scott, jr., 32-6 vs. Alex Kleider, Sioux City East, sr., 41-8
152 — Bradley Hill, Bettendorf, fr., 28-12 vs. #2 Carter Schmidt, Norwalk, sr., 35-1
160 — Voyen Adamson, Bettendorf, sr., 37-9 vs. #1 Cade DeVos, Southeast Polk, sr., 33-0
160 — Zach Campbell, North Scott, jr., 27-19 vs. #7 EJ McElmeel, Sioux City North, sr., 43-5
170 — Tim Nimely, Muscatine, so., 33-15 vs. #7 Deveyon Montgomery, Southeast Polk, jr., 23-12
170 — #3 Will Jefferson, Bettendorf, sr., 33-5 vs. Dylan Harper, Sioux City East, jr., 27-13
182 — Alex Blizzard, Bettendorf, sr., 33-9 vs. #4 Nic Leo, Ankeny Centennial, sr., 34-3
182 — Brennan Broders, Muscatine, sr., 37-7 vs. #1 Jacob Wempen, Linn-Mar, sr., 33-1
195 — #5 Dalton Sell, Muscatine, sr., 35-8 vs. Jaise Gulling, Newton, sr., 26-8
195 — Kane Schmidt, Bettendorf, so., 36-10 vs. #2 Brayden Wolf, Waverly-Shell Rock, jr., 42-2
220 — #7 Shane Mathias, Muscatine, sr., 31-9 vs. Lane Pruisner, Ankeny Centennial, sr., 30-5
220 — Hunter Randall, Clinton, jr., 28-8 vs. #8 Zach Beason, Mount Pleasant, sr., 25-4
285 — #5 Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf, so., 38-5 vs. Dawson Sweet, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, jr., 23-9
285 — #8 Manny McGowan, Davenport Central, sr., 26-7 vs. Danen Settles, Fort Madison, jr., 32-11
Class 1A (1:30 p.m.)
106 — #1 Damon Huston, Midland, so., 42-1 vs. Noah Strohmeyer, Colfax-Mingo, so., 26-6
106 — Kael Brisker, Wilton, so., 45-2 vs. #8 Joe Ebaugh, Denver, fr., 28-8
113 — Colton Meeker, Wapello, sr., 22-3 vs. Quincy Happel, Lisbon, fr., 40-7
120 — #7 Mitchell Moore, Wapello, jr., 22-8 vs. Blaine Beller, Adair Casey/Guthrie Center, sr., 35-9
120 — Zach Roeder, Bellevue, jr., 36-12 vs. #1 Adam Allard, West Sioux, jr., 52-0
126 — #2 Daniel Meeker, Wapello, jr., 32-4 vs. Zane Ziegler, Underwood, jr., 35-13
132 — Christopher Ewart, Wapello, so., 24-12 vs. #8 Dillon Lynott, West Sioux, jr., 42-3
138 — Brody Hawtrey, North Cedar, jr., 34-6 vs. #7 Nick Hamilton, Underwood, fr., 47-2
182 — Coy Baker, Wilton, jr., 32-7 vs. #7 Nathan Johanningmeier, MFL/MarMac, sr., 41-3
195 — Tyler Thurston, North Cedar, jr., 34-7 vs. #4 Ethan Allie, Belle Plaine, jr., 34-3
220 — #4 Brett Schoenherr, Midland, sr., 39-3 vs. Isaac Steffans, Postville, jr., 35-10
285 — Chase Gallagher, North Cedar, sr., 28-4 vs. #6 Chandler Redenius, West Hancock, jr., 39-4
Class 2A (6 p.m.)
106 — #1 Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt, so., 33-1 vs. Jacob McGowan, Sioux City Heelan, fr., 28-20
106 — Ethan Forker, Assumption, fr., 36-14 vs. #2 Jacob Mielke, Pocahontas Area, sr., 38-2
106 — Alex Beaver, West Liberty, so., 33-11 vs. #8 Carter Anderson, Albia, fr., 30-4
126 — Eric Kinkaid, Camanche, fr., 36-6 vs. #5 Kayden Kauzlarich, Centerville, jr., 23-2
132 — Cody Calvelage, Louisa-Muscatine, sr., 30-5 vs. #6 Ryan Phillips, West Delaware, sr., 35-5
138 — #1 Jarod Kadel, Columbus, sr., 39-0 vs. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, so., 34-13
145 — #7 Will Esmoil, West Liberty, jr., 33-2 vs. Keaton Wilson, Clarion Goldfield Dows, sr., 27-13
152 — #8 Coy Ruess, West Liberty, sr., 37-8 vs. Connor Pellett, Atlantic, sr., 44-9
160 — #5 Baylor Crigger, Camanche, sr., 40-1 vs. Carson Devine, Algona, sr., 35-8
160 — #7 Austin Beaver, West Liberty, sr., 37-5 vs. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, jr., 32-12
182 — Abraham Michel, Maquoketa, jr., 29-9 vs. #3 Lucas Roland, PCM (Monroe), sr., 23-3
195 — #1 Julien Broderson, Assumption, sr., 49-0 vs. Bryce Hoyle, Greene County, sr., 10-5
220 — #5 Seth Adrian, Assumption, jr., 48-2 vs. Jarrett Meyer, Central Lyon, jr., 34-6
220 — Kobe Simon, West Liberty, so., 32-10 vs. #2 Dakoda Powell, Spirit Lake Park, sr., 26-2
285 — #6 Taven Rich, Maquoketa, jr., 34-4 vs. Jarrett Fastert, Central Lyon, sr., 32-8
285 — Jesse Lieser, Tipton, jr., 30-13 vs. #5 Drew Evans, Independence, sr., 39-7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.