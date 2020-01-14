Q-C area high school results for Tuesday, Jan. 14

Boys basketball
Tuesday's results
MAC
Assumption 73, Davenport Central 62
Davenport North 76, Davenport West 60
North Scott 70, Muscatine 44
Bettendorf 47, Pleasant Valley 35
Burlington 65, Clinton 44
Big Six
Knoxville 55, Alleman 42
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 63, Maquoketa 39
Mid-Prairie at Durant, late
North Cedar 65, Bellevue 58
Wilton 66, West Liberty 56
Cascade 52, Northeast 33
Camanche 77, Monticello 57
Midland at Clinton Prince of Peace, late
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 47
Easton Valley 66, Lisbon 34
Highland 63, Louisa-Muscatine 37
Mediapolis 51, Columbus 43
Bettendorf 47, Pleasant Valley 35
PLEASANT VALLEY (5-5, 2-5) -- Ryan Dolphin 4-14 0-0 9, Jacob Townsend 4-9 6-7 14, Matt Mickle 4-7 0-0 11, Carter Cline 0-3 0-0 0, CJ Ragins 0-0 1-2 1, Seth Clausen 0-0 1-2 1, Joey Borbeck 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Donahue 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 7-9 35.
BETTENDORF (4-6, 4-2) -- Ethan Horner 1-1 1-2 3, Carter Furness 4-6 5-6 16, Joe Byrne 0-2 4-6 4, Lucas Hayes 2-3 5-8 9, Matthew Cavins 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver Bakeris 1-3 0-0 2, Ty Numkena 1-4 0-0 2, Jake Hornbuckle 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison Bey-Buie 1-3 6-6 9, Ben Tappa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-24 21-28 47.
Pleasant Valley;5;5;2;23;--;35
Bettendorf;7;5;13;22;--;47
3-point goals -- PV 4-14 (Mickle 3-5, Dolphin 1-5, Borbeck 0-2, Donahue 0-1, Cline 0-1); Bettendorf 4-6 (Furness 3-3, Bey-Buie 1-3). Rebounds -- PV 12 (Cline 4); Bettendorf 27 (Hayes 7). Turnovers -- PV 9, Bettendorf 13. Total fouls -- PV 21, Bettendorf 14. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport North 76, Davenport West 60
DAVENPORT NORTH (7-3, 5-1) – Cade Guinn 1-3 2-2 4, Quincy Wiseman 11-15 2-2 27, Jamal Litt 1-5 0-1 2, Jayden Houston 8-17 0-0 18, Sam Wellman 3-8 4-5 13, Mekhi Jacobs 1-3 4-4 6, Alec Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 2-3 0-2 6. Totals 27-55 12-16 76.
DAVENPORT WEST (2-6, 0-6) – Jamal Winston 7-16 2-4 21, Aldane Barrett 6-12 2-3 14, Jermaine Gardner 2-7 1-2 6, Logan Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, NaZion Carruthers 5-10 2-2 13, John Michael Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Derek Erwin 2-2 0-0 4, Hunter Runge 0-1 0-0 0, Diontray Whitney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 7-11 60.
Davenport North;18;23;14;21;--;76
Davenport West;11;18;18;13;--;60
3-point goals – North 10-18 (Wiseman 3-4, Wellman 3-6, Cooley 2-3, Houston 2-4, Brown 0-1); West 7-17 (Winston 5-9, Gardner 1-2, Caruthers 1-5, Runge 0-1). Rebounds – North 33 (Cooley 7, Guinn 7, Houston 7); West 29 (Barrett 8). Total fouls – North 16; West 19. Fouled out – Cooley. Turnovers – North 20; West 23.
Sophomores: North 63, West 47
North Scott 70, Muscatine 44
Muscatine (1-9, 1-6) -- Briggs Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Braden Hufford 0-3 0-0 0, Trevor Diederichs 0-2 0-0 0, Reed Ulses 1-3 3-4 5, Eli Gaye 0-0 0-0 0, Sean Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Scholz 0-2 2-2 2, Noah Yahn 7-12 1-1 17, Brady McDaniel 1-2 0-0 2, Bredyn Seaman 0-0 1-2 1, Waker Cler 4-6 1-2 11, Jake Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Josh Dieckman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-38 8-11 44.
North Scott (10-1, 7-0) -- Carson Golinghorst 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Kilburg 2-5 0-0 5, Ben Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Kilburg 7-11 0-1 18, Canon Guffey 0-3 0-0 0, Carter Markham 2-8 0-0 6, Landon Eiland 3-10 1-2 10, Alec Hurtado 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Anderson 5-7 7-7 20, Nate Fenn 1-2 0-0 3, Trent Allard 1-3 0-0 2, Ben Belken 1-3 0-0 3, Alex Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Jakob Boley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 8-10 70.
Muscatine;5;8;16;15;--;44
North Scott;15;20;20;15;--;70
Three-point goals -- Muscatine 4-14 (Cler 2-4, Yahn 2-6, Diederichs 0-2, Miller 0-1, Dieckman 0-1), North Scott 16-33 (S. Kilburg 4-8, Anderson 3-3, Eiland 3-7, Markham 2-5, Hughes 1-1, Belken 1-2, Fenn 1-2, C. Kilburg 1-3, C. Guffey 0-2). Rebounds -- Muscatine 27 (Thomas 7), North Scott 22 (Anderson 10). Turnovers -- Muscatine 19, North Scott 8. Total fouls -- Muscatine 9, North Scott 15. Fouled out: none.
Davenport Assumption 73, Davenport Central 62
Central -- Emarion Ellis 7 8-14 22, Amari Porter 1 2-2 4, John Miller 2 2-4 7, Donovan Wakefield 3 1-2 7, Kaiden Phillips 4 13-15 21, Kaden Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 27-39 62.
Assumption -- Ray Tucker 1 0-1 2, Dayne Hodge 5 6-9 19, Grayson Heiser 2 3-4 8, Bill Flaherty 0 2-2 2, Sean Peeters 11 3-10 25, Logan Ehrecke 0 1-2 1, Noah Mack 1 4-4 6, Tyler Maro 3 0-2 6, Matt Tallman 2 0-0 4, Finn Oppenheimer 0 0-2 0, J.J. Stratman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 19-36 73.
Central;13;15;20;14;--;62
Assumption;26;19;12;16;--;73
Three-point field goals: Central 1 (Miller), Assumption 4 (Hodge 3, Heiser). Total fouls -- Central 25, Assumption 25. Fouled out -- Peeters. Technical Fouls -- Central bench, Porter.
Sophomore score: Assumption 54, Central 38.
Rockridge 73, Bureau Valley 21
Rockridge -- Jenson Whiteman 8 4-5 25, Rusk 6 0-0 12, Chisholm 3 0-0 9, Mason 3 0-0 8, Henry 3 0-0 6, Bevans 1 0-0 3, Jase Whiteman 1 0-0 3, Deem 1 0-0 2, Frutake 1 0-0 2, Buckrop 1 0-0 2, Totals 28 4-5 73.
Bureau Valley -- Dalton Dean 4 0-2 9, Matt Philhower 2 0-0 4, Trent DeVenney 1 0-0 2, Eckberg 1 0-0 2, Devan Batten 1 0-0 2, Adam Johnson 1 0-0 2, Totals 10 0-2 21.
Rockridge;20;16;21;16;--;73
Bureau Valley;6;11;2;0;--;21
Three-point goals -- R 13, (Jenson Whiteman 6, Chisholm 3, Mason 2, Bevans, Jase Whiteman); BV 1, (Dean).
Easton Valley 66, Lisbon 34
Easton Valley -- Kaleb Cornilsen 10 5-8 25, Cade Jargo 4 0-0 11, Jessen Weber 3 4-6 11, Logan House 3 0-0 6, Nate Trenkamp 2 0-0 5, Hunter Holdgrafer 1 1-2 3, Porter Fuegen 0 2-3 2, Jacob Petersen 1 0-0 2, Gavin Raabe 0 1-2 1, Totals 24 13-21 66.
Lisbon -- Tyson Scott 5 0-0 10, Kaeden Harrer 1 0-0 3, Logan Hall 1 0-0 3, Kole Baker 1 1-1 3, Hunter Neymeyer 1 0-0 3, Will Bennett 1 0-0 2, Tyler Scott 1 0-0 2, Nolan Reiling 1 0-0 2, Gavin Wollum 1 0-0 2, Aiden Hansen 1 0-0 2, McLame Allison 1 0-0 2, Totals 15 1-2 34.
Halftime -- EV 38, L 15. Three-point goals -- EV 5, (Jargo 3, Trenkamp, Weber); L 3, (Harrer, Hall, Neymeyer). Team fouls -- EV 8, L 17.
Highland 63, Louisa-Muscatine 37
Louisa-Muscatine -- Brock Jeambey 4 0-0 9, Dawson Wehrle 3 0-0 6, Emmanuel Walker 2 0-0 5, Dallas Vasquez 2 0-0 5, Michael Danz 2 0-0 4, Jared Woerly 1 0-0 3, Xander Bieri 0 2-4 2, Try Wagner 0 0-0 0, Totals 14 2-4 37.
Highland -- Mason McFarland 7 3-4 21, Cole Adamson 5 0-0 15, Zack Lesck 6 0-2 12, Bill Laughlin 4 1-2 9, Colby Stokes 1 0-0 2, Matt Botler 1 0-0 2, Trevor McFarland 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 4-8 63.
Halftime -- LM 16, H 31. Thre-point goals -- LM 4, (Woerly, Walker, Vasquez, Jeambey); H 9, (Adamson 5, McFarland 4). Team fouls -- LM 10, H 7
Knoxville 55, Alleman 42
KNOXVILLE (15-3) -- J. Hise 3-12 2-2 4 1 10, D. Hise 6-13 4-6 0 2 18, Repp 1-4 1-2 1 3 4, Sunderland 1-3 0-1 3 3 2, Loving 4-9 9-10 3 9 17, Boone 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Rossell 0-6 0-0 0 1 0, Upson 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, Vannaken 1-2 2-2 2 1 4. Totals 16-50 18-23 15 23 55.
ALLEMAN (2-17) -- Paul Rouse 2-10 4-4 4 3 8, Alec Ponder 0-4 1-2 2 2 1, Cameron Wallace 2-5 3-4 2 4 7, Caleb Sharer 0-2 0-0 1 2 0, Rudy Glancey 3-7 3-5 5 6 9, Ryan Dockery-Jackson 2-7 0-0 1 5 4, Mattecheck 3-6 3-4 1 2 9, Chase Carruthers 0-2 2-2 0 1 2, Nick Bresnahan 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Tyler Estes 1-3 0-0 1 1 2. Totals 13-46 16-21 17 27 42.
Knoxville;14;12;9;20—55
Alleman;12;12;9;9—42
Three-point goals -- KHS 5-22 (J. Hise 2-8, D. Hise 2-5, Repp 1-1, Sunderland 0-1, Loving 0-1, Rossell 0-5, Upson 0-1), AHS 0-4 (Rouse 0-1, Ponder 0-1, Mattecheck 0-1, Estes 0-1). Turnovers -- KHS 4, AHS 15.
Annawan 79, Ridgewood 73
RIDGEWOOD (10-7, 0-1) -- Greenman 11-16 8-9 2 4 30, Althaus 3-6 1-4 3 5 7, Kessinger 2-5 0-0 3 3 5, Nodine 1-4 0-0 4 4 2, Brooks 10-17 0-0 1 1 25, Dean 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Hixson 0-0 0-0 4 0 0, Maher 2-4 0-0 0 2 4, Bringolf 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 29-53 9-13 19 19 73.
ANNAWAN (11-6, 1-0) -- Julian Samuels 11-20 5-7 2 7 30, Reece Gripp 5-12 6-8 4 5 18, Isaac Shaw 0-4 0-0 1 4 0, Austin Earley 0-3 0-0 2 1 0, Ryan Goodman 5-10 2-2 1 6 15, Mason Matney 7-7 1-3 2 8 15, Cohner Powers 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, Josh Sims 0-0 1-2 0 0 1. Totals 28-57 15-21 13 32 79.
Ridgewood;19;17;16;21—73
Annawan;23;22;15;19—79
Three-point goals -- Ridgewood 6-14 (Brooks 5-8, Kessinger 1-3, Greenman 0-1, Maher 0-2), Annawan 8-18 (Samuels 3-5, Goodman 3-7, Gripp 2-5, Shaw 0-1). Turnovers -- Ridgewood 14, Annawan 13. Steals -- Ridgewood 8 (Nodine 3), Annawan 6 (Samuels 3).
Wethersfield 70, West Central 66 (OT)
WETHERSFIELD -- Bryant 4 0-2 4 10, Smith 0 0-0 1 0, Miller 0 0-0 2 0, Quagliano 11 7-12 2 35, Nelson 2 0-1 4 5, Kelley 7 3-3 3 17, Baker 1 1-5 3 3. Totals 25 11-23 19 70.
WEST CENTRAL -- Kreiger 5 5-5 4 17, Vancil 4 0-0 3 8, Beelman 7 2-3 5 19, Roller 3 3-3 3 9, Bigger 1 1-4 3 3, Bell 4 1-2 0 10. Totals 24 12-17 18 66.
Wethersfield;14;17;13;18;8;--70
W.Central;15;16;11;20;4;--66
Three-point goals -- W 9 (Quagliano 6, Bryant 22, Nelson 1), WC 6 (Beelman 3, Kreiger 2, Bell 1).
Central DeWitt 63, Maquoketa 39
MAQUOKETA (2-7, 2-7) – Brady Digman 3-9 2-2 9, Connor Becker 0-6 2-4 2, Max Keller 4-7 0-0 8, Clayton Widel 6-9 0-1 12, Kannon Coakley 0-5 1-2 1, Kaleb Whaley 1-3 0-0 3, Emmett Sheets 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Michel 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel Coyle 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell Roeder 1-3 0-0 2, Ethan Combs 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Gruenwald 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 5-9 39
CENTRAL DEWITT (7-2, 7-2) – Henry Bloom 3-8 4-6 12, Zach Hinkle 1-5 2-2 4, Ethan Pierce 3-7 0-0 6, Tucker Kinney 7-12 2-2 16, Logan Paulsen 2-5 4-6 8, Alex McAleer 2-4 4-4 8, Kaiden Muhl 2-4 0-0 5, John McConohy 2-3 0-0 4, Ben Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Mac Zevenbergen 0-0 0-0 0, Sean Kinney 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Pace 0-0 0-0 0, Sean McNamara 0-0 0-0 0, Lane Krukow 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander Tuttle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 16-20 63
Maquoketa;11;8;11;9;--;39
Central DeWitt;16;12;21;14;--;63
Three-point goals – Maq 2-13 (Digman 1-5, Whaley 1-3, Coakley 0-3, Becker 0-2); CDW 3-11 (Bloom 2-5, Muhl 1-2, Kinney 0-2 Hinkle 0-1 Mason 0-1). Rebounds – Maq 22 (Widel 10); CDW 30 (McConohy 7, Kinney 5). Turnovers – Maq 21, CDW 16. Team fouls – Maq 18, CDW 14. Fouled out – Maq (Widel); CDW (none).
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 47
Marquette -- Carson Michel 5 10-13 20, Matt Brinker 7 3-5 19, Nick Hager 2 3-6 7, Aza Berthel 2 2-2 6, Jake Anderson 1 0-0 2, Parker Mueller 1 0-0 2, Tristan Pfiffner 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 18-26 57
CVC -- Levi Telecky 6 8-8 24, Jonathan Holt 4 5-7 13, Drew Grimm 2 1-2 6, Zach Slama 1 1-1 3, Nati Kejella 1 0-1 2, Joshua Jackson 1 0-2 2, Dakota Jordan 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 15-22 47
Marquette;7;15;11;24;--;57
CVC;10;8;6;23;--;47
3-point goals -- Marquette 2 (Brinker); CVC 1 (Grimm). Team fouls -- Marquette 23, CVC 25. Fouled out -- Marquette 2 (Anderson, Berthel); CVC 3 (Kejella, Slama, Jackson).
Kewanee 66, Orion 41
Orion -- Caleb Spranger 4 3-5 11, Will Dunlap 4 1-2 9, Josh Johnson 3 0-0 7, Ryan Jungwirth 1 0-0 3, Abram Anderson 1 0-0 3, Kobe Lieving 1 1-2 3, Cade Weiss 1 0-2 3, Turner Irey 1 0-0 2, Ben Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Will Lawson 0 0-0 0, Cody Schultz 0 0-0 0, Jacob Kruse 0 0-0 0, Adam Burger 0 0-0 0, Jarrett Thornburg 0 0-0 0. Tptals 16 5-11 41
Kewanee -- Sauer 9 0-1 18, Russell 8 0-0 18, Powe 5 0-2 13, Zarvek 4 0-3 9, Terry 1 0-0 2, Edens 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Vandesample 0 0-0 0, Argola 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, DeJesus 0 0-0 0, Pickering 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 0-6 66
Orion;14;7;12;8;--;41
Kewanee;15;10;20;21;--;66
3-point goals -- Orion 4 (Weiss, Jungwirth, Johnson, Anderson); Kewanee 6 (Powe 3, Russell 2, Zarvek). Team fouls -- Orion 8, Kewanee 9. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
Tuesday's results
MAC
Bettendorf 44, Pleasant Valley 36
Assumption 57, Davenport Central 53
Davenport North 71, Davenport West 36
North Scott 51, Muscatine 30
Clinton 51, Burlington 41
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 52, Maquoketa 26
Bellevue 69, North Cedar 49
Cascade 72, Northeast 32
Mid-Prairie 45, Durant 32
Monticello 48, Camanche 7
West Liberty 67, Wilton 40
Bellevue Marquette 69, Cedar Valley Christian 18
Easton Valley 60, Lisbon 44
Clinton Prince of Peace 62, Midland 29
Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland 42
Mediapolis 53, Columbus 13
Bettendorf 44, Pleasant Valley 36
PLEASANT VALLEY (5-7, 3-5) -- Regan Denny 3-8 1-2 9, Ellie Scranton 0-2 0-2 0, Addie Kerkhoff 1-3 0-0 3, Ilah Perez-Johnson 7-14 4-4 18, Riley Vice 0-2 0-0 0, Anna Carius 0-0 0-0 0, Halle Vice 1-5 2-2 4, Sophia Lindquist 0-0 0-0 0, Jessi Meyer 0-3 0-0 0, Megan Schiltz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 13-38 7-10 36.
BETTENDORF (8-4, 6-2) -- Grace McKenzie 0-3 0-0 0, Ashley Fountain 1-5 6-6 8, Maggie Erpelding 2-5 4-7 9, Emma Dennison 2-4 3-5 7, Kaalyn Petersen 2-6 0-0 4, Kate Schermerhorn 2-5 2-2 8, Izzy Appel 2-2 0-0 5, Nevaeh Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Kate McAleer 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 12-31 15-20 44.
Pleasant Valley;4;11;4;17;--;36
Bettendorf;10;7;9;18;--;44
3-point goals -- PV 3-14 (Denny 2-5, Kerkhoff 1-3, Scranton 0-1, Meyer 0-1, H. Vice 0-4); Bettendorf 5-14 (Schermerhorn 2-5, Appel 1-1, McAleer 1-1, Erpelding 1-3, Fountain 0-1, McKenzie 0-3). Rebounds -- PV 26 (Perez-Johnson 9); Bettendorf 22 (Petersen 8, Erpelding 6). Turnovers -- PV 21, Bettendorf 19. Total fouls -- PV 23, Bettendorf 14. Fouled out -- none.
North Scott 51, Muscatine 30
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 4 0-0 10, Emily Woepking 3 0-0 8, Grace Bode 1 0-0 3, Avarie Eagle 1 0-0 3, Emma Zillig 1 0-0 2, Rylie Moss 1 0-0 2, Madi Petersen 1 0-0 2, Olivia Harmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-0 30
North Scott -- Hattie Hagedorn 6 0-0 13, Grace Boffeli 5 3-3 13, Samantha Scott 4 0-0 11, Presley Case 2 0-0 6, Brooke Kilburg 1 0-0 3, Adriane Latham 1 1-2 3, Sydney Happel 1 0-0 2, Reagan Schoening 0 0-0 0, Alissa Bockenfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-5 51
Muscatine;3;9;8;10;--;30
North Scott;9;9;19;14;--;51
3-point goals -- Muscatine 6 (Long 2, Woepking 2, Bode, Eagle); NS 7 (Scott 3, Case 2, Kilburg, Hagedorn). Team fouls -- Muscatine 8, NS 6. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport Assumption 57, Davenport Central 53 (OT)
Assumption -- Ava Schubert 7 7-8 22, Natalie Moore 3 5-8 11, Dawson Dorsey 3 2-3 10, Anna Wolers 2 3-4 8, Jamie Stephens 1 0-0 2, Corey Whitlock 1 0-0 2, Maddie Loken 0 1-2 1, Katie Andersen 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 19-27 57
Central -- Sydney George 5 3-5 13, Adrianna Mayfield 5 1-3 11, Acorianna Lard 4 1-2 10, Kariana Lohf 3 2-2 8, Aniah Smith 2 2-2 8, Bria Clark 1 1-4 3, Aliiyah Morgan 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-18 53
Assumption;9;13;13;14;8;--;57
Central;7;5;14;23;4;--;53
3-point goals -- Assumption 4 (Dorsey 2, Schubert, Wolers); Central 3 (Smith 2, Lard). Team fouls -- Assumption 15, Central 21. Fouled out -- Assumption 1 (Dorsey).
Central DeWitt 52, Maquoketa 26
MAQUOKETA (8-3, 7-3) – Carie Pickup 1-3 0-0 2, Tenley Cavanagh 0-8 0-0 0, Nell Sybesma 3-14 1-2, Autumn Dykstra 3-9 0-1 7, Abbi Strathman 1-6 1-8 3, Addie Bowman 1-2 0-0 3, Madi Lemke 0-5 1-5 1, CJ Yeager 0-0 0-0 0, Jackie Miller 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 10-48 3-16 26
CENTRAL DEWITT (10-1, 9-1) – Tallie Meadows 3-8 6-8 13, Lauren Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Grace Pierce 0-2 0-0 0, Talbot Kinney 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor Veach 10-14 4-5 27, Natalie Butler 1-3 0-0 2, Kathryn Grau 1-4 0-0 2, Madi McAvan 1-4 0-2 2, Morgan Machovec 0-0 0-0 0, Carleigh Jefford 0-0 1-2 1, Samantha Zeimet 0-0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Frick 0-0 0-0 0, Kyleen Irwin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 11-17 52
Maquoketa;8;7;7;4;--;26
Central DeWitt;19;12;11;10;--;52
Three-point goals – Maq 3-17 (Dykstra 1-5, Sybesma 1-4, Bowman 1-1, Cavanagh 0-7); CDW 5-18 (Veach 3-5, Kinney 1-5, Meadows 1-4, Pierce 0-2, Butler 0-1, McAvan 0-1). Rebounds – Maq 28 (Strathman 7, Sybesma 4); CDW 32 (McAvan 6, Meadows 6). Turnovers – Maq 14, CDW 12. Team fouls – Maq 13, CDW 16. Fouled out – Maq (none); CDW (Grau).
Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland 42
Louisa-Muscatine -- Kylee Sanders 12 5-9 34, Hailey Sanders 4 0-3 8, McKenna Hohenadel 3 1-2 7, Raegan Downing 3 1-2 7, Hanna McConnaha 2 0-0 4, Destiney Miller 1 1-3 3, Laken Werner 1 0-0 2, Emilee Truitt 0 0-1 0, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0, Joslin Crumly 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-20 65
Highland -- Alyssa Brasa 6 3-11 15, Dani Laughin 3 1-2 8, Haley Sweeting 2 2-4 6, Kayla Cerny 2 2-5 6, Abigail Stransley 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Clarke 1 0-0 2, Emma Spukup 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie Hora 0 0-0 0, Jenna Sands 0 0-0 0, Dakota Longbine 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-24 42
Keokuk 58, Wapello 50
Wapello -- Sammy Ewart 3 5-6 13, Holly Massner 5 0-1 12, Eryka Dickey 4 1-6 9, Serah Shafer 1 4-6 6, Mady Reid 3 0-0 6, Lindsy Massner 0 2-3 2, Aysha Little 1 0-0 2, Totals 17 12-22 50.
Keokuk -- Abigail Wolter 5 8-10 19, Michenna Davis 5 0-1 12, Cassidy Koeber 4 1-2 9, Lindsey Campbell 3 0-0 8, Alivia Myhle 3 0-0 6, Kaleigh 2 0-0 4, Kayde Martin 0 0-0 0, Haylee Davis 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 12-17 58.
Halftime -- W 29, K 29. Three-point goals -- W 4, (Ewart 2, H. Massner 2); K 4, (Campbell 2, Davis, Wolter). Team fouls -- W 15, K 20.
Bellevue 69, North Cedar 49
North Cedar -- Aubrie Pruess 5 0-0 13, Fiona Raney 3 1-1 9, Kassidie Galloway 3 0-3 8, Kayla Syring 3 2-4 8, Jenna Syring 3 0-4 6, Kylie Chapman 1 0-0 3, Sam Koth 1 0-1 2, Totals 19 3-13 49.
Bellevue -- Lindsey Banowetz 8 2-2 19, Maddie Schmidt 6 0-0 13, Mariah Hueneke 3 5-7 11, Teresa Paulsen 2 2-4 6, Julia Penniston 2 2-2 6, Sally Paulsen 3 0-1 6, Brianna Laughlin 1 1-4 3, Audrey Wedeking 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bailey 1 0-0 2, Ka'lynn Deshaw 0 1-2 1, Totals 27 13-22 69.
Halftime -- NC 26, B 37. Three-point goals -- NC 8, (Pruess 3, Raney 2, Galloway 2, Chapman); B 2, (Banowetz, Schmidt). Team fouls -- NC 18, B 10.
L-M;13;17;19;14;--;63
Highland;6;7;13;16;--;42
3-point goals -- L-M 5 (K. Sanders 5); Highland 1 (Laughin). Team fouls -- L-M 22, Highland 19. Fouled out -- L-M 1 (Werner); Highland 2 (Brasa, Sweeting).
Wrestling
Sterling 57, Freeport 21
106 -- Karson Strohmayer (S) won by forfeit. 113 -- Tyler Calam (F) pinned AJ Kested, 3:19. 120 -- Markel Baker (F) tech fall John Cid, 21-6 4:03. 126 -- Jacob Redington (F) maj. dec. Thomas Martin,15-5. 132 -- Drew Kested (S) pinned Jaylon Hail, 3:24. 138 -- Brayden Porter (S) dec. Tarrone Jackson, 2-1. 145 -- Mauricio Garcia (S) won by forfeit. 152 -- Julian Rodriguez (S) pinned Christian Miller, 2:58. 160 -- Kolten Smith (S) pinned Ja'Mari Adams, 1:54. 170 -- Nick Simester (S) pinned Braxton Castle, Fall 3:03. 182 -- Noah Davis (S) won by forfeit. 195 -- Matthew Chavers (F) pinned, 3:24. 220 -- Jason Farnham Jr. (S) pinned Jahiem Brown, 1:16. 285 -- Cade Lyons (S) pinned Keegan Hodges, 0:53.
Dixon 37, Sterling 32
106 -- Chris Sitter (D) dec. Karson Strohmayer, 10-3. 113 -- AJ Kested (S) won by forfeit. 120 -- Will Weldman (D) dec. John Cid, 7-1. 126 -- Hakeem Banks (D) pinned Thomas Martin, 0:18. 132 -- Drew Kested (S) won by forfeit. 138 -- Brayden Porter (S) maj. dec. Owen Brooks, 9-1. 145 -- Mauricio Garcia (S) pinned Lucas Sheridan, 1:03. 152 -- Gable Hale (D) pinned Julian Rodriguez, 3:26. 160 -- Cameron Varden (D) maj. dec. Kolten Smith, 13-4. 170 -- Nick Simester (S) maj. dec. Quinn Staples, 8-0. 182 -- Justin Dallas (D) won by forfeit. 195 -- Hunter Pate (D) pinned Esai Olalde, 0:42. 220 -- Jason Farnham Jr. (S) pinned Shaun Devires, 0:27. 285 -- Riley Riggins (D) dec. Cade Lyons, 7-5.
West Carroll 51, Du-Pec 18
106 -- Double forfeit. 113 -- Briar Nevills (WC) won by forfeit. 120 -- Wyatt Doty (WC) pinned Sam Walden, 0:25. 126 -- Trapper Hartman (WC) pinned David McGregory, 1:21. 1332 -- Double forfeit. 138 -- Stephen Young (WC) won by forfeit. 145 -- Matt Nevdal (DP) pinned Tyvon Hartson, 1:22. 152 -- Kelden McCombie (WC) pinned Mason Manning, 3:02. 160 -- Logan Braun (DP) pinned Maddux Hayden, 2:37. 170 -- Bishop Groezinger (WC) pinned Austin Dodd, 1:58. 182 -- Paul Sturtevant (WC) won by forfeit. 195 -- Camren Simpson (WC) pinned Caden Chapman, 0:14. 220 -- Eli Dertz (WC) dec. Nick Uppman, 5-3. 285 -- Kenny Dalgard (DP) won by forfeit.
West Carroll 60, Polo 9
106 -- Double forfeit. 113 -- Briar Nevills (WC) pinned McKeon Crase, 2:24. 120 -- Wyatt Doty (WC) pinned Dimetry Garza, 1:03. 126 -- Trapper Hartman (WC) pinned Connor Eubanks, 3:12. 132 -- Ethan Doty (WC) pinned Nicholas Cain, 1:17. 138 -- Tom Falk (WC) pinned Avery Grenable, 4:22. 145 -- Tyvon Hartson (WC) pinned Michael Taylor, 1:29. 152 -- Maddux Hayden (WC) won by forfeit. 160 -- Marcus McKenna (P) maj. dec. Keldon McCombie, 16-3. 170 -- Bishop Groezinger (WC) dec. Wyatt Queckboerner, 13-6. 182 -- Paul Sturtevant (WC) pinned Blake Diehl, 1:24. 195 -- Cam Simpson (WC) dec. Cole Faivre, 6-4. 220 -- Eli Dertz (WC) pinned Daniel Engel, 1:11. 285 -- Joel Ludwig (P) won by forfeit.
Girls bowling
Sycamore 3425, Sterling 2707
Sterling -- Hannah Conderman 110-152-126--388, Katelynn Garcia 125-107-146--378, Grace Schultz 172-168-185--525, Kylie Bresley 185-129-141--455, Elayna Felder 135-154-169--458, Zoey Paone 141-169-193--503. Totals 868-879-960--2707
Sycamore -- Kiki Whitenburg 135-119-154--408, Trista Fiaretto 165-172-153--490, Maddie Lathrop 226-248--236--710, Brandi Stover 168-226-201, Delaney Jones 193-229-179--601, Megan Kolberg 190-243-188--621. Totals 1077-1237-1111--3425
Boys Swimming
Moline 91, Davenport Central 79
200 Medley Relay -- 1. Davenport Central, (Land, Wetteland, Hopewell, Sullivan) 1:43.62, 2. Davenport Central, 1:53.25, 3. Moline 1:56.16.
200 freestyle -- 1. Steven Klumb, (M) 1:52.99, 2. Carter Sullivan, (DAVC) 1:56.97, 3. Phineas Van Vooren (M) 2:00.71.
200 IM -- 1. Henry Neff, (M) 2:06.73, 2. Wyatt Land, (DAVC) 2:11.47, 3. Austin Seibert, (DAVC) 2:14.69.
50 freestyle -- 1. Remington Greko, (M) 22.07, 2. Max Wetteland, (DAVC) 22.59, 3. Derek Burgin, (M) 23.14.
100 butterfly -- 1. Kyle Hopewell, (DAVC) 52.91, 2. Phineas Van Vooren, (M) 1:00.99, 3. Austin Seibert, (DAVC) 1:02.32.
100 freestyle -- 1. Remington Greko, (M) 48.39, 2. Derek Burgin, (M) 50.58, 3. Carter Sullivan, (DAVC) 51.14.
500 freestyle -- 1. Steven Klumb, (M) 5:04.14, 2. Max Wetteland, (DAVC) 5:12.56, 3. Brody Thomas, (DAVC) 5:32.53.
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline, (Neff, Burgin, Greko, Klumb) 1:32.07, 2. Davenport Central, 1:39.91, 3. Moline, 1:41.37.
100 backstroke -- 1. Kyle Hopewell, (DAVC) 55.29, 2. Wyatt Land, (DAVC) 57.65, 3. Henry Neff, (M) 58.10.
100 breaststroke -- 1. Adam Klumb, (M) 1:08.81, 2. Keegan Tolle, (DAVC) 1:11.92, 3. Max Reid, (M) 1:13.30.
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline, (Klumb, Burgin, Neff, Greko) 3:20.12, 2. Davenport Central, 3:23.74, 3. Moline, 4:08.58.