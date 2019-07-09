Baseball

Tuesday's scores

MAC

Assumption 8, Benton Community 7 (8 inn.)

Bettendorf 12, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Davenport North 7, Midland 4

Pleasant Valley 13, Western Dubuque 3

Muscatine 14-15, Keokuk 3-0

Burlington 5, Mount Pleasant 4

Area

Calamus-Wheatland 9, Camanche 2

Central DeWitt 10-16, Dyersville Beckman 0-12

Pleasant Valley 13, Western Dubuque 3

Western Dubuque;001;02;--;3;4;2

Pleasant Valley;403;6x;--;13;11;1

WP -- Carlos Rivera. LP -- Carter Kluesner. Two or more hits -- PV, Eric Clifton, Peyton Lindmark, Ryan Mumey. 2B -- PV, Lindmark. HR -- Jose Lara. RBI -- PV, Mumey 3, Lara 2, Kyle McDarmott 2, Caden Kipper 2, Clifton, Lindmark, Jack Young, Max Slavens.

Record -- Pleasant Valley (19-10, 14-4 MAC). 

Davenport North 7, Midland 4

Midland;000;112;0;--;4;10;1

North;200;200;3;--;7;6;2

WP -- Justin Saskowski. LP -- Schoenherr. Two or more hits -- Midland, Buckwaiter 3, Smith 3, Martens, Soper. 2B -- Midland, Smith, Martens, Soper. HR -- North, Bryan Verdon. RBI -- Midland, Buckwaiter, Smith, Martens; North, Verdon 3, Jack West 2, Donovan Weaver, Griffin Leibold.

Record -- Davenport North (17-12).

Davenport Assumption 8, Benton Community 7

Benton;013;120;00;--;7;14;0

Assumption;102;100;31;--;8;14;1

WP -- Joe Manternach. LP -- Brady Sadler. Two or more hits -- BC, Sadler 3, Justise McFarland 3, Cade Timmerman, Landen Schmuecker; DA, Jeremy McIntosh 5, Nate Schlichting. 2B -- BC, Ryan Tjelmeland; DA, Adam Metivier, Nick Gottilla, N. Schlichting. RBI -- BC, Timmerman 2, Sadler, McFarland, Schmuecker, Tjelmeland, Drew Lange; DA, McIntosh 3, N. Schlichting 2, Gottilla, Seth Adrian, Tylen Gillette.

Softball

Iowa regionals

Class 5A Region 5

Thursday's game

First round

Davenport Central (7-20) at Davenport West (16-20), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Central/West winner at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Thursday's game

First round

Davenport North (11-19) at Iowa City West (15-25), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Thursday's game

First round

Marshalltown (6-30) at Ames (9-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.

Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 6

Thursday's games

First round

Fort Madison (13-16) at Burlington (19-16), 7 p.m.

Keokuk (3-29) at Fairfield (20-18), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.

Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Thursday's games

First round

Maquoketa (10-26) vs. Western Dubuque (18-16) at Farley Park, 7 p.m.

Clinton (8-26) at Dubuque Wahlert (21-19), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Semifinals

Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.

Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 1

Today's games

Quarterfinals

Columbus Community (4-19) at Davenport Assumption (35-2), 7 p.m.

Center Point-Urbana (7-30) at Monticello (13-22), 7 p.m.

Tipton (5-28) at Camanche (30-9), 7 p.m.

Davis County (10-16) at West Burlington (23-10), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.

At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 3

Today's games

Quarterfinals

Central Lee (9-17) at Louisa-Muscatine (30-4), 7 p.m.

PCM, Monroe (9-18) at Centerville (14-15), 7 p.m.

South Tama (6-29) at Williamsburg (29-11), 7 p.m.

Chariton (3-19) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (23-10), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.

At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Today's games

Quarterfinals

Vinton-Shellsburg (11-27) at West Liberty (25-5), 7 p.m.

Union Community (6-18) at North Fayette Valley (21-12), 7 p.m.

Oelwein (5-24) at Anamosa (29-4), 7 p.m.

Waukon (14-18) at Crestwood (21-13), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.

At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Today's games

Quarterfinals

Maquoketa Valley (17-22) at Durant (27-6), 7 p.m.

MFL/MarMac (14-15) at Alburnett (17-17), 7 p.m.

North Cedar (7-16) at Dyersville Beckman (26-13), 7 p.m.

Cascade (15-15) at Northeast (19-13), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Today's games

Quarterfinals

West Branch (17-17) at Iowa City Regina (18-17), 7 p.m.

Cardinal (13-13) at Wapello (14-12), 7 p.m.

Pekin (17-13) at Wilton (18-19), 7 p.m.

Van Buren (14-11) at Highland (17-8), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m. 

Class 1A Region 6

Today's games

Quarterfinals

Easton Valley (8-27) at Lisbon (29-6), 7 p.m.

Bellevue Marquette (16-14) at Don Bosco (20-13), 5:30 p.m.

Calamus-Wheatland (17-20) at Belle Plaine (22-8), 7 p.m.

Springville (18-21) at Central City (30-10), 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments