Q-C area high school results for Tuesday, Jan. 21

Boys basketball
Tuesday's results
MAC
North Scott 74, Davenport West 46
Davenport North 57, Bettendorf 45
Assumption 68, Clinton 48
Davenport Central 63, Muscatine 43
Western Big 6
Rockridge 62, Alleman 40
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 62, Solon 52
Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40
Monticello 58, North Cedar 41
Durant 63, West Liberty 40
Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54
Iowa City Regina 76, Wilton 52
Mid-Prairie at Tipton, late
Camanche 59, Cascade 52
Calamus-Wheatland 45, Prince of Peace 30
Easton Valley 81, Bellevue Marquette 38
Midland at Lisbon, late
Lone Tree 82, Louisa-Muscatine 76
Wapello 51, Columbus 39
DAVENPORT NORTH (8-3, 6-1) -- Sam Wellman 4-5 0-0 12, Mehki Jacobs 1-4 0-1 2, Jayden Houston 10-16 2-3 22, Quincy Wiseman 5-11 3-4 16, Cade Guinn 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 0-1 0-0 0, Alec Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Abdoul Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-41 5-8 57.
BETTENDORF (4-7, 4-3) -- Ethan Horner 4-7 1-2 9, Carter Furness 2-8 0-0 5, Joe Byrne 0-1 2-2 2, Lucas Hayes 7-8 2-6 16, Matthew Cavins 1-1 1-2 3, Harrison Bey-Buie 0-2 2-2 2, Ty Numkena 0-1 1-4 1, Oliver Bakeris 2-3 1-1 5, Jake Hornbuckle 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-33 10-49 45.
Dav. North;11;14;15;17;--;57
Bettendorf;13;11;12;9;--;45
3-point goals -- North 8-16 (Wellman 4-5, Wiseman 3-7, Brown 1-1, Jacobs 0-2, Houston 0-1); Bettendorf 1-7 (Furness 1-5, Byrne 0-1, Bey-Buie 0-1). Rebounds -- North 17 (Houston 7); Bettendorf 26 (Numkena 5). Turnovers -- North 10, Bettendorf 19. Total fouls -- North 16, Bettendorf 14. Technical fouls -- North (Jacobs); Bettendorf (Bey-Buie). Fouled out -- Guinn.
North Scott 74, Davenport West 46
West -- Jermaine Gardner 1 0-0 3, Logan Petersen 0 0-0 0, NaZion Caruthers 8 0-1 21, Jamal Winstton 3 2-2 9, Aldane Barrett 3 0-0 6, John Michael Thornton 1 2-2 4, Elijah Hollingshed 1 0-1 3, Derek Erwin 0 0-0 0, Hunter Runge 0 0-0 0, Diontray Whitney 0 0-0 0, Mitch Erwin 0 0-0 0, Phearless Caruthers 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 46
North Scott -- Sam Kilburg 8 4-6 23, Carter Markham 0 4-4 4, Landon Eiland 2 2-2 8, Ty Anderson 9 8-10 27, Trent Allard 1 0-0 2, Cole Kilburg 1 0-0 3, Canon Guffey 0 0-0 0, Ben Belken 1 0-0 2, Alex Johnson 1 0-0 3, Nate Fenn 1 0-0 2, Jackson Guffey 0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0 0-0 0, Alec Hurtado 0 0-0 0, Ben Hughes 0 0-0 0, Carson Golinghorst 0 0-0 0, Jakob Boley 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 18-22 74
West;14;9;13;10;--;46
NS;22;15;21;16;--;74
Three-point field goals - West 8 (N. Caruthers 5, Gardner, Winstton, Hollingshed). North Scott 8 (Sam Kilburg 3, Eiland 2, Anderson, Cole Kilburg, Johnson). Total fouls - West 19, North Scott 11. Fouled out - Winstton.
Sophomore score - North Scott 75, West 50.
Davenport Central 63, Muscatine 43
Muscatine (1-11, 1-8) -- Briggs Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Braden Hufford 0-2 0-0 0, Trevor Diederichs 0-0 0-0 0, Reed Ulses 2-6 3-3 7, Sean Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Nick Scholz 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Yahn 2-10 0-0 5, Waker Cler 2-6 0-1 5, Jacob Thomas 3-8 3-4 9, Josh Dieckman 4-10 4-4 15. Totals 14-46 10-12 43
Davenport Central (8-4, 6-2) -- Emarion Ellis 6-11 4-8 16, Amari Porter 3-6 0-1 6, Andrew Hutchcroft 0-0 0-0 0, Davion Demps 0-0 0-0 0, John Miller 2-14 3-6 7, Kaiden Phillips 4-12 4-6 16, Kaden Johnson 6-6 1-1 16, Donovan Wakefield 1-1 0-0 2, Antonio Hinton 0-0 0-0 0, Dajion Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Javari Terrell 0-0 0-0 0, Kellan Rush 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 12-22 63
Muscatine;17;10;4;12;--;43
Davenport Central;15;10;15;23;--;63
3-point goals -- Muscatine 5-13 (Dieckman 3-4, Yahn 1-4, Cler 1-4, Hufford 0-1); Davenport Central 7-23 (Phillips 4-7, Johnson 3-3, Miller 0-5, Ellis 0-4, Porter 0-3, Greer 0-1). Rebounds -- Muscatine 31 (Thomas 9); Davenport Central 23 (Ellis 5, Porter 5, Phillips 5). Turnovers -- Muscatine 17, Davenport Central 6. Total fouls -- Muscatine 17, Davenport Central 13. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: Davenport Central 57, Muscatine 54.
Rockridge 62, Alleman 40
ROCKRIDGE (15-4) -- Henry 6 4-4 16, Jenson Whiteman 4 5-6 15, Fratzke 2 0-0 5, Chisholm 4 0-0 12, Rusk 3 1-5 7, Jase Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Bevans 0 0-0 0, Deem 1 0-0 2, Ulfig 0 0-0 0, Buckrop 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-15 62.
ALLEMAN (2-18) -- Rouse 7 0-0 14, Ponder 2 0-0 4, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Mattecheck 1 0-0 2, Glancey 0 1-2 1, Dockery-Jackson 3 0-0 6, Campos 0 0-0 0, Carruthers 2 0-0 5, Estes 2 0-0 5, Praet 0 0-0 0, Bresnahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-4 40.
Rockridge;16;17;16;13;--;62
Alleman;10;6;11;13;--;40
Three-point goals -- Rockridge 8 (Chisholm 4, Jenson Whiteman 2, Fratzke, Jase Whiteman), Alleman 4 (Carruthers, Estes, Ponder, Wallace)
Camanche 59, Cascade 52
Camanche -- Caleb Delzell 7 4-8 18, Zach Erwin 5 6-7 17, Cam Soenksen 4 1-2 11, LJ Henderson 3 0-3 7, Jordan Lawrence 1 2-2 4, Zayne Feller 1 0-0 2, Ethan Buckley 0 0-1 0, Totals 21 13-23 59,
Cascade -- Carter Green 4 5-8 14, Caden Reinke 6 1-2 13, Michael Trumm 3 0-0 9, Willy Potter 3 0-0 8, Cooper Rausch 1 0-0 3, Eli Green 1 0-0 3, Jackson McAleer 0 2-2 2, Totals 18 8-12 52.
Halftime -- CAM 30, CAS 22. Three-point goals -- CAM 4, (Soenksen 2, Erwin, Henderson); CAS 8, (Trumm 3, Potter 2, Green, Rausch, Green). Team fouls -- CAM 9, CAS 19.
Annawan 65, Princeville 41
ANNAWAN -- Samuels 10 5-6 28, Hulick 1 0-0 3, Foes 1 0-0 2, Matney 2 5-5 9, Gripp 1 0-0 3, Shaw 2 0-0 5, Powers 2 0-0 4, Earley 1 0-0 2, Goodman 2 5-6 15. Totals 22 15-17 65.
PRINCEVILLE -- Daily 5 0-0 10, Smith 1 0-0 3, Streitmatter 1 0-1 2, Day 1 1-4 3, Hunt 0 0-2 0, Williams 1 0-2 2, Johnson 6 1-5 13, Garica 2 1-4 5. Totals 17 3-18 41.
Annawan;16;13;17;19;--;65
Princeville;17;11;9;4;--;41
Three-point goals -- A 6 (Samuels 3, Hulick 1, Matney 1, Gripp 1), P 4 (Daily 3, Smith 1).
Mon-Rose 68, Sherrard 56
SHERRARD -- Slattery 4 0-0 11, Davis 1 0-0 3, Hofman 3 0-0 8, Baugh 1 0-0 3, Yeater 0 0-0 0, Hartman 5 0-0 11, Hutchins 1 0-0 2, Frank 8 2-2 18. Totals 23 2-2 56.
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE -- Olson 1 3-4 5, Thompson 3 1-2 9, Kane 0 0-0 0, King 7 7-10 23, Talivaa 4 2-4 11, Jones 1 0-0 2, Anderson 8 2-4 18. Totals 24 15-24 68.
Sherrard;13;16;12;15;--;56
Mon-Rose;14;17;13;24;--;68
Three-point goals -- S 8 (Slattery 3, Hofman 2, Davis 1, Baugh 1, Hartman 1); M-R 5 (Thompson 2, King 2, Talivaa 1).
Ridgewood 65, Mercer County 45
MERCER COUNTY -- Martinez 1 0-0 3, Bigham 0 1-2 1, Ott 3 0-0 8, Crawley 3 1-2 7, Holtschlag 1 2-2 4, Relander 1 0-2 2, Sharp 5 0-0 13, Essig 2 2 4 7. Totals 16 6-10 45.
RIDGEWOOD -- Greenman 8 17-24 33, Althaus 1 5-5 7, Kessinger 2 0-2 4, Nodine 2 0-0 4, Brooks 4 3-3 12, Dean 1 0-2 2, Bringolf 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 28-40 65.
Mercer County;13;10;17;5;--;45
Ridgewood;17;12;17;19;--;65
Three-point goals -- MC 7 (Sharp 3, Ott 2, Essig 1), R 1 (Brooks 1).
Wapello 51, Columbus 39
Wapello -- Maddox Griffin 12 2-5 27, Rhett Smith 4 3-6 11, Aiden Housman 3 0-0 7, Caden Thomas 2 1-1 5, Hector Zapada 0 1-1 1, Totals 21 7-13 51.
Columbus -- Eric Valdez 5 0-0 14, Evan Rees 5 0-0 10, Mason Hodges 3 1-1 7, Gustavo Ayala 1 0-0 3, Brady Frost 1 0-0 3, Owen Watson 1 0-0 2, Johnathon Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Jaime Villegas 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 1-1 39.
Halftime -- WAP 25, COL 18. Three-point goals -- WAP 2 (Griffin, Housman); COL 6, (Villegas 4, Frost, Ayala). Team fouls -- WAP 6, COL 18.
Newman 46, Erie-Prophetstown 45
Newman -- Marcus Williams 5 5-8 15, Nate Nebauer 3 1-2 9, Devon House 3 0-0 8, Adrew Velasquez 2 2-6 6, Jake Ackman 1 0-0 3, Luke Jungerman 1 0-0 3, Connor McBride 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 8-16 46.
Erie-Prophetstown -- Robinson 6 4-8 16, Rosenow 5 0-2 13, Clayton Johnson 5 0-4 10, Haagard 1 0-0 3, Miner 1 0-0 3, Totals 18 4-14 45.
Newman;14;12;7;13;--;46
E-P;10;14;11;10;--;45
Three-point goals -- NEW 6, (Nebauer 2, House 2, Ackman, Jungerman); E-P 5, (Rosenow 3, Haagard, Miner).
Central DeWitt 62, Solon 52
SOLON (3-10, 3-9) – Will Noonan 0-2 0-0 0, Carson Shive 4-12 7-7 16, Ben Cusick 1-4 6-6 8, Cam Miller 1-5 0-0 2, David Bluder 5-10 1-3 11, Bo Janssen 5-10 0-0 11, Jake Quillin 1-2 0-0 2, Btady Jeworrek 0-2 0-0 0, Drew Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Tyler Locke 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-52 14-16 52.
CENTRAL DeWITT (9-2 9-2) – Alex McAleer 9-15 3-5 22, Henry Bloom 2-5 2-4 6, Tucker Kinney 6-8 1-5 4, Zach Hinkle 0-3 2-5 2, Logan Paulsen 2-4 2-2 6, Kaiden Muhl 0-3 0-0 0, Ben Mason 0-1 1-6 1, Ethan Pierce 1-2 2-2 4, Mac Zevenbergen 1-2 2-2 4, John McConohy 1-2 0-1 2, Sean Kinney 0-0 1-2 1, Caleb Pace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 16-34 62.
Solon;14;10;11;17;--;52
Central DeWitt;20;11;22;9;--;62
3-point goals – Solon 2-12 (Shive 1-2, Janssen 1-3, Bluder 0-1, Quillin 0-1, Jeworrek 0-1, Noonan 0-1, Miller 0-3); Central DeWitt 3-6 (T. Kinney 1-1, Zevenbergen 1-1, McAleer 1-2, Muhl 0-2). Rebounds – Solon 31 (Miller 8); Central DeWitt 32 (Kinney 8). Total fouls – Solon 26; Central DeWitt 16. Fouled out – Janssen. Turnovers – Solon 18; Central DeWitt 13.
Lone Tree 82, Louisa-Muscatine 76
Lone Tree -- Keegan Edwards 10 3-3 33, Cade Yoder 7 3-3 17, Harmon Miller 5 0-0 12, Alex Viner 3 0-0 7, Cory Krueger 3 1-1 7, Tyler Bell 2 0-0 4, Aiden Forbes 0 2-2 2, Tyler McCullough 0 0-0 0, Cade Shield 0 0-0 0, Cade Patterson 0 0-0- 0, Adam Knock 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 9-9 82
Louisa-Muscatine -- Brock Jeambey 8 3-4 19, Emmanuel Walker 5 0-0 14, Jared Worely 5 0-0 13, Michael Danz 4 3-4 11, Dallas Vasquez 3 4-4 11, Dawson Wehrle 4 0-0 8, Aidan Danz 0 0-0 0, Trey Wagner 0 0-0. Totals 29 10-12 76
Lone Tree;22;21;19;20;--;82
L-M;15;15;17;29;--;76
3-point goals -- LT 13 (Edwards 10, Miller 2, Viner); L-M 10 (Walker 4, Worely 3, Wehrle 2, Vasquez). Team fouls -- LT 13, L-M 11. Fouled out -- none.
Easton Valley 81, Bellevue Marquette 38
Marquette -- Carson Michels 3 5-6 11, Matt Brinker 4 2-3 10, Parker Mueller 3 0-0 6, Aza Berthel 2 1-2 5, Evan Scott 2 0-0 5, Nick Hager 0 1-3 1, Tristen Pfiffner 0 0-0 0, Nick Savegling 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-14 38
Easton Valley -- Jessen Weber 8 2-3 24, Kaleb Cornilsen 10 3-4 23, Cade Jargo 6 1-1 14, Nate Trenkamp 2 4-4 8, Hunter Holdgrafer 2 1-2 6, Jacob Petersen 1 0-0 2, Braydin Farrell 1 0-0 2, Logan House 1 0-0 2, Porter Fuegen 0 0-0 0, Keaton Wilson 0 0-0 0, Parker Olson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Raabe 0 0-0 0, Cayden Deardorff 0 0-0 0, Hayden Bormann 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 11-14 81
Marquette;4;10;10;14;--;38
Easton Valley;30;25;22;4;--;81
3-point goals -- Marquette 1 (Scott); EV 8 (Weber 6, Jargo, Holdgrafer). Team fouls -- Marquette 12, EV 17. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
Tuesday's results
MAC
Davenport North 59, Bettendorf 43
Assumption 60, Clinton 38
North Scott 73, Davenport West 35
Muscatine 41, Davenport Central 9
Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling 34
Western Big 6
Rockridge 36, Alleman 20
Iowa area
Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37
Central DeWitt 60, Solon 35
Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40
Cascade 46, Camanche 15
West Liberty 56, Durant 24
Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie 41
Monticello 77, North Cedar 39
Iowa City Regina 59, Wilton 40
Bellevue Marquette 61, Easton Valley 48
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Prince of Peace 45
Lisbon 45, Midland 34
Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Wapello 59, Columbus 17
Davenport North 59, Bettendorf 43
BETTENDORF (9-5, 7-3) -- Grace McKenzie 1-2 0-0 3, Ashley Fountain 2-12 5-6 10, Maggie Erpelding 0-4 0-2 0, Emma Dennison 2-7 0-0 5, Kaalyn Petersen 4-5 1-1 9, Kate Schermerhorn 5-11 0-0 13, Izzy Appel 0-4 1-2 1, Nevaeh Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Kate McAleer 0-1 0-0 0, Chloe Lewandowski 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-48 7-11 43
NORTH (9-3, 8-1) -- Anne Awour 2-4 0-0 4, Me'Kiyah Harris 5-8 2-2 12, Camry Dillie 6-12 2-2 16, Jordan Burch 1-2 0-0 2, Bella Sims 7-18 1-1 15, Ivy Wilmington 3-7 0-0 6, Emma Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Lindsey Broders 1-2 0-0 2, Tayja Clayton 0-1 0-0 0, Layla Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Yanna Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Shamiya Sibley 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Tronnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 5-6 59
Bettendorf;9;8;16;10;--;43
North;18;17;10;14;--;59
Three-point goals -- Bett 6-21 (Schermerhorn 3-5, Fountain 1-5, Dennison 1-3, McKenzie 1-1, Erpelding 0-3, Appel 0-3, McAleer 0-1); North 2-13 (Dillie 2-4, Sims 0-4, Wilmington 0-3, Awour 0-1, Davis 0-1). Rebounds -- Bett 32 (Petersen 9, Erpelding 5, Dennison 5); North 31 (Sims 9, Wilmington 8). Turnovers -- Bett 22, North 14. Team fouls -- Bett 8, North 11. Fouled out -- none.
Assumption 60, Clinton 38
CLINTON (1-11, 0-9) -- Elle Davis 5 0-0 14, Selena Tello 1 0-0 3, Jamie Greenwalt 2 0-0 5, Payton Luett 0 0-0 0, Rylie Mussman 1 0-0 3, Molly Shannon 2 1-2 5, Makenzie Cooley 1 4-6 6, Michelle Powell 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-8 38
ASSUMPTION (8-4, 6-4) -- Natalie Moore 7 0-0 15, Chaney Steffen 0 0-0 0, Katie Anderosn 2 0-0 5, Dawsen Dorsey 2 2-3 6, Grace Jobgen 0 2-4 2, Sarah Volquardsen 0 0-0 0, A.J. Schubert 2 1-1 5, Anna Wohlers 4 3-4 14, Maddie Loken 0 1-2 1, Corey Whitlock 5 0-1 10, Gabby Bojorquez 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-15 60
Clinton;12;7;10;9;--;38
Assumption;23;15;14;8;--;60
Three-point goals -- Clinton 7 (Davis 4, Tello, Greenwalt, Mussman); Assumption 5 (Wohlers 3, Moore, Anderson). Team fouls -- Clinton 13; Assumption 12. Fouled out -- Clinton (Cooley); Assumption (none).
Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling 34
Pleasant Valley -- Halle Vice 5 3-4 15, Regan Denny 4 2-2 12, Addie Kerkhoff 2 5-7 10, Jessi Meyer 4 0-0 8, Riley Vice 3 0-0 6, Megan Schiltz 2 0-0 5, Ilah Perez-Johnson 2 0-0 4, Ellie Scranton 0 2-2 2, Alyssa Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Anna Carius 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 12-15 62.
Sterling -- Bryce Borun 5 2-2 13, Brook Borun 6 0-1 12, Gould 2 0-2 4, Rasch 1 1-2 3, Rowzee 0 2-4 2, Criss 0 0-0 0, Bree Borun 0 0-0 0, Bland 0 0-0 0, Totals 14 5-11 34.
Halftime -- PV 32, S 14. Three-point goals -- PV 6, (H. Vice 2, Denny 2, Schiltz, Kerkhoff); S 1, (Bree Borun). Team fouls -- PV 16, S 18.
Muscatine 41, Davenport Central 9
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 6 0-0 14, Madi Petersen 5 0-0 10, Grace Bode 2 0-0 5, Emily Woepking 2 0-1 5, Avarie Eagle 1 0-0 3, Emma Zillig 1 0-0 2, Rylie Moss 1 0-2 2, Totals 18 0-3 41.
Dav. Central -- Adriauna Mayfield 2 0-0 4, Aliiyah Morgan 1 1-2 3, Anyiah Wilson 1 0-2 2, Sydney George 0 0-0 0, Acorianna Lard 0 0-0 0, Kariana Lohf 0 0-0 0, Totals 4 1-4 9.
Halftime -- MUS 10, DC 5. Three-point goals -- MUS 5, (Long 2, Bode, Woepking); DC 0. Team fouls -- MUS 6, DC 7.
Stillman Valley 42, Riverdale 39 (OT)
RIVERDALE (15-3) -- Ella Garrett 0 0-0 0, Molly Sharp 1 2-4 4, Shae Hanrahan 2 4-6 9, Brooke Smeltzly 2 0-0 4, Sidney Garrett 6 2-6 15, Katelyn Oleson 1 0-0 3, Addison Brock 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lodico 0 0-4 0, Hope Jackson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-20 39.
STILLMAN VALLEY (19-5) -- Shelburne 0 1-2 1, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Ballard 0 0-6 0, Lichty 4 6-14 14, Barger 5 4-6 18, Boyd 1 3-6 5, Broski 0 1-2 1, Fowler 1 0-1 3. Totals 11 14-37 42.
Riverdale;10;6;15;8;0;--;39
Stillman Valley;10;13;6;10;3;--;42
Three-point goals -- Riv 3 (Hanrahan, S.Garrett, Oleson), SV 5 (Barger 4, Boyd).
Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Louisa-Muscatine -- Hailey Sanders 5 8-12 18, McKenna Hohenadel 3 5-6 11, Destiney Miller 5 0-3 10, Hanna McConnaha 2 1-2 5, Raegan Downing 2 0-0 4, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 0, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0, Laken Werner 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-22 48
Lone Tree -- Holley Johnson 6 0-1 16, Madeline Jacque 5 4-5 15, Josie Mullinix 3 3-4 9, Kasey Chown 2 1-1 5, Madelyn McCullough 1 0-0 3, Sara Branson 0 1-2 1, Natalie Patterson 0 0-0 0, Allison Marshek 0 0-0 0, Lily Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-13 49
L-M;9;9;16;14;--;48
Lone Tree;12;5;15;17;--;49
3-point goals -- LT 6 (Johnson 4, Jacque, McCullough). Team fouls -- L-M 15, LT 16. Fouled out -- LT 1 (Chown).
Wapello 59, Columbus 17
Wapello -- Eryka Dickey 6 5-6 19, Holly Massner 5 1-1 12, Serah Shafer 3 0-1 8, Lindsy Massner 3 0-0 6, Sammy Ewart 2 1-2 6, Mady Reid 1 2-4 4, Leigha Weyrick 1 0-0 2, Aysha Little 1 0-0 2, Sam Palma 0 0-0 0, Kylie Wilson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-14 59
Columbus -- Olivia Carrier 3 0-0 8, Lizbeth Paz 2 0-2 4, Emma Milder 1 0-0 2, Jobie Lekwa 1 0-0 2, Libby White 0 1-2 1, Victoria Howell 0 0-0 0, Taylor Howell 0 0-0 0, Odalyz Valdez 0 0-0 0, Sera Vela 0 0-0 0, Julie Sosa 0 0-0 0, Nayeli Martinez 0 0-0 0, Michelle Diaz 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-4 17
Wapello;14;20;8;17;--;59
Columbus;3;2;6;6;--;17
3-point goals -- Wapello 6 (Dickey 2, Shafer 2, Ewart, H. Massner); Columbus 2 (Carrier 2). Team fouls -- Wapello 6, Columbus 16. Fouled out -- none.
Bellevue Marquette 61, Easton Valley 48
Easton Valley -- RaeAnn Carlson 7 3-6 17, Sydney McNeil 2 7-8 11, Calli Beck 3 0-0 8, Kierra Messerich 2 0-0 5, Sarah Driscoll 2 0-0 4, Sydney Stoll 1 0-0 3, Paige Thines 0 0-0 0, Liviah Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-14 48
Marquette -- Miranda Peters 8 3-6 21, Ellie O'Brien 6 5-6 17, Tori Michel 3 8-13 14, Delaney Banowetz 3 0-2 8, Halle Kilburg 1 1-1 3, Emma Callaghan 0 0-0 0, Holly Kremer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-28
Easton Valley;13;7;15;13;--;48
Marquette;15;16;9;21;--;61
3-point goals -- EV 4 (Beck 2, Messerich, Stoll); Marquette 4 (Peters 2, Banowetz 2). Team fouls -- EV 22, Marquette 11. Fouled out -- EV 1 (Beck).
Rockridge 36, Alleman 20
Alleman -- S. Coleman 1 5-8 8, A. Rangel 2 0-0 4, T. Thomas 1 0-0 3, A. Nienhaus 1 0-0 3, C. Adam 1 0-0 2, S. Terronez 0 0-2 0, S. Fernandez 0 0-0 0, N. Harson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-10 20
Rockridge -- Madison Hersch 3 0-0 8, Kierney McDonald 3 2-2 8, Lea Kendall 1 4-4 6, Lexi Hines 2 0-0 4, Erin Danner 2 0-0 4, Delaney Pederson 1 0-0 2, Ella Rursch 1 0-0 2, Mattie Lower 0 1-2 1, Kylee Simon 0 1-2 1, Chey Leaich 0 0-0 0, Taylor Sedam 0 0-0 0, Keaton Prere 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-10 36
Alleman;5;3;7;5;--;20
Rockridge;7;5;14;10;--;36
3-point goals -- Alleman 3 (Coleman, Thomas, Nienhaus); Rockridge 2 (Hersch 2). Team fouls -- Alleman 10, Rockridge 11. Fouled out -- none.
Boys Swimming
Triangular
Team scores -- 1. Davenport Central 104, 2. United Township 56, 3. Wethersfield 17.
200 medley relay -- 1. Davenport Central (Land, Wetteland, Hopewell, Seibert), 1:46.27, 2. Davenport Central 1:57.77, 3. Wethersfield 2:00.94.
200 freestyle -- 1. Brody Thomas (DC), 2:03.88, 2. Derek Cruse (UT), 2:07.79, 3. Keegan Tolle (DC), 2:18.10.
200 IM -- 1. Colton Mosley (WHS), 2:09.70, 2. Wyatt Land (DC), 2:14.64, 3. Bobby Solis (DC), 2:31.48.
50 freestyle -- 1. Max Wetteland (DC), 23.07, 2. Carter Sullivan (DC), 23.28, 3. Ethan Hergert (UT), 26.33.
1 meter diving -- 1. Aiden Webb (UT), 167.45, 2. Tyler Jackson (UT) 146.95.
100 butterfly -- 1. Kyle Hopewell (DC), 53.69, 2. Colton Mosley (WHS), 58.44, 3. Austin Seibert (DC), 1:02.08.
100 freestyle -- 1. Max Wetteland (DC), 50.67, 2. Carter Sullivan (DC), 50.83, 3. Ethan Hergert (UT), 59.16.
500 freestyle -- 1. Brody Thomas (DC), 5:28.51, 2. Bobby Solis (DC), 5:40.85, 3. Derek Cruse (UT), 5:42.61.
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Davenport Central (Sullivan, Seibert, Hopewell, Wetteland), 1:35.21, 2. United Township 1:47.76, 3. Davenport Central 1:48.92.
100 backstroke -- Kyle Hopewell (DC), 57.44, 2. Wyatt Land (DC), 59.54, 3. Cody Mosley (WHS), 1:15.31.
100 breaststroke -- Keegan Tolle (DC), 1:13.48, 2. Alex Pyevich (UT), 1:14.92, 3. Xavier Cummins (DC), 1:23.49.
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Davenport Central (Sullican, Seibert, Thomas, Land), 3:42.42, 2. United Township 4:09.43, 3. United Township 4:30.58.
Boys bowling
Davenport West 2815, Pleasant Valley 2682
DAVENPORT WEST -- Curtis Campbell 256-169 -- 425; Jacob Heim 210-206 -- 416; Noah Bremenkamp 173-196 -- 369; Thomas Fischer 167-180 -- 347; Cory Howard 167-180 -- 347; Tyler Smith 165-179 -- 344
Baker games: 199-173-192-201-146 -- 911.
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Noah Kidwell 233-202 -- 435; Dalton Hout 236-177 -- 413; Alex Waldron 202-164 -- 366; Hunter Shields 169-148 -- 317; Michael Carber 147-169 -- 316; Clayton Coker 160-146 -- 306.
Baker games: 147-161-208-151-168 -- 835.
Girls bowling
Davenport West 2363, Pleasant Valley 2093
DAVENPORT WEST -- Erica Henderson 184-178 -- 362; Maureen Campbell 176-146 -- 322; Abigaile Paper 159-149 -- 308; Ashley Thiessen 134-157 -- 291; Alexis Peters 148-117 -- 265; Alexis Bell 158-98 -- 256.
Baker games: 177-105-157-176-200 -- 815.
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Samantha Gould 137-153 -- 290; Paige Berst 118-152 -- 270; Nadia Pridemore 94-173 -- 267; Morgan Rinker 99-159 -- 258; Caitlyn Kingery 151-102 -- 253; Kaitlyn Drish 105-138 -- 243.
Baker games: 162-137-133-128-195 -- 755.
United Township 3043, Sterling 2762
Sterling -- Kylie Bresley 172-148-137--457, Elayna Felder 155-169-116--440, Zoey Paone 202-225-159--586, Hannah Conerman 135-107-133--375, Katelynn Garcia 142,148,123--413, Grace Shultz 123-167-201--491. Totals 1483-1279--2762
United Township -- Regina Harmening 202-234-180--616, Nan Li 181-210-153--544, Ashlyn Burkeybile 220-194-243--657, Kiera Henderson 148-133-137--418, Alexis Friend 138-125-96--359, Alyssa Rasso 180-152-117--449. Totals 1817-1226--3043.
Rock Island 3365, Moline 2870
Rock Island -- Kelsey Freeman 207-174-171--552, Bailey Tripilas 182-171-174--527, Heather Motley 195-171-194--560, Macy O'Mary 166-165-204--535, Sarah Stevanovic 203-185-191--579, Gordon 207-223-182--612.
Moline -- Sossi Montan 140-155-190--485, Kelli Hann 173-211-139--523, Regyn Buffington 202-156-210--568, Keyane Tourow 98-124-182--404, Morgan Jasper 149-171-132--452, Grace Finney 162-149-127--438.
United Township -- Regina Harmening 202-234-180--616, Nan Li 181-210-153--544, Burkeybile 220-194-243--657, Kiera Henderson 148-133-137--418, Alexis Friend 138-125-96--359, Alyssa Rasso 180-152-117--449.
Sterling -- Kylie Bresley 172-148-137--457, Elayna Felder 155-169-116--440, Zoey Paone 202-225-159--586, Hannah Conderman 135-107-133--375, Katelyn Garcia 142-148-123--413, Grace Schultz 123-167-201--491.
St. Bede 2523, Kewanee 2246
Kewanee -- Harmonie Petty 92-159-132--383, Tessa Rodgers 154-136-103--393, Aspen Schwickerath 134-153-149--436, Thalia Padilla 93-97-107--297, Katelyn Witte 121-119-102--342, Mya Mirocha 134-136-125--395.