Baseball
Tuesday's scores
MAC
Assumption 8, Benton Community 7 (8 inn.)
Bettendorf 12, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Davenport North 7, Midland 4
Pleasant Valley 13, Western Dubuque 3
Muscatine 14-15, Keokuk 3-0
Burlington 5, Mount Pleasant 4
Area
Calamus-Wheatland 9, Camanche 2
Central DeWitt 10-16, Dyersville Beckman 0-12
Western Dubuque;001;02;--;3;4;2
Pleasant Valley;403;6x;--;13;11;1
WP -- Carlos Rivera. LP -- Carter Kluesner. Two or more hits -- PV, Eric Clifton, Peyton Lindmark, Ryan Mumey. 2B -- PV, Lindmark. HR -- Jose Lara. RBI -- PV, Mumey 3, Lara 2, Kyle McDarmott 2, Caden Kipper 2, Clifton, Lindmark, Jack Young, Max Slavens.
Record -- Pleasant Valley (19-10, 14-4 MAC).
Davenport North 7, Midland 4
Midland;000;112;0;--;4;10;1
North;200;200;3;--;7;6;2
WP -- Justin Saskowski. LP -- Schoenherr. Two or more hits -- Midland, Buckwaiter 3, Smith 3, Martens, Soper. 2B -- Midland, Smith, Martens, Soper. HR -- North, Bryan Verdon. RBI -- Midland, Buckwaiter, Smith, Martens; North, Verdon 3, Jack West 2, Donovan Weaver, Griffin Leibold.
Record -- Davenport North (17-12).
Davenport Assumption 8, Benton Community 7
Benton;013;120;00;--;7;14;0
Assumption;102;100;31;--;8;14;1
WP -- Joe Manternach. LP -- Brady Sadler. Two or more hits -- BC, Sadler 3, Justise McFarland 3, Cade Timmerman, Landen Schmuecker; DA, Jeremy McIntosh 5, Nate Schlichting. 2B -- BC, Ryan Tjelmeland; DA, Adam Metivier, Nick Gottilla, N. Schlichting. RBI -- BC, Timmerman 2, Sadler, McFarland, Schmuecker, Tjelmeland, Drew Lange; DA, McIntosh 3, N. Schlichting 2, Gottilla, Seth Adrian, Tylen Gillette.
Softball
Iowa regionals
Class 5A Region 5
Thursday's game
First round
Davenport Central (7-20) at Davenport West (16-20), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Central/West winner at Iowa City High (32-7), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar (23-13) at Dubuque Hempstead (31-7), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Thursday's game
First round
Davenport North (11-19) at Iowa City West (15-25), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Iowa City West/Davenport North winner at Ottumwa (29-6), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (19-20) at Muscatine (30-7), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Thursday's game
First round
Marshalltown (6-30) at Ames (9-18), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Marshalltown/Ames winner at Johnston (30-8), 7 p.m.
Bettendorf (22-14) at Pleasant Valley (26-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 6
Thursday's games
First round
Fort Madison (13-16) at Burlington (19-16), 7 p.m.
Keokuk (3-29) at Fairfield (20-18), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at North Scott (24-14), 7 p.m.
Fairfield/Keokuk winner at Mount Pleasant (23-12), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Thursday's games
First round
Maquoketa (10-26) vs. Western Dubuque (18-16) at Farley Park, 7 p.m.
Clinton (8-26) at Dubuque Wahlert (21-19), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Semifinals
Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at West Delaware (28-10), 7 p.m.
Clinton/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt (27-8), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 1
Today's games
Quarterfinals
Columbus Community (4-19) at Davenport Assumption (35-2), 7 p.m.
Center Point-Urbana (7-30) at Monticello (13-22), 7 p.m.
Tipton (5-28) at Camanche (30-9), 7 p.m.
Davis County (10-16) at West Burlington (23-10), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.
At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Today's games
Quarterfinals
Central Lee (9-17) at Louisa-Muscatine (30-4), 7 p.m.
PCM, Monroe (9-18) at Centerville (14-15), 7 p.m.
South Tama (6-29) at Williamsburg (29-11), 7 p.m.
Chariton (3-19) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (23-10), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.
At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Today's games
Quarterfinals
Vinton-Shellsburg (11-27) at West Liberty (25-5), 7 p.m.
Union Community (6-18) at North Fayette Valley (21-12), 7 p.m.
Oelwein (5-24) at Anamosa (29-4), 7 p.m.
Waukon (14-18) at Crestwood (21-13), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.
At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Today's games
Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley (17-22) at Durant (27-6), 7 p.m.
MFL/MarMac (14-15) at Alburnett (17-17), 7 p.m.
North Cedar (7-16) at Dyersville Beckman (26-13), 7 p.m.
Cascade (15-15) at Northeast (19-13), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Today's games
Quarterfinals
West Branch (17-17) at Iowa City Regina (18-17), 7 p.m.
Cardinal (13-13) at Wapello (14-12), 7 p.m.
Pekin (17-13) at Wilton (18-19), 7 p.m.
Van Buren (14-11) at Highland (17-8), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Region 6
Today's games
Quarterfinals
Easton Valley (8-27) at Lisbon (29-6), 7 p.m.
Bellevue Marquette (16-14) at Don Bosco (20-13), 5:30 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland (17-20) at Belle Plaine (22-8), 7 p.m.
Springville (18-21) at Central City (30-10), 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
