Boys basketball

MAC leaders

Points per game -- D.J. Carton (Bettendorf) 26.0; Keshawn Pegues (Central) 18.8; Sean Peeters (Assumption) 16.2; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 15.3; Tavi Seales (North Scott) 15.0; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 13.8; Carter Duwa (Pleasant Valley) 13.4; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 13.0; LJ Henderson (Clinton) 12.3; Malik Westerfield (West) 12.2; Hunter Snyder (Pleasant Valley) 12.0. 

Rebounds per game -- Keshawn Pegues (Central) 8.9; Bret Myli (Clinton) 8.7; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 8.3; D.J. Carton (Bettendorf) 7.6; Jayden Houston (North) 7.3; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 6.6; Anthony Valainis (Assumption) 6.3; Quincy Wiseman (North) 6.2; Hunter Snyder (Pleasant Valley) 5.7. 

Assists -- D.J. Carton (Bettendorf) 84; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 54; Sam Kilburg (North Scott) 45; Malik Westerfield (West) 44; Grayson Heiser (Assumption) 38; Amari Porter (Central) 38; Jamil Haymond (West) 38; Josh English (Central) 34; John Miller (Central) 33; Tavi Seales (North Scott) 33. 

Steals -- Keshawn Pegues (Central) 35; Diontrel Wommack (Central) 33; Malik Westerfield (West) 32; John Miller (Central) 29; Jamil Haymond (West) 28; Kaiden Phillips (Central) 27; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 23; Sean Peeters (Assumption) 22; Jayden Houston (North) 22; Tavi Seales (North Scott) 22. 

Blocks -- Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 35; Anthony Valainis (Assumption) 24; Aldane Barrett (West) 22; Bret Myli (Clinton) 19; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 18; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 17; Kaiden Phillips (Central) 16; Lucas Hayes (Bettendorf) 12; Keshawn Pegues (Central) 12; D.J. Carton (Bettendorf) 10. 

3-pointers made -- Trevor Feller (Bettendorf) 34; D.J. Carton (Bettendorf) 33; Carter Duwa (Pleasant Valley) 26; Carson Rollinger (North Scott) 25; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 24; Josh English (Central) 21; Tavi Seales (North Scott) 21; Blake Tyler (Bettendorf) 20; Michael Alexander (Burlington) 20.

Iowa area leaders

Points per game -- Keaton Mitchell (Wapello) 21.9; Kaidion Larson (Prince of Peace) 21.4; Seth Feldman (West Liberty) 19.6; Ethan Sahr (North Cedar) 19.4; A.J. Becker (Maquoketa) 19.3; Kaleb Cornilsen (Easton Valley) 19.2; Cam Soenksen (Camanche) 19.0; Hunter Rickels (Cal-Wheat) 17.7; Eric Valdez (Columbus Community) 17.4; Easton Botkins (Durant) 17.4; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 16.7.  

Rebounds per game -- Frank Bierman (Tipton) 11.7; Keaton Mitchell (Wapello) 11.1; Braeden Hoyer (Northeast) 10.2; Caleb Delzell (Camanche) 8.9; Kaleb Cornilsen (Easton Valley) 8.9; Nathan Moeller (Prince of Peace) 8.8; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 8.3; Seth Feldman (West Liberty) 8.1; Danny Koos (Bellevue Marquette) 8.0; Michael Matthew (Prince of Peace) 7.5.  

Assists -- Hunter Rickels (Cal-Wheat) 102; Caleb Delzell (Camanche) 81; Cade Jargo (Easton Valley) 76; Macklin Shanahan (Maquoketa) 76; Trey McAleer (Northeast) 70; Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt) 62; Nate Trenkamp (Easton Valley) 62; Zach Erwin (Camanche) 60; Easton Botkins (Durant) 54. 

Steals -- Hunter Rickels (Cal-Wheat) 49; Cam Soenksen (Camanche) 43; Patrick Mulholland (Prince of Peace) 37; Trey Daugherty (Bellevue) 34; Paxton Felderman (Bellevue) 34; Kaidion Larson (Prince of Peace) 34; Josh Hein (Cal-Wheat) 33; Gavin Chown (West Liberty) 33; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 32. 

Blocks -- Trevor Hager (Bellevue) 46; Keaton Mitchell (Wapello) 31; Braeden Hoyer (Northeast) 26; Curtis Hartung (Easton Valley) 23; Danny Koos (Bellevue Marquette) 20; Calvin Ottens (Camanche) 19; Ethan Kaftan (Midland) 19; Macklin Shanahan (Maquoketa) 18; Nathan Moeller (Prince of Peace) 18. 

3-pointers made -- A.J. Becker (Maquoketa) 51; Cade Jargo (Easton Valley) 43; Cam Soenksen (Camanche) 42; Carson Seeser (Camanche) 38; Ethan Sahr (North Cedar) 37; Andrew Stewart (Tipton) 37; Britan Martens (Midland) 36; Seth Feldman (West Liberty) 36; Easton Botkins (Durant) 35; Hunter Brown (Midland) 35. 

Girls basketball

MAC leaders

Points per game -- Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 17.6; Kylie Wroblewski (Bettendorf) 17.1; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 16.6; Megan Gandrup (Clinton) 15.3; Macy Beinborn (Pleasant Valley) 13.9; Bella Sims (North) 11.2; Ivy Wilmington (North) 10.9; Presley Case (North Scott) 10.9; Alicia Garcia (Muscatine) 10.9; Camry Dillie (North) 10.5. 

Rebounds per game -- Kylie Wroblewski (Bettendorf) 11.9; Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 10.6; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 7.6; Anne Awour (North) 7.5; Adrea Arthofer (Pleasant Valley) 6.9; Kylee Devore (West) 5.5; Lauren Oostendorp (West) 5.4; Lauren Herrig (Assumption) 5.4; Molly Chapman (Clinton) 5.4; Alicia Garcia (Muscatine) 5.3.   

Assists -- Presley Case (North Scott) 81; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 64; Bella Sims (North) 53; Mallory Lafever (Pleasant Valley) 52; Megan Gandrup (Clinton) 46; Macy Mulholland (Clinton) 44; Rylie Rucker (North Scott) 41; Dawsen Dorsey (Assumption) 38; Chloe Engelkes (North Scott) 36; Adrea Arthofer (Pleasant Valley) 36. 

Steals -- Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 75; Presley Case (North Scott) 59; Mallory Lafever (Pleasant Valley) 57; Lauren Herrig (Assumption) 47; Bella Sims (North) 46; Katie Anderson (Assumption) 43; Adrea Arthofer (Pleasant Valley) 43; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 38; Chloe Engelkes (North Scott) 35; Dawsen Dorsey (Assumption) 33. 

Blocks -- Kylie Wroblewski (Bettendorf) 38; Alicia Garcia (Muscatine) 34; Kylee Devore (West) 34; Adrea Arthofer (Pleasant Valley) 32; Molly Shannon (Clinton) 17; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 13; Anne Awour (North) 12; Angel Baylark (Burlington) 9; Macey Rogers (Muscatine) 9.  

3-pointers made -- Macy Beinborn (Pleasant Valley) 42; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 39; Zoey Long (Muscatine) 37; Megan Gandrup (Clinton) 28; Camry Dillie (North) 26; Presley Case (North Scott) 26; Ivy Wilmington (North) 25; Samantha Scott (North Scott) 22; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 21; Mallory Lafever (Pleasant Valley) 21. 

Iowa area leaders

Points per game -- Emily Lange (Wilton) 22.7; Sadie Zaruba (Easton Valley) 19.1; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 17.9; Giana Michels (Bellevue) 17.1; Amanda Smith (Tipton) 16.8; Brie Bennis (Maquoketa) 16.3; Taylor Veach (Central DeWitt) 15.7; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 15.4; Lindsey Banowetz (Bellevue) 14.9; Grace Elvert (Cal-Wheat) 14.1; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 14.0.

Rebounds per game -- Lilly Isenhour (Prince of Peace) 11.7; Madi Parson (Camanche) 11.7; Jenna Syring (North Cedar) 11.3; Delanie Uppena (Midland) 10.9; Hannah Tack (Cal-Wheat) 9.7; Nell Sybesma (Maquoketa) 9.5; Tori Michel (Bellevue Marquette) 9.5; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 9.4; Sadie Zaruba (Easton Valley) 8.9; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 8.9; Amanda Smith (Tipton) 8.9.  

Assists -- Kortney Drake (Wilton) 81; Nell Sybesma (Maquoketa) 65; Giana Michels (Bellevue) 60; Madi Parson (Camanche) 56; Sadie Zaruba (Easton Valley) 56; Sarah Driscoll (Easton Valley) 52; Hanna Nissen (Camanche) 50; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 50; Holly Massner (Wapello) 50.

Steals -- Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 79; Holly Massner (Wapello) 64; Macey Kremer (Bellevue Marquette) 60; Sadie Zaruba (Easton Valley) 58; Addison Luepker (Cal-Wheat) 53; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 53; Hannah Tack (Cal-Wheat) 50; Teona Richman (Bellevue Marquette) 47.

Blocks -- Tori Michel (Bellevue Marquette) 53; Teresa Paulsen (Bellevue) 40; Sadie Zaruba (Easton Valley) 35; Sophia Sneddon (Louisa-Muscatine) 31; Aubrey Putman (Wilton) 28; Nicole Sander (North Cedar) 21; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 19; RaeAnn Carlson (Easton Valley) 19; Nell Sybesma (Maquoketa) 19; Cari Pickup (Maquoketa) 17. 

3-pointers made -- Emily Lange (Wilton) 49; Giana Michels (Bellevue) 35; Cam Carstensen (Camanche) 33; Sadie Zaruba (Easton Valley) 33; Mikayla Dosland (Midland) 32; Grace Elvert (Cal-Wheat) 29; Alyssa Rubel (Bellevue) 28; Hanna Nissen (Camanche) 28; Morgan Soper (Midland) 28; Nicole Sander (North Cedar) 27. 

