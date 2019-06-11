Baseball
Tuesday's scores
Metro
Davenport North 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0 (6 inn.)
Mid-Prairie 6-4, Muscatine 4-14
Western Dubuque 10-7, Bettendorf 5-5
Area
Central DeWitt 4-6, West Delaware 1-1
Tipton 11, Northeast 1
First game
West Delaware;100;000;0;--;1;6;1
Central DeWitt;002;110;x;--;4;7;0
Logan Woellert and Kyle Cole; Garrett Finley and Tucker Kinney. WP -- Finley (2-0). LP -- Woellert (1-3). Two or more hits -- West Delaware, Woellert; DeWitt, Finley, Lucas Bixby. 2B -- West Delaware, Woellert; DeWitt, Bixby, Devin Hurdle, Luke Anderson. RBI -- West Delaware, Ben Ridenhour; DeWitt, Finley, Bixby, Anderson.
Second game
West Delaware;001;000;0;--;1;5;1
Central DeWitt;021;111;x;--;6;8;0
Nick Casey and Isaac Fettkether; Boomer Johnson, Tucker Kinney (7) and Noah Thein. WP -- Johnson (2-0). LP -- Casey (0-3). Two or more hits -- West Delaware, Sam Loecke, Conner Funk; DeWitt, Garrett Finley, Luke Anderson. 2B -- West Delaware, Loecke. RBI -- West Delaware, Logan Woellert; DeWitt, Finley 2, Anderson, Jake Swanson.
Records: West Delaware 6-8, 3-8 WaMaC; Central DeWitt 13-0, 10-0
Tipton 11, Northeast 1
Northeast;000;100;--;1;5;2
Tipton;011;261;--;11;10;0
WP -- Luke Becker. LP -- Riley Wolfe. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Dane Johnson; Tipton, Luke Becker 3, Connor Hermiston 3. 2B -- Northeast, Caleb Gruhn, Riley Wolfe; Tipton, Kael Jauron, Luke Becker. 3B -- Tipton, Jacob Tischuk. RBI -- Northeast, Dane Johnson; Tipton, Luke Becker 3, Cole Syring 2, Connor Hermiston, Jacob Tischuk, Nile Schuett, Dylan Mente.
LATE MONDAY
Bellevue Marquette 13-6, Edgewood-Colesburg 3-4
First game
Bellevue Marquette;050;323;--;13;11;2
Edgewood-Colesburg;102;000;--;3;8;3
WP -- Aza Berthel. LP -- Quintin Hess. Two or more hits -- Bellevue Marquette, Aza Berthel, Ethan Pfiffner; Edgewood-Colesburg, Spencer Staner, Dayne Bergan Andrew Hoeger-Pint. 2B -- Bellevue Marquette, Zach Templeton, Brady Templeton, Joe Anderson. RBI -- Edgewood-Colesburg, Andrew Hoeger-Pint 2, Quintin Hess.
Second game
Bellevue Marquette;121;002;0;--;6;5;3
Edgewood-Colesburg;021;001;0;--;4;6;3
WP -- Carson Michels. LP -- Dayne Bergan. Two or more hits -- Bellevue Marquette, Aza Berthel; Edgewood-Colesburg, Alex Jones. 2B -- Bellevue Marquette, Aza Berthel, Brady Templeton. RBI -- Edgewood-Colesburg, Alex Jones, Spencer Staner.
Northeast 11-7, Monticello 10-5
First game
Monticello;230;320;0;--;10;9;1
Northeast;130;021;4;--;11;6;2
Martensen, Tyler Blattner (6), Dylan Roher (7). Dakota Stevenson, Samuel Moraetes (4), Jimmy Weisphenning (4). WP -- Weisphenning. Two or more hits -- Monticello, Recker, Mason Kraus; Northeast, Dakota Stevenson 3, Dane Johnson, Riley Wolfe. 2B -- Monticello, Martensen, Mason Kraus. 3B -- Northeast, Caleb Gruhn. RBI -- Monticello, Mason Kraus 4, Recker 2, Martensen 2, Sauser 2; Northeast, Dakota Stevenson 3, Dane Johnson 2, Riley Wolfe 2, Cade Hughes, Jimmy Weisphenning.
Second game
Monticello;002;201;0;--;5;11;0
Northeast;040;210;x;--;7;9;3
Dakota Stevenson, Riley Wolfe (6), Caleb Gunn (7). Dylan Roher, Recker (4), Carlson (5). Two or more hits -- Monticello, Luensman, Mootz, Recker, Sauser, Petersen; Northeast, Riley Wolfe, Kael Parson. 2B -- Northeast, Dane Johnson, Samuel Moraetes. RBI -- Monticello, Recker 2, Petersen 2, Mootz; Northeast, Jimmy Weisphenning, Dane Johnson, Samuel Moraetes, Dakota Stevenson, Riley Wolfe.
Softball
Tuesday's scores
Metro
Central DeWitt 7, Davenport North 3
Fort Madison 6, Davenport Central 5
Area
Fort Madison 11, Easton Valley 1
Fort Madison 7, Tipton 2
Wilton 5, Monticello 2
Durant 12, Keokuk 0
Louisa-Muscatine 11-12, Columbus 0-0
Northeast 10, Mid-Prairie 4
Central DeWitt 7, Davenport North 3
Davenport North;001;010;1;--;3;13;1
Central DeWitt;004;030;x;--;7;9;0
WP -- Keeley Jansen. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- Davenport North, Yanna Roberts 3, Jordan Burch, Ivy Wilmington, Lauren Durst; Central DeWitt, Talbot Kinney 3. 2B -- Davenport North, Roberts, Burch. HR -- Central DeWitt, McKenzie Rosenboom, Kinney. RBI -- Davenport North, Wilmington 2, Burch; Central DeWitt, Rosenboom 3, Kinney 2, Jansen.
Wilton 5, Monticello 2
Monticello;010;000;1;--;2;7;1
Wilton;013;100;x;--;5;13;2
WP -- Mila Johnson. LP -- Jaelynn Kraus. Two or more hits -- Monticello, Tori McDonald; Wilton, Mila Johnson 3, Madelyn Wade, Chloe Wells. 2B -- Monticello, Tori McDonald. RBI -- Monticello, Jordan Kuper; Wilton, Madelyn Wade 2, Taylor Garvin, Chloe Wells.
Louisa-Muscatine 11-12, Columbus Junction 0-0
First game
Columbus Junction;000;00;--;0;2;4
Louisa-Muscatine;310;7x;--;11;12;0
Mallory Mashek. Jocelyn Fulton, Libby White (4). Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders 3, Katie Hearn, Mallory Mashek. 2B -- Columbus Junction, Kylee Wheeler; Louisa-Muscatine, Katie Koppe, Kylee Sanders. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Katie Hearn 2, Hailey Sanders 2, Maddie Mashek, Katie Koppe, Mallory Mashek, McKenna Hohenadel.
Second game
Columbus Junction;000;--;0;4;5
Louisa-Muscatine;264;--;12;10;1
Mallory Mashek, Kylee Sanders (2). Libby White, Emma Milder (2). Two or more hits -- Columbus Junction, Lilly Scarff; Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel 3, Maddie Mashek. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Brynn Jeambey, McKenna Hohenadel. 3b -- Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders. HR -- Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel 4, Maddie Mashek 2, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeambey, Katie Koppe, Mallory Mashek, Mallory Hohenadel
LATE MONDAY
Bettendorf 6-1, Davenport West 2-0
First game
Davenport West;100;001;0;--;2;6;2
Bettendorf;132;000;x;--;6;8;2
WP -- Sophia Del Vecchio. LP -- Erica Ralfs. Two or more hits -- Davenport West, Kaylie Caldwell; Bettendorf, Olivia Anderson 3, Breanna Newton. 2B -- Davenport West, Rylee Rommel; Bettendorf, Olivia Anderson, Breanna Newton. 3B -- Davenport West, Taylor Utterback. RBI -- Bettendorf, Breanna Newton 2, Maggie Erpelding, Athena Andrews, Olivia Anderson; Davenport West, Mackenzie Harland.
Second game
Davenport West;000;000;00;--;0;4;1
Bettendorf;000;000;01;--;1;6;1
WP -- Emilie Gist. LP -- Kaylie Caldwell. Two or more hits -- Davenport West, Erica Ralfs. 2B -- Bettendorf, Maggie Erpelding, Alexis Mulvehill. RBI -- Bettendorf, Anna Forari.
West Liberty 9-4, West Branch 4-0
First game
West Branch;012;010;0;--;4;6;1
West Liberty;040;113;x;--;9;5;1
Janey Gingerich, Isabelle True (5). Lexi Klinkkammer, Kaiya Luneckas (5). Two or more hits -- West Branch, Nicki Henson; West Liberty, Janey Gingerich. 2B -- West Branch, Mackenzie Heise, Lexie Peak; West Liberty, Janey Gingerich. 3B -- West Branch, Nicki Henson. RBI -- West Branch, Mackenzie Heise 2, Sasha Koenig; West Liberty, Macy Akers, Sailor Hall, Isabel Morrison, Janey Gingerich.
Second game
West Branch;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
West Liberty;111;001;x;--;4;1;1
Isabelle True. Kaiya Luneckas. RBI -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman, Brittney Harned, Janey Gingerich.
