Boys basketball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Prince of Peace 62, Davenport North 53
Assumption 59, Alleman 44
Big Six
Rock Island 62, Geneseo 40
Iowa area
Anamosa 55, Bellevue 43
Bellevue Marquette 66, Midland 53
Cascade 54, Camanche 47
Durant 68, West Liberty 51
Easton Valley 85, Cedar Valley Christian 33
Iowa City Regina 56, Wilton 42
Maquoketa 67, Mount Vernon 39
Monticello 69, North Cedar 50
Solon 72, Central DeWitt 61
Wapello 58, Columbus Community 32
Illinois area
Fulton 59, Sherrard 40
Mercer County 89, Ridgewood 80
Orion 59, Riverdale 47
Wethersfield 80, Stark County 49
ASSUMPTION (7-5) -- Ray Kotula 1-5 0-0 3, Dylan Peeters 9-13 1-3 19, Grayson Heiser 3-3 0-0 7, Zach Weselow 0-0 0-0 0, Adam Quested 1-2 2-2 5, Bret Kopp 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Ehrecke 0-0 0-0 0, Ray Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Valainis 2-2 0-0 4, Bill Flaherty 0-0 0-0 0, Sean Peeters 6-8 9-11 21, Vince Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, J.J. Stratman 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Maro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-34 12-16 59.
ALLEMAN (8-12) -- Collin Snyder 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Campos 0-4 1-2 1, Nate Sheets 5-10 1-2 11, Dayne Hodge 3-7 2-4 8, Tyler Estes 1-1 0-0 2, Connor Fitch 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Mattecheck 2-6 6-9 10, Killian Ahern 0-0 0-0 0, Jonathan Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Chase VanDerGinst 5-10 2-2 12, Max Contreras 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 12-19 44.
Assumption;12;16;16;15;--;59
Alleman;12;12;7;13;--;44
3-point goals -- Assumption 3-8 (Kotula 1-2, Quested 1-2, Heiser 1-1, Dylan Peeters 0-2, Stratman 0-1); Alleman 0-5 (Campos 0-3, Sheets 0-1, Hodge 0-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 21 (Dylan Peeters 7, Sean Peeters 7); Alleman 13 (Mattecheck 5, VanDerGinst 5). Turnovers -- Assumption 19, Alleman 16. Total fouls -- Assumption 17, Alleman 11. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: Davenport Assumption 40, Alleman 37
Prince of Peace 62, Davenport North 53
PRINCE OF PEACE -- Nathan Moeller 6 2-3 14, Payton Schnier 2 1-3 5, Kaidion Larson 11 4-6 26, Michael Matthew 3 1-5 7, Patrick Mulholland 3 2-2 10, Hansi Hudson 0 0-0 0, Gage Ruden 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-19 62.
DAVENPORT NORTH -- Mekki Sisk 4 3-5 11, Jamal Litt 1 1-2 3, TJ Vesey 5 3-3 13, Jayden Houston 4 5-12 13, Quincy Wiseman 4 0-0 8, Alec Seifert 0 0-0 0, Cory Prather 1 0-0 3, Jamal Winston 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-22 53.
Peace;15;14;17;16;--;62
North;11;7;19;16;--;53
Three-point field goals -- Prince of Peace 2 (Mulholland), North 1 (Prather). Total Fouls -- Prince of Peace 15, North 19. Fouled out - Moeller (POP), Wiseman (DN).
Sophomore score - Davenport North 81, Prince of Peace 16.
Cascade 54, Camanche 47
CAMANCHE -- Carson Seeser 1 0-0 3, Caleb Delzell 6 8-8 22, Zach Erwin 3 2-2 9, Cameron Soenksen 4 0-0 10, Jaxon White 0 0-0 0, Zayne Feller 0 1-2 1, Calvin Ottens 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-12 47.
CASCADE -- Carter Green 0 1-2 1, Michael Trumm 3 2-2 10, Wil Roling 2 3-4 8, Reid Rausch 4 2-3 13, Haris Hoffman 8 0-1 20, Tom Knepper 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-13 54.
Camanche;9;13;9;16;--;47
Cascade;12;20;6;16;--;54
3-point goals -- Camanche 6 (Delzell 2, Soenksen 2, Erwin, Seeser); Cascade 10 (Hoffman 4, Rausch 3, Trumm 2, Roling). Total fouls -- Camanche 14, Cascade 14. Fouled out -- none.
Durant 68, West Liberty 51
DURANT -- Easton Botkins 9 3-5 25, Joe Lilienthal 6 3-4 15, Drew Delong 3 0-0 8, Mason Compton 3 0-0 7, Brendan Paper 3 0-0 6, Bryce Lafrenz 1 0-0 3, Marcus Engstler 1 0-0 2, Anthony Mundt 1 0-0 2, Jack Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 7-10 69.
WEST LIBERTY -- Gavin Chown 8 4-5 21, Seth Feldman 8 2-2 19, Caleb Wulf 2 0-0 4, Chance Thrasher 1 1-1 3, Gabriel Melendez 1 0-0 2, Brodie Kilburn 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-8 51.
Durant;26;12;15;15;--;68
WL;8;13;11;19;--51
3-point goals -- Durant 8 (Botkins 4, Delong 2, Compton, Lafrenz); WL 2 (Chown, Feldman).
Anamosa 55, Bellevue 43
ANAMOSA -- Lazanus Bland 6 0-0 12, Zac McLean 5 0-0 11, Sam Wilt 4 3-3 11, Matthew Walton 4 1-1 10, Spencer Norton 3 0-0 8, Lucas Otting 1 0-0 3, Maverick Tjaden 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rickels 0 0-0 0, Walker Marsh 0 0-0 0, Brady Lasack 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-4 55.
BELLEVUE -- Trevor Hager 4 2-3 10, Trey Daugherty 4 1-2 10, Riley Konrardy 3 3-4 9, Colby Sieverding 3 0-0 6, Jackson Wagner 2 2-2 6, Paxton Felderman 1 0-0 2, Andrew Swartz 0 0-0 0, Cole Heim 0 0-0 0, Max Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-13 43.
Anamosa;21;11;15;8;--;55
Bellevue;11;9;11;12;--;43
3-point goals -- Anamosa 5 (Norton 2, McLean, Walton, Otting); Bellevue 1 (Daugherty). Team fouls -- Anamosa 14; Bellevue 9. Fouled out -- none.
Bellevue Marquette 66, Midland 53
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Matt Brinker 6 5-5 19, Danny Koos 7 1-2 15, Ethan Pfiffner 4 1-4 10, Tyler Kremer 2 3-4 7, Jeb Schwager 1 4-7 6, Carson Michels 1 0-0 3, Nick Hager 1 0-0 3, Ty Parker 1 0-2 3, Parker Mueller 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-24 66.
MIDLAND -- Brit Martens 8 2-2 23, Ethan Kaftan 4 0-0 8, Iziek Soper 2 4-7 8, Hunter Brown 2 0-0 5, Jensen Dodge 2 0-0 4, Peyton Rupp 1 0-0 3, Carsen Rupp 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 53.
Marquette;15;16;16;19;--;66
Midland;16;8;12;18;--;53
3-point goals -- Marquette 6 (Brinker 2, Michels, Parker, Pfiffner, Hager); Midland 7 (Martens 5, Brown, P. Rupp). Team fouls -- Marquette 15; Midland 17. Fouled out -- Midland 1 (C. Rupp).
Girls basketball
Tuesday's scores
Iowa area
Bellevue Marquette 59, Midland 32
Calamus-Wheatland 40, Lisbon 35
Cascade 51, Camanche 34
Central DeWitt 44, Solon 26
Easton Valley 63, Cedar Valley Christian 29
Louisa-Muscatine 63, Lone Tree 42
Maquoketa 38, Mount Vernon 36
Monticello 56, North Cedar 22
Wapello 50, Columbus Community 8
West Liberty 50, Durant 45
Wilton 49, Iowa City Regina 39
Illinois area
Geneseo 45, Ottawa 28
DEWITT -- Allison Meadows 5 5-8 16, Taylor Veach 5 1-2 13, Lauren Wisco 3 0-2 6, Grace Pierce 1 0-0 3, Talbot Kinney 1 0-2 2, Samantha Zeimet 0 0-0 0, Lauren Cooper 0 0-0 0, Emily Swanson 0 0-0 0, Madilynn McAvan 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-14 44.
SOLON -- Kaia Holtkamp 2 2-2 7, Makinley Levine 2 1-4 6, Jenna LaDage 2 0-0 5, Abby Smith 2 0-2 4, Saige Haurer 1 0-0 2, Ellie Holubar 1 0-0 2, Ava Stebral 0 0-0 0, Aira Foster 0 0-0 0, Sara Ruzika 0 0-0 0, Emma Bock 0 0-0 0, Emily Golindo 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Milliman 0 0-0 0, Jada Buffington 0 0-0 0, Skylar Stookey 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-8 26.
Central DeWitt;6;6;20;12;--;44
Solon;13;7;6;0;--;26
3-point goals -- CD 4 (Veach 2, Pierce, Meadows); Solon 3 (Holtkamp, Levine, LaDage). Team fouls -- CD 18; Solon 18. Fouled out -- none.
West Liberty 50, Durant 45
WEST LIBERTY -- Macy Akers 8 2-2 20, Sailor Hall 5 1-4 14, Janey Gingerich 4 2-3 11, Haylee Lehman 1 0-0 2, Averi Goodale 1 0-0 2, Isabel Morrison 0 1-2 1, Macy Daufeldt 0 0-1 0, Austyn Crees 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-12 50.
DURANT -- Kamryn Meyer 4 5-9 13, Kylie Kay 4 0-2 10, Ruby Kappeler 3 2-2 9, Hannah Happ 2 0-0 5, Allie Poston 1 2-3 4, Kira Schult 1 0-0 2, Annie Taylor 0 2-2 2, Jordyn Ostrand 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-18 45.
WL;13;12;10;15;--;50
Durant;2;12;8;22;--;45
3-point goals -- WL 6 (Hall 3, Akers 2, Gingerich); Durant 4 (Kay 2, Happ, Kappeler).
Louisa-Muscatine 63, Lone Tree 42
LOUISA-MUSCATINE -- Rylee Sanders 8 9-13 25, McKenna Hohenadel 6 1-3 14, Hailey Sanders 5 2-2 12, Raegan Downing 5 0-0 10, Hanna McConnaha1 0-0 2, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 0, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0, Laken Werner 0 0-0 0, Sarah Martinez 0 0-0 0, Meagan Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-18 63.
LONE TREE -- Maddie Jacque 4 3-4 12, Ashley Musser 2 2-2 8, Holley Johnson 3 0-0 6, Kasey Chown 2 1-2 6, Chloe Teague 1 3-4 5, Josie Mullinix 1 1-2 3, Sara Branson 1 0-0 2, Natalie Patterson 0 0-0 0, Chloe Mills 0 0-0 0, Heather Greiger 0 0-0 0, Molly Milder 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-14 42.
L-M;18;13;14;18;--;63
Lone Tree;8;15;3;16;--;42
3-point goals -- L-M 1 (Hohenadel); LT 4 (Musser 2, Chown, Jacque). Team fouls -- L-M 14; LT 16. Fouled out -- none.
Wapello 50, Columbus Junction 8
WAPELLO -- Eryka Dickey 6 2-2 14, Sammy Ewart 5 1-2 13, Mady Reid 4 0-0 9, Lindsey Massner 2 0-0 4, Holly Massner 2 0-2 4, Brekyn Mears 1 1-2 3, Emma Reid 1 1-3 3, Leigha Weyrick 0 0-0 0, Kylie Wilson 0 0-0 0, Serah Shafer 0 0-0 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-0 0, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 0, Aysha Little 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-11 50.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION -- Jobie Lekwa 1 0-0 2, Taylor Howell 1 0-0 2, Lizbeth Paz 1 0-0 2, Ingrid Montero 1 0-0 2, Olivia Carrier 0 0-0 0, Daniela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Desiree Oviedo 0 0-0 0, Julie Sosa 0 0-0 0, Nayeli Martinez 0 0-0 0, Michelle Diaz 0 0-0 0, Libby White 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-0 8.
Wapello;17;20;8;5;--;50
Columbus;2;2;0;4;--;8
3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Ewart 2, M. Reid); CJ 0. Team fouls -- Wapello 4; CJ 14. Fouled out -- none.
Bellevue 66, Anamosa 55
BELLEVUE -- Giana Michels 7 3-4 21, Lindsey Banowetz 6 1-2 13, Alyssa Rubel 5 0-0 13, Teresa Paulsen 5 2-2 12, Kailey Miller 1 2-2 4, Sally Paulson 1 0-0 2, Brianna Laughlin 0 1-2 1, Maddie Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-12 66.
ANAMOSA -- Taylor Hinz 5 3-4 15, Taylor Zumbach 3 7-8 14, Maggie McQuillen 4 0-0 8, Madalyn Heims 4 0-0 8, Alexa Jess 2 0-0 6, Michaela Meade 2 0-0 4, Grace Lubben 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-12 55.
Bellevue;18;12;16;20;--;66
Anamosa;6;16;14;19;--;55
3-point goals -- Bellevue 7 (Michels 4, Rubel 3); Anamosa 5 (Hinz 2, Jess 2, Zumbach). Team fouls -- Bellevue 9; Anamosa 15. Fouled out -- none.
Boys swimming
Pleasant Valley 140, Clinton 15
200 medley relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley (Nate Martell, Jacob McCredie, Parker Paulson, Connor Bennett) 1:59.53; 2. Pleasant Valley (Hayden Libby, Alex Valenca, Eric Hedgren, Peyton Weisbeck) 2:13.05; 3. Pleasant Valley (Jonathan Conway, Spencer Clark, Sam Eliasen, Eli Erickson).
200 free -- 1. Ryan Vance (PV), 2:04.88; 2. Jack Peterson (PV), 2:12.12; 3. Brett Little (PV), 2:21.40.
200 IM -- 1. Parker Paulson (PV), 2:19.82; 2. Nate Martell (PV), 2:27.11; 3. Carson Maxwell (PV), 2:40.77.
50 free -- 1. Kevin Burke (PV), 25.88; 2. Dominik Gnad (PV), 26.98; 3. Spencer Clark (PV), 27.29.
100 butterfly -- 1. Parker Paulson (PV), 1:04.22; 2. Noah Streeter (PV), 1:08.64; 3. Carson Maxwell (PV), 1:09.02.
100 freestyle -- 1. Ryan Vance (PV), 56.79; 2. Hunter Block (PV), 1:05.70; 3. Jacob Kammler (PV), 1:06.86.
400 free -- 1. Bryan Caraman (PV), 4:35.18; 2. Jonathan Chiles (PV), 4:55.26; 3. Nathan Sanders (PV), 6:19.45.
200 free relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley (Blake Tyler, Peterson, Caraman, Burke) 1:51.08; 2. Pleasant Valley (Sanders, Little, Maxwell, Vance) 1:51.15; 3. Pleasant Valley (Streeter, Weisbeck, Chiles, Martell).
100 backstroke -- 1. Nate Martell (PV), 1:06.92; 2. Jonathan Conway (PV), 1:08.00; 3. Jack Peterson (PV), 1:10.37.
100 breaststroke -- 1. Jacob McCredie (PV), 1:09.91; 2. Jonathan Conway (PV), 1:16.11; 3. Dominik Gnad (PV), 1:17.57.
400 free relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley (Gnad, Libby, Maxwell, Paulson) 4:09.95; 2. Pleasant Valley (Block, Conway, Isaac Bradford, Chiles) 4:23.24; 3. Pleasant Valley (Kammler, Weisbeck, James Breen, Vance) 4:26.79.
Davenport Central 88, United Township 81
200 medley relay -- 1. Central (Will Rolfstad, Keegan Tolle, Kyle Hopewell, Will Reemtsma) 1:51.06; 2. UTHS (Jared Weese, Steven Pyevich, Kade Morse, Jacob Sommer) 2:01.78; 3. UTHS (Ethan Hergert, Alex Pyevich, James Toland, Josh Mottet) 2:13.59.
200 free -- 1. Max Wetteland (DC), 1:55.69; 2. Kade Morse (UT), 2:08.27; 3. Derek Cruse (UT), 2:10.81.
200 IM -- 1. Wyatt Land (DC), 2:19.21; 2. Keegan Tolle (DC), 2:29.04; 3. Steven Pyevich (UT), 2:30.40.
50 free -- 1. Jacob Sommer (UT), 24.61; 2. Will Reemtsma (DC), 24.68; 3. Xaiver Cummins (DC), 26.21.
100 butterfly -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (DC), 54.19; 2. Wyatt Land (DC), 1:04.02; 3. Kade Morse (UT), 1:06.77.
100 free -- 1. Will Rolfstad (DC), 53.09; 2. Jacob Sommer (UT), 56.46; 3. Tajaun Stacy (UT), 1:00.98.
500 free -- 1. Max Wetteland (DC), 5:17.42; 2. Derek Cruse (UT), 5:42.98; 3. Ethan Hergert (UT), 6:08.04.
200 free relay -- 1. Central (Reemtsma, Cummins, Land, Wetteland) 1:40.25; 2. UTHS (Tyler DeVilder, Weese, Cruse, Sommer) 1:48.61; 3. UTHS (Ethan Dobbles, A. Pyevich, Mateo Garcia, Ryan Hannah) 1:54.17.
100 backstroke -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (DC), 58.43; 2. Will Rolfstad (DC), 59.38; 3. Ryan Hannah (UT), 1:17.42.
100 breaststroke -- 1. Steven Pyevich (UT), 1:12.97; 2. Keegan Tolle (DC), 1:16.15; 3. Jared Weese (UT), 1:16.39.
400 free relay -- 1. Central (Wetteland, Land, Hopewell, Rolfstad) 3:44.12; 2. UTHS (Morse, Hergert, Cruse, R. Hannah) 4:03.81; 3. UTHS (DeVilder, Dobbles, S. Hannah, Grant Diekman) 4:27.28.
Wrestling
Geneseo 50, Galesburg 24
106 -- Carson Raya (GEN) pinned JayShawn Rucker, 1:34. 113 -- Anthony Montez (GEN) pinned Alex Baughman, 2:41. 120 -- Javion Beckom (GB) won by forfeit. 126 -- Alejandro Morales (GB) won by forfeit. 132 -- Clay DeBaillie (GEN) maj. dec. Trevor Mclaren, 14-0. 138 -- Bruce Moore (GEN) maj. dec. Landon Johnson, 12-4. 145 -- Stephane Massamba (GB) pinned Augie Schmitt, 0:59. 152 -- Hayden Erdman (GEN) pinned Chayse Mahnken, 4:18. 160 -- Kane Miller (GEN) won by forfeit. 170 -- Kyle State (GEN) pinned Damian Thomas, 2:48. 182 -- Chase Motz (GB) won by forfeit. 195 -- Mick Mooney (GEN) pinned Tyler Kemp, 1:20. 220 -- Rob Stohl (GEN) dec. Jeremiah Morris, 7-2. 285 -- Billy Blaser (GEN) dec. Cody Thomas, 3-2 OT.
Geneseo 42, Bartonville Limestone 25
106 -- Carson Raya (G) pinned K. Hamka, 0:21. 113 -- Dawson DeCap (G) won by forfeit. 120 -- Phillips (BL) won by forfeit. 126 -- Cade Hornback (G) dec. Raffeb, 9-2. 132 -- Double forfeit. 138 -- Bruce Moore (G) pinned Dustin George, 1:54. 145 -- J. McBride (BL) pinned Augie Schmitt, 0:45. 152 -- Jayden Erdman (G) pinned L. Lana, 1:47. 160 -- M. Linwood (BL) maj. dec. Kyle State, 9-1. 170 -- K. Mitchell-Look (BL) pinned Harrison Neumann, 3:24. 182 -- A. Trueblood (BL) dec. Eli Allen, 10-4. 195 -- Mick Mooney (G) dec. L. Smith, 10-6. 220 -- Rob Stohl (G) pinned Gavin Buskirk, 3:33. 285 -- Billy Blaser (G) won by forfeit.
Erie-Prophetstown 40, West Carroll 29
106 -- Miguel Watkins (WC) pinned Nick Smith, 1:27. 113 -- Briar Nevills (WC) maj. dec. Carter Jepson, 10-2. 120 -- Trapper Hartman (WC) dec. Cameron Abell, 7-4. 126 -- Ethen Doty (WC) won by forfeit. 132 -- Cody Jacobs (EP) pinned Ian McCombie, 2:00. 138 -- Trevor Cobo (EP) dec. Ethan Dertz, 8-4. 145 -- Gunnar Wubben (EP) won by forfeit. 152 -- Bishop Groezinger (WC) maj. dec. Logan Wheeler, 10-2. 160 -- Tyler Smith (EP) pinned Kelden McCombie, 3:25. 170 -- Calvin Naftzger (EP) pinned Camren Simpson, 5:18. 182 -- Gabe Frederichsen maj. dec. Eli Dertz, 13-3. 195 -- Lucas Carey (EP) dec. Daltin Coyer, 8-5. 220 -- RJ Cianciarulo (WC) pinned Jeremy Huizenga, 1:20. 285 -- Trevor Pratt (EP) pinned Chase Bentley, 0:23.
